F3 Welcomes Mr. Ross McElroy as Strategic Advisor

F3 Uranium Corp. (TSXV: FUU,OTC:FUUFF) (OTCQB: FUUFF) ("F3" or "the Company,"). F3 Uranium is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Ross McElroy as strategic advisor, effective immediately. Mr. McElroy is a registered professional Geologist and brings several decades of extensive uranium industry and corporate leadership experience to F3. Ross co-founded both F3 and Fission Uranium with Dev Randhawa and served as its CEO of Fission Uranium through the company's $1.14 billion acquisition by Paladin Energy in December 2024. He joined Apollo Silver as President and CEO during its' ramp-up phase from low activity to active explorer & developer. Most recently, Mr. McElroy was appointed President and CEO of Shine Minerals.

Mr. Dev Randhawa commented: "Ross and I have been partners in uranium exploration for decades, and I've seen firsthand the tremendous value his geological expertise and industry leadership bring to a company. We built Fission Uranium together and ultimately delivered a world-class uranium discovery that was acquired by Paladin. I'm very pleased to welcome Ross back to F3, where his experience will be invaluable as we advance PLN and pursue our next major discoveries."

About F3 Uranium Corp.:

F3 is a uranium exploration company, focusing on the high-grade JR Zone and new Tetra Zone discovery 13 km to the south in the Patterson West area on its Patterson Lake North (PLN) Project in the Western Athabasca Basin. F3 currently has three properties in the Athabasca Basin: Patterson Lake North, Minto, and Broach. The western side of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, is home to some of the world's largest high-grade uranium deposits including Paladin's Triple R project and NexGen's Arrow project.

The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this press release, and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

F3 Uranium Corp.
750-1620 Dickson Avenue
Kelowna, BC V1Y 9Y2
Contact Information
Investor Relations
Telephone: 778 484 8030
Email: ir@f3uranium.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
"Dev Randhawa"
Dev Randhawa, CEO

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/310401

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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