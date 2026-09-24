F3 Announces the Appointment of Ross McElroy as CEO

F3 Uranium Corp. (TSXV: FUU,OTC:FUUFF) (OTCQB: FUUFF) ("F3" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Ross McElroy as CEO and Director effective immediately. Mr. McElroy is a registered professional Geologist and brings several decades of extensive uranium industry and corporate leadership experience to F3. He co-founded both F3 and Fission Uranium with Dev Randhawa and served as the CEO of Fission Uranium through the company's $1.14 billion acquisition by Paladin Energy in December 2024. Mr. McElroy joined Apollo Silver as President and CEO during its ramp-up phase to active explorer & developer. Most recently, Ross was appointed President and CEO of Shine Minerals.Mr. Randhawa will step down as CEO & Chairman of F3 and assume the role of Executive Chairman effective immediately.

Mr. Dev Randhawa commented: "Ross and I have been partners in uranium exploration for decades, and I've seen firsthand the tremendous value his geological expertise and industry leadership bring to a company. We built Fission Uranium together and ultimately delivered a world-class uranium discovery that was acquired by Paladin. I'm very pleased to welcome Ross back to F3, where his experience will be invaluable as we advance PLN and pursue our next major discoveries."

F3 Uranium also announces that it intends to proceed with a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares based on one (1) post-consolidation common share for every ten (10) pre-consolidation common shares (the "Consolidation"). The Consolidation is being undertaken pursuant to shareholder approval obtained at the Company's May 14, 2026, annual and special meeting.

The Consolidation remains subject to final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange, and the effective date will be announced once determined.

Following completion of the Consolidation, every ten (10) common shares held by a shareholder immediately prior to the effective time will be consolidated into one (1) common share.
The Consolidation will not change a shareholder's proportionate ownership interest in the Company, except to the extent that fractional shares are created and dealt with in accordance with the applicable terms of the Consolidation.

About F3 Uranium Corp.:

F3 is a uranium exploration company, focusing on the high-grade JR Zone and new Tetra Zone discovery 13 km to the south in the Patterson West area on its Patterson Lake North (PLN) Project in the Western Athabasca Basin. F3 currently has three properties in the Athabasca Basin: Patterson Lake North, Minto, and Broach. The western side of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, is home to some of the world's largest high-grade uranium deposits including Paladin's Triple R project and NexGen's Arrow project.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, including statements regarding the expected timing and acceptance of the Consolidation, are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this press release, and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

F3 Uranium Corp.
750-1620 Dickson Avenue
Kelowna, BC V1Y 9Y2
Contact Information
Investor Relations
Telephone: 778 484 8030
Email: ir@f3uranium.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
"Dev Randhawa"
Dev Randhawa, CEO

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/315827

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

FUU:CCtsxv:fuuenergy investing
FUU:CC
The Conversation (0)
JAGUAR URANIUM REPORTS RARE EARTH OXIDES ASSOCIATED WITH URANIUM-PHOSPHATE-VANADIUM MINERALIZATION AT THE BERLIN ASSET IN COLOMBIA

JAGUAR URANIUM REPORTS RARE EARTH OXIDES ASSOCIATED WITH URANIUM-PHOSPHATE-VANADIUM MINERALIZATION AT THE BERLIN ASSET IN COLOMBIA

Selected retained-core intervals contain rare earth elements, including neodymium, praseodymium, terbium and dysprosium (magnet rare earths), together with uranium, vanadium and phosphate mineralization. 0.63 m @ 3,570 ppm TREO (0.357%) and 607 ppm MREO, the highest TREO value reported from the... Keep Reading...
Premier American Uranium Announces Board Leadership Transition

Premier American Uranium Announces Board Leadership Transition

Premier American Uranium Inc. ("PUR", the "Company" or "Premier American Uranium") (TSXV: PUR,OTC:PAUIF) (OTCQB: PAUIF) announces that Mr. Tim Rotolo has resigned as Chairman and a director of the Company, effective September 21, 2026. Michael Harrison, a current director of PUR, has been... Keep Reading...
Standard Uranium Announces Extension to Closing Date of Private Placement

Standard Uranium Announces Extension to Closing Date of Private Placement

Standard Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: STND,OTC:STTDF) (OTCQB: STTDF) (FSE: 9SU0) ("Standard Uranium" or the "Company") announces that it has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") to extend the closing deadline of its previously announced private placement (see August 7, 2026 press... Keep Reading...
Alvopetro Announces Q3 2026 Dividend of US$0.12 Per Share and Supplementary Information on December 31, 2025 Prospective Resources

Alvopetro Announces Q3 2026 Dividend of US$0.12 Per Share and Supplementary Information on December 31, 2025 Prospective Resources

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV,OTC:ALVOF) (OTCQX: ALVOF) ("Alvopetro" or the "Company") announces that our Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.12 per common share, payable in cash on October 15, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 30,... Keep Reading...
Skyharbour Partner Company Purecore Commences Data Compilation and Target Generation at The Yurchison Uranium Property

Skyharbour Partner Company Purecore Commences Data Compilation and Target Generation at The Yurchison Uranium Property

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH) (OTCQX: SYHBF) (Frankfurt: SC1P) ("Skyharbour" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that partner company Purecore Metals ("Purecore") has commenced a comprehensive data compilation and technical review program at the Yurchison Uranium Property... Keep Reading...
Purecore Commences Data Compilation and Target Generation at Yurchison Uranium Property

Purecore Commences Data Compilation and Target Generation at Yurchison Uranium Property

Purecore Metals Inc. (CSE: PURE) (FSE: J8Y) (OTCQB: PPURF) ("Purecore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced a comprehensive data compilation and technical review program at the Yurchison Uranium Property ("Yurchison" or the "Property") in the Athabasca Basin, northern... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

JAGUAR URANIUM REPORTS RARE EARTH OXIDES ASSOCIATED WITH URANIUM-PHOSPHATE-VANADIUM MINERALIZATION AT THE BERLIN ASSET IN COLOMBIA

Blackrock Silver Announces the Appointment of Christine West to the Board of Directors

Spartan Metals Receives BLM Approval for Seven Additional Drill Sites at its Tungstonia Claims, Nevada

Sranan Gold Announces Effective Date of Change of Auditor

Related News

precious metals investing

Blackrock Silver Announces the Appointment of Christine West to the Board of Directors

battery metals investing

Spartan Metals Receives BLM Approval for Seven Additional Drill Sites at its Tungstonia Claims, Nevada

precious metals investing

Sranan Gold Announces Effective Date of Change of Auditor

gold investing

Robert Sinn: More Upside Ahead for Junior Mining Investors

precious metals investing

NevGold Announces the Passing of Board Member Tim Dyhr

base metals investing

Adjournment of Second Court Hearing

precious metals investing

Graycliff Drilling and Corporate Update