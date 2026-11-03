EY Builds Its Frontier AI and Cyber Resilience Business on CrowdStrike, Commits to Training Cyber Workforce on the Falcon Platform

EY Builds Its Frontier AI and Cyber Resilience Business on CrowdStrike, Commits to Training Cyber Workforce on the Falcon Platform

EY makes a significant Falcon Flex commitment, brings SafeMind to critical infrastructure, and expands workforce training to deliver frontier AI-powered cybersecurity at scale

Fal.Con Europe 2026-- CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced that EY is building its frontier AI and cyber resilience business on the Falcon platform , across more than 20 EY member firms.

EY is backing this strategy in three ways: a significant Falcon Flex commitment to expand its AI-native managed security business; a services design partnership to bring CrowdStrike SafeMind capabilities to market; and plans to train its cybersecurity services workforce over the next year on the Falcon platform and Project QuiltWorks . EY and CrowdStrike are also working with Xcel Energy , a leading U.S. energy provider, to implement SafeMind.

"The cybersecurity ecosystem is rallying around CrowdStrike to secure the frontier AI era," said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer at CrowdStrike. "EY isn't just adopting our technology. They're building a fully-fledged AI safety practice around it. That's how frontier AI innovation reaches enterprises at scale: through partners with the expertise, services, and customer relationships to turn it into real-world security outcomes. This is the power of the Crowd."

"Frontier AI is changing cybersecurity, and our clients need the expertise to put it to work," said Tapan Shah, EY Global Cyber Managed Services Leader. "By building our managed security services on CrowdStrike and bringing SafeMind to clients, we're combining frontier AI innovation with EY's industry knowledge and services to help organizations find and fix risk faster."

From Project QuiltWorks to Frontier AI Risk Remediation at Scale

EY was a founding member of Project QuiltWorks, CrowdStrike's industry coalition to assess, prioritize, and continuously remediate frontier AI risk. Through QuiltWorks, partners can access standalone models and harnesses from SafeMind, a family of purpose-built security models and harnesses developed by the CrowdStrike Cyber Superintelligence Lab .

EY is building on that foundation across three areas:

  • Investing in AI-Native Managed Security: Through Falcon Flex, EY can scale its use of the Falcon platform to deliver AI-native security services as client needs evolve.
  • Bringing SafeMind to Critical Infrastructure: As a CrowdStrike services design partner, EY is implementing SafeMind capabilities for enterprise clients, including Xcel Energy.
  • Scaling Frontier AI Expertise Across EY : EY is integrating Project QuiltWorks training into its global learning management system, giving its workforce the expertise to help clients prioritize risk and accelerate remediation.

The impact is already evident: Within hours of using QuiltWorks, an EY Fortune 100 client identified nearly 45 million vulnerabilities , many undetected for years.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world's most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft, and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting, and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity, and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

Learn more: https://www.crowdstrike.com/
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© 2026 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike and CrowdStrike Falcon are marks owned by CrowdStrike, Inc. and are registered in the United States and other countries. CrowdStrike owns other trademarks and service marks and may use the brands of third parties to identify their products and services.

Media Contact
Jake Schuster
CrowdStrike Corporate Communications
press@crowdstrike.com

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