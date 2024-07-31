(TheNewswire)
Daydream-2 Update
Elixir Energy Limited (“Elixir” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on the Daydream-2 program in its 100%-owned Grandis Project in Queensland’s Taroom Trough.
HIGHLIGHTS
- On site operations at Daydream-2 have recommenced
- High pressure noted at wellhead
The on-site operations for the Daydream-2 stimulation and testing program have now recommenced with Elixir’s contracting staff returning to the well-site to prepare for the arrival of the coil tubing unit (CTU). This unit was recently imported from New Zealand to undertake work for the Company and its neighbouring Operator.
The CTU operated by Condor Energy (on a previous well location)
As part of these preparations, pressure at the Daydream-2 wellhead was recently measured at 3,410 psi - despite having a full column of saline water in the hole. Although the pressure is safely contained behind two separate barriers and presents no issues with respect to the planned work program, the high pressure was unexpected. The likely cause of this anomalously high wellhead pressure could be:
1. The temporary plug that separates the high pressure Lorelle sandstone from the remainder of the wellbore has been leaking; and/or,
2. Perforations that were placed above the Lorelle sandstone (in what were assessed to be low quality siltstones during the recent removal of a blockage in the well) - may now be contributing high pressure gas.
The upcoming program will now attempt to clarify this issue as Elixir moves to flow test the Lorelle sandstone and stimulate other zones higher in the hole.
Elixir’s Managing Director, Mr Neil Young, said: “The unexpected high pressure at the Daydream-2 wellhead is yet another example of the great potential of the Taroom Trough to contribute gas from an enormously thick gross section containing multiple sedimentary forms. The next month or so will be an exciting time for Elixir as we continue to learn more and more from what has been an incredibly valuable appraisal well to date.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Elixir Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Elixir Energy
Overview
Elixir Energy (ASX:EXR) is a gas exploration and development company currently focused on its portfolio of natural gas assets in Queensland, Australia and Mongolia. As an early mover in both areas, Elixir Energy has been the first company ever to free-flow gas from the deep Taroom Trough in Queensland and flow gas of any description in Mongolia.
Elixir Energy’s Grandis Gas project in Queensland is located in the Taroom Trough in the Southern Bowen Basin, where Australia’s premier physical and commercial gas hub – Wallumbilla – is immediately adjacent. Market factors are now driving new rounds of drilling in the Taroom Trough contributing to its reputation as an emerging energy super basin with major electricity as well as gas infrastructure.A successful free-flowing test was conducted on the Lorelle Sandstone and has indicated it could produce a commercial flow rate of gas, with the breakeven commercial initial flow rate estimated at 2.5 million cubic feet per day.
Gas flow from Stage 1 Lorelle Sandstone post stimulation
Elixir Energy’s Nomgon coal-bed methane (CBM) project is located in Mongolia.
The Nomgon CBM project is in the South Gobi region of Mongolia and on the Chinese/Mongolian border. The ideal location of the asset provides access to excellent infrastructure, including planned pipelines and local mines as customers. The Nomgon project includes a CBM pilot production plant, which flowed gas in its early stages and is now moving to progressively de-water with a view to building up a sustained gas flow rate.
The company is led by a highly experienced team with direct histories in Queensland, Australia and Mongolia and expertise in the natural resources industry, community engagement and working with government stakeholders.
Company Highlights
- Elixir Energy (ASX:EXR) is an exploration and development company with energy assets in Australia and Mongolia, targeting natural gas and renewable energy/hydrogen.
- The company’s Grandis Gas project in Queensland is located in an established gas and oil region, with exceptional access to existing infrastructure and high gas prices.
- The region is currently hosting multi-operator activity, including by Shell.
- Elixir has discovered a deep free-flowing gas zone in Grandis – the first of its kind.
- The company was also the first to flow natural gas in Mongolia, pioneering production in the country.
- A management team with a wide range of expertise in the natural resources sector provides leadership for maximising the value of Elixir Energy’s assets.
Key Projects
Grandis Gas Project
The company’s asset in Queensland, Australia, covers approximately 1,000 square kilometers in an established oil and gas province. The project is well-suited for cost-effective transportation to domestic and international gas markets.
Project Highlights:
- Strong Local Infrastructure: The region's long history of oil and gas production has resulted in a robust infrastructure, including gas transportation and electricity transmission access – and community support for the industry.
- Adjacent to Current and Proposed Pipelines: The asset is located close to existing – and proposed gas pipelines to assist in efficient and low-cost transportation as production commences.
- Impressive Initial Flow Test Results: After a successful suite of DFITs, free-flowing test on the Lorelle Sandstone has been successfully stimulated. Elixir’s technical and economic modeling indicates the Lorelle Sandstone alone could produce a commercial flow rate of gas, with the breakeven commercial initial flow rate estimated at 2.5 million cubic feet per day.
Daydream-2 Lorelle Sandstone Flow Testing*
Nomgon CBM Project
Elixir Energy’s 100-percent-owned coal-bed methane (CBM) project is ideally located in the South Gobi region of Mongolia. This location gives the asset access to robust local infrastructure and close access to Chinese energy markets – the world’s largest.
Project Highlights:
- CBM Pilot Project In Production: The pilot plant passed a key production milestone of 200,000 square cubic feet per day in its early stages. Water production has progressed since these early flows with a view to de-pressuring the CBM reservoir, leading to sustained gas flows.
- District-scale Asset: The Nomgon project covers a significant 30,000 square kilometers in Mongolia. Initial exploration campaigns have been promising and indicate the potential for the asset to become a significant producer of regional energy markets.
Management Team
Richard Cottee - Non-executive Chairman
Richard Cottee was appointed as the non-executive chairman of the company on April 29, 2019. Cottee was the managing director of coal-seam-gas(CSG)-focused Queensland Gas Company (QGC) during its growth from a $20-million market capitalization junior explorer through to its acquisition by BG Group for $5.7 billion. QGC’s CSG assets are now operated by Shell and produce gas that is sold to China and other LNG markets.
Originally a lawyer, Cottee has spent the vast majority of his career in senior executive roles in the energy industry, including as CEO at CS Energy, NRG Europe, Central Petroleum and Nexus Energy. A 32-year veteran of the industry, Cottee is a strong business development professional and a graduate of The University of Queensland.
Neil Young - Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer
Neil Young was appointed to the board of Elixir on December 14, 2018, as its chief executive officer. Young has more than 20 years of experience in senior management positions in the upstream and downstream parts of the energy sector, focusing on business development, new ventures, gas marketing and general commercial functions. He has worked for a range of companies in the UK and Australia, including EY, Tarong Energy and Santos. Young founded Golden Horde Ltd in 2011 to explore gas on the Chinese border in Mongolia. He has also developed various new ventures in other countries including Kazakhstan, Japan and the USA. Young has an M.A. (Hons) joint degree in economics/politics from the University of Edinburgh.
Stephen Kelemen - Non-executive Director
Stephen Kelemen was appointed as the non-executive director of the company on May 6, 2019. Kelemen led Santos’ coal seam gas (CSG) team from its inception in 2004 and drove the growth in this area that allowed Santos to become one of Australia’s leading CSG companies.
An engineering graduate from Adelaide University, Kelemen served Santos for 38 years in multiple technical and leadership roles.
Kelemen is currently an adjunct professor at the University of Queensland’s Centre for Coal Seam Gas and also acts as a non-executive director on the boards of Galilee Energy (ASX:GLL) and Advent Energy.
Anna Sloboda - Non-executive Director
Anna Sloboda was appointed as the non-executive director of the company on October 1, 2020. Sloboda is a joint Belarusian/Australian citizen and has more than 20 years of experience in corporate finance, and in developing junior resource companies operating around the world.
Sloboda is currently an executive director of Red Citadel Resources Pty Ltd, a privately owned mineral resources exploration company with a range of projects in Africa and South America.
She also serves as an advisory committee member, maritime archaeology, at the Western Australian Museum.
Previously she was a co-founder of Trans-Tasman Resources and in that capacity had substantial experience in dealing with Chinese off-takers and partners. Other prior employers include Lehman Brothers, Clough and Curtin University.
Sloboda has a Master of Economics from Belarusian University and an executive MBA from Melbourne Business School.
Victoria Allinson - Company Secretary and Chief Financial Officer
Victoria Allinson is a fellow of The Association of Certified Chartered Accountants, a fellow of the Governance Institute of Australia and an NSX-nominated advisor. She has more than 30 years of accounting and auditing experience, including senior accounting positions in a number of listed companies and was an audit manager for Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu. Allinson has gained professional experience while living and working in both Australia and the United Kingdom.
Her previous experience has included being company secretary and CFO for a number of listed companies, including ASX-listed: Kiland, Safety Medical Products, Marmota Limited, Centrex Metals, Adelaide Energy, Enterprise Energy NL, and Island Sky Australia as well as several unlisted companies.
Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended 30 June 2024
Elixir Energy (ASX:EXR) is pleased to release its quarterly activities report for the period ended June 30, 2024.
- Daydream-2 program has now resumed following operational interruptions in the quarter
- Material 328% increase in independently certified 2C contingent resources booked
- Elixir preferred tenderer for new acreage in Queensland to expand Project Grandis
- Nomgon Pilot Project on track for sustained gas breakthrough by year end
- New equity funds and non-recourse debt strengthen the balance sheet
MANGAGING DIRECTOR’S REPORT TO SHAREHOLDERS FOR THE QUARTER
The Daydream-2 appraisal program was again the key focus for Elixir during the quarter – and that remains the case moving into July and beyond.
In April we were very pleased to conduct a successful flow-test on the Lorelle sandstone – achieving a stabilized flow rate of 1.3 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd).1
We thereafter moved into the stimulation phase of the program, but experienced some operational problems – since rectified – which caused a few months delay.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Elixir Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
June 2024 Quarterly Activities Report
Condor Energy Ltd (ASX: CND) (Condor or the Company) is pleased to provide the following report on exploration activities for the quarter ending 30 June 2024.
Highlights
- Tumbes basin source rocks maturity maps demonstrate the basin’s potential for oil generation over the majority of the TEA
- Raya and Bonito Prospects shown to be favourably located with respect to mature source rocks within the peak oil generating zone
- Depositional models for the Zorritos and Mancora Formations provides significant insight on the Tumbes Basin’s target source rocks
- Additional deeper stacked targets identified in the proven oil-bearing Zorritos Formation represents significant upside for the Bonito Prospect
- TOTAL Energies enters the Tumbes basin
Figure 1 – TEA Prospects and 3D Seismic areas selected for reprocessing
Technical Evaluation Agreement (TEA) LXXXVI - Offshore Oil and Gas Block (CND 80% Working Interest)
During the reporting quarter, Condor and US-based joint venture partner Jaguar Exploration Limited (Jaguar), continued the evaluation of the 4,858km2 Technical Evaluation Agreement (TEA or block) offshore Peru in conjunction with the Company’s technical advisors Havoc Services Pty Ltd (Havoc).
Condor’s block comprises over 3,800km2 of existing 3D seismic data from which an aggregate of 1,000km2 have been selected to undergo pre-stack depth migration (PSDM) reprocessing and interpretation across three discrete highly prospective areas (Figure 1). The three areas selected for reprocessing were chosen following the identification of the Raya and Bonito prospects and the Piedra Redonda gas field.
The Raya and Bonito prospects are large features in the Zorritos Formation, which present structural closure at multiple levels and the potential for stacked pay with multiple Zorritos reservoir-seal pairs present. The Piedra Redonda gas field contains a gross ‘Best Estimate’ Contingent Resources of 404 billion cubic feet (Bcf) plus ‘Best Estimate’ Prospective Resources# of 2.2 trillion cubic feet (Tcf) of gas contained within the Company’s TEA.
#Cautionary Statement: The estimated quantities of gas that may potentially be recovered by the application of a future development project(s) relate to undiscovered accumulations. These estimates have both a risk of discovery and a risk of development. Further exploration appraisal and evaluation is required to determine the existence of a significant quantity of potentially recoverable hydrocarbons.
Work completed during the quarter included the completion of a fast-track regional interpretation of the whole 3,800km2 of 3D legacy seismic data, the identification of different petroleum systems based on maturation mapping of the main source rocks in the basin and the identification of additional deeper targets at the Bonio prospect. Also, subsequent to the end of the quarter, the Company reported the completion of a field geology trip on the onshore section of the Tumbes basin.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Condor Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Placement to Support Next Phases of Grandis Project
Elixir Energy Limited (Elixir or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has received binding commitments for a placement of new shares in the Company (Placement), on the following terms:
1. Placement to raise $6.25 million (before costs) through the issue of 62.5 million new shares to institutional and sophisticated investors at a price of 10 cents per share (a 13% discount to the last close and a 12.7% discount to the 5 day VWAP).
2. Placement participants will receive one (1) one of Elixir’s currently listed options (EXROBs) for every four (4) Placement Shares issued. These already listed EXROB Options have an exercise price of 12 cents and a term expiring on 17 October 2026.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Over-subsribed share placement of $6.25 million to institutional and sophisticated investors
- Funds to be used to support the next phases of the Grandis Project
The capital raising was strongly supported, with demand in excess of the placement size, and introduced a number of new institutional investors to the Company’s register.
The new capital raised will be deployed in the next phases of the Grandis Project - to deal with potential contingencies that might arise from the imminent multiple stage stimulation and flow testing program at the Company’s Daydream-2 well; and, position the Company for the next phases of Project Grandis – including ordering long lead items for the next well and improving the negotiating position for potential farm-out negotiations post the flow testing phase.
The 62.5 million Placement Shares will be issued under listing rule 7.1 A and the 18,750,000 Listed Options will be issued under listing rule 7.1.
The new shares are anticipated to be issued on Wednesday, 31 July 2024.
Taylor Collison Limited and Originate Capital Pty Ltd acted as Joint Lead Managers to the Placement.
Elixir’s Managing Director, Mr. Neil Young, said: “We are pleased to receive this financial support from existing and new investors to fund the final phases of the Daydream-2 program and take forward Project Grandis into its next phases. Equipment is mobilizing to the well lease and the commencement of work is now imminent.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Elixir Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Charbone Hydrogen Secures Key Transport Infrastructure for Green Hydrogen Delivery from Flagship Quebec Production Facility
Brossard, Quebec, JULY 24, 2024 TheNewswire Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV: CH;
OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (the "Company" or "CHARBONE"), North America's only publicly traded pure-play green hydrogen company, today announced the arrival of its first tube trailer to be used in the transport and bulk delivery of compressed green hydrogen produced from the Company's City of Sorel-Tracy, Quebec flagship project to local and domestic customers.
Manufactured in the US and engineered to meet the most stringent American Department of Transportation (DOT) and Transport Canada (TC) regulations for the transportation of industrial gases, this first tube trailer is ready to be loaded with 316 kilograms of CHARBONE pure and green hydrogen. CHARBONE's higher facility compression standards will increase and optimize the volume capacity of each of its bulk loads, while reducing transportation and delivery costs per onboard kilogram.
"With much of our hydrogen production components now ordered or secured with down payments already made, the delivery of our first green hydrogen tube trailer for our flagship Canadian project is another new and significant milestone reached," said Dave Gagnon, CEO of CHARBONE. "Our vision is to build a North American fleet of transport and delivery trailers as we continue to advance our green hydrogen production infrastructure. Each and every day, we are gaining momentum and valuable on-site experience that helps guide our North American portfolio planning and project deployments."
The Sorel-Tracy Green Hydrogen Project will serve as the Company's flagship facility, giving CHARBONE a first-mover advantage with production starting in 2 nd semester 2024. Following a phased approach, Phase 1 of the project will produce up to 400 kg per day of green hydrogen. Once reaching the full capacity, the facility will produce up to 10 tons per day.
With plans to introduce a second Detroit, Michigan area facility before year-end, CHARBONE intends to target additional low-supply / high-potential markets including New York, Ontario, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Wisconsin and California. CHARBONE has also been invited to respond and propose projects in two different large-scale RFIs (Requests for Information). All CHARBONE projects are targeting industrial actual users and replacing gray hydrogen produced from fossil fuels with a clean, and reliable alternative, providing a decarbonize product.
Shares for debts
With capital management efforts, as previously announced by press release on November 17, 2023, the Company confirms remuneration debts incurred since September 30, 2022 settlements of an aggregate of $195,000 with certain members of management, including its Chief Executive Officer, following reception of acceptance by the Exchange with the approval received from the disinterested shareholders on December 19, 2023. The 1,950,000 Common Shares issued pursuant to the debt settlement are subject to a statutory four month hold period.
About Charbone Hydrogen Corporation
CHARBONE is an integrated green hydrogen group focused on delivering a network of modular green hydrogen production facilities across North America. Using renewable energy sources to produce green (H2) dihydrogen molecules and eco-friendly energy solutions for industrial, institutional, commercial and future mobility users, CHARBONE plans to scale and deliver green hydrogen production facilities in both the US and Canada by 2024, with an additional 14 facilities planned by 2030. CHARBONE is the only publicly traded pure-play green hydrogen company with common shares trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: CH); the OTC Markets (OTCQB: CHHYF); and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: K47). For more information, please visit www.charbone.com
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains statements that are "forward-looking information" as defined under Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "intends", "anticipates", "expects", "believes", "plans", "likely", or similar words. The forward-looking statements reflect management's expectations, estimates, or projections concerning future results or events, based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by management at the date the statements are made. Although Charbone believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, as unknown or unpredictable factors could cause actual results to be materially different from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of Charbone. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described under "Risk Factors" in the Corporation's Filing Statement dated March 31, 2022, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com; they could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements.
Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Charbone undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release .
Contacts Charbone Hydrogen Corporation
Dave B. Gagnon
Chief Executive Officer and
Chairperson of the Board
Telephone:
+1 450 678-7171
Email:
Daniel Charette
Chief Operating Officer
Telephone:
+1 450 678-7171
Email:
Benoit Veilleux
Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary
Telephone:
+1 450 678-7171
Email:
Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.
News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia
Charbone Hydrogene securise une infrastructure de transport cle pour la livraison d'hydrogene vert a partir d'une usine de production phare au Quebec
(TheNewswire)
Brossard (Québec), le 24 juillet 2024 TheNewswire CORPORATION CHARBONE HYDROGÈNE (TSXV: CH OTCQB: CHHYF, FSE: K47 ) (« Charbone » ou la « Société »), la seule société d'Amérique du Nord cotée en bourse spécialisée dans l'hydrogène vert, a annoncé aujourd'hui l'arrivée de sa première remorque tubulaire qui sera utilisée pour le transport et la livraison en vrac de l'hydrogène vert comprimé, produit à partir du projet phare de la société de la ville de Sorel-Tracy, au Québec, aux client locaux et nationaux.
Fabriquée aux États-Unis et conçue pour répondre aux réglementations les plus strictes du Département américain des transports (DOT) et de Transport Canada (TC) pour les gaz industriels, cette première remorque tubulaire est prête à être chargée de 316 kilogrammes d'hydrogène vert pure de Charbone. Les normes de compression plus élevées des usines de Charbone augmenteront et optimiseront la capacité volumique de chacun de ses chargements en vrac, tout en réduisant les coûts de transport et de livraison par kilogramme embarqué.
" Alors qu'une grande partie de nos composantes de production d'hydrogène sont désormais commandés ou sécurisés avec des acomptes déjà versés, la livraison de notre première remorque tubulaire d'hydrogène vert pour notre projet phare canadien est une autre nouvelle étape importante franchie , a déclaré Dave Gagnon, Chef de la direction chez Charbone. " Notre vision est de construire une flotte nord-américaine de remorques de transport et de livraison tout en continuant à faire progresser notre infrastructure de production d'hydrogène vert. Chaque jour, nous gagnons en élan et en expérience précieuse sur le terrain qui nous aide à guider la planification de notre portefeuille nord-américain et les déploiements de projets . "
Le projet d'hydrogène vert de Sorel-Tracy servira d'usine phare de la Société, donnant à Charbone un avantage de premier arrivant avec une production commençant au 2 e semestre 2024. Suivant une approche progressive, la phase 1 du projet produira jusqu'à 400 kg par jour d'hydrogène vert. Une fois sa pleine capacité atteinte, l'installation produira jusqu'à 10 tonnes par jour.
Avec l'intention d'ouvrir une deuxième usine dans la région de Détroit, dans le Michigan, avant la fin de l'année, Charbone a l'intention de cibler d'autres marchés à faible offre et à fort potentiel, notamment New York, l'Ontario, la Pennsylvanie, l'Illinois, le Wisconsin et la Californie. Charbone a également été invité à répondre et à proposer des projets dans deux RFI (Demande d'informations) différentes à grande échelle. Tous les projets de Charbone ciblent les utilisateurs industriels réels et remplacent l'hydrogène gris produit à partir de combustibles fossiles par une alternative propre et fiable, fournissant un produit décarboné.
Actions pour règlements de dettes
Grâce aux efforts de gestion du capital, comme annoncé précédemment par le communiqué de presse du 17 novembre 2023, la Société confirme les règlements de dettes de rémunération contractées depuis le 30 septembre 2022 d'un montant total de 195 000 $ avec certains membres de la direction, dont son Chef de la direction, à la suite de la réception de l'acceptation de la Bourse et de l'approbation reçue des actionnaires désintéressés le 19 décembre 2023. Les 1 950 000 actions ordinaires émises dans le cadre du règlement des dettes sont assujetties à une période de détention légale de quatre mois.
À propos de Charbone Hydrogène Corporation
Charbone est un groupe intégré de production d'hydrogène vert axé sur le déploiement d'un réseau nord-américain d'usines de production. En utilisant des énergies renouvelables pour produire des molécules de dihydrogène (H2) et des solutions écoénergétiques et respectueuses de l'environnement aux utilisateurs industriels, institutionnels, commerciaux et de la mobilité future, Charbone prévoit déployer et livrer des usines de production d'hydrogène vert aux États-Unis et au Canada d'ici 2024, et 14 usines supplémentaires sont prévues d'ici 2030. Charbone est la seule société d'Amérique du Nord cotée en bourse spécialisée dans l'hydrogène vert avec ses actions ordinaires se négociant sur la Bourse de croissance TSX (TSXV: CH); les marchés OTC (OTCQB: CHHYF); et la Bourse de Francfort (FSE: K47). Pour plus d'information, merci de visiter www.charbone.com .
Énoncés prospectifs
Le présent communiqué de presse contient des énoncés qui constituent de « l'information prospective » au sens des lois canadiennes sur les valeurs mobilières (« déclarations prospectives »). Ces déclarations prospectives sont souvent identifiées par des mots tels que « a l'intention », « anticipe », « s'attend à », « croit », « planifie », « probable », ou des mots similaires. Les déclarations prospectives reflètent les attentes, estimations ou projections respectives de la direction de Charbone concernant les résultats ou événements futurs, sur la base des opinions, hypothèses et estimations considérées comme raisonnables par la direction à la date à laquelle les déclarations sont faites. Bien que Charbone estime que les attentes exprimées dans les déclarations prospectives sont raisonnables, les déclarations prospectives comportent des risques et des incertitudes, et il ne faut pas se fier indûment aux déclarations prospectives, car des facteurs inconnus ou imprévisibles pourraient faire en sorte que les résultats réels soient sensiblement différents de ceux exprimés dans les déclarations prospectives. Des risques et des incertitudes liés aux activités de Charbone peuvent avoir une incidence sur les déclarations prospectives. Ces risques, incertitudes et hypothèses comprennent, sans s'y limiter, ceux décrits à la rubrique « Facteurs de risque » dans la déclaration de changement à l'inscription de la Société datée du 31 mars 2022, qui peut être consultée sur SEDAR à l'adresse www.sedar.com; ils pourraient faire en sorte que les événements ou les résultats réels diffèrent sensiblement de ceux prévus dans les déclarations prospectives.
Sauf si les lois sur les valeurs mobilières applicables l'exigent, Charbone ne s'engage pas à mettre à jour ni à réviser les déclarations prospectives.
Ni la Bourse de croissance TSX ni son fournisseur de services de réglementation (tel que ce terme est défini dans les politiques de la Bourse de croissance TSX) n'acceptent de responsabilité quant à la pertinence ou à l'exactitude du présent communiqué.
Contacts
Pour de plus amples informations, veuillez contacter :
Dave B. G agnon
Chef de la direction et président du conseil d'administration
Corporation Charbone Hydrogène
Téléphone bureau: +1 450 678-7171
Courriel: dg@charbone.com
Daniel Charette
Chef de l'exploitation
Corporation Charbone Hydrogène
Téléphone bureau : +1 450 678-7171
Courriel: dc@charbone.com
Benoit Veilleux
Chef de la direction financière et secrétaire corporatif
Corporation Charbone Hydrogène
Téléphone bureau: +1 450 678-7171
Courriel: bv@charbone.com
Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.
News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia
Elixir Energy Limited (ASX: EXR) – Trading Halt
Description
The securities of Elixir Energy Limited (‘EXR’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of EXR, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Thursday, 25 July 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.
ASX Compliance
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Elixir Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
