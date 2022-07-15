GamingInvesting News

2022 Chinese manufacturers MMO games are developing rapidly overseas, and the explosive MMORPG "The Legand of Neverland" by Ark Games, a subsidiary of Kunlun Tech, continues to expand to the European and American markets after achieving excellent results in Southeast Asia Hong Kong Macao and Taiwan .

It is reported that "The Legand of Neverland" officially opened pre-registration in more than 160 countries in Europe and the United States at the end of April, and the dual-platform reservation volume reached 1 million on June 20 . The product got the recommended position in the whole region of Google Play platform, and as of now, the reservation volume has exceeded 2 million, and is moving towards the goal of 3 million reservations. The game is expected to be officially launched at the end of August.

"The Legand of Neverland" is Ark Games' new self-published MMORPG with a high-freedom Mori light adventure style, which not only satisfies players' spiritual needs for casual healing, but also bridges the gap with traditional high-intensity MMO games.

In the game, players can walk around every corner of the map as much as possible in the vast world, and also leisurely fish, swim, catch insects, plant flowers, play the piano and dance, whether through life skills to spend a leisurely day, or use the skill of flexible switching weapons to deal with the boss, you can get unexpected fun in this game.

The big world, light adventure style of "The Legand of Neverland" was well received upon its release. The game combines the world background of the Tree of Life and the positioning of the "Mori" style, and incorporates the "flower spirit" into the game, bringing a lot of freshness to the players.

In addition to the worldview background with Japanese fantasy style, "The Legand of Neverland" is also very bright in terms of graphics performance. The game simplifies the details of the screen on the basis of retaining the information conveyed, and adds fantasy colors in addition to easing the visual fatigue caused by the complexity of the screen.

Through the gorgeous visual presentation, vivid character portrayal, smooth and harsh battle scenes and a grand and complete worldview structure. "The Legand of Neverland" creates an immersive gaming experience with cinematic graphics, which has received unanimous praise from gamers around the world.

After its official launch in Hong Kong , Macau and Taiwan in February 2022 , "The Legand of Neverland" achieved the 9th, 8th and 4th best-selling IOS game charts in Taiwan , Hong Kong and Macau respectively, and its single-day revenue exceeded RMB 2.5 million .

Ark Games is an important global mobile game platform of Kunlun Tech, whose business scope covers the development, distribution and operation of mobile games, as well as the agency distribution of high-quality game products at home and abroad. The game categories include MMORPG, RPG, SLG, casual, etc., mainly for Europe , America, Japan , Korea, Southeast Asia , South Asia , mainland China , Hong Kong , Macao and Taiwan markets.

According to the introduction, "The Legand of Neverland" will be launched in more regions, the Chinese market will also be introduced, the Chinese distribution agent by the Ocean Engine, the excellent performance of the game, is expected to form a strong support for the company's performance.

