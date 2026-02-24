Expedia Group to Participate in Morgan Stanley's 2026 TMT Conference

Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) will participate in Morgan Stanley's 2026 Technology, Media & Telecom Conference. Scott Schenkel, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, March 3, 2026 at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET.
A live webcast of the session will be available at http://ir.expediagroup.com . A replay of the webcast will be accessible for 3 months.
About Expedia Group
Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) is the global travel marketplace with one purpose: to help travelers explore the world, one journey at a time. Expedia Group™ connects travelers, partners, and advertisers through its trusted brands, leading technology, and rich first-party data, delivering predictive, personalized experiences that shape the future of travel.
Expedia Group's ecosystem includes three flagship consumer brands Expedia®, Hotels.com®, and Vrbo® the largest B2B travel business, and a premier advertising network. Guided by an experienced and passionate global team, Expedia Group helps millions of travelers in more than 70 countries explore the world with confidence and ease.
