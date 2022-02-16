Cobalt Investing News

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (TSXV: ELBM) (OTCQX: ELBMF) ("Electra") today provided an update on the construction of North America's only battery grade cobalt refinery, confirming that the project remains on budget and on schedule for a December 2022 commissioning.

Electra is building North America's only fully integrated battery materials park, leveraging the Company's hydrometallurgical refinery asset. Electra plans to build a Battery Materials Park hosting cobalt and nickel sulfate production plants, a large-scale lithium-ion battery recycling facility, and a battery precursor materials partnership, which will support North American and European electric vehicle production.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Project control budget remains at US$67 million ( C$84 million ) and commissioning is on schedule for December 2022 .

  • Experienced 12-person owner's team overseeing the work of key contractors, including EXP Services Inc., Metso Outotec, Hatch Ltd. and GEA Systems.

  • US$27 million ( C$34 million ) committed to procurement activities as of February 1 , for a 40% commitment rate. Fabrication of major long lead equipment packages is underway, including solvent extraction, crystallization and filters with the arrival of key equipment on site commencing in May 2022 .

  • Detailed engineering for the new Solvent Extraction plant is 60% complete with all major components procured. In the new Crystallization facility, all equipment has been sized and is in the process of being manufactured.

  • Brownfield mechanical equipment verification is 50% complete with all major existing equipment having been tested and demolition of redundant circuits underway.

  • Construction of the new solvent extraction building and crystallization facility is scheduled to commence at the end of Q1 with major mechanical installations and overland pipe installations forecast to start in Q2.

  • Health and safety remains a top priority, with zero lost time incidents at site.

"The steady progress of this project is a testament to the seasoned owner's team we have assembled, with decades of experience in processing and project development around the world," said Mark Trevisiol , Vice President, Project Development. "We have completed procurement activities on key equipment and critical path items and the team is now preparing for the commencement of spring construction activities."

"Our plant will be one of two major cobalt sulfate refineries outside China , with an estimated 5% of global market share once operating at full capacity." said Trent Mell , CEO. "We are assessing opportunities to build an additional cobalt refinery at a second location to address projected supply shortages for the electric vehicle market. The evolution towards lower cobalt content in the dominant EV batteries will be more than offset by larger battery packs and growing adoption rates. We forecast that cobalt demand will grow by more than 11,500 tonnes per annum, for a 30% growth from 2021 to 2025."

Electra's business strategy is to produce sufficient battery material to supply batteries for up to 1.5 million electric vehicles annually. The Company's cobalt sulfate facility is on schedule to be commissioned in 2022. The cobalt plant will be the first in Electra's four-phase Battery Materials Park project. In the coming years, Electra intends to build further processing capacity for nickel sulfate, recycling of primary and secondary battery scrap materials and precursor production.

About Electra Battery Materials

Electra is building North America's only fully integrated, localized and environmentally sustainable battery materials park. Leveraging the Company's own mining assets and business partners, the Electra Battery Materials Park is expected to host cobalt and nickel sulfate production plants, a large-scale lithium-ion battery recycling facility, and battery precursor materials production, which will serve both North American and global customers. Electra also owns the advanced exploration-stage Iron Creek cobalt-copper project in Idaho, USA . Electra Battery Materials is an integral part of the North American battery supply chain, providing low-carbon, sustainable and traceable raw materials for the region's fast growing electric vehicle industry.

On behalf of Electra Battery Materials.

Trent Mell
Chief Executive Officer

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Electra Announces Receipt of Key Permit for its Ontario Refinery

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (TSXV: ELBM) (OTCQX: ELBMF) ("Electra") is pleased to announce it has received its Industrial Sewage Works permit and has filed its final Closure Plan for its refinery expansion project.

Visit www.ElectraBMC.com (CNW Group/Electra Battery Materials Corporation)

Completion of these regulatory milestones associated with the restart of the Company's hydrometallurgical facility is an important step in the execution of Electra's strategic business plan, which includes the integration of the Refinery into a larger battery materials park located on Company land in Ontario, Canada .

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Industrial Sewage Works Environmental Compliance Approval was issued by the Ontario Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks
  • The Company was invited to file its Final Closure Plan for the Refinery, which was formally submitted on January 19, 2022 . This is subject to a 45-day review period beginning from that date by the Ontario Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry
  • The Company will amend its existing permit to take water to ensure alignment of volumes across all operating permits

"Achieving these important regulatory milestones is a critical step as we bring North America's only cobalt sulfate refinery online this year," said Trent Mell , CEO. "Throughout the permitting process, we have consulted and worked closely with our stakeholders including Indigenous communities, neighbours, and local governments. Electra is committed to being an industry leader with respect to ESG practices, which will be reflected in how we engage with stakeholders and how we run our operations with a view to minimizing our impact on the environment."

As part of the regulatory roadmap required to restart the Refinery, Electra was invited to file its final Closure Plan with the Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry. A closure plan outlines how the affected land will be rehabilitated and the costs associated with doing so. As part the formal filing process, financial assurance covering the total estimated costs of all future closure activities has been posted with the Ministry. Electra does not anticipate that any substantive issues will be raised during the 45-day review period.

The receipt of the Industrial Sewage Works Environmental Compliance Approval (ECA) is a major achievement for the Company. It governs how process water and tailings will be managed to ensure the environment is protected. In conjunction with securing this ECA, in the coming days Electra will be filing an amendment to its current permit to take water. The amendment will align the volumes in the water permit to those included in the final approved Industrial Sewage Works ECA.

The Company's cobalt sulfate refinery is on schedule to commence commissioning in 2022. This facility is the first phase in Electra's four-phase Battery Materials Park strategy. In the coming years, Electra intends to build further processing capacity for the recycling of primary and secondary battery scrap materials, production of nickel sulfate and precursor cathode active material (PCAM) production.

About Electra Battery Materials

Electra is building North America's only fully integrated, localized and environmentally sustainable battery materials park. Leveraging the Company's own mining assets and business partners, the Electra Battery Materials Park will host cobalt and nickel sulfate production plants, a large-scale lithium-ion battery recycling facility, and battery precursor materials production, which will serve both North American and global customers. Electra also owns the advanced exploration-stage Iron Creek cobalt-copper project in Idaho, USA . Electra Battery Materials is an integral part of the North American battery supply chain, providing low-carbon, sustainable and traceable raw materials for the region's fast growing electric vehicle industry.

On behalf of Electra Battery Materials Corporation.

Trent Mell
Chief Executive Officer

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Electra signs Battery Recycling and Cobalt Supply Agreement with Marubeni

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (TSXV: ELBM) (OTCQX: ELBMF) ("Electra") is pleased to announce that it has signed a battery recycling and cobalt sulfate supply agreement with Japanese conglomerate Marubeni Corporation ("Marubeni").

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Memorandum of understanding encompasses sourcing of black mass derived from recycled lithium-ion batteries for Electra's Canadian refinery and marketing of Electra's cobalt sulfate in Japan
  • Marubeni's wide network of battery recyclers in Asia and elsewhere will assist in the sourcing of lithium-ion battery material for Electra's hydrometallurgical recycling operation in Ontario, Canada
  • Electra intends to market a portion of its cobalt production into existing lithium-ion battery supply chains in Japan that are serving the North American market, as the Company develops its domestic Battery Materials Park
  • Electra is on track to commission its near-zero carbon cobalt refinery in late 2022, positioning the Company as the only producer of battery grade cobalt in North America

With this agreement, Electra and Marubeni are committing to providing electric vehicle manufacturers and battery cell makers with high-quality, low carbon and traceable battery materials.

Electra will benefit from Marubeni's expansive network of battery cell recyclers worldwide to secure a stable source of black mass and other recyclable materials for the Company's recycling operation, which is slated for commissioning in 2023. Electra will also leverage Marubeni's strong presence in Japan and Asia as a preferred facilitator of battery raw material flows into the regional EV supply chain.

Electra remains on track to commission its near-zero carbon cobalt refinery in late 2022, positioning the Company as the only producer of battery grade cobalt in North America . The cobalt facility is the first of a four-phased project that will result in North America's only integrated battery materials park, refining cobalt, nickel and black mass and converting the material into cathode precursor material for lithium-ion batteries.

"Marketing a portion of our cobalt production in Japan will lay the groundwork for further expansion opportunities as the North American market develops," said Trent Mell , CEO of Electra. "This partnership with Marubeni reflects the strong demand for North American battery materials as an alternative to legacy supply chains."

Michael Insulan, VP Commercial at Electra added: "The Japanese lithium-ion battery industry is very well established and will continue to grow. Marubeni's wide network of industry contacts in the battery cell and materials space, as well as in the recycling community, will help Electra to diversify its black mass sourcing options for our lithium-ion battery recycling operations."

Incentive Plan Grants

In accordance with the Company's 2021 Long-Term Incentive Plan, the Company has issued 639,959 Deferred Shares Units (DSUs), 205,000 Restricted Share Units (RSUs), 325,000 Performance Share Units (PSUs) and 4,000,935 stock options to Directors, Officers, Employees and Contractors of the Company. Long-term incentive grants are an important retention and incentive tool for key employees, and a mechanism to align interests with shareholders. DSUs vest immediately but may not be exercised until a director or officer ceases to serve the Company. RSUs will vest in three equal tranches and will be settled in shares. PSUs will be subject to achievement of strategic priorities relating to the refinery project and will vest in two equal tranches, settling in shares. The stock options grant employees the right to purchase common shares of Electra at yesterday's closing price of $0.30 for a period of five years and vest over a three-year period. All grants are subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Marubeni Corporation

Marubeni Corporation and its consolidated subsidiaries use their broad business networks, both within Japan and overseas, to conduct importing and exporting (including third country trading), as well as domestic business, encompassing a diverse range of business activities across wide-ranging fields including lifestyle, ICT & real estate business, forest products, food, agri business, chemicals, energy, metals & mineral resources, power business, infrastructure project, aerospace & ship, finance & leasing business, construction, industrial machinery & mobility, and next generation business development.

About Electra Battery Materials

Electra is building North America's only fully integrated, localized and environmentally sustainable battery materials park. Leveraging the Company's own mining assets and business partners, the Electra Battery Materials Park will host cobalt and nickel sulfate production plants, a large-scale lithium-ion battery recycling facility, and battery precursor materials production, which will serve both North American and global customers. Electra also owns the advanced exploration-stage Iron Creek cobalt-copper project in Idaho, USA . Electra Battery Materials is an integral part of the North American battery supply chain, providing low-carbon, sustainable and traceable raw materials for the region's fast growing electric vehicle industry.

On behalf of Electra Battery Materials.

Trent Mell
Chief Executive Officer

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Electra Establishes $20 Million ATM Program and Changes U.S Trading Symbol to ELBMF

Electra Establishes $20 Million ATM Program and Changes U.S Trading Symbol to ELBMF

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES./

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (TSXV: ELBM) (OTCQX: FTSSF) (the " Company " or " Electra ") announced today that it has established an at-the-market equity program (the " ATM Program ") that allows the Company to issue up to $20,000,000 of common shares (the " Common Shares ") from treasury to the public from time to time, at the Company's discretion.

Electra Announces Commercial Agreements with Glencore

Electra Announces Commercial Agreements with Glencore

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (TSXV: ELBM) (OTCQX: FTSSF) (the "Company" or "Electra") today announced it has signed a five-year cobalt tolling contract and amended the previous concluded five-year cobalt hydroxide feed purchase agreement with Glencore.  The Company intends to produce a traceable, low carbon battery grade cobalt product for the electric vehicle market and the parties will market the Canadian-made cobalt sulfate as a premium brand product that is sustainably mined and refined with renewable hydroelectric power.

HIGHLIGHTS

ACME Lithium Receives Approval of Notice of Intent to Drill Clayton Valley Nevada Lithium Brine Project

ACME Lithium Receives Approval of Notice of Intent to Drill Clayton Valley Nevada Lithium Brine Project

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQB: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to announce that it's project operator GeoXplor Corporation has received a letter of approval under a "Notice of Intent to Drill" ("NOI") from the United States Bureau of Land Management (BLM), Tonopah field office Nevada, for ACME's near term drill program at its Clayton Valley lithium brine project.

The Notice of Intent (NOI) covers a multi-hole drill program up to a depth of 500 meters and focuses on the most prospective lithium brine targets as defined by recent geophysical work, in addition to drill road access and site preparation. A US$24,197 bond has now been accepted and put in place with the BLM to cover reclamation of up to 3.55 acres of permitted disturbance.

ACME Lithium Announces US$3 Million Funding Agreement with Lithium Royalty Corporation

ACME Lithium Announces US$3 Million Funding Agreement with Lithium Royalty Corporation

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQB: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a term sheet with Lithium Royalty Corporation ("LRC"), a leading battery metals royalty and streaming company. Upon closing, ACME will receive US$650,000 from the grant of project royalties on its Manitoba lithium assets and US$2,350,000 by way of non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"). Total funding to ACME is US$3 Million or approximately CN$3,815,400. The closing of the transaction outlined in the term sheet is subject to final due diligence and definitive documentation and is expected to close on or before March 17th, 2022.

LRC will purchase a 2% Gross Overriding Royalty on lithium or other metals over ACME's Euclid-Cat Lake and Shatford Lake projects located in south east Manitoba, with proceeds to be directed to exploration on those properties.

Rock Tech Lithium Announces Closing of Second and Final Tranche of Private Placement

Rock Tech Lithium Announces Closing of Second and Final Tranche of Private Placement

Rock Tech Lithium Announces Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement

Rock Tech Lithium Announces Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

 Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (TSXV: RCK) (OTCQX: RCKTF) (FWB: RJIB) (WKN: A1XF0V) (the " Company " or " Rock Tech ") is pleased to announce the closing of the first tranche of its previously announced brokered offering (the " Offering ") of units of Rock Tech (" Units "), on a private placement basis, to certain U.S. and international investors at a price of U.S. $4.20 per Unit (or approximately C$5.38 ) 1 . In connection with closing, the Company issued an aggregate of 9,430,476 Units for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately U.S. $39.6 million (or approximately C$50.7 million ) 1 .

Rock Tech Lithium Announces Intended Upsizing of Previously Announced Proposed Private Placement

Rock Tech Lithium Announces Intended Upsizing of Previously Announced Proposed Private Placement

Rock Tech Lithium Announces Proposed Private Placement

Rock Tech Lithium Announces Proposed Private Placement

