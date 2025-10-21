Expedia Group Appoints Rob Bevegni as Vice President of Investor Relations

Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) announced the appointment of Rob Bevegni as Vice President of Investor Relations. Rob joins the company's Global Finance Leadership Team and will lead Expedia Group's investor relations strategy, enhancing how the company communicates its financial story to the investment community. He will be based in the company's Bay Area office and report directly to Scott Schenkel, Chief Financial Officer, Expedia Group.
"We're thrilled to welcome Rob to Expedia Group. He brings a valuable investor perspective and a deep understanding of the financial markets that will strengthen how we engage with shareholders and analysts, while elevating how we communicate our strategy and performance," said Scott Schenkel, Chief Financial Officer, Expedia Group.
"I am honored to join Expedia Group, the global leader in travel with a clear vision and strong momentum," said Rob Bevegni, Vice President, Investor Relations. "After many years covering the sector, I am excited to now be on the other side of the business. This is a pivotal moment in travel, and I look forward to working with the team to highlight Expedia Group's opportunity, deepen our relationships with the investment community, and clearly articulate how our strategy translates into long-term growth and value creation."
Rob brings nearly two decades of experience in finance, including equity portfolio management and investment research. Most recently, he served as Portfolio Manager at TamRidge Capital, where he led a team focused on internet, payments, and software. Prior to that, he held senior roles at Balyasny Asset Management, Aptigon Capital (a Citadel company), and Millennium LLC.
About Expedia Group
Expedia Group, Inc. brands power travel for everyone, everywhere through our global platform. Driven by the core belief that travel is a force for good, Expedia Group™ helps people experience the world in new ways and build lasting connections.
Expedia Group's three flagship consumer brands are Expedia®, Hotels.com®, and Vrbo®. Its B2B business delivers industry-leading technology solutions to fuel partner growth and success, while facilitating memorable experiences for travelers. Expedia Group Advertising helps partners extend their reach and connect with travelers across its travel sites and a broad range of offsite channels through its travel media network.
