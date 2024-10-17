Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Carbonxt Group

Expanded PAC Volumes Commence for $24M Reworld Contract

Carbonxt Group Ltd (ASX:CG1) (‘‘Carbonxt” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has commenced the delivery of additional Powder Activated Carbon (“PAC”) volumes to Reworld, a global leader in sustainable waste solutions, from its Black Birch facility in Swainsboro, Georgia.

  • Expanded PAC Delivery to Reworld: Carbonxt has commenced full-scale delivery of additional Powder Activated Carbon (PAC) volumes to Reworld from its Black Birch facility, supporting Reworld's emission control efforts across 17 U.S. waste-to-energy plants.
  • First deliveries under Carbonxt’s 4-year, $24m contract extension with Reworld, which will generate annual revenues of ~$6m for the duration of the contract with a significant uplift in gross margins for the Black Birch facility
  • Resilience Post-Hurricanes: Despite the impact of Hurricanes Helene and Milton, the Black Birch facility experienced only a brief outage and sustained no significant damage, allowing Carbonxt to quickly resume operations and meet delivery commitments.

All amounts are in AUD unless otherwise stated.

This marks a critical milestone in the Company’s previously announced contract extension with Reworld, which now encompasses a larger portion of their PAC supply for use in 17 waste-to-energy plants across the U.S. The PAC, manufactured at Carbonxt’s Black Birch plant, is a key component in Reworld’s efforts to meet stringent mercury, dioxin, and furan emission regulations while supporting their broader sustainability goals.

The additional PAC deliveries form part of Carbonxt’s 4-year, $24m contract extension with Reworld, with first shipments completed in line with the planned October commencement date (refer ASX Announcement 22 July 2024). A key decision factor for Reworld in extending its contract was the sustainable nature of Carbonxt’s PAC products, which aligns strategically with Reworld’s move away from fossil fuels and its focus and commitment to advancing zero waste initiatives and meeting its sustainability objectives.

The contract is valued at around $6 million annually, with the additional volume delivery representing a significant scale-up for Carbonxt’s operations. The Company has optimized the Black Birch facility to handle the increased demand, implementing new efficiencies and ensuring a consistent, high-quality PAC supply to support Reworld’s emission control systems.

Update on Business and Manufacturing Operations Post-Hurricanes Helene and Milton

Carbonxt is also pleased to report that despite facing two recent major weather events, Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton, the Company’s Black Birch manufacturing facility has resumed full operations with no significant damage.

The plant experienced a short outage during the hurricances, however, there was no long-term impact on production capabilities or the integrity of the facility. Thanks to prompt recovery efforts and robust contingency planning, the facility was back online swiftly, allowing Carbonxt to continue fulfilling its delivery obligations with minimal disruption.

As part of its long-term collaboration, Carbonxt will continue to work with Reworld through their Preferred Supplier Program and in joint sustainability initiatives, including the development and acquisition of renewable energy credits.

Comment

Managing Director Warren Murphy said: “We are thrilled to have successfully ramped up production at Black Birch and to now be delivering the increased PAC volumes to Reworld. This contract underscores the strength of our renewable PAC products and the trust that Reworld has placed in our capabilities. We look forward to continuing our partnership as a key supplier of PAC product to assist Reworld in meeting their emissions targets and achieving their long-term sustainability objectives.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Carbonxt Group, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stockscleantech stocksasx:cg1cleantech investingCleantech Investing
CG1:AU
Carbonxt Group
Carbonxt Group

Carbonxt Group


Reworld Launches ReCredit Program for Sustainable Carbon Offsets

Reworld™, a leader in sustainable waste solutions, is announcing the launch of ReCredit a groundbreaking program designed to help customers achieve their net-zero goals through the purchase of sustainable carbon offsets. Reworld™ processes nearly 10 percent of the United States' garbage, significantly reducing net carbon emissions by avoiding methane-generating landfills. This effort prevents over 40 million metric tons of greenhouse gases annually, equivalent to the amount sequestered by 48 million acres of forest—an area spanning eight U.S. states.

ReCredit is one of several key solutions introduced by Reworld™ in its April rebrand, designed to support businesses in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and advancing toward net-zero. This partner program strengthens its relationships and offers exclusive ReCredits to preferred Reworld™ partners, empowering them to manage their carbon footprint.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

St. Anthony Gold Enters Exclusivity Agreement

St. Anthony Gold Corp. ("St. Anthony" or the "Company") (CSE:STAG)(Frankfurt: M1N)(OTC PINK:MTEHF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a right of exclusivity agreement (the "ROE") to acquire the Mallay Mine in Peru

The Mallay Mine is located five hours drive north of Lima and three kilometers from the community of Mallay. The 10,562 hectare Tres Cerros Au-Ag Project, mine and processing plant are currently in care and maintenance mode. The existing 600 tpd plant was constructed in 2010.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Troy Minerals (CSE:TROY)

Troy Minerals: Targeting Near-term High-purity Silica Production in Mongolia and British Columbia


Troy Minerals (CSE:TROY)

Troy Minerals


Energy Technologies

Results of Rights Issue


Bird's eye view of forest with illustrations of clouds reading CO2 above it.

IEF Applauds UK’s £21.7 Billion Carbon Capture Investment

The International Energy Forum (IEF) has expressed strong support for the UK’s recent £21.7 billion commitment to fund two large-scale carbon capture projects in the country’s industrial heartlands.

The organization hailed the investment as a significant step forward in the global effort to reduce carbon emissions and develop clean energy technologies.

Carbon capture technology involves capturing CO2 emissions from industrial processes before they are released into the atmosphere and storing them securely underground.

The two UK-based projects are expected to capture more than 8.5 million metric tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) annually, which is equivalent to removing approximately four million cars from the road.

Carbonxt Group

Completion of $3.02M Placement

Carbonxt Group Ltd (“Carbonxt” or the “Company”) (ASX: CG1) is pleased to advise that it has received firm commitments to raise $3.02m, through the issue of 46.4 million new fully paid ordinary shares in the Company at $0.065 per share via a Share Placement (‘Placement’).

Keep reading...Show less
Energy Technologies Limited

Offer Booklet Non-Renounceable Rights Issue Offer

A non-renounceable pro-rata offer to Eligible Shareholders on the basis of one (1) New Share for every one (1) Share held as at the Record Date at an Issue Price of$0.03 (3 cents) per New Share (Offer) to raise up to approximately $12.7 million (less costs).

The directors (Directors) of Energy Technologies Limited (ASX: EGY) ACN 002 679 469 (Company) are pleased to offer you the opportunity to participate in a non-renounceable rights issue on the basis of 1 new fully paid ordinary share in the Company (each, a New Share) for every 1 existing share in the Company (each, a Share) held on the Record Date held (Entitlement) at an issue price of $0.03 (3 cents) per New Share (Offer Price) to raise approximately $12.7 million (before costs) (Offer).

