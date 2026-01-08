Exodus Movement, Inc. December 2025 Treasury Update and Monthly Metrics

Exodus Movement, Inc. (NYSE American: EXOD) ("Exodus" or "the company"), a leading self-custodial cryptocurrency platform, today announced an update to selected digital asset holdings of Exodus' corporate treasury, as well as updated user and exchange provider processed volume metrics, as of December 31, 2025:

The Company ended the year with a debt-free balance sheet, reflecting disciplined capital management during a period of continued product expansion.

Exodus CFO James Gernetzke remarked: "During December, we fully paid off the debt incurred with Galaxy Digital as part of our announced acquisition of W3C, and we enter 2026 debt free. We expect additional future cash outlays as part of the W3C acquisition once the transaction closes."

Selected Digital Asset Holdings (Unaudited)

  • Bitcoin (BTC): 1,704 BTC as of December 31, 2025, compared to 1,902 BTC as of November 30, 2025.
  • Ethereum (ETH): 1,898 ETH as of December 31, 2025, compared to 2,802 as of November 30, 2025.
  • Solana (SOL): 12,473 SOL as of December 31, 2025, compared to 31,050 as of November 30, 2025.

Monthly Active Users (MAUs): 1.5 million as of December 31, 2025. That figure remains unchanged from 1.5 million MAUs as of November 30, 2025.

  • Stable MAUs reflect a resilient, loyal core customer base as Exodus users continue to rely on Exodus across market cycles.

Swap Volume

  • Exodus' exchange provider processed volume was $360 million for the month of December 2025, of which $75 million (21%) originated from the company's XO Swap partners. This volume compares with $549 million exchange provider processed volume in November 2025, of which $200 million (36%) originated from XO Swap partners.

About Exodus
Exodus is a financial technology leader empowering individuals and businesses with secure, user-friendly crypto software solutions. Since 2015, Exodus has made digital assets accessible to everyone through its multi-asset crypto wallets prioritizing design and ease of use.

With self-custodial wallets, Exodus puts customers in full control of their funds, enabling them to swap, buy, and sell crypto. Its solutions include XO Swap and Exodus Pay – industry-leading tools for swap aggregation, and an upcoming consumer card and payments experience using stablecoins.

Exodus is committed to driving the future of accessible and secure finance. Learn more at exodus.com or follow us on X at x.com/exodus.

Investor Contact
investors@exodus.com

Media Contact
Aubrey Strobel/Elena Nisonoff, Halcyon Communications
exodus@halcyonpr.xyz

Disclosure Information
Exodus uses the following as means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD: websites exodus.com/investors and exodus.com; press releases; public videos, calls, and webcasts; and social media: X (@exodus and JP Richardson's feed @jprichardson), Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us as of the date hereof. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "will," "expect," "would," "should," "intend," "believe," "expect," "likely," "believes," "views", "estimates", or other comparable terminology.

Forward-looking statements in this document include, but are not limited to, management statements regarding management's confidence in our products, services, business trajectory and plans, expectations regarding demand for our products, future acquisition expenses, and volatility and trading volumes of digital asset markets. Such forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in "Item 1. Business" and "Item 1A. Risk Factors" of Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 6, 2025, as well as in our other reports filed with the SEC from time to time.

All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by such cautionary statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements that have been made to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Exodus MovementEXODNYSEAMERICAN: EXOD
EXOD
The Conversation (0)
Blockchain & Digital Assets Conference Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Blockchain & Digital Assets Conference Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Blockchain & Digital Assets Virtual Investor Conference sponsored by Alpha Transform Holdings and Blockchain Wire held April 25th are now available for online viewing.... Keep Reading...
Blockchain & Digital Assets Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Blockchain & Digital Assets Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Blockchain & Digital Assets Virtual Investor Conference sponsored by Alpha Transform Holdings and Blockchain Wire held April 25 th are now available for online viewing.... Keep Reading...
Blockchain & Digital Assets Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for April 25th

Blockchain & Digital Assets Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for April 25th

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the Blockchain & Digital Assets Virtual Investor Conference sponsored by Alpha Transform Holdings and Blockchain Wire to be held April 25 th . Individual investors, institutional... Keep Reading...
Small-Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Small-Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Small-Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference held February 7th are now available for online viewing. REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/3SOf3yh The company presentations... Keep Reading...
Small-Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for February 7th, 2024

Small-Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for February 7th, 2024

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the Small-Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference to be held February 7 th 2024. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend. REGISTER... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Brunswick Exploration Announces Inferred Mineral Resource of 52.2Mt at 1.08% Li2O at Mirage with Additional Exploration Target

Company Name Change to ILC Critical Minerals Ltd.

Trading Halt

EDC Extends LOI for Seymour Lithium Project of up to C$100m

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Brunswick Exploration Announces Inferred Mineral Resource of 52.2Mt at 1.08% Li2O at Mirage with Additional Exploration Target

Base Metals Investing

Company Name Change to ILC Critical Minerals Ltd.

energy investing

Trading Halt

Battery Metals Investing

EDC Extends LOI for Seymour Lithium Project of up to C$100m

Gold Investing

Alain Corbani: Gold to Hit US$5,000 Near Term, What About Silver?

Lithium Investing

5 Best-performing ASX Lithium Stocks (Updated January 2026)

Oil and Gas Investing

Hydrogen's Role in Addressing Australia’s Energy Crisis