Exceptional Silver at Webbs: Mineralisation Extended 300M to the South - Third Rig Joining the Program

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August 25, 2026
Rapid Critical Metals Limited (ASX: RCM, RCMO) (“Rapid” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce a standout set of silver assay results from the ongoing drilling program at its 100%-owned Webbs Silver Project in northern New South Wales (Webbs or the Project), headlined by 4m at 1,230 g/t AgEQ (35.9 oz/t) from 136m in hole WSRC0019 — sitting within a broad 37.4m intersection grading 278.8 g/t AgEQ.
The assays cover 20 holes from the current program and, in addition to confirming the already known lode, these results have greatly improved the scale of Webbs ore body, with significant expansion in exploration to the south. It has also greatly improved the confidence in parts of the ore body, likely moving significant amounts to higher levels of resource classification.
The silver grade in WSRC0019 — 981 g/t Ag over 4m, or 28.6 oz/t — is approximately 25% higher than the 23 oz/t average grade of the ore actually mined at Webbs between 1884 and 19011 , and it sits inside a 37.4m mineralised envelope that points to width as well as grade. A second exceptional-grade intercept in WSRC0028 (7m at 641.8 g/t AgEQ from 75m) occurs in the main Webbs lode to the north, while WSRC0012 has extended the mineralised system more than 300m south of the current resource. Mineralisation remains open in every direction tested.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Standout intercepts from this batch:
- WSRC0019: 4m at 1,230 g/t AgEQ (35.9 oz/t) from 136m — exceptional grade;
- Within WSRC0019: 37.4m at 278.8 g/t AgEQ (8.1 oz/t) from 126.6m — width as well as grade;
- WSRC0028: 7m at 641.8 g/t AgEQ (18.7 oz/t) from 75m — a second exceptional intercept
- WSRC0017: 15m at 200.3 g/t AgEQ from 60m;
- Including WSRC0017: 1m at 1,605 g/t AgEQ from 60m
- WSRC0029: 12m at 107.3 g/t AgEQ from 71m;
- WSRC0021: 8m at 118.9 g/t AgEQ from 145m; and
- WSRC0012: 2m at 118.0 g/t AgEQ from 117m — more than 300m south of the current resource.
- GRADE AND WIDTH TOGETHER: both narrow exceptional zones and broader mineralised envelopes intersected across multiple drill sections, consistent with stacked or parallel lodes within a wider mineralised corridor.
- THE SYSTEM IS GROWING: mineralisation extended more than 300m to the south (WSRC0012) with exceptional grades confirmed and remains open along strike and at depth. Further assay results still pending as identified for those drill holes shown in grey on Figure 1: Collar Plan.
- BUILDING ON A RUN OF STRONG RESULTS: these intercepts follow the high-grade results already reportedfrom the current program and reinforce the discovery momentum at Webbs, supporting the expanded drillingplanned as part of Rapid’s broader 2026 exploration program.2
- GRADES ABOVE HISTORIC PRODUCTION: the 981 g/t Ag in WSRC0019 equates to 28.6 oz/t — approximately25% above the 23 oz/t average grade of ore mined at Webbs between 1884 and 1901.
- PACE INCREASING: environmental approvals received for the Webbs Consol Project and a third drill rig bookedto join the current program within weeks.
These results build on previously released drilling and demonstrate repeated high-grade silver intersections acrossmultiple drill holes and orientations. The spatial distribution of mineralisation supports the Company’s evolvinggeological model that Webbs is not a single lode but a broader mineralised corridor hosting stacked or parallel lodes— a corridor this program has now extended beyond the limits of the current resource.
Momentum is building behind the drill bit. Further environmental approvals have been received for the Webbs ConsolProject, and a third drilling rig is booked to join the current program in the coming weeks, lifting the rate at which Rapidcan test the corridor.
Geological interpretation:
The latest drilling has intersected high-grade silver mineralisation outside the known resource3 extent and hasconfirmed — and in places upgraded — the tenor of mineralisation along the lode. Further drilling will be required toconfirm the geometry, continuity and scale of these structures. A full table of drill results is included at the end of thisannouncement.
Commenting on the latest results from the current program, Rapid’s Managing Director, Byron Miles, said:
“WSRC0019 is a standout result by any measure — 4m at 1,230 g/t silver equivalent, sitting inside a 37.4m zoneaveraging 278.8 g/t. Exceptional grade and real width in the same intersection is exactly what we have been drillingfor.
Just as important, WSRC0012 has pushed the system more than 300m further south and WSRC0028 has delivered asecond exceptional intercept a kilometre to the north. Webbs is behaving like a mineralised corridor rather than a singlelode, and it is still open in every direction we test.
With approvals now in hand at Webbs Consol and a third rig joining us within weeks, we are stepping up the pace intothe second half of 2026.”
Next steps
Rapid is progressing plans for an expanded exploration program across its NSW silver portfolio in 2026, including:
- Follow-up drilling to test the interpreted parallel lodes and the new southern extension at Webbs;
- Continued resource growth and discovery drilling along the Webbs–Webbs Consol corridor, with a third rig joining the program within weeks;
- Integration of this batch of results into updated geological and resource models; and
- Assays for the balance of the holes drilled in the current program, which remain pending.
Rapid is well funded to advance its planned exploration and study activities.
This ASX release was authorised on behalf of the Rapid Critical Metals Board by Byron Miles, Managing Director.
For further information, please contact:
Byron Miles
Managing Director
Rapid Critical Metals Limited
E: bmiles@rapidmetals.com.au
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Rapid Critical Metals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
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