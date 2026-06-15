Drilling Approval Granted for Prophet River Ga-Ge Project

Drilling Approval Granted for Prophet River Ga-Ge Project

Rapid Critical Metals (RCM:AU) has announced Drilling Approval Granted for Prophet River Ga-Ge Project

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Drilling Underway at Webbs-Expands District-Scale Footprint

Drilling Underway at Webbs-Expands District-Scale Footprint

Rapid Critical Metals (RCM:AU) has announced Drilling Underway at Webbs-Expands District-Scale FootprintDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
New Drill Program to Commence at Webbs

New Drill Program to Commence at Webbs

Rapid Critical Metals (RCM:AU) has announced New Drill Program to Commence at WebbsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

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Rapid Critical Metals (RCM:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
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Latest Intercepts Confirm Continuity Across Drill Program

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Rapid Critical Metals (RCM:AU) has announced Latest Intercepts Confirm Continuity Across Drill ProgramDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Rapid Critical Metals Ltd Drilling Approval Granted for Prophet River Gallium-Germanium Project

Rapid Critical Metals Ltd Drilling Approval Granted for Prophet River Gallium-Germanium Project

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Rapid Critical Metals Limited (ASX:RCM) (OTCMKTS:RCMLF) (FRA:35S) is pleased to announce the receipt of its BC Mines Act Permit for the Prophet River Gallium-Germanium Project in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The permit clears the path for Rapid's... Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Reports Assays from R-0044 to R-0046 with Intercepts Including 58.33% Fe2O3, 8.78% TiO2, 0.415% V2O5 from 2026 Drilling at Trapper South, Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

SAGA Metals Reports Assays from R-0044 to R-0046 with Intercepts Including 58.33% Fe2O3, 8.78% TiO2, 0.415% V2O5 from 2026 Drilling at Trapper South, Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

Saga Metals Corp. (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) ("SAGA" or the "Company"), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discoveries, is pleased to report additional assay results from drill holes R-0044, -0045 and -0046 completed in 2026 as part of its... Keep Reading...
Spartan Metals Corp Retains Strategic Government Relations Firm to Advance Non-Dilutive Funding Opportunities

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(TheNewswire) Vancouver, Canada, June 11, 2026 TheNewswire Spartan Metals Corp. ("Spartan" or the "Company") (TSX-V: W OTCQB: SPRMF | FSE: J03) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Strategic Marketing Innovations, Inc ("SMI") for a period of 12-months to position Spartan for US federal... Keep Reading...
Surface Metals Inc. Rings the Opening Bell on the Canadian Securities Exchange

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Surface Metals Inc. (CSE: SUR,OTC:SURMF) (OTCQB: SURMF) (FSE: V6X) (WKN: A417U2) ("Surface Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's leadership team rang the opening bell to open the market in collaboration with the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") marking the... Keep Reading...
Lithium Africa Outlines Path to Prove Out the Springbok District

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Lithium Africa Corp. (TSXV: LAF,OTC:LTAFF) (FSE: 6MQ) (OTCQB: LTAFF) ("Lithium Africa" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on activities at its Springbok Project, located in the Northern Cape, South Africa. Lithium Africa acquired the Springbok Project shortly after its go-public... Keep Reading...
Spartan Metals Corp Engages The Howard Group to Direct Capital Market & Corporate Digital Communications Programs

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(TheNewswire) Vancouver, Canada, June 9, 2026 TheNewswire Spartan Metals Corp. ("Spartan" or the "Company") (TSX-V: W OTCQB: SPRMF | FSE: J03) is pleased to announce that it has engaged The Howard Group Inc. ("The Howard Group") to provide strategic investor relations, and capital markets... Keep Reading...

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