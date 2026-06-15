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June 15, 2026
Rapid Critical Metals (RCM:AU) has announced Drilling Approval Granted for Prophet River Ga-Ge Project
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Rapid Critical Metals Ltd Drilling Approval Granted for Prophet River Gallium-Germanium Project
Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Rapid Critical Metals Limited (ASX:RCM) (OTCMKTS:RCMLF) (FRA:35S) is pleased to announce the receipt of its BC Mines Act Permit for the Prophet River Gallium-Germanium Project in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The permit clears the path for Rapid's... Keep Reading...
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Saga Metals Corp. (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) ("SAGA" or the "Company"), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discoveries, is pleased to report additional assay results from drill holes R-0044, -0045 and -0046 completed in 2026 as part of its... Keep Reading...
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