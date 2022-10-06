GamingInvesting News

Company's Spark™ Remote Game Server Expands Portfolio to 60 Proprietary Games

Everi Digital, the online gaming business of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) ("Everi" or "the Company"), a premier provider of land-based and digital casino gaming content and products, financial technology, and player loyalty solutions, will showcase new progressive slot themes that are part of the expanded, proprietary content portfolio available on the Company's Spark Remote Game Server ("Spark RGS") at the 22nd annual Global Gaming Expo (G2E®), October 10-13, 2022 .

Everi Holdings Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Everi Holdings Inc.)

New Everi Digital progressive themes on display at G2E 2022 will include Gold Standard Jackpots ™, Everi's award-winning, player-popular mechanical game that has consistently ranked among the top 10 indexing games (premium leased, mechanical reel segment) in the Eilers & Krejcik-Fantini Game Performance Report. Double Jackpot Gems ®, another popular land-based game with a proven math model, will be an additional highlight of Everi's expanded display of digital progressive game themes.

"The continued expansion of our proprietary digital game library with more progressive titles that are in-demand with land-based players highlights our commitment to deliver exciting gaming entertainment experiences to the growing community of online players," said David Lucchese , Executive Vice President of Sales, Marketing, and Digital for Everi. "Since launching our state-of-the-art Spark RGS platform, Everi Digital has continued to achieve consistent growth in the iGaming market as a result of our ability to provide world-class slot games to online players throughout North America . We are also encouraged by our performance recognition, as Everi has risen to the No. 3 ranked omni-channel game supplier in the Eilers & Krejcik-Fantini Game Performance Report."

Spark RGS houses Everi Digital's iGaming content and now features over 60 engaging titles, with more on the way. Since Spark RGS was first demonstrated at G2E in 2018, the Company has continually updated its server-based gaming solution, particularly to support its growing library of progressive game content that has proven to be popular with both land-based and iGaming players.

Everi Digital's compelling game content is now featured in over 70 real-money online casinos and over 40 social casinos. In the past four years, Everi Digital has continued to extend the footprint of the Spark RGS to now provide its content to iGaming operators in Connecticut , Michigan , New Jersey , Pennsylvania , and West Virginia in the United States , as well as to the Canadian provinces of Ontario , British Columbia , Manitoba , Quebec , and Atlantic Canada .

Additional industry-recognized digital titles on display at G2E 2022 will include Crystal Star ®, the classic three-tiered progressive game, and Lightning Zap ®, the thrilling innovative game with no reels, no paytables, and incredibly fast gameplay.

About Everi

Everi's mission is to lead the gaming industry through the power of people, imagination, and technology. Focused on player engagement and assisting our casino customers to operate more efficiently, the Company develops entertaining game content and gaming machines, gaming systems, and services for land-based and iGaming operators. The Company is also the preeminent provider of trusted financial technology solutions that power the casino floor while improving operational efficiencies and fulfilling regulatory compliance requirements, including products and services that facilitate convenient and secure cash and cashless financial transactions, self-service player loyalty tools and applications, and regulatory and intelligence software. For more information, please visit www.everi.com , which is updated regularly with financial and other information about the Company.

