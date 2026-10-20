Evercore ISI Ranked No. 1 on Weighted Basis in 2026 Extel All-America Research Analyst Survey

Evercore ISI ranked No. 1 among all firms on a weighted basis in the analyst rankings of the 2026 Extel (previously Institutional Investor) All-America Research Team survey, marking its fifth consecutive year in the top position. The weighted ranking assigns greater value to higher placements, with first-place rankings contributing more than second- and third-place rankings.

Evercore research analysts were recognized as Top 3 or Runner-Up in 40 categories. The firm earned 13 first-place rankings, the most of any firm, also marking the fifth consecutive year Evercore has led the industry in the number of first-place rankings. The 2026 survey reflects feedback from nearly 4,500 investment professionals at more than 1,600 firms and institutions.

Notable achievements include Krishna Guha earning a No. 1 ranking in Economics for the first time; Gavin Clark-Gartner ranking in the Top 3 for the first time in Biotechnology Small & Midcap; and Julian Emanuel and Adam Frisch earning Runner-Up recognition for the first time at Evercore in Quantitative Research and Payments, Processors & IT Services, respectively.

"Our clients are at the center of everything we do," said Ed Hyman, senior chairman of Equities. "We are grateful for the trust they place in us and for the longstanding partnerships that inspire us to continually raise the bar."

"This achievement reflects the collective commitment of our research, sales and trading teams," said Mike Paliotta, CEO of Equities. "The collaboration across these functions is central to how we serve our clients, combining differentiated research, deep market expertise and high-quality execution. I am proud of our entire team and the value they deliver to clients every day."

Marc Harris, director of research, added, "Research excellence requires intellectual rigor, independent thinking and a relentless focus on the issues that matter most to investors. These results are a testament to the talent and dedication of our analysts and reinforce our commitment to producing timely, differentiated and actionable analysis."

2026 Analyst Rankings

First Team

Analyst

Sector

John Pancari

Banks Midcap

Umer Raffat

Biotechnology Largecap

Krishna Guha

Economics

Elizabeth Anderson

Health Care Technology & Distribution

Stephen Kim

Homebuilders & Building Products

Thomas Gallagher

Insurance Life

Amit Daryanani

IT Hardware & Electronics Manufacturing Services

David Raso

Machinery, Engineering & Construction

Umer Raffat

Pharmaceuticals Major

Umer Raffat

Pharmaceuticals Specialty

Steve Sakwa

REITs

David Palmer

Restaurants

Rich Ross

Technical Analysis

Second Team

Analyst

Sector

Duane Pfennigwerth

Airlines

Gavin Clark-Gartner

Biotechnology Small & Midcap

David Motemaden

Insurance Nonlife

Amit Daryanani

Telecom & Networking Equipment

Sarah Bianchi

Washington Research

Third Team

Analyst

Sector

Glenn Schorr

Brokers, Asset Managers & Exchanges

Mark Mahaney

Internet Largecap

Vijay Kumar

Life Science & Diagnostic Tools

Mark Lipacis

Semiconductors & Semiconductor Capital Equipment

Oscar Sloterbeck

Thematic Research

Runners-Up

Analyst

Sector

Chris McNally

Autos & Auto Parts

Glenn Schorr

Banks Largecap

Robert Ottenstein

Beverage, Household & Personal Care Products

Cory Kasimov

Biotechnology Small & Midcap

Julian Emanuel

Equity-Linked Strategies

David Palmer

Food Producers

Stephen Richardson

Integrated Oil

Mark Mahaney

Internet Small & Midcap

Stephen Richardson

Oil & Gas Exploration & Production

Adam Frisch

Payments, Processors & IT Services

Mike DiFiore

Pharmaceuticals Specialty

Julian Emanuel

Portfolio Strategy

Julian Emanuel

Quantitative Research

Greg Melich

Retailing Broadlines & Hardlines

Michael Binetti

Retailing Department Stores & Specialty Softlines

Kirk Materne

Software Largecap

About Evercore

Evercore (NYSE: EVR) is a premier global independent investment banking advisory firm. We are dedicated to helping our clients achieve superior results through trusted independent and innovative advice on matters of strategic and financial significance to boards of directors, management teams and shareholders, including mergers and acquisitions, strategic shareholder advisory, restructurings and capital structure. Evercore also assists clients in raising public and private capital, delivers equity research and equity sales and agency trading execution, and provides wealth and investment management services to high-net-worth and institutional investors. Founded in 1995, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices and affiliate offices in major financial centers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, please visit www.evercore.com .

Business Contact:
Marc Harris
Evercore Director of Research
Communications@Evercore.com

Media Contact:
Jamie Easton
Head of Communications & External Affairs
Communications@Evercore.com

Investor Contact:
Katy Haber
Head of Investor Relations & ESG
InvestorRelations@Evercore.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

EVRNYSE:EVRfintech investing
EVR
The Conversation (0)
Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced that presentations from the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference, held October 13th –15th, 2026, are now available for on-demand viewing. The event was co-sponsored by... Keep Reading...
Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for October 13th - 15th

Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for October 13th - 15th

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presenting company agenda for the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference, co-sponsored by Skyline Corporate Communications, to be held October 13th–15th, 2026.... Keep Reading...
Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for October 13th - 15th

Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for October 13th - 15th

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presenting company agenda for the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference, co-sponsored by Skyline Corporate Communications, to be held October 13th–15th, 2026.... Keep Reading...
Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for October 13th - 15th

Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for October 13th - 15th

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presenting company agenda for the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference, co-sponsored by Skyline Corporate Communications, to be held October 13th–15th, 2026.... Keep Reading...
Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the July 22nd & 23rd Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference are available for on-demand viewing. REGISTER AND VIEW PRESENTATIONS HERE Select companies... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Warrant Exercise Proceeds of $35 Million

AmeriTrust Announces Warrant Exercise Proceeds of $35 Million

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AMT,OTC:AMTFF) (OTCQB: AMTFF) (FSE: 1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance, announces that it has received gross proceeds of CAD$35,073,967 from the exercise of warrants.In January 2026,... Keep Reading...

Visa Expands Fan-First Strategy with New and Renewed Team Partnerships Across Pro Football

Visa's portfolio of 13 team relationships brings fans closer to pro football culture in some of the sport's most passionate markets Visa (NYSE: V), a global leader in digital payments, is building a fan-first pro football platform designed to connect more directly with fans, teams, communities,... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Auto Advances End-to-End Lease Remarketing Strategy

AmeriTrust Auto Advances End-to-End Lease Remarketing Strategy

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance, today announced that AmeriTrust Auto, a wholly owned subsidiary of... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Resignation of Director

AmeriTrust Announces Resignation of Director

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 14, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance, today announced that Board member and audit committee member, Steven... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

AmeriTrust Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Funded lease contract growth accelerated in Q2 2026, with an increase of 205% in the value of contracts financed over Q1AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AMT,OTC:AMTFF) (OTCQB: AMTFF) (FSE: 1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance,... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Financial Named Exclusive Global Used-Vehicle Lease Partner for Military AutoSource to Serve U.S. Military Personnel Worldwide

AmeriTrust Financial Named Exclusive Global Used-Vehicle Lease Partner for Military AutoSource to Serve U.S. Military Personnel Worldwide

Military AutoSource, the only Department of Defense (DoD) and Exchange-authorized vehicle-buying program serving the overseas U.S. military community, will add AmeriTrust's new- and used-vehicle lease platform to its automotive offerings. AmeriTrust Financial (hereinafter "AmeriTrust"), an... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Edgewater Wireless Brings Growing Semiconductor Momentum and Dual-Use Innovation to Canada's Semiconductor Symposium 2026

Peruvian Metals Announces New High-Grade Au-Ag Results at Palta Dorada

Brixton Metals Reports 97.0% Gold Recovery in Initial Metallurgical Work from the Trapper Gold Target

GoldInxs Commences Maiden Drill Program at the Fishpot Project, Testing Multiple Gold-Silver and Copper-Gold Targets

Related News

gold investing

Peruvian Metals Announces New High-Grade Au-Ag Results at Palta Dorada

precious metals investing

Brixton Metals Reports 97.0% Gold Recovery in Initial Metallurgical Work from the Trapper Gold Target

precious metals investing

GoldInxs Commences Maiden Drill Program at the Fishpot Project, Testing Multiple Gold-Silver and Copper-Gold Targets

precious metals investing

Excalibur Reports Gravity Survey Results from Rangefront Target at Bellehelen

energy investing

JAGUAR URANIUM ANNOUNCES FILING OF MAIDEN MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATE AT LAGUNA SALADA IN ARGENTINA

precious metals investing

FORTUNE BAY COMPLETES GOLDFIELDS PROCESSING TRADE-OFF STUDY AND ADVANCES DEVELOPMENT PLANNING

precious metals investing

Aurum extends gold at Boundiali BST1, BMT2 and BMT3