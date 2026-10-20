Evercore ISI Ranked No. 1 on Weighted Basis in 2026 Extel All-America Research Analyst Survey

Evercore ISI ranked No. 1 among all firms on a weighted basis in the analyst rankings of the 2026 Extel (previously Institutional Investor) All-America Research Team survey, marking its fifth consecutive year in the top position. The weighted ranking assigns greater value to higher placements, with first-place rankings contributing more than second- and third-place rankings.
Evercore research analysts were recognized as Top 3 or Runner-Up in 40 categories. The firm earned 13 first-place rankings, the most of any firm, also marking the fifth consecutive year Evercore has led the industry in the number of first-place rankings. The 2026 survey reflects feedback from nearly 4,500 investment professionals at more than 1,600 firms and institutions.
Notable achievements include Krishna Guha earning a No. 1 ranking in Economics for the first time; Gavin Clark-Gartner ranking in the Top 3 for the first time in Biotechnology Small & Midcap; and Julian Emanuel and Adam Frisch earning Runner-Up recognition for the first time at Evercore in Quantitative Research and Payments, Processors & IT Services, respectively.
"Our clients are at the center of everything we do," said Ed Hyman, senior chairman of Equities. "We are grateful for the trust they place in us and for the longstanding partnerships that inspire us to continually raise the bar."
"This achievement reflects the collective commitment of our research, sales and trading teams," said Mike Paliotta, CEO of Equities. "The collaboration across these functions is central to how we serve our clients, combining differentiated research, deep market expertise and high-quality execution. I am proud of our entire team and the value they deliver to clients every day."
Marc Harris, director of research, added, "Research excellence requires intellectual rigor, independent thinking and a relentless focus on the issues that matter most to investors. These results are a testament to the talent and dedication of our analysts and reinforce our commitment to producing timely, differentiated and actionable analysis."
2026 Analyst Rankings
|
First Team
|
Analyst
|
Sector
|
John Pancari
|
Banks Midcap
|
Umer Raffat
|
Biotechnology Largecap
|
Krishna Guha
|
Economics
|
Elizabeth Anderson
|
Health Care Technology & Distribution
|
Stephen Kim
|
Homebuilders & Building Products
|
Thomas Gallagher
|
Insurance Life
|
Amit Daryanani
|
IT Hardware & Electronics Manufacturing Services
|
David Raso
|
Machinery, Engineering & Construction
|
Umer Raffat
|
Pharmaceuticals Major
|
Umer Raffat
|
Pharmaceuticals Specialty
|
Steve Sakwa
|
REITs
|
David Palmer
|
Restaurants
|
Rich Ross
|
Technical Analysis
|
Second Team
|
Analyst
|
Sector
|
Duane Pfennigwerth
|
Airlines
|
Gavin Clark-Gartner
|
Biotechnology Small & Midcap
|
David Motemaden
|
Insurance Nonlife
|
Amit Daryanani
|
Telecom & Networking Equipment
|
Sarah Bianchi
|
Washington Research
|
Third Team
|
Analyst
|
Sector
|
Glenn Schorr
|
Brokers, Asset Managers & Exchanges
|
Mark Mahaney
|
Internet Largecap
|
Vijay Kumar
|
Life Science & Diagnostic Tools
|
Mark Lipacis
|
Semiconductors & Semiconductor Capital Equipment
|
Oscar Sloterbeck
|
Thematic Research
|
Runners-Up
|
Analyst
|
Sector
|
Chris McNally
|
Autos & Auto Parts
|
Glenn Schorr
|
Banks Largecap
|
Robert Ottenstein
|
Beverage, Household & Personal Care Products
|
Cory Kasimov
|
Biotechnology Small & Midcap
|
Julian Emanuel
|
Equity-Linked Strategies
|
David Palmer
|
Food Producers
|
Stephen Richardson
|
Integrated Oil
|
Mark Mahaney
|
Internet Small & Midcap
|
Stephen Richardson
|
Oil & Gas Exploration & Production
|
Adam Frisch
|
Payments, Processors & IT Services
|
Mike DiFiore
|
Pharmaceuticals Specialty
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Julian Emanuel
|
Portfolio Strategy
|
Julian Emanuel
|
Quantitative Research
|
Greg Melich
|
Retailing Broadlines & Hardlines
|
Michael Binetti
|
Retailing Department Stores & Specialty Softlines
|
Kirk Materne
|
Software Largecap
About Evercore
Evercore (NYSE: EVR) is a premier global independent investment banking advisory firm. We are dedicated to helping our clients achieve superior results through trusted independent and innovative advice on matters of strategic and financial significance to boards of directors, management teams and shareholders, including mergers and acquisitions, strategic shareholder advisory, restructurings and capital structure. Evercore also assists clients in raising public and private capital, delivers equity research and equity sales and agency trading execution, and provides wealth and investment management services to high-net-worth and institutional investors. Founded in 1995, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices and affiliate offices in major financial centers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, please visit www.evercore.com .
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Business Contact:
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Evercore Director of Research
Communications@Evercore.com
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Investor Contact:
Katy Haber
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InvestorRelations@Evercore.com