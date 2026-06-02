Evercore Chairman and Chief Executive Officer John S. Weinberg to Participate in the Morgan Stanley U.S. Financials Conference on June 9

Evercore (NYSE: EVR) today announced that its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, John S. Weinberg, will participate in the Morgan Stanley U.S. Financials Conference on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, in a fireside chat session that begins at 11:15 a.m. ET.
A live audio webcast will be available on the day of the conference under the Investor Relations section of Evercore's website at www.evercore.com . A replay will be available on the same site for 30 days following the event.
About Evercore
Evercore (NYSE: EVR) is a premier global independent investment banking advisory firm. We are dedicated to helping our clients achieve superior results through trusted independent and innovative advice on matters of strategic and financial significance to boards of directors, management teams and shareholders, including mergers and acquisitions, strategic shareholder advisory, restructurings, and capital structure. Evercore also assists clients in raising public and private capital and delivers equity research and equity sales and agency trading execution, in addition to providing wealth and investment management services to high net worth and institutional investors. Founded in 1995, the Firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices and affiliate offices in major financial centers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, please visit www.evercore.com .
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Investor Contact: Katy Haber
Head of Investor Relations & ESG
InvestorRelations@Evercore.com
Media Contact: Jamie Easton
Head of Communications & External Affairs
Communications@Evercore.com
Or
Shree Dhond / Zach Kouwe
Dukas Linden Public Relations
Evercore@DLPR.com
(646) 722-6531