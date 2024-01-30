Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Rick Rule: I Was Early on Uranium, Here's Where I'm Looking Next

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Lobo Tiggre: Gold Stocks Still on Sale, How I'm Playing Uranium Right Now

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Top 8 Canadian Lithium Stocks

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2023

Top 10 Gold-mining Companies

Top 8 Lithium Stocks

Trending Press Releases

Uranium At Odessa’s Lyndon Project - Gascoyne Region, Western Australia

Why Industry Experts Are Expecting a Bull Market For Uranium Stocks In 2024

High Grade Copper Assays Continue at El Pilar Oxide Deposit, Cuba

Tinley's Provides Corporate Updates and Announces Appointment of New Director and the Closing of its Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement and Debt Settlement

Completion of US$5M MIIF Subscription

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) – Trading Halt

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Global X Uranium ETF

URA

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Controlled Thermal Resources

Odessa Minerals

ODE:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Pharma Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

Start Here – Investing in Biotech

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Gold
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
European Lithium Limited

NASDAQ Listing Update

European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR, FRA:PF8, OTC: EULIF) (European Lithium or the Company) advises that Sizzle Acquisition Corp, a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (Nasdaq: SZZL) (Sizzle), has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC) an extension relating to the special meeting of Sizzle stockholders to vote on the approval and adoption of the business combination agreement for the Transaction, and related proposals. The meeting previously scheduled to be held on 31 January 2024 has been rescheduled to be held on 6 February 2024 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Sizzle’s stockholders of record as of the close of business on 26 December 2023 are entitled to vote at the special meeting.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Special Meeting of Sizzle’s stockholders to approve the proposed business combination with Critical Metals Corp (Critical Metals or CRML) rescheduled to be held on 6 February 2024
  • The reason for the postponement is that EUR and Sizzle are evaluating potential investments from certain strategic parties in connection with the closing of the Transaction
On 26 October 2022, European Lithium announced that it has entered into a business combination agreement with Sizzle pursuant to which EUR will combine its wholly owned Wolfsberg Lithium Project (Wolfsberg Project) with Sizzle via a newly-formed, lithium exploration and development company named Critical Metals Corp (Critical Metals) which is expected to be listed on NASDAQ under the symbol “CRML” (Transaction).
The reason for the postponement of the Sizzle special meeting of shareholders is that the Company and Sizzle are evaluating potential investments from certain strategic parties in connection with the closing of the Transaction.
The Transaction is expected to be completed as soon as practicable following the conclusion of the special meeting of Sizzle stockholders to vote on the approval and adoption of the business combination agreement for the Transaction (assuming the satisfaction or waiver of the other conditions to closing as set forth in the business combination agreement).
Following completion of the Transaction, EUR will be issued US$750 million worth of ordinary shares in CRML. This announcement has been approved for release on ASX by the Board of Directors.
This announcement is intended to lift the trading halt of EUR requested on 29 January 2024.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from European Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stockslithium explorationlithium stocksasx: eurlithium investingLithium Investing
EUR:AU
European Lithium
Sign up to get your FREE

European Lithium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
European Lithium

European Lithium


Keep reading...Show less
DLE Process Test Work - Adsorbent Selection

DLE Process Test Work - Adsorbent Selection

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF) an exploration and development company advancing lithium projects in Chile, reports the results of recent completed Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) process test work. The positive results have informed the selection and ordering of the lithium adsorbent to be used in the Company´s pilot plant, which has finished construction at the Company´s R&D Centre in Copiapó and is in the process of being commissioned and tested.

Keep reading...Show less
White Cliff Minerals

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report for the Quarter Ended 31 December 2023

White Cliff Minerals Limited (White Cliff or the Company) is pleased to present its Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report.

Keep reading...Show less
Jindalee Lithium

Quarterly Cashflow Report - December 2023

Jindalee Lithium Limited (Jindalee or the Company) has released its Quarterly Cash Flow Report.


Keep reading...Show less
Jindalee Lithium

Quarterly Activities Report - December 2023

In February 2023, Jindalee Lithium Limited (Jindalee or the Company) announced an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) at Jindalee’s 100% owned McDermitt Lithium Project (USA) (Figure 1)1.

Keep reading...Show less
White Cliff Minerals

License Approval Received from Nunavut Planning Commission for Coppermine Project

White Cliff Minerals Limited (White Cliff or the Company) is pleased to announce it has received a positive conformity determination (“the Approval”) for its licences from the Nunavut Planning Commission (NPC) for the high-grade Coppermine project. This critical regulatory approval marks a major step in the permitting process and allows the company to now appoint contractors for 2024 exploration initiatives and complete the logistical planning phase. This approval also ensures that any proposed activities align with regulatory expectations and underscores White Cliffs’ demonstrable commitment to responsible resource development with local, territorial and federal stakeholders.

Keep reading...Show less
European Lithium Limited

European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of European Lithium Limited (‘EUR’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of EUR, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 31 January 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less
European Lithium
Sign up to get your FREE

European Lithium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Report for the Quarter Ended 31 December 2023

TNC Secures A$42 Million of Funding with Nebari Natural Resources Fund

E25 Commences Butcherbird Stage 2 Expansion

Related News

Gold Investing

Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Gold Investing

Quarterly Report for the Quarter Ended 31 December 2023

Copper Investing

TNC Secures A$42 Million of Funding with Nebari Natural Resources Fund

manganese investing

E25 Commences Butcherbird Stage 2 Expansion

Battery Metals Investing

CORRECTION - Lancaster Resources to Spin-Off Nelson Lake through Plan of Arrangement

Precious Metals Investing

Nexus Gold Provides Update on Public Listing of Nexus Metals

Battery Metals Investing

Lancaster Resources to Spin-Off Nelson Lake through Plan of Arrangement

×