Eureka Lithium Corp Announces Appointment of Danny Matthews as Chief Executive Officer

Eureka Lithium Corp Announces Appointment of Danny Matthews as Chief Executive Officer

Eureka Lithium Corp. (CSE: ERKA,OTC:UREKF) (OTCQB: UREKF) (FSE: S58) ("Eureka" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Danny Matthews as Chief Executive Officer and to the Board of Directors of the Company with immediate effect. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Bowen for his service as Chief Executive Officer and looks forward to his continued contributions to the Board of Directors.

Mr. Matthews commented: "I'm excited to step into the CEO role at a pivotal time for the Company. With the addition of the Stairway assets, we are well positioned to focus on disciplined exploration and advancing our portfolio across multiple prospective projects."

Mr. Matthews is a capital markets professional with a track record of building and advancing early-stage resource companies. He served as Chief Executive Officer of Stairway Mining Corp., which was recently acquired by the Company. He is also a founder and director of Miata Metals Corp. Mr. Matthews previously served as a founding director of CAVU Energy Metals, which was acquired by Star Copper Corp.

In addition, Mr. Matthews is a Managing Partner of Three Peaks Capital, a merchant bank focused on early-stage opportunities. A securities lawyer by training, he has advised and participated in numerous public listings, financings, and M&A transactions, and brings a capital markets-driven approach to advancing the Company's asset base.

About Eureka Lithium Corp.

Eureka holds approximately 158 claims in the emerging Raglan West, Raglan South and New Leaf Lithium Camps in Quebec, Canada. The Company also holds a 100% interest in the Tyee Titanium-Vanadium Project located in Quebec, and an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Cabin Lake Silver-Lead-Zinc-Gold Project located in British Columbia.

For more information please contact:

Danny Matthews
Chief Executive Officer
Email: info@eurekalithiumcorp.com

Cautionary Statement

Certain statements contained in this news release, including statements which may contain words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", or similar expressions, and statements related to matters which are not historical facts within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's expectations and are based on certain factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly any future revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as expressly required by law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/293204

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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