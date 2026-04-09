Eureka Clarifies Update on Nunavik Projects

Eureka Clarifies Update on Nunavik Projects

Eureka Lithium Corp. (CSE: ERKA,OTC:UREKF) (OTCQB: UREKF) (FSE: S58) ("Eureka Lithium" or "Eureka" or the "Company") issues this news release as the result of a review by the British Columbia Securities Commission ("BCSC Review") to clarify disclosure contained in the Company's news release dated March 6, 2026 which inadvertently omitted to reference one additional block of mineral claims as having lapsed. Accordingly, the Company wishes to clarify that it has allowed to lapse approximately 1094 mineral claims comprising the Raglan West project, approximately 550 mineral claims comprising the Raglan South project, approximately 1255 mineral claims comprising the North Shore Block (not previously disclosed), and approximately 1601 mineral claims comprising the New Leaf project (collectively making up the "Nunavik Projects"). Accordingly, at this time, the Company retains approximately 158 claims ("Remaining Claims") relating to the Nunavik projects. The Company notes that the cost of renewing the lapsed mineral claims would have been approximately $680,570. The Company further notes that it is actively considering whether or not to renew the Remaining Claims, at a cost of $26,544.

The Company also notes that, as a result of the BCSC Review, it has filed an amended and restated material change report in respect of the lapsed mineral claims, and that it has also filed an amended and restated Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025. Both of these documents may be obtained under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Company recently acquired (please see news release dated January 28 and February 26, 2026) a 100% interest in the Cabin Lake Silver-Gold-Zinc-Lead Project located in the Omineca Mining District of British Columbia and a 100% interest in the Tyee Titanium-Vanadium Project, located within the Havre-St-Pierre region of Quebec.

About Eureka Lithium Corp.

Eureka Lithium Corp is a Canadian mineral exploration company. The Company owns a option to acquire a 100% interest in the Cabin Lake Polymetallic Project, located in the Omineca Mining District of British Columbia, and a 100% interest in the Tyee Titanium-Vanadium Project, located within the Havre-St-Pierre region of Quebec. For more information, investors should review the Company's filings that are available at www.sedarplus.ca.

For more information, please contact:

David Bowen
Chief Executive Officer
Email: info@eurekalithiumcorp.com

Cautionary Statement

Except for the statements of historical fact, this news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. "Forward-looking information" in this news release includes statements respecting the Stairway Claims and Remaining Claims and the Company's intentions with respect to its mineral properties. The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such information due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291851

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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