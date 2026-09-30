Ethiopian Airlines Orders Boeing 777 and 777-8 Freighters to Expand Cargo Fleet

Ethiopian Airlines Orders Boeing 777 and 777-8 Freighters to Expand Cargo Fleet

  • Firm order includes eight 777-8 Freighters and two 777 Freighters
  • First African carrier to purchase the world's newest widebody freighter, the 777-8 Freighter
  • Ethiopian Airlines doubles its 777X family order book

Boeing (NYSE: BA) and Ethiopian Airlines today announced the African carrier has ordered eight 777-8 Freighters and two 777 Freighters. The airline will pair the proven performance of the 777 Freighter with the next generation 777X capabilities of the new 777-8 Freighter to expand its Boeing freighter fleet.

Boeing and Ethiopian Airlines today announced the African carrier has ordered eight 777-8 Freighters and two 777 Freighters. The airline will pair the proven performance of the 777 Freighter with the next generation 777X capabilities of the new 777-8 Freighter to expand its Boeing freighter fleet.

The order is Ethiopian Airlines' second for the 777X airplane family, building on its purchase of eight 777-9 passenger jets that established the carrier as Africa's first 777X customer. The 777-8 Freighter will be the world's largest and most capable twin-engine freighter, supporting Ethiopian Airlines' expanding global network and advancing its international freight operations.

"This agreement marks another significant milestone in strengthening Ethiopian Airlines' cargo capabilities while supporting the continued expansion of our global network," said Mesfin Tasew, Group CEO of Ethiopian Airlines. "The addition of the Boeing 777-8F Freighters and 777F Freighters will enhance our ability to serve customers around the world with greater payload capacity, operational flexibility, efficiency, and sustainability. As demand for cargo services continues to grow, these aircraft will play a vital role in facilitating global trade, strengthening supply chain connectivity, and further reinforcing Ethiopia's position as a leading cargo gateway between Africa and international markets. It also marks our long-term partnership with Boeing."

With a maximum structural payload of 118 tonnes, the 777-8F offers the highest payload and range capability to open new markets while reducing fuel use and delivering the lowest operating cost per tonne of any freighter. The 777F set the standard for twin-engine freighter efficiency and productivity, and Ethiopian Airlines' 777F fleet ranks among the most highly utilized commercial airplanes in service.

"Ethiopian Airlines' order for the industry-leading 777 Freighter and new 777-8 Freighter highlights both the strength of our partnership and growing demand for air cargo worldwide," said Brad McMullen, Boeing senior vice president of Commercial Sales and Marketing. "We appreciate Ethiopian Airlines' continued confidence in Boeing and the 777 and 777X family of airplanes as it expands its cargo capabilities and global network. The airline continues to make history as the first in Africa to order the new 777-8 Freighter."  

The 777-8F will complement Ethiopian Airlines' freighter fleet, retaining the key features of the 777 Freighter that support efficient operations, high utilization and reliability, including common cross-sections and walkways, and easy carriage of large outsize cargo.

Ethiopian Airlines currently connects more than 70 cargo markets across Africa, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and North America with a fleet of:

  • 12 777 Freighters
  • Two 767 Freighters
  • And four 737-800SF airplanes

The new order will enable the airline to build on this network by providing greater flexibility to meet rising global demand for air cargo.

A leading global aerospace company and top U.S. exporter, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. Our U.S. and global workforce and supplier base drive innovation, economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing is committed to fostering a culture based on our core values of safety, quality and integrity.  

Contact

Boeing Media Relations
media@boeing.com

Brad McMullen, Boeing Senior Vice President of Commercial Sales and Marketing, and Mesfin Tasew, Group CEO of Ethiopian Airlines, announced the African carrier has ordered eight 777-8 Freighters and two 777 Freighters.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ethiopian-airlines-orders-boeing-777-and-777-8-freighters-to-expand-cargo-fleet-302894976.html

SOURCE Boeing

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