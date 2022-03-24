Esports Technologies to Participate in the 2022 Virtual Growth Conference

Presented by Maxim Group LLC and Hosted by M-Vest, March 28–30 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. EDT Esports Technologies, Inc. announced today that company CEO Aaron Speach will present at the 2022 Virtual Growth Conference. Presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest, this event will be held March 28–30 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. EDT . During this virtual conference, investors will hear from executives from a ...

