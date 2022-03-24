GamingInvesting News

Presented by Maxim Group LLC and Hosted by M-Vest, March 28–30 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. EDT Esports Technologies, Inc. announced today that company CEO Aaron Speach will present at the 2022 Virtual Growth Conference. Presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest, this event will be held March 28–30 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. EDT . During this virtual conference, investors will hear from executives from a ...

Presented by Maxim Group LLC and Hosted by M-Vest, March 28–30 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. EDT

Esports Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: EBET, "Esports Technologies"), announced today that company CEO Aaron Speach will present at the 2022 Virtual Growth Conference. Presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest, this event will be held March 28–30 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. EDT .

Esports Technologies to Participate in the 2022 Virtual Growth Conference

During this virtual conference, investors will hear from executives from a wide range of sectors including biotech, clean energy, electric vehicles, financial services, fintech and REITs, gaming and entertainment, healthcare, healthcare IT, infrastructure, shipping, and technology/media/telecom. The conference will feature company presentations, fireside chats, roundtable discussions, and live Q&A sessions with CEOs moderated by Maxim research analysts.

"I'm honored by the invitation to present at the Virtual Growth Conference," said Aaron Speach , CEO, Esports Technologies. "This is a unique opportunity to update executives and institutional investors on all the exciting developments happening at Esports Technologies."

The conference will be live on M-Vest. Sign up here to attend the presentation .

About Esports Technologies
Esports Technologies develops award-winning, groundbreaking and engaging wagering products for esports fans and bettors around the world. The company is focused on bringing better odds and technology solutions to cater to the Millennial and Gen-Z demographics. It has an expanding portfolio of intellectual property with patents pending around odds modeling simulation, an electronic sports betting exchange system, live streaming odds integration and enhancing modeling probabilities in multi-player games. Esports Technologies operates online sportsbook and casino brands Karamba, Hopa, Griffon Casino, BetTarget, Dansk777, GenerationVIP and Gogawi, which have over 1.25 million deposited customers in more than 15 countries. Esports Technologies recently was awarded SIGMA's Esport Product of the Year, and its brand Karamba received SBC's award for Innovation in Casino & Gaming Entertainment. Esports Technologies is listed on the Nasdaq under the symbol EBET.

For more information, visit: https://esportstechnologies.com .

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements involve risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to future events, future expectations, plans and prospects. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results or outcomes may prove to be materially different from the expectations expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including as set forth in Item 1A. "Risk Factors" in our most recently filed Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and updated from time to time in our Form 10-Q filings and in our other public filings with the SEC. The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/esports-technologies-to-participate-in-the-2022-virtual-growth-conference-301510006.html

SOURCE Esports Technologies, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

ExitLag and Gamers Club Announce North American Tournaments with $9,000 Prize Pool

Tournaments will take place throughout the next 24 weeks and are open to all players

ExitLag and Gamers Club have come together to announce a series of Counter Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) tournaments that will take place across the North American region. Knowing that it is a necessity to strengthen the North American community through tournaments, ExitLag and Gamers Club created a series of 1v1 format tournaments with a prize pool of $9,000 .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

TM WHOLESALE AND SWARMIO MEDIA COLLABORATE TO PROVIDE GAMING AND E-SPORT SERVICES IN ASEAN

  • Partnership leveraging on each other's strength in digital capabilities, technology assets and wide-reaching ecosystems to deliver a high-quality gaming experience to users

TM WHOLESALE, the wholesale domestic and international business arm of Telekom Malaysia Berhad (TM), and Swarmio Media Holdings Inc. (CSE: SWRM), a global gaming and esports technology company, today announced that they have signed a master collaboration agreement to provide gaming and e-sport services across the ASEAN region with accessible and high-quality digital experiences.

Swarmio Media Holdings Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Swarmio Media Holdings Inc.)

The collaboration allows both companies to capitalize on their core capabilities and bring exceptional digital experience to the table. TM WHOLESALE will provide Swarmio with access to its extensive coverage and wide-reaching network and infrastructure ecosystems in order to bring Ember, Swarmio's plug and play gaming and e-sports platform, closer to users.

This will also allow Swarmio's Latency-optimized Edge Computing technology to expand, enabling Ember subscribers to enjoy ultra-low-latency gaming experiences with faster download speeds. The collaboration will see TM WHOLESALE actively participate in the marketing, distribution, and sales of Ember to its existing customer network of major telcos across the Middle East , Asia , Oceania, and Africa.

Commenting on the collaboration, Amar Huzaimi Md Deris, Executive Vice President of TM WHOLESALE said, "The gaming and e-sports industry has become one of the fastest-growing forms of entertainment over the last two years, and looking at this thriving, mega-dollar industry emerging to be a game changer, TM WHOLESALE is thrilled to be part of this new business opportunity."

"This collaboration is an exciting milestone for TM WHOLESALE as we continue to adapt to the current digital trend and expand our business, going beyond just connectivity. It complements the edge ecosystem offerings that we have been working on for content and digital solutions, which we call TM Edge solution. It will be amazing to collaborate with a partner like Swarmio on this new venture and bring the power of the gaming industry to our telecom partners across the region" added Amar further.

Meanwhile, Vijai Karthigesu , Chief Executive Officer of Swarmio Media, said, "We are incredibly excited to be working with TM WHOLESALE - a leading force in ASEAN's telecommunication market - and benefiting from their strong reputation and extensive network to grow our platform's reach with telcos across a number of key regions. This collaboration enables us to significantly boost our operations and deliver a high-quality gaming and e-sports service to telco users in ASEAN. We are confident that this will be an impactful and lucrative partnership over the months and years to come."

Swarmio's fully managed, plug-and-play Ember platform can be quickly and seamlessly integrated with major telco operations, allowing telcos to engage and monetize gaming subscribers, ultimately gaining immediate and meaningful access to the multi-billion-dollar market. It provides a proprietary digital hub for gaming communities, enabling them to access an ultra-low-latency playing experience, competitive tournaments, exclusive gaming content, manage communities, gamification and points system, online store (Swarmio Store), gamer e-wallet (Swarmio Pay), as well as customized digital content.

This collaboration is also a testament of TM WHOLESALE's capabilities in providing a reliable edge ecosystem that includes Content Delivery Network (CDN) Services, Edge Compute Platform, Last-Mile Delivery, and other digital services in the pipeline, all with deep in-country edge network coverage, ensuring the best service performance and quality experience for all users worldwide.

About TM WHOLESALE

TM WHOLESALE is the wholesale domestic and international business arm of Telekom Malaysia Berhad (TM), offering a comprehensive range of wholesale communication services and solutions in connectivity and beyond. We are the trusted partner in delivering seamless integrated solutions and infinite possibilities to accelerate customers' connectivity and coverage to the digital world, making innovations possible.

As the national digital infrastructure accelerator, TM WHOLESALE is committed to driving Malaysia's digital economy aspirations through end-to-end and customized wholesale data, connectivity, and platform solutions to Malaysian licensed service providers, enabling them to deliver a high-quality digital experience to the end customers.

At the global front, we remain focused on expanding our infrastructure and digital solutions via a partnership ecosystem with global carriers as well as hyperscalers around the world. By enhancing our global connectivity, network infrastructure and collective expertise worldwide, we aim to position Malaysia as the trusted digital hub for the ASEAN region.

For more information on TM WHOLESALE, visit www.tm.com.my/tmwholesale .

About TM

Telekom Malaysia Berhad (TM), is the national connectivity and digital infrastructure provider and Malaysia's leading integrated telco; set to enable Digital Malaysia by offering a comprehensive suite of communication services and solutions in fixed (telephony and broadband), mobility, content, WiFi, Cloud, Data Centre, cybersecurity, IoT and smart services. TM is driven by stakeholder value creation in a highly competitive environment; and places emphasis on delivering an enhanced customer experience via continuous customer service quality improvements and innovations, whilst focusing on increased operational efficiency and productivity.

As the enabler of Digital Malaysia, TM has been at the forefront of each telecommunication technology evolution of the nation and will continue to do so. It provides the communications backbone of Malaysia and is a digital hub for ASEAN; with the widest convergence connectivity network and digital infrastructure. TM remains committed to serve a more digital lifestyle and society, digital businesses, and digital Government – towards making, "Life and Business Easier, for a better Malaysia ".

For further information on TM, visit www.tm.com.my .

About Swarmio Media

Swarmio (CSE: SWRM) is a publicly-traded technology company focused on providing an end-to-end gaming and esports platform for telcos to monetize their subscribers. Using its patented edge computing technology, Swarmio has engaged with several telcos that have launched its solution allowing their subscribers to access tournaments, engage in a localized gaming community, challenge friends and influencers and earn points that can be used to purchase gaming content.

For more information, please visit:
Swarmio Investor Website ( https://swarmio.media/investors )
Swarmio on LinkedIn ( https://www.linkedin.com/company/swarmiomedia )
Swarmio on Twitter ( https://twitter.com/SwarmioMedia )

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation: statements about the Company's growth, the Company's ability to capitalize on the major global opportunity in the gaming and esports market, anticipated benefits to the Company's partners and their customers from using the Company's products, ongoing discussions with potential new customers or partners and the possibility that such discussions may result in additional contracts or revenue for the Company, the Company's future plans, its goals and expectations, including but not limited to, the Company's continuing ability to enter into agreements to deploy its products with international telecommunications companies and game publishers and its ability to monetize these agreements through generating SaaS-based revenues are forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the risks identified in the Companies long-form prospectus dated November 10, 2021 (which can be accessed through the Company's profile on www.sedar.com ). Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made, and the respective companies undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Swarmio Media Holdings Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/24/c6441.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
East Side Games Group CEO Darcy Taylor

East Side Games Group CEO Darcy Taylor: Record Revenue and Daily Active Users in Q4

East Side Games Group CEO Darcy Taylor: A Record Revenue and Daily Active Users in Q4youtu.be

Keep reading...Show less

Playtika Acquires JustPlay.LOL

Acquisition Furthers Playtika's Growth Strategy with Expansion into High Growth Action and Battle Royale Genres

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) today announced the acquisition of Israel -based, JustPlay.LOL, creator of the multiplayer game, 1v1.LOL, which expands the company's offering into the Action and Battle Royale genres. The acquisition is consistent with Playtika's strategy to increase its breadth of entertainment genres and leverage the company's Boost platform to enhance game-operations.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Lacework Announces Support for AWS for Games

Deployment through AWS initiative makes it easier for game developers, publishers, and platforms to use Lacework to innovate with confidence

Lacework ®, the data-driven security company, today announced support for the AWS for Games initiative from Amazon Web Services (AWS), making it easier for game developers, publishers, and platforms to further secure their data in the cloud using the Lacework Polygraph® Data Platform. Many of the world's most recognizable gaming brands, including two of the largest gaming companies in the world, rely on Lacework to deliver end-to-end visibility and automated insight into risk across cloud environments so they can innovate with speed and safety.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Strategic Partners Perforce Software and Microsoft, in Collaboration With GitHub, Announce New Gaming Initiatives

To Help Game Creators Spend Less Time Setting Up and Managing Their Pipeline, Perforce Software Debut s New Game Development Virtual Machine with Microsoft as well as Helix Core Actions with GitHub

- Perforce Software, a provider of versioning and collaboration tools across the software development lifecycle, together with Microsoft and GitHub, launches new game development initiatives at the Game Developers Conference 2022.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×