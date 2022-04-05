GamingInvesting News

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) (NASDAQ: GMBLP) (NASDAQ: GMBLW) (NASDAQ: GMBLZ) (or the "Company") announced today that its Board of Directors has declared monthly cash dividends for its 10.0% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock ("Series A Preferred Stock"), for April, May and June 2022.


Apr. 2022May. 2022Jun. 2022
Dividend per share$0.08$0.08$0.08
Record dateApr. 15, 2022May. 15, 2022Jun. 15, 2022
Payment dateApr. 30, 2022May. 31, 2022Jun. 30, 2022

 
About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group is a full stack esports and online gambling company fueled by the growth of video-gaming and the ascendance of esports with new generations. Our mission is to help connect the world at large with the future of sports entertainment in unique and enriching ways that bring fans and gamers together. Esports Entertainment Group and its affiliates are well-poised to help fans and players to stay connected and involved with their favorite esports. From traditional sports partnerships with professional NFL/NHL/NBA/FIFA teams, community-focused tournaments in a wide range of esports, and boots-on-the-ground LAN cafes, EEG has influence over the full-spectrum of esports and gaming at all levels. The Company maintains offices in New Jersey, the UK and Malta. For more information visit www.esportsentertainmentgroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. The safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 protects companies from liability for their forward-looking statements if they comply with the requirements of the Act.

Contact:

Media Inquiries
Brandon Apter
Brandon.apter@esportsentertainmentgroup.com
eeg@kcsa.com

Investor Relations Inquiries
Jeff@esportsentertainmentgroup.com.
gmbl@jcir.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/119246

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

LG Display's Gaming OLED Video Series Hits 100 Million Views

LG Display, the world's leading innovator of display technologies, announced today that its three-part 'NO OLED. NO GAME.' video series is under the global limelight, hitting more than 100 million views on the Internet. By introducing the outstanding gaming performance of its latest OLED TV displays in this intriguing video series, the company reminds gamers all over the world just how perfectly they can enjoy gaming on OLED displays.

LG Display's Gaming OLED to provide movie-like experience for gamers

The video series expresses how a screen's slow response time and low input lag can make a difference between winning and losing, depicting a frustrated gamer falling on the battlefield after an order comes too late. Already recognized among the global gaming community as the optimal gaming display, LG Display's OLED is equipped with an array of features that deliver a powerful, top-notch gaming performance.

The OLED features a wide variable refresh rate that ranges from 40 to 120Hz, allowing a smooth gameplay without stuttering or ghosting frames. It also boasts an excellent response time of less than 0.1 milliseconds (ms) allowing the depiction of accurate and clear images even during fast image shifts. A rapid response time also reduces input lag, or the delay time for gaming signals to show up on the screen, so fast-paced games can be enjoyed on the OLED screens with more clarity and accuracy.

In addition to performance, the video series also emphasizes OLED's unmatched picture quality, a factor equally paramount to a stellar gaming experience. The series demonstrates how the display's powerful visual quality enables the clear depiction of even the tiniest motions such as a character's pupil movements, creating an extremely realistic gameplay that fully immerses the game player.

LG Display's self-emissive OLED technology allows each pixel to control itself, turning on and off as needed to create outstanding picture quality, accurate images, and exceptional color. The pixels also allow the display to achieve perfect black when required, producing vibrant and stunningly crisp visuals that parallel a cinematic experience at the theater.

Moreover, LG Display's OLED panel boasts the lowest level of blue light emission in the industry, allowing gamers to play comfortably for long hours without worrying about eye discomfort. Aside from eye safety, the OLED has also been recognized for its distinction by obtaining gaming performance certifications from both Intertek, a British testing and certification company, and TÜV Rheinland, a German certification agency, for the first time in the industry.

The company's eye-catching 'NO OLED. NO GAME.' series has received an overwhelmingly positive response from viewers, with experienced players praising the cinematography and stories from the popular video series. To make these videos more accessible, each one is developed in English, German, and French and uploaded onto 'OLED Space' on YouTube ( https://www.youtube.com/c/OLEDSPACE ) so that avid gamers would be able to enjoy them in full.

LG Display plans to actively target the gaming market by releasing the 42-inch OLED panel optimized for gaming later this year.

"Our goal is to deliver the OLED's differentiated values to our customers so that they can play with the highest level of immersion and to the best of their ability based on the stunning images and superior performance of our OLED TV panels," said Jin Min -kyu, Head of Life Display Promotion Division at LG Display.

About LG Display

LG Display Co., Ltd. [NYSE: LPL, KRX: 034220] is the world's leading innovator of display technologies, including thin-film transistor liquid crystal and OLED displays. The company manufactures display panels in a broad range of sizes and specifications primarily for use in TVs, notebook computers, desktop monitors, and various other applications, including tablets and mobile devices. LG Display currently operates manufacturing facilities in Korea and China , and back-end assembly facilities in Korea, China , and Vietnam . The company has approximately 63,360 employees operating worldwide. For more news and information about LG Display, please visit www.lgdisplay.com .

Media Contact:

Jean Lee , Team Leader, Global Communications
Tel: +822-3777-1689
Email: jean.lee@lgdisplay.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lg-displays-gaming-oled-video-series-hits-100-million-views-301517337.html

SOURCE LG Display

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Everi Digital Expands High-Performing OnlineSlot and Gaming Content in Ontario

Multiple Operators Launch Everi Digital iGaming Content

- Everi Interactive LLC dba Everi Digital, the online gaming subsidiary of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) ("Everi" or "the Company"), a premier provider of land-based and digital casino gaming content and products, financial technology and player loyalty solutions, today announced that it holds a supplier license from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario . This license allows Everi Digital to expand the reach of its content to multiple operators serving the newly regulated Ontario iGaming market.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

NICKELODEON'S NOGGIN DEBUTS BUBBLE GUPPIES: DIVE INTO THE MET TODAY AS PART OF PLATFORM'S EXPANDED LEARNING PROGRAMS

Share it: @ Noggin #nogginandthemet #noggin #nogginkids #nogginlearning

Click HERE for art.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TransPerfect Chosen by OliveX to Localize Zombies, Run! in Four Languages

MediaNEXT and Applanga Solutions Simplify Localization Workflows

TransPerfect the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced that it has been selected by OliveX to support the international launch of its award-winning Zombies, Run! game. Services provided include casting and voice talents and app UI string localization into Spanish, Korean, French, and Japanese.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Dexioprotocol Announces Several New Games Along with Major Utilities Updates

Dexioprotocol, a blockchain innovation company focused on developing an ecosystem of GameFi applications on its own blockchain network, announced today a significant update to their wallet, DexiWallet 2.0, as well as a schedule of product launches over the next six weeks. With this application update, the wallet now includes a swap feature, dashboard to manage all your digital assets, and up-to-date market information. According to the Dexioprotocol team, DexiWallet is the "backbone of our ecosystem and provides users with a friendly, and aesthetically beautiful interface to manage their digital assets." The integrated swap feature, which allows users to buy, sell, and trade cryptocurrency through a decentralized exchange, is one of the most sought-after components of digital wallets by users.

Pioneers of the blockchain revolution

DexiWallet 2.0 is available as a web-based application or browser extension. A mobile version will be available on Apple App Store and Google Play no later than 4/18, pending application store approval. You can find more information on Dexioprotocol.com or by joining their Telegram community: https://t.me/dexiochat

In addition to DexiWallet 2.0 COO Greg Gould announced today via the company's Telegram channel and a YouTube interview the redeployment of DXG GameEmporium, the company's gaming assets marketplace. The relaunch will feature a special presale of NFTs for both DexiDragons (a yet to-be-released mobile game) and DexiKnights (nearing beta testing exit.) The NFTs will be collectible items that can be used in-game and will go on sale on 4/16/2022 – exact time to be announced.

DexiKnights has been in beta since its release in early 2022. Meanwhile, the team has made numerous updates to reduce in-game bugs, enhance graphics, and improve gamer experience based on user feedback. It's expected that Play-to-Earn (P2E) and Player-vs-Player (PVP) mechanics will be introduced to the game in the next major update. The next update for DexiKnights will be released on Itch.io on Thursday, April 21 . DexiDragons will be the second game released by Dexioprotocol and will allow players to raise, train, customize and battle pet dragons with P2E and PVP mechanics. The introductory beta version of this mobile game is set to be released for download on Friday, May 13 . DexiCarnival, a boardwalk-style carnival mobile game app, is also expected to be released for on- and off-blockchain amusement on Wednesday, May 25 .

The Dexioprotocol team has been busy as of late. According to COO Greg Gould , "April and May are going to be very big months for Dexioprotocol and our community," alluding to several releases the company has planned over the next eight weeks. Although no formal dates have been announced the team has shared previews of their flagship mobile gaming app DexiHunter, which will allow users to collect bounties throughout their city and earn real cryptocurrency rewards.

Dexioprotocol team members will be attending both Bitcoin 2022 in Miami, FL , as well as the CoinDesk Consensus 2022 conference in Austin, TX. The team aims to showcase their latest releases to the crypto world and network with some of the top crypto and gaming companies in attendance.

Media Contact:
Brian Layte
(508) 797-2810
brian.layte@dexioprotocol.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dexioprotocol-announces-several-new-games-along-with-major-utilities-updates-301516802.html

SOURCE Dexioprotocol

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

BETMGM LAUNCHES ONLINE SPORTS BETTING AND IGAMING IN ONTARIO

Launch marks first international expansion for leading gaming operator

- BetMGM, a leading sports betting and iGaming operator, announced today the launch of its online sports betting and iGaming platforms in Ontario, Canada . Ontario is BetMGM's first international market and the 23rd overall in which a BetMGM product is available.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

