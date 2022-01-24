Gaming Investing News
First esports Operator To Be Granted New Jersey Transactional WaiverEsports Entertainment Group, Inc. announced today that it has received an Order approving a Transactional Waiver from the Director of the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement which permits the company to begin accepting bets in the state. The Company becomes the first esports betting operator to receive a Transactional Waiver in New Jersey and ...

First esports Operator To Be Granted New Jersey Transactional Waiver

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) (NASDAQ: GMBLW) (or the "Company") announced today that it has received an Order approving a Transactional Waiver from the Director of the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement which permits the company to begin accepting bets in the state. The Company becomes the first esports betting operator to receive a Transactional Waiver in New Jersey and plans to launch their VIE.gg betting platform following a five-day 'soft play' period which will begin this afternoon. During 'soft play', certain limitations must be applied to the online experience to ensure proper regulatory operations.

"We couldn't be more pleased to be the first esports-dedicated operator to be granted the right to commence business in New Jersey. On behalf of our entire team, I would like to thank the Division of Gaming Enforcement for their approval of our platform and the trust they have placed in our Company," said Grant Johnson, CEO of Esports Entertainment Group. "Global esports betting is estimated to exceed $205 billion by 2027, and we are thrilled to be playing such an important role in this fast-growing market with the launch of our first esports wagering offering in the United States."

Upon launch, the Company's VIE.gg platform will allow bettors across New Jersey, the 11th most populous U.S. state, to wager on their favorite esports teams in real-time as part of a seamless and immersive experience. Players will be able to leverage their esports prowess across games such as Call of Duty™, CS:GO™, League of Legends™ and DOTA 2™.

About Esports Entertainment Group
Esports Entertainment Group is a full stack esports and online gambling company fueled by the growth of video-gaming and the ascendance of esports with new generations. Our mission is to help connect the world at large with the future of sports entertainment in unique and enriching ways that bring fans and gamers together. Esports Entertainment Group and its affiliates are well-poised to help fans and players to stay connected and involved with their favorite esports. From traditional sports partnerships with professional NFL/NHL/NBA/FIFA teams, community-focused tournaments in a wide range of esports, and boots-on-the-ground LAN cafes, EEG has influence over the full-spectrum of esports and gaming at all levels. The Company maintains offices in New Jersey, the UK and Malta. For more information visit www.esportsentertainmentgroup.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. The safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 protects companies from liability for their forward-looking statements if they comply with the requirements of the Act.

Contact:

Media Inquiries
brandon.apter@esportsentertainmentgroup.com
eeg@kcsa.com

Investor Relations Inquiries
Jeff@esportsentertainmentgroup.com

JCIR
Joseph Jaffoni, James Leahy, Norberto Aja
212-835-8500
gmbl@jcir.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/111278

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming Investing GAMING00 Gaming Investing
GAMING00

PLLAY® Labs and the Kansas City Pioneers esports franchise announce multifaceted partnership to empower gaming fans

- PLLAY® Labs, the AI-driven fintech video game wagering platform, announced a partnership with one of the fastest growing esports franchises, the Kansas City Pioneers. The two companies will bridge esports and technology to enhance fan monetization and engagement experiences across different avenues.

This multifaceted partnership, which is based on "creating, delivering and elevating cutting-edge technology, experiences and content that resonates not only with esports fans but with casual amateur gamers," will see PLLAY® and Kansas City Pioneers collaborate in numerous ways.

Keep reading... Show less

"Utano Princesama Shining Live" Kicks Off Global Release 4th Anniversary Celebration

KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, together with BROCCOLI Co., Ltd., announced that it has been four years since the global version of the smartphone rhythm game Utano Princesama Shining Live was released. The Global Release 4th Anniversary Celebration begins on Monday, January 24 . The celebration will feature special Photo Shoots, exclusive sets on sale, and more.

Keep reading... Show less

Swarmio Media Launches Ember - A Hub for the Global Gaming Community

  • Ember platform strategically important as Swarmio transitions from providing white-labeled solutions to deploying a branded platform
  • Allows major telco clients to capture and retain gaming subscribers and share in new gaming revenue streams
  • Swarmio able to build global brand equity and aggregate player data across international gaming communities

Swarmio Media Holdings Inc. (CSE: SWRM) ('Swarmio' or 'the Company'), a vertically integrated, end-to-end gaming and esports platform that helps telecom operators ("telcos") and game publishers engage with and monetize gamers, today announces the launch of its proprietary gamer engagement platform 'Ember'.

Keep reading... Show less

THE COMMUNITY GET HYPED UP WITH THE ANNOUNCEMENT OF ZUKI MOBA'S BETA TEST

On January 15, 2022 the Zuki Moba team released a game Beta test for the community to experience. With this Beta test phase, Zuki Moba game has upgraded the Heroes in the game to synchronize with the blockchain platform, making the activities and transactions history transparent, flexible and cost-effective compared to the Alpha test phase. And as promised, the Zuki Moba team will launch the official version in the first quarter of 2022.

Keep reading... Show less

BGaming: crypto boom transforms iGaming industry

Growing extremely fast, the online gambling market breaks more and more records. Combined with smart crypto solutions, the industry opens up new opportunities for operators and players. Observing the expansion of the crypto space, BGaming highlights the most significant trends that influenced the iGaming industry.

Keep reading... Show less

Internet Vikings moves further into the U.S. iGaming market as they launch in Illinois

Internet Vikings has long been considered one of the top iGaming hosting service providers in Europe . They began their pivotal expansion into the U.S. in July last year. Having already established a firm position in 17 other states, their assertive and bold project to offer the finest in bespoke iGaming hosting solutions across the country is fast becoming a reality. The company has begun to see the fruits of its efforts in states like West Virginia Colorado and New Jersey where they have already attracted various clients.

Home to the iconic city of Chicago, Illinois boasts the fifth-biggest GDP in the country as well as the 6th largest population for a state. Though a latecomer to the party, it is rapidly picking up its pace as it looks to open up to various forms of online gaming, having begun with online sports betting in 2019. Seeing the radical success of online betting in the Garden State in the short time since it was legalized, has spiked a big move towards full regulation in Illinois .

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×