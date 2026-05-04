Eskay Mining Corp. Contracts Apex Geoscience Ltd. For Its Summer Exploration Program Within the British Columbia Golden Triangle

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 4, 2026 / Eskay Mining Corp. ("Eskay Mining" or the "Company") (TSXV:ESK,OTC:ESKYF)(OTC PINK:ESKYF)(Frankfurt:KN7)(WKN:A0YDPM) is pleased to announce that it has signed a contract engaging APEX Geoscience Ltd. ("APEX") to execute its upcoming summer exploration program.
Under the terms of the agreement, APEX will provide a team of professional geologists and support staff to carry out field operations, as well as core-processing and analytical activities to be based in Stewart, B.C. Given the importance of structural controls on mineralisation in the Golden Triangle, particular attention will be paid by Eskay and APEX to core orientation. Based in Edmonton with offices in Vancouver, Perth and Reno, APEX is a premier international geological consulting firm with extensive experience in exploration management and project implementation, having operated in over 35 countries, with a strong focus on North American projects.
The summer program will leverage APEX's expertise in geological services to advance exploration across Eskay Mining's 459 square kilometer land package. This vast holding in British Columbia's Golden Triangle is highly prospective for Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide deposits (exemplified by the neighbouring Eskay Creek deposit), Porphyry Copper/Gold deposits (exemplified by the neighbouring KSM deposits) and Epi- Meso-thermal Gold deposits (as exemplified by the neighbouring Brucejack deposit).
Eskay Mining also confirms that the diamond drilling component of the summer exploration program will be conducted by Driftwood Diamond Drilling Ltd., with whom a contract is already in place. Based in Smithers, B.C., Driftwood specializes in heli-portable drilling and is recognized for its commitment to safety and environmental stewardship in the mineral exploration industry. Pad building and other logistical support will be provided by Norad Logistics Ltd. in partnership with Rugged Edge Holdings Ltd., also out of Smithers B.C.
Mac Balkam, President & C.E.O. of Eskay Mining Corp. commented "These are two excellent additions to our Eskay Team under the leadership of Chief Geologist, Clinton Smyth. 2026 will prove to be one of the most ambitious and rewarding exploration seasons we have had in years!"
Qualified Person
Clinton Smyth, P. Geo., Chief Geologist for the Company, a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release.
About APEX Geoscience Ltd. APEX Geoscience provides professional geological consulting, exploration management, and technical reporting to Canadian and international clientele. It offers full-service field capabilities from grassroots exploration through to resource estimation.
About Eskay Mining Corp:
Eskay Mining Corp (TSX-V:ESK) is a TSX Venture Exchange listed company, headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. Eskay is an exploration company focused on the exploration and development of precious and base metals along the Eskay rift in a highly prolific region of northwest British Columbia known as the "Golden Triangle," 70km northwest of Stewart, BC. The Company currently holds mineral tenures in this area comprised of 177 claims (52,600 hectares).
All material information on the Company may be found on its website at www.eskaymining.com and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.
For further information, please contact:
Mac Balkam
President & Chief Executive Officer
T: 416 907 4605
E: Mac@eskaymining.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-Looking Statements: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such as actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.
SOURCE: Eskay Mining Corp.
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