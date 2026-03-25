Ericsson Features Realbotix Robot in World-First 6G Trial Demonstration

Realbotix Corp. (TSX-V: XBOT) (Frankfurt: 76M0.F) (OTC: XBOTF) ("Realbotix" or the "Company"), a leading human-centric AI and humanoid robot manufacturer, announces one of its robots purchased by Ericsson was featured in its recently announced live pre-standard 6G over-the-air (OTA) trial conducted at Ericsson's U.S. headquarters in Plano, Texas.
Ericsson's demonstration showcased how next-generation wireless networks can power AI robotics and real-time video streaming, highlighting the type of high-speed, low-latency connectivity expected to support future AI-driven technologies.
During the demonstration, the Realbotix humanoid robot served as a live robotics endpoint, transmitting video and interacting in real time over Ericsson's test network. The trial provides a real-world example of how humanoid robots can operate as intelligent connected devices within emerging AI-enabled wireless infrastructure.
Importantly, the demonstration illustrates Realbotix's AI-agnostic architecture, which allows its humanoid robots to integrate with a variety of AI systems, cloud platforms, and network environments. As AI models continue to evolve rapidly, this flexible approach enables Realbotix robots to work within diverse ecosystems without being dependent on any single AI provider or software stack.
More information about Ericsson's 6G trial can be found here .
About Realbotix
Realbotix is a leading developer of humanoid robots and AI systems designed for human interaction across enterprise and consumer environments.
Manufactured in the United States, Realbotix's patented AI and robotics technologies enable lifelike expressions, motion, vision, and social engagement, positioning Realbotix as a category leader in the rapidly evolving field of human-centric robotics and embedded-AI solutions.
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Andrew Kiguel, CEO
Email: Contact@realbotix.com
Jennifer Karkula, Head of Communications
Email: Contact@realbotix.com
media@realbotix.com
sales@realbotix.com
Telephone: 647-578-7490