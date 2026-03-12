Ericsson Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC

On March 12, 2026, Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The Annual Report is available on Ericsson's website at https://www.ericsson.com/en/investors. Shareholders may request a hard copy of the Annual Report by contacting the company.

NOTES TO EDITORS:

FOLLOW US:

Subscribe to Ericsson press releases here
Subscribe to Ericsson blog posts here
https://twitter.com/ericsson
https://www.facebook.com/ericsson
https://www.linkedin.com/company/ericsson

MORE INFORMATION AT:
Ericsson Newsroom
media.relations@ericsson.com  (+46 10 719 69 92)
investor.relations@ericsson.com  (+46 10 719 00 00)

ABOUT Ericsson:
Ericsson's high-performing networks provide connectivity for billions of people every day. For 150 years, we've been pioneers in creating technology for communication. We offer mobile communication and connectivity solutions for service providers and enterprises. Together with our customers and partners, we make the digital world of tomorrow a reality. www.ericsson.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ericsson/r/ericsson-annual-report-on-form-20-f-filed-with-the-sec,c4317867

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15448/4317867/3969640.pdf

Ericsson Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ericsson-annual-report-on-form-20-f-filed-with-the-sec-302712867.html

SOURCE Ericsson

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Ericsson ERIC nasdaq:eric emerging tech investing
ERIC
The Conversation (0)
American Eagle Announces Exercise of Participation Rights by South32 and Teck, Updates Details of Recently Announced Financing

American Eagle Announces Exercise of Participation Rights by South32 and Teck, Updates Details of Recently Announced Financing

Highlights: South32 and Teck will maintain their equity ownership in American Eagle Gold.Including Eric Sprott's private placement, American Eagle Gold's cash balance will increase by $34 million to more than $55 million upon close of this financing.Eric Sprott, South32 and Teck are the sole... Keep Reading...
InMed Provides Update on Pharmaceutical Development Programs - Advancing Lead Drug Candidates Towards IND and Clinical Trial

InMed Provides Update on Pharmaceutical Development Programs - Advancing Lead Drug Candidates Towards IND and Clinical Trial

Advancing Alzheimer's and Age-Related Macular Degeneration Programs Toward FDA Engagement and IND-Enabling ActivitiesTargeting Initiation of Phase 1 Clinical Trial in Alzheimer's Disease in 2027InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) ("InMed" or the "Company"), a pharmaceutical company focused... Keep Reading...
InMed Provides Update on BayMedica Operations and Strengthens Focus on Pharmaceutical Development Pipeline

InMed Provides Update on BayMedica Operations and Strengthens Focus on Pharmaceutical Development Pipeline

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) ("InMed" or the "Company"), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of disease-modifying small molecule drug candidates that target CB1CB2 receptors, today announced an update regarding BayMedica LLC ("BayMedica"), a wholly owned... Keep Reading...
New Found Gold Announces US$75 Million Term Sheet to Advance Queensway Development

New Found Gold Announces US$75 Million Term Sheet to Advance Queensway Development

New Found Gold Corp. (TSXV: NFG) (NYSE American: NFGC) ("New Found Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a non-binding term sheet for an up to US$75,000,000 loan facility (the "Loan Facility").The proceeds from the Loan Facility will be used as financing for the... Keep Reading...
New Found Gold Grade Control Drilling Continues to Deliver At-Surface High Grade Gold over Broad Widths at Queensway:

New Found Gold Grade Control Drilling Continues to Deliver At-Surface High Grade Gold over Broad Widths at Queensway:

71.8 g/t Au over 31.95 m and 76.6 g/t Au over 16.00 m at Iceberg 51.3 g/t Au over 3.40 m and 11.8 g/t Au over 9.95 m at Keats New Found Gold Corp. (TSXV: NFG) (NYSE American: NFGC) ("New Found Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the final results of the Company's 2025 grade control... Keep Reading...
Half Yearly Report and Accounts

Half Yearly Report and Accounts

RocketBoots (ROC:AU) has announced Half Yearly Report and AccountsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
31 December 2025 Appendix 4D and Interim Financial Report

31 December 2025 Appendix 4D and Interim Financial Report

RemSense Technologies (REM:AU) has announced 31 December 2025 Appendix 4D and Interim Financial ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Mockup of person with brain chip like the one Neuralink is creating.

Can You Invest in Neuralink?

Elon Musk's Neuralink has captured the public’s attention and imagination with its futuristic vision of connecting the human brain to computers.Neuralink has drawn interest to the brain computer interface (BCI) sector with its N1 implant, which is undergoing human trials in patients with spinal... Keep Reading...
Laptop with overlay of fluctuating financial graphs and data points.

Tech Weekly: Mega-cap Earnings Dominate Narrow Trading Week

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly brief on tech news and tech stocks driving the market. We also break down next week's catalysts to watch to help you prepare for the week ahead.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen... Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

RocketBoots (ROC:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Q2 FY2026 Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report

Q2 FY2026 Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report

RemSense Technologies (REM:AU) has announced Q2 FY2026 Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Boorara Mined Ore Stockpiles Support Ramp up of Black Swan

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Provides Update Regarding Record Ridge Project Court Decision

Westport to Issue Q4 2025 and Full Year 2025 Financial Results on March 26, 2026

Earthwise to Trade on the OTCQB Under Symbol EWISF

Related News

precious metals investing

Boorara Mined Ore Stockpiles Support Ramp up of Black Swan

oil and gas investing

Top Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Oil Company 88 Energy Soars 73 Percent

gold investing

Top 7 ASX Gold ETFs for Australian Investors in 2026

magnesium investing

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Provides Update Regarding Record Ridge Project Court Decision

Westport to Issue Q4 2025 and Full Year 2025 Financial Results on March 26, 2026

precious metals investing

Earthwise to Trade on the OTCQB Under Symbol EWISF

gold investing

Visible Gold Intersected at Roy, Sunbeam