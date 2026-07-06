Eric Rabinowitz Joins Evercore as Senior Managing Director in the Healthcare Investment Banking Group

Evercore announced today that Eric Rabinowitz has joined the firm as a senior managing director in the healthcare investment banking group. He will be based in New York.

"We are excited to welcome Eric to Evercore," said Naveen Nataraj, co-head of Evercore's U.S. investment banking business. "As healthcare companies navigate an increasingly dynamic environment, his expertise enhances our ability to help clients evaluate transformative opportunities and execute on their most important priorities. Eric's deep sector knowledge and long-standing relationships further strengthen the strategic advice we provide to clients across the healthcare landscape."

Mr. Rabinowitz said, "I am excited to join Evercore's exceptional healthcare team. Evercore's talent, collaborative culture, and deep industry expertise make it an ideal platform to help clients navigate their most important strategic decisions. I look forward to partnering with my new colleagues to deliver outstanding outcomes for our clients."

Mr. Rabinowitz joins Evercore with more than 20 years of investment banking experience. Most recently, he served as managing director and co-head of healthcare M&A at J.P. Morgan. Prior to that, he was vice president of corporate development at Perrigo Co. plc and held senior investment banking roles at Barclays, where he focused on healthcare M&A. Earlier in his career, Mr. Rabinowitz held investment banking positions at J.P. Morgan and Bear Stearns.

Mr. Rabinowitz holds a bachelor's in accounting from the University of Florida and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

About Evercore
Evercore (NYSE: EVR) is a premier global independent investment banking advisory firm. We are dedicated to helping our clients achieve superior results through trusted independent and innovative advice on matters of strategic and financial significance to boards of directors, management teams and shareholders, including mergers and acquisitions, strategic shareholder advisory, restructurings and capital structure. Evercore also assists clients in raising public and private capital, delivers equity research and equity sales and agency trading execution, and provides wealth and investment management services to high-net-worth and institutional investors. Founded in 1995, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices and affiliate offices in major financial centers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, please visit www.evercore.com .

Business Contact:
Naveen Nataraj
Co-Head of U.S. Investment Banking
Communications@Evercore.com

Media Contact:
Jamie Easton
Head of Communications & External Affairs
Communications@Evercore.com

Investor Contact:
Katy Haber
Head of Investor Relations & ESG
InvestorRelations@Evercore.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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