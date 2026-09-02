Equitable expands SCS Premier with industry's first bitcoin-linked RILA investment option

Expanded offering also adds diversified index strategies to provide greater flexibility across market cycles
Equitable , a leading financial services organization and principal franchise of Equitable Holdings, Inc . (NYSE: EQH ), today announced enhancements to its variable annuity portfolio, Structured Capital Strategies ® (SCS), which includes the first bitcoin-linked index investment option available within a registered index-linked annuity.
"Equitable pioneered the first index-linked annuity in 2010, and continues to lead the way as client needs and investment preferences change," said Steve Scanlon, Equitable's Head of Individual Retirement. "We know that investors are interested in cryptocurrency and its growth potential, though they remain cautious about its volatility. This new option means clients can gain bitcoin-related exposure with a defined level of downside protection."
The new SCS Premier option is linked to the performance of the iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ: IBIT), expanding the solution's lineup beyond existing options tied to the S&P 500, Nasdaq-100, Russell 2000 and MSCI EAFE indices. It is the first annuity option linked exclusively to the performance of bitcoin without dynamically allocating to equities, cash or other assets. The one-year segment will offer 10%, 15%, 20% and 40% buffers, with allocations generally limited to 25% of the contract value.
Today's enhancements also add diversified index strategies, a shorter segment duration and an option to capture positive returns during market declines with several new investment options that give clients more choice in how they pursue growth and manage investment risk. Highlights include:
Optimal Mix Segments – Optimal Mix segments provide clients with diversified exposure to multiple market indices and assign the greatest weights to the best-performing indices at the end of the segment. At segment maturity, the indices are ranked based on their performance during the segment term, and the segment rate of return is determined using a weighted average of those performances. A U.S. and a global version are available.
Dual Direction Downside Advantage segments – Building on the legacy of Equitable's widely used Dual Direction Segment, clients can turn market declines into the potential for positive returns with Dual Direction Downside Advantage. If the selected index declines but remains within the applicable buffer, the option provides clients with a return equal to twice the absolute value of the decline, before the applicable contract fee and subject to the segment's terms. If the benchmark declines beyond the segment buffer, the client absorbs losses beyond the protected amount.
Three-month standard segments – Clients will have more frequent opportunities to lock in performance and make allocation decisions as market conditions change with a new three-month duration for select segments.
About Equitable
Equitable , a principal franchise of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EQH ), has been one of America's leading financial services providers since 1859. With the mission to help clients secure their financial well-being, Equitable provides advice, protection and retirement strategies to individuals, families and small businesses. Equitable has more than 8,000 employees and Equitable Advisors financial professionals and serves more than 4 million clients across the country. Please visit equitable.com for more information.
Reference to the 1859 founding applies specifically and exclusively to Equitable Financial Life Insurance Company.
Structured Capital Strategies ® Premier is a variable and index-linked deferred annuity contract with investment options that track indices up to a cap while providing levels of downside protection. Simply stated, an annuity is a contract between you and an insurance company that lets you pursue the accumulation of assets. You may then take payments or a lump-sum amount at a later date. Regarding partial downside protection, there is a risk of substantial loss of principal because the investor agrees to absorb all losses to the extent they exceed the protection provided. It is not possible to invest directly in an index. Annuities contain certain restrictions and limitations. For costs and complete details, contact a financial professional.
Variable annuities and index-linked annuities are sold by prospectus, which contains more complete information about the contract, including risks, charges, expenses and investment objectives. You should review the prospectus carefully before purchasing a variable or index-linked annuity or sending any money. Contact a financial professional for a copy of the current prospectus.
Certain features and benefits described herein may not be available in all jurisdictions. In addition, some distributors may eliminate and/or limit the availability of certain features or options, based on annuitant issue age or other criteria. Not all types of contracts, features and benefits are available in all jurisdictions and all markets. All contract and rider guarantees, including optional benefits and any fixed subaccount crediting rates or annuity payout rates, are backed by the claims-paying ability of the issuing life insurance company.
The Structured Capital Strategies ® Premier, Structured Capital Strategies ® PLUS, and Structured Capital Strategies ® Income registered index-linked annuities are issued by Equitable Financial Life Insurance Company of America (Equitable America), an AZ stock company with an admin. office in Charlotte, NC and by Equitable Financial Life Insurance Company (Equitable Financial) (NY, NY), depending on the particular contract and its distributor. The obligations of Equitable Financial and Equitable America are backed solely by their own claims-paying abilities. GE-9087493.1(08/26) (exp.08/36)
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