Epsilon Announces First Quarter 2026 Results

Epsilon Announces First Quarter 2026 Results

Epsilon Energy Ltd. ("Epsilon" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EPSN) today reported first quarter 2026 financial and operating results.

Q1 2026 Highlights:

Epsilon - Q1 2026            
    Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q1 2025 QoQ% YoY%
NRI Production             
Gas MMcf 2,482 2,373 2,740 5% -9%
Oil MBbl 136 94 46 45% 199%
NGL MBbl 42 43 16 -2% 168%
Total MMcfe 3,554 3,196 3,108 11% 14%
Daily Total MMcfe/d 39.5 34.7 34.5    
Daily Oil Bbl/d 1,515 1,021 506    
             
Revenues  $M          
Gas    13,403 6,839 10,614 96% 26%
Oil   9,462 5,299 3,270 79% 189%
NGL   1,073 1,180 387 -9% 177%
Midstream1    1,658 1,501 1,892 10% -12%
Total    25,596 14,818 16,163 73% 58%
             
Realized Prices2            
Gas  $/Mcf 5.40 2.88 3.87 87% 39%
Oil  $/Bbl 69.39 56.44 71.76 23% -3%
NGL $/Bbl 25.32 27.17 24.52 -7% 3%
             
Adj. EBITDA $M 13,395 7,553 10,609 77% 26%
             
Cash + STI3 $M 8,466 9,513 7,363 -11% 15%
             
Capex4  $M 4,885 1,641 8,035 198% -39%
             
Total Debt  $M 45,500 50,500 0 -10%  
             
Dividend $M 1,884 1,868 1,376 1% 37%
             
Adj Net Income5 $M 801 11,103 4,023 -93% -80%
p/share6 $ 0.03 0.43 0.18 -94% -85%
Excl. Q126 Hedge Loss  $M 8,683 11,103 4,023 -22% 116%
p/share6 $ 0.29 0.43 0.18 -34% 58%
             
1) Net of elimination entry for fees paid by Epsilon         
2) Excludes impact of hedge realizations           
3) Includes restricted cash balance          
4) Excludes acquisitions             
5) Excludes one-time / non-recurring expenses for transaction costs, impairments, and loss on asset sale  
6) Calculated on weighted average shares outstanding for the period      


Jason Stabell, Epsilon's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "So far in 2026, we are executing on the initial stages of our development program outlined in the 2025 year-end release and are expecting to bring meaningful production online starting in the second quarter. In the Permian, three gross 3-mile Barnett wells are expected to come online this year, with the first in the second quarter. In the Powder River Basin, two gross Niobrara DUCs are scheduled for completion and are expected to be online early in the third quarter. We have also begun facilities work on the three gross Parkman wells scheduled for development this summer. We are currently working to secure a rig and expect first production in the fourth quarter.

We have also made recent efforts to monetize non-core assets in the portfolio with the sale of a Marcellus override package and the pending sale of the office building we acquired in the Peak transaction. Together, these are expected to raise $6.7 million in the second quarter, without a material impact on results going forward.

Strong natural gas pricing in the Marcellus in the first few months of the year and a full quarter of contribution from the acquired PRB production drove quarter-over-quarter gains in revenue and cash flow. Importantly, a significant portion of our expected new volumes this year are oil-weighted and will come online into what is currently a strong oil price environment in the second half of the year. The planned development which is underway and attractive oil pricing should allow the Company to deliver strong operational and financial performance as the year progresses."

Quarter Details:

Epsilon's capital expenditures were $4.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

The Company participated in the drilling of 1 gross (0.25 net) well in Texas, the ninth well in the project and the first 3-mile Barnett well. Completion operations on that well are currently underway.

The Company also began constructing facilities in preparation for Parkman drilling activity this summer, where the plan is to a drill a three well Parkman pad in Campbell County, Wyoming, with production expected online in the fourth quarter.

The Company also repaired and cased the 2 gross (0.7 net) Niobrara DUCs acquired in the Peak acquisition. The completion of those wells is scheduled for June, with production expected online early in the third quarter.

The Auburn Gas Gathering System (Epsilon is a 35% owner) gathered and delivered 9.6 Bcf gross of natural gas volumes during the quarter, or 107 MMcf/d. As of January 2026, the gathering and compression rates increased contractually to $0.50 $ / MMBTU and $0.11 $ / MMBTU, respectively.

Unit operating costs were up meaningfully quarter over quarter, driven by a full quarter contribution from the PRB production ($4.4 million in total operating cost for the quarter, which is higher cost per unit than the other assets / basins, driven by a higher fixed component; unit operating costs will decline there as new development volumes are added in the basin), workover activity in the Marcellus ($0.2 million), and a one-time Ad Valorem tax expense in the Permian ($0.7 million, which will not impact the remainder of the year).

The quarter also included $0.5 million of G&A cost associated with former Peak employees who are on transition services contracts. The full year cost will be approximately $1.5 million. These costs will not be carried into 2027 and are thus not part of run-rate G&A.

Net income for the quarter was impacted materially by the unrealized loss on the hedge book of $7.9 million. The unrealized loss was driven by the sharp increase in crude prices during the quarter. Adjusting for the impact of the unrealized loss, net income per share for the quarter was $0.29. The positive revenue impact of higher oil prices will materialize primarily in subsequent quarters. Approximately 60% of the Company's currently online oil production is hedged in the mid $60s for WTI for the remainder of the year. All incremental development volumes brought on will have full exposure to prevailing oil prices.

In March, the Company made a $5 million repayment on the outstanding balance on the credit facility.

Q2 2026 Update

The Company participated in the drilling of 5 gross (0.4 net) wells in the Marcellus during April. The completion of those wells is expected over the next 30 days, with production online in the fourth quarter. Four of these wells will be gathered by the Auburn system.

On May 4, 2026, the Company closed the sale of certain overriding royalty interests (ORRIs) in Susquehanna Co, Pennsylvania to an undisclosed private buyer for $3.9 million. The assets covered 940 gross acres and 90 producing Marcellus wells with an average net revenue interest of 0.25% per well. The effective date of the transaction was April 1, 2026, and the consideration represented approximately 6X expected cash flow from the assets over the next twelve months. The assets represented approximately 1.5% of the Company's trailing twelve months upstream revenue and 2% of the Company's year-end 2025 Proved Developed Producing (PDP) reserves.

The Company is expected to close the sale of its Durango, Colorado office building (acquired last year in the Peak acquisition) in June, for gross proceeds of $3 million.

In April, the Company made an additional $5 million repayment on the outstanding balance on the credit facility. The current balance is $40.5 million (down from $50.5 million at year-end 2025).

Current Hedge Book:

                         
  Date Natural Gas Crude Oil  
  Swaps Costless Collars Swaps Costless Collars  
  Volume
(MMcf)		 Price
($/MMBtu)		 Volume
(MMcf)		 Bought
Put
($/MMBtu)		 Sold
Call
($/MMBtu)		 Volume
(MBbl)		 Price
($/Bbl)		 Volume
(MBbl)		 Bought
Put
($/Bbl)		 Sold
Call
($/Bbl)		  
  2Q 2026 302 3.88 387 3.34 4.94 79 62.83 3 59.78 70.01  
  3Q 2026 451 3.93 551 3.35 4.95 80 65.16 0 60.00 70.10  
  4Q 2026 178 3.87 783 3.35 5.10 39 62.71 28 59.00 69.00  
  FY 2026 931 $3.91 1,722 $3.35 $5.01 198 $63.75 32 $59.10 $69.12  
  1Q 2027 87 4.12 818 3.41 5.23 27 61.45 34 59.23 69.47  
  2Q 2027 91 3.49 793 3.21 4.81 36 64.05 22 55.94 66.02  
  3Q 2027 90 3.58 773 3.11 4.31 28 66.36 26 57.32 67.60  
  4Q 2027 44 3.95 352 3.15 4.26 14 62.32 36 57.30 67.55  
  FY 2027 312 $3.76 2,736 $3.23 $4.72 106 $63.76 118 $57.60 $67.82  
  1Q 2028 28 4.46 28 3.65 4.70 8 62.97 8 57.58 67.96  
                         

Earnings Call:

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its results on Thursday, May 14, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time).

Interested parties in the United States and Canada may participate toll-free by dialing (833) 816-1385. International parties may participate by dialing (412) 317-0478. Participants should ask to be joined to the "Epsilon Energy First Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call."

A webcast can be viewed at: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=vCctDJ0X. A webcast replay will be available on the Company's website (www.epsilonenergyltd.com) following the call.

About Epsilon

Epsilon Energy Ltd. is a North American onshore natural gas and oil production and gathering company with assets across the Appalachian, Powder River, Permian, and Western Canadian Sedimentary basins.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward looking statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", ‘may", "will", "project", "should", ‘believe", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and the forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon.

Contact Information:

281-670-0002

Jason Stabell
Chief Executive Officer
Jason.Stabell@EpsilonEnergyLTD.com

Andrew Williamson
Chief Financial Officer
Andrew.Williamson@EpsilonEnergyLTD.com

        

Epsilon Energy Ltd.
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations
(All amounts stated in US$)
     
    Three months ended March 31, 
       2026      2025
Revenues from contracts with customers:             
Gas, oil, NGL, and condensate revenue   $           23,938,010   $           14,270,790
Gas gathering and compression revenue                  1,657,777                 1,892,350
Total revenue               25,595,787               16,163,140
             
Operating costs and expenses:            
Lease operating expenses                 7,195,313                 2,755,898
Gathering system operating expenses                    594,446                    552,651
Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and accretion                 3,002,339                 3,475,857
Impairment expense                            —                        6,669
Transaction costs                      71,420                            —
General and administrative expenses:            
Stock based compensation expense                    547,527                    385,838
Other general and administrative expenses                 3,378,142                 1,818,418
Total operating costs and expenses                14,789,187                 8,995,331
Operating income               10,806,600                 7,167,809
             
Other income (expense):            
Interest income                       45,543                      15,299
Interest expense                  (941,581)                    (12,211)
Loss on derivative contracts, net               (8,929,829)               (1,462,170)
Other income (expense), net                      16,428                    (22,499)
Other expense, net               (9,809,439)               (1,481,581)
             
Net income before income tax expense                    997,161                 5,686,228
Income tax expense                    267,736                 1,670,194
NET INCOME   $                729,425   $             4,016,034
Currency translation adjustments                      (2,319)                    (50,116)
NET COMPREHENSIVE INCOME   $                727,106   $             3,965,918
             
Net income per share, basic   $                      0.02   $                      0.18
Net income per share, diluted   $                      0.02   $                      0.18
Weighted average number of shares outstanding, basic               30,239,980               22,008,766
Weighted average number of shares outstanding, diluted               30,262,466               22,109,819
             


Epsilon Energy Ltd.
Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets
(All amounts stated in US$)
             
       March 31,       December 31, 
    2026   2025
ASSETS            
Current assets          
Cash and cash equivalents $           7,912,858   $          8,959,954
Accounts receivable            16,794,429              16,132,501
Short term investments                           —                             —
Fair value of derivatives               426,255              2,694,340
Prepaid income taxes            2,959,475                2,949,311
Other current assets             1,688,563               1,847,672
Total current assets          29,781,580           32,583,778
Non-current assets          
Property and equipment:        
Oil and gas properties, successful efforts method      
Proved properties         237,783,115          233,334,212
Unproved properties          79,690,561            79,307,169
Accumulated depletion, depreciation, amortization and impairment       (134,196,469)           (131,636,141)
Total oil and gas properties, net        183,277,207           181,005,240
Gathering system         43,593,370           43,540,389
Accumulated depletion, depreciation, amortization and impairment       (37,680,704)          (37,472,139)
Total gathering system, net             5,912,666              6,068,250
Land                1,231,965                1,231,965
Buildings and other property and equipment, net             4,077,163               4,132,732
Total property and equipment, net         194,499,001           192,438,187
Other assets:          
Operating lease right-of-use assets, long term             429,923                 488,949
Restricted cash               553,000                 553,000
Fair value of derivatives, long term              185,056                1,154,936
Deferred financing costs             724,263                 774,347
Prepaid drilling costs               246,220                 246,220
Total non-current assets        196,637,463          195,655,639
Total assets $      226,419,043   $      228,239,417
             
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY      
Current liabilities          
Accounts payable trade $           8,159,934   $          11,148,050
Gathering fees payable              1,047,841                1,076,143
Royalties payable           10,071,572              8,702,526
Income taxes payable                           —                             —
Accrued capital expenditures              577,154                    24,888
Accrued compensation               739,649               1,056,304
Other accrued liabilities             2,927,196              2,682,090
Fair value of derivatives             3,833,399                             —
Operating lease liabilities                271,790                  271,494
Total current liabilities         27,628,535            24,961,495
Non-current liabilities          
Credit facility payable         45,500,000           50,500,000
Ad valorem taxes, long term             7,411,971                 7,411,971
Asset retirement obligations          7,553,458              7,437,960
Fair value of derivatives, long term               810,629                             —
Deferred income taxes           13,120,790            12,855,585
Operating lease liabilities, long term                271,046                 340,052
Total non-current liabilities         74,667,894           78,545,568
Total liabilities        102,296,429          103,507,063
Commitments and contingencies (Note 10)      
Shareholders' equity          
Preferred shares, no par value, unlimited shares authorized, none issued or outstanding                           —                             —
Common shares, no par value, unlimited shares authorized and 30,239,980 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2026 and  December 31, 2025         154,274,125           154,274,125
Treasury shares, at cost, 0 shares at March 31, 2026 and 0 shares at December 31, 2025                         —                             —
Additional paid-in capital             14,411,351            13,863,824
Accumulated deficit         (54,457,110)          (53,302,162)
Accumulated other comprehensive income            9,894,248              9,896,567
Total shareholders' equity          124,122,614          124,732,354
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $      226,419,043   $      228,239,417
             


Epsilon Energy Ltd.
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
 (All amounts stated in US$)
 
               
    Three months ended March 31,   
       2026      2025  
Cash flows from operating activities:              
Net income   $                 729,425   $              4,016,034  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:              
Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and accretion                  3,002,339                  3,475,857  
Impairment expense                              —                         6,669  
Amortization on deferred financing costs                       50,084                              —  
Loss on derivative contracts                  8,929,829                  1,462,170  
Settlement paid on derivative contracts                (1,047,836)                   (415,043)  
Settlement of asset retirement obligation                              —                       (1,600)  
Stock-based compensation expense                     547,527                     385,838  
Deferred income tax expense (benefit)                     265,205                   (321,452)  
Changes in assets and liabilities:              
Accounts receivable                   (661,928)                (2,159,795)  
Prepaid income taxes                     (10,164)                     978,542  
Other assets and liabilities                     112,036                     141,640  
Accounts payable, royalties payable, gathering fees payable, and other accrued liabilities                (1,813,998)                       91,390  
Income taxes payable                              —                     922,326  
Net cash provided by operating activities                10,102,519                  8,582,576  
Cash flows from investing activities:              
Additions to unproved oil and gas properties                   (383,391)                (5,060,901)  
Additions to proved oil and gas properties                (3,830,774)                (2,578,866)  
Additions to gathering system properties                     (50,583)                   (104,275)  
Deductions to land, buildings and property and equipment                         1,825                              —  
Prepaid drilling costs                              —                     960,136  
Net cash used in investing activities                (4,262,923)                (6,783,906)  
Cash flows from financing activities:              
Payment on credit facility                (5,000,000)                              —  
Dividends paid                (1,884,373)                (1,375,612)  
Net cash used in financing activities                (6,884,373)                (1,375,612)  
Effect of currency rates on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash                       (2,319)                     (50,116)  
Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash                (1,047,096)                     372,942  
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period                  9,512,954                  6,989,793  
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period   $              8,465,858   $              7,362,735  
               
Supplemental cash flow disclosures:              
Income tax paid - federal   $                          —   $                   80,000  
Income tax paid - state (PA)   $                   10,933   $                     5,138  
Income tax paid - state (other)   $                          —   $                          25  
Interest paid   $                   42,347   $                        657  
               
Non-cash investing activities:              
Change in proved properties accrued in accounts payable   $                 618,129   $                 341,974  
Change in gathering system accrued in accounts payable   $                     2,398   $                 (44,228)  
Asset retirement obligation asset additions and adjustments   $                          —   $                   18,235  
               


    Three months ended March 31, 
     2026   2025
Net income   $            729,425   $         4,016,034
Add Back:            
Interest expense (income), net                896,038                   (3,088)
Income tax (benefit) expense                267,736             1,670,194
Depreciation, depletion, amortization, and accretion             3,002,339             3,475,857
Impairment expense                         —                    6,669
Stock based compensation expense                 547,527                385,838
Transaction costs                  71,420                         —
Loss on derivative contracts net of cash received or paid on settlement             7,881,993             1,047,127
Foreign currency translation loss                   (1,875)                  10,289
Adjusted EBITDA   $     13,394,603   $     10,608,920


Epsilon defines Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before (1) net interest expense, (2) taxes, (3) depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion expense, (4) impairments of natural gas and oil properties, (5) non-cash stock compensation expense, (6) transaction costs, (7) gain or loss on derivative contracts net of cash received or paid on settlement, (8) gain or loss on foreign currency translation. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance as determined under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for net income or cash flow measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP or as a measure of profitability or liquidity.

Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Epsilon has included Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental disclosure because its management believes that EBITDA provides useful information regarding its ability to service debt and to fund capital expenditures. It further provides investors with a helpful measure for comparing operating performance on a "normalized" or recurring basis with the performance of other companies, without giving effect to certain non-cash expenses and other items. This provides management, investors and analysts with comparative information for evaluating the Company in relation to other natural gas and oil companies providing corresponding non-U.S. GAAP financial measures or that have different financing and capital structures or tax rates. These non-U.S. GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, measures for financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

$M Q125 Q425 Q126
GAAP Net Income (Loss) 4,016 (12,439) 729
One-time adjustments       
Transaction Costs    2,073 71
Impairment - NM    700  
Impairment - Canada 7 559  
Loss - Oklahoma Sale    19,257  
       
       
Adj. Net Income  4,023 10,150 801
WA Shares O/S 22,110 25,966 30,262
P/Share  $                  0.18 $                  0.39 $                  0.03


Epsilon defines Adjusted Net Income as reported U.S. GAAP Net Income adding back expenses related to (1) transaction expenses related to the Peak companies' acquisition, (2) impairments of natural gas and oil properties, and (3) gain or loss on sale of assets. Adjusted Net Income is not a measure of financial performance as determined under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for net income or cash flow measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP or as a measure of profitability or liquidity.


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Steve Barton, host of In It To Win It, shares where he sees opportunity right now, highlighting energy as a sector that will continue to benefit from the Iran war. He also points to specific gold, silver and nickel companies.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time... Keep Reading...
Michael Farkas.

Iran War Spotlights Grid Fragility and Energy Security

In this episode of the Investing News Network's podcast, NextNRG Founder and Executive Chairman Michael Farkas explains that aging electricity infrastructure, rising power demand and geopolitical instability are converging into a defining challenge for the energy transition.He outlines how... Keep Reading...
Gas nozzle with hose forming a declining bar graph, symbolizing falling gas prices.

Oil Retreats as Tenuous Ceasefire Holds

Global crude benchmarks began retreating Tuesday (May 5) as the Pentagon moved to ease market panic, confirming that the ceasefire between Washington and Tehran remains intact despite the heaviest military clashes since the truce took effect in early April. International benchmark Brent crude... Keep Reading...

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