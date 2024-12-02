Environmental Milestone Reached on the Wolfsberg Project

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2024)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Top 4 Largest Lithium Reserves by Country (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Radiopharm achieves Nasdaq listing of ADS

First Helium Confirms Plans for Sequential Drilling of Two Oil Targets - Proven Undeveloped Oil Location and Large Leduc Anomaly

HyProMag USA Feasibility Study Demonstrates Robust Economics and the Opportunity to Develop a Major New, Domestic Source of Recycled Rare Earths Magnets for the United States

New Murchison Gold Provides a Mineral Resource Update for the Crown Prince Deposit

Antimony Project Acquired in Australia's Premier Province

CHARBONE Hydrogen Announces a First Closing of its $1M Non-Brokered Private Placement

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

First Helium

HELI:CA

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

Soma Gold Corp.

SOMA:CA

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Uranium Outlook

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Graphite Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Environmental Milestone Reached on the Wolfsberg Project

Environmental Milestone Reached on the Wolfsberg Project

European Lithium (EUR:AU) has announced Environmental Milestone Reached on the Wolfsberg Project

Download the PDF here.

european lithiumeur:auasx:eurbattery metals investingBattery Metals Investing
EUR:AU
European Lithium
Sign up to get your FREE

European Lithium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
European Lithium

European Lithium


Keep reading...Show less
EUR Completes Acquisition Leinster Lithium Project Ireland

EUR Completes Acquisition Leinster Lithium Project Ireland

European Lithium (EUR:AU) has announced EUR Completes Acquisition Leinster Lithium Project Ireland

Download the PDF here.

Lithium Universe Ltd Partners with Quebec Chemical Logistics Supply Company

Lithium Universe Ltd Partners with Quebec Chemical Logistics Supply Company

Melbourne, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lithium Universe Limited (ASX:LU7) (FRA:KU00) (OTCMKTS:LUVSF) is pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to partner on logistics of essential chemical products for Lithium Universe's Becancour Lithium Refinery operations.

Highlights

- Strategic local chemical logistics partnership with Servitank

- Single logistics supplier capable of sourcing multiple process chemicals

- Reliable delivery of critical chemical inputs to Becancour Lithium Refinery

- Investigation of secondary product management and sales

- Proven experience in spodumene logistics and storage

About Servitank, a subsidiary of Groupe Somavrac

Servitank, a local, Quebec-based Company, specializes in optimizing supply chain processes and logistics solutions across various industries, including chemicals and raw materials. With a strong focus on multimodal handling, Servitank employs innovative strategies to save time and reduce costs for its clients. The parent company has extensive experience in the Becancour and Trois-Rivieres areas, having successfully managed logistics and moisture control for key players in the lithium sector in North America.

Key Elements of MOU

This partnership aims to optimize supply chain processes and enhance the operational efficiency of both companies in the rapidly growing lithium sector. Under the MOU, Servitank will seek to leverage its expertise in supply chain management and multimodal logistics to support Lithium Universe's project: the development of the Becancour Lithium Refinery, projected to produce 18,270 tonnes per annum of green battery-grade lithium carbonate. While this MOU outlines the framework for partnership, it remains a non-binding document, paving the way for detailed discussions and the eventual drafting of definitive agreements.

Chemical Supply and Logistics

Servitank is currently evaluating various storage solutions at their Becancour Port terminal, which may facilitate the efficient trucking logistics required to deliver key liquid chemicals directly to Lithium Universe's operational site. Additionally, Servitank will investigate the process of constructing dedicated storage tanks for specific process reagents, positioning itself to supply critical chemicals directly to Lithium Universe and others within the Becancour Industrial Park. Additionally, Servitank will actively assist in exploring procurement options within the local areas for other dry bulk reagents to meet Lithium Universe's specific operational requirements.

To ensure a steady supply of readily available reagents, arrangements will be made for direct delivery from established suppliers, further securing the necessary materials for production. Servitank will also assist in investigating sourcing specialty reagents from within the Becancour Industrial Park to promote the immediate circular economy within the park and reduce freight costs from other areas of Quebec.

Secondary Product Management

Both parties will investigate storage opportunities and potential partnerships with cement companies within sister companies of Servitank in Groupe Somavrac's client base. This investigation aims to effectively utilize Lithium Universe's alumina silicate by-products, enhancing sustainability and resource management. Furthermore, the two companies will assess storage requirements for sodium sulphate, considering its potential placement within the pulp and paper industry in North America.

Logistics and Storage Solutions:

Servitank's facilities in Becancour will play a crucial role in the storage and transportation of spodumene. The partnership will ensure the logistics and handling of spodumene sourced from transatlantic suppliers is managed efficiently. Servitank's sister company, Somavrac, will also provide access to advanced bagging machinery and bulk storage solutions at its Trois-Rivieres location, optimizing operational efficiency and supporting the needs of the refinery.

Iggy Tan, Chairman of Lithium Universe Limited, added, "This partnership with Servitank is a significant step towards realizing our vision for the Becancour Lithium Refinery. We are particularly focused on identifying a single logistic supplier capable of supporting us in sourcing most of our chemical reagents, which will simplify our supply chain and enhance operational efficiency. Together, we aim to bridge the lithium conversion gap and ensure a robust and responsible supply chain."

*To view photographs, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/66K80ZQ8



About Lithium Universe Ltd:  

Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7) (FRA:KU00) (OTCMKTS:LUVSF), headed by industry trail blazer, Iggy Tan, and the Lithium Universe team has a proven track record of fast-tracking lithium projects, demonstrated by the successful development of the Mt Cattlin spodumene project for Galaxy Resources Limited.

Instead of exploring for the sake of exploration, Lithium Universe's mission is to quickly obtain a resource and construct a spodumene-producing mine in Quebec, Canada. Unlike many other Lithium exploration companies, Lithium Universe possesses the essential expertise and skills to develop and construct profitable projects.



Source:
Lithium Universe Ltd

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lithium Universe

LU7 Partners with Quebec Chemical Logistics Supply Company

Lithium Universe (LU7:AU) has announced LU7 Partners with Quebec Chemical Logistics Supply Company

Download the PDF here.

SAGA Metals Reports Channel Sample Assay Results at Double Mer Uranium Project

SAGA Metals Reports Channel Sample Assay Results at Double Mer Uranium Project

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company"), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discovery in Canada, is pleased to share the channel sample assay results from its inaugural field program at the Double Mer Uranium Project, located in eastern Labrador, Canada.

Key Channel Sample Assay Highlights:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Results of Entitlement Offer

Results of Entitlement Offer

Lithium Universe (LU7:AU) has announced Results of Entitlement Offer

Download the PDF here.

Albemarle Corporation to Participate in Virtual Fireside Chat at the Deutsche Bank 9th Annual Lithium & Battery Supply Chain Conference

Albemarle Corporation to Participate in Virtual Fireside Chat at the Deutsche Bank 9th Annual Lithium & Battery Supply Chain Conference

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a global leader in providing essential elements for mobility, energy, connectivity, and health, announced today that Eric Norris chief commercial officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Deutsche Bank Lithium & Battery Supply Chain Conference on Wednesday, Dec. 4 .

Albemarle Corp. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Albemarle Corporation)

The fireside chat is scheduled from approximately 8 to 8:20 a.m. EST . The webcast will be accessible at the time of the event through the News and Events page on Albemarle's website at http://investors.albemarle.com . A webcast replay will be posted to the company's website immediately following the conclusion of the event and will be available for 180 days.

About Albemarle 
Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) leads the world in transforming essential resources into critical ingredients for mobility, energy, connectivity, and health. We partner to pioneer new ways to move, power, connect and protect with people and planet in mind. A reliable and high-quality global supply of lithium and bromine allows us to deliver advanced solutions for our customers. Learn more about how the people of Albemarle are enabling a more resilient world at Albemarle.com , LinkedIn and on X (formerly known as Twitter) @AlbemarleCorp .

Albemarle regularly posts information to www.albemarle.com , including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, Securities and Exchange Commission filings and other information regarding the company, its businesses and the markets it serves.

Media Contact: Peter Smolowitz , +1 (980) 308-6310, media@albemarle.com
Investor Relations Contact: +1 (980) 299-5700, invest@albemarle.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/albemarle-corporation-to-participate-in-virtual-fireside-chat-at-the-deutsche-bank-9th-annual-lithium--battery-supply-chain-conference-302319910.html

SOURCE Albemarle Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Beyond Lithium Announces Completion of Amendments to Option Agreements, Debt Settlement Transactions & Provides Update on Private Placement

Beyond Lithium Announces Completion of Amendments to Option Agreements, Debt Settlement Transactions & Provides Update on Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Beyond Lithium Inc. (CSE: BY) (OTCQB: BYDMF) (the "Company" or "Beyond Lithium") is pleased to announce that, further to the proposed transactions announced in its news release dated October 1, 2024, it has now entered into definitive agreements with: (i) Bounty Gold Corp. and Last Resort Resources Ltd. (collectively, the "Optionors") to amend the terms of its existing property option agreements with the Optionors (the "Amendments"); and (ii) certain creditors of the Company pursuant to which the Company agreed to issue to the creditors, and the creditors agreed to accept, an aggregate of 6,802,227 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.05 per share and 2,807,603 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") in full and final settlement of accrued and outstanding indebtedness in the aggregate amount of $340,111.36 (the "Debt Settlement"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance at an exercise price of $0.10 per share.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

European Lithium
Sign up to get your FREE

European Lithium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

S2 Acquires Three New Gold Projects in Victoria from Valkea Resources as Part of the Recently Completed Sale of its Finnish Assets

Strategic Acquisition Consolidates Large Scale Gold and Base Metal Target Area

Lithium Universe Ltd Partners with Quebec Chemical Logistics Supply Company

Maiden Drill Program Set to Commence at the High-Priority Cangallo Porphry Copper Project

Related News

gold investing

S2 Acquires Three New Gold Projects in Victoria from Valkea Resources as Part of the Recently Completed Sale of its Finnish Assets

Resource Investing

Strategic Acquisition Consolidates Large Scale Gold and Base Metal Target Area

resource investing

Maiden Drill Program Set to Commence at the High-Priority Cangallo Porphry Copper Project

Gold Investing

Takeover Offer for Mako Gold Limited - Update

Base Metals Investing

Extension of Option to Acquire Major Nickel Asset

Base Metals Investing

$1.65m Option Underwriting

Precious Metals Investing

Trading Halt

×