EnviroGold Global Announces Strategic Board and Leadership Enhancements to Accelerate Commercialization and Scale Operations

EnviroGold Global Limited (CSE: NVRO | OTCQB: ESGLF | FSE: YGK) ("EnviroGold" or the "Company") today announced a series of strategic Board and executive leadership enhancements designed to accelerate the commercial rollout of the NVRO Process™, strengthen global execution capability, and support the Company's transition into a high-growth, revenue-generating clean-technology enterprise.

These changes are driven by increasing customer demand, expanding international project opportunities, and strong alignment with U.S., Australian and EU critical-minerals policies that directly support metal recovery from mine waste.

The refreshed leadership structure, coming into effect on December 15, strengthens governance, improves operational efficiency, and positions EnviroGold to capture rising global demand for sustainable tailings-to-metals solutions, an addressable multi-billion-dollar market that the Company is uniquely equipped to serve.

David Cam Appointed Executive Chairman

EnviroGold's largest individual shareholder, David Cam, has been appointed Executive Chairman. In this role, he will lead the Company's global growth strategy, high-level partnerships with major mining groups and technology organizations, capital markets engagement, institutional and investor relations, and strategic investment initiatives. In conjunction with this appointment, Mr. Cam has stepped down from his role as Co-Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Cam's appointment ensures continuity, enhanced governance oversight, and a clear focus on shareholder value creation as the Company scales its global footprint.

"EnviroGold is entering the execution phase with cash resources, no debt, and a clear pathway to long-term, recurring revenue. Strengthening our leadership structure ensures discipline, speed and alignment with investor expectations as we build a global clean-technology metals-recovery business," said David Cam, Executive Chairman.

Grant Freeman Appointed Chief Executive Officer

The Board has appointed Grant Freeman as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Freeman, who has been an integral part of the EnviroGold team since September 2024 and has a proven track record in commercial operations, project delivery, and technology commercialization aligns directly with EnviroGold's near-term priorities and long-term strategy.

As CEO, Mr. Freeman will oversee the Company's operations, including commercial deployments of the NVRO Process™, licensing and recurring-revenue programs, delivery of multiple customer projects across the U.S., Australia, and Europe, and acceleration of EnviroGold's global execution and scale-up strategy.

"EnviroGold has validated technology, a global market opportunity, and a scalable, capital-light business model. As CEO, my priority is disciplined execution, rapid commercial deployment, and delivering strong returns for our shareholders," said Grant Freeman, CEO.

Paul McRae Appointed Lead Independent Director

One of the mining industry's most respected project-execution leaders, Paul McRae, who previously served as Chair of the Board, has assumed the role of Lead Independent Director to further strengthen Board independence under the new Executive Chair structure and support EnviroGold's next phase of commercialization and growth.

Mr. McRae's expanded responsibilities include strengthening Board independence and governance discipline, providing strategic oversight during commercial rollout, supporting EnviroGold's alignment with U.S. and Australian critical-minerals mandates, and guiding project-execution standards as the Company deploys the NVRO Process™ across multiple sites. His experience delivering multi-billion-dollar mining and infrastructure projects provides a significant competitive advantage as EnviroGold scales internationally.

These leadership enhancements and the coordinated transition provide a corporate structure built for growth and value creation and reflect EnviroGold's evolution into a commercial-ready technology company.

About EnviroGold Global

EnviroGold Global is a clean-technology company enabling the mining industry to recover high-value precious, base and critical metals from mine waste and tailings using its proprietary NVRO Process™. By converting environmental liabilities into economic assets, EnviroGold delivers scalable, low-carbon metal-recovery solutions aligned with critical-minerals mandates and ESG frameworks across the U.S., Australia, Europe and beyond.

Investors can access the Q3 Investor Presentation on the Company's website at: https://envirogoldglobal.com/investors/ , along with the Terra Studio Company Profile at: https://www.terrastudio.biz/blog/post/11325/on-the-cusp-of-formidable-growth/

CONTACTS:
Investor Cubed
Neil Simon, CEO
+1 647 258 3310
nsimon@investor3.ca
ir@envirogoldglobal.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding: the Company's ability to accelerate the commercial rollout and deployment of the NVRO Process™; the expected timing, scope, and success of commercial deployments, licensing and recurring-revenue programs; the Company's ability to deliver multiple customer projects in the U.S., Australia, Europe, and other jurisdictions; anticipated growth in customer demand and international project opportunities; the Company's ability to scale global operations and execution capability; the size and growth prospects of the tailings-to-metals market; the Company's transition into a high-growth, revenue-generating clean-technology enterprise; and the expected benefits of the Board and leadership enhancements on governance, operational efficiency, commercialization, and shareholder value.

Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and assumptions, including assumptions regarding: continued customer interest and demand for the NVRO Process™; the Company's ability to negotiate and execute commercial agreements and project schedules on terms acceptable to the Company; availability of capital, personnel, and other resources required to support commercialization and scale-up; access to suitable project sites and ongoing cooperation from customers and partners; the technical performance of the NVRO Process™ at commercial scale; stable supply-chain conditions and logistics; receipt of required permits and regulatory approvals where applicable; and general economic, market, and geopolitical conditions.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: risks related to commercialization and execution; the Company's ability to secure, maintain, and expand customer projects and commercial arrangements; delays or cost overruns in project delivery; technical, operational, and engineering risks associated with scaling deployment of the NVRO Process™; variability in tailings composition and metallurgical performance across sites; permitting, regulatory, or logistical delays; changes in critical-minerals policies or ESG-related frameworks; fluctuations in metals prices and broader market conditions; the availability of financing on acceptable terms or at all; and other risks described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available under its profile on SEDAR+.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

EnviroGold Global LimitedNVRO:CNXCNSX:NVROGold Investing
NVRO:CNX
The Conversation (0)

EnviroGold Global Limited

Keep Reading...
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Trading HaltDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Land Use Agreement Signed With Marlinyu Ghoorlie

Land Use Agreement Signed With Marlinyu Ghoorlie

Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Land Use Agreement Signed With Marlinyu GhoorlieDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Gold nuggets with text: "5 Top Australian Mining Stocks This Week."

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: African Gold Shines on Acquisition by Montage

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly round-up of the top-performing mining stocks listed on the ASX, starting with news in Australia's resource sector.Gold, rare earths, metals and iron ore are all in this week’s list, with each company’s share climbing on either M&A news or project... Keep Reading...
Frank Holmes, gold bars.

Frank Holmes: Next Gold, Silver Price Calls, Plus Top 2026 Asset

Frank Holmes of US Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) shares his forecast for gold and silver.He sees gold testing US$5,000 per ounce next year and then reaching US$7,000 by the end of US President Donald Trump's second term in office. "And I think that silver will be over US$100," he added.Don't... Keep Reading...
Electronic display showing gold price with upward trend indicators.

Gold’s Next Test: WGC Lists 3 Potential Price Scenarios in 2026 Outlook

Investors should brace for continued economic uncertainty and financial market volatility in 2026, the World Gold Council (WGC) warns in its 2026 outlook — and those circumstances could have various effects on gold. After a blistering 2025 that has so far seen the yellow metal hit more than 50... Keep Reading...
Piedra del Peñol, Antioquia, Colombia.

Exploring Investment Opportunities in Colombia’s High-grade Gold Resource

Colombia's mining sector is experiencing a renaissance, with the country's rich mineral resources attracting increasing attention from global investors. At the forefront of this resurgence is the Antioquia region, a historical gold-mining hub that continues to yield impressive results. This... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Alvopetro Announces November 2025 Sales Volumes

Apex Completes Critical Minerals Drilling at the Jersey-Emerald Property

Questcorp Mining Announces Flow Through Offering

Trading Halt

Related News

Energy Investing

Alvopetro Announces November 2025 Sales Volumes

Battery Metals Investing

Apex Completes Critical Minerals Drilling at the Jersey-Emerald Property

Base Metals Investing

Questcorp Mining Announces Flow Through Offering

Precious Metals Investing

Locksley Resources Limited U.S. Investors Lead Oversubscribed $17m Placement

Rare Earth Investing

U.S. Investors Lead Oversubscribed $17m Placement

Base Metals Investing

Copper Quest Closes $1,927,000 Private Placement

Silver Investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Bayhorse Silver Runs With 73 Percent Gain