Enveric Biosciences Welcomes Final FDA Guidance for Psychedelic Drug Development

FDA guidance highlights clinical and delivery challenges associated with hallucinogenic compounds, supporting the potential advantages of Enveric's EB-003 approach
Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ: ENVB) ("Enveric" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company advancing novel neuroplastogenic small-molecule therapeutics to address psychiatric and neurological disorders, today welcomed the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) recent release of finalized guidance for clinical investigations of psychedelic and psychedelic-inspired therapeutics.
"The final guidance reflects the FDA's continued engagement with clinical development issues in this field and underscores the importance of generating data that can support rigorous regulatory review," said Joseph Tucker, Ph.D., CEO of Enveric. "The agency is not lowering the standard. It is giving developers a clearer view of the issues that must be solved, including functional unblinding, patient monitoring, abuse potential, repeat dosing, and the role of psychotherapy. Those are exactly the types of issues that informed how we designed EB-003."
Although the guidance primarily addresses drugs that produce acute psychedelic effects, Enveric believes many of the other concerns identified by FDA also illustrate the potential advantages of Enveric's approach. The FDA notes that obvious perceptual effects may compromise clinical trial blinding, accompanying psychotherapy can make it difficult to determine the contribution of the drug itself, and patients receiving hallucinogenic drugs may require prolonged observation by specially trained monitors. The pharmacological properties of EB-003 have the potential to mitigate these concerns.
Enveric's EB-003 is designed to engage neuroplasticity-related receptor signaling associated with classic psychedelics while avoiding a hallucinogenic experience. Enveric believes that, if this profile is confirmed in clinical studies, EB-003 may be evaluated using more conventional blinded trial designs and could ultimately support a simpler, more scalable outpatient treatment model.
"Many of the hardest development and commercial problems in this field are not necessarily created by the therapeutic target," Dr. Tucker continued. "They are created by the hallucinogenic experience. That experience can make blinding difficult, require hours of supervision, confound the effects of the drug with those of psychotherapy, and create questions around abuse potential. If clinical studies confirm the non-hallucinogenic profile observed in preclinical models, we believe EB-003 clinical development will be less challenging and yield more clear data readouts, and a more practical treatment model."
The final guidance also encourages sponsors to engage with FDA early and expressly contemplates the use of new approach methodologies and computer modeling based on chemical structure, molecular targets, and mechanism of action as supportive evidence in evaluating safety and abuse potential. Enveric believes these approaches may be particularly relevant to purpose-designed molecules such as EB-003, for which receptor pharmacology, off-target activity, and hallucinogenic-like effects can be prospectively characterized during development.
The guidance was released alongside FDA's announcement of a September 14, 2026, Part 15 public hearing addressing the potential future therapeutic use of psychedelic drugs in supervised and supportive settings. The hearing will consider provider training, patient monitoring, reimbursement, access, treatment-center capacity, and other practical aspects of delivering these therapies.
"The September hearing is not an advisory committee review of a particular drug," Dr. Tucker said. "Rather the FDA is raising practical questions about the infrastructure that would be needed to deliver supervised psychedelic treatments safely and broadly. To Enveric, the questions show that the conversation is progressing from whether these therapies should be developed toward how successful products might actually be delivered to patients. It also highlights, in Enveric's view, the potential value of a medicine that may not require the infrastructure surrounding a prolonged hallucinogenic session."
Enveric's planned Phase 1 clinical program for EB-003 is designed to characterize safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, subjective effects, and pharmacodynamic biomarkers following single and repeat dosing. Subsequent patient studies would evaluate efficacy, durability of effect, and the dosing paradigm required to maintain a therapeutic benefit.
About Enveric Biosciences
Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ: ENVB) is a biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation, small-molecule neuroplastogenic therapeutics that address unmet needs in psychiatric and neurological disorders. By leveraging a differentiated drug discovery platform and a growing library of protected chemical structures, Enveric is advancing a pipeline of novel compounds designed to promote neuroplasticity without hallucinogenic effects. Enveric's lead candidate, EB-003, is the first known compound designed to selectively engage both 5-HT 2A and 5-HT 1B receptors to deliver fast-acting, durable antidepressant and anxiolytic effects with outpatient convenience.
For more information, please visit www.enveric.com .
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information, including, without limitation, statements regarding Enveric's development plans, regulatory strategy, planned IND submission, planned Phase 1 clinical program, expectations regarding future clinical studies, the potential safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetic, pharmacodynamic, subjective-effect, efficacy, durability, dosing, treatment-delivery or outpatient-use profile of EB-003, and Enveric's beliefs regarding the relevance or potential implications of FDA guidance, regulatory feedback, new approach methodologies, computational modeling, or other regulatory developments to EB-003 or Enveric's development strategy. Generally, forward-looking statements and information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans," "expects" or "does not expect," "proposes," "budgets," "explores," "schedules," "seeks," "estimates," "forecasts," "intends," "anticipates" or "does not anticipate," or "believes," or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, should, would, or might occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements may include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future and are based on the beliefs of management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including, but not limited to, the ability of Enveric to: finalize and submit its IND application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration; carry out successful clinical programs; achieve the value creation contemplated by technical developments; avoid delays in planned clinical trials; establish that potential products are efficacious or safe in preclinical or clinical trials; establish or maintain collaborations for the development of therapeutic candidates; obtain appropriate or necessary governmental approvals to market potential products; obtain sufficient future funding for product development, clinical development activities, working capital and other operating expenses on commercially reasonable terms, or at all; scale-up manufacture of product candidates; respond to changes in the size and nature of competitors; hire and retain key executives and scientists; secure and enforce legal rights related to Enveric's products, including patent protection; identify and pursue alternative routes to capture value from its research and development pipeline assets; continue as a going concern; and manage its future growth effectively.
A discussion of these and other factors, including risks and uncertainties with respect to Enveric, is set forth in Enveric's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Enveric's Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Enveric disclaims any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
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