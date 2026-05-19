Enveric Biosciences Reports Positive Preclinical Results from Phototoxicity Analysis for Lead Neuroplastogen Candidate EB-003

Enveric Biosciences Reports Positive Preclinical Results from Phototoxicity Analysis for Lead Neuroplastogen Candidate EB-003

Analysis showed no photoreactive potential for EB-003, further derisking its continued development for the treatment of neuropsychiatric disorders including depression, anxiety and PTSD.

Phototoxicity testing is a part of preclinical safety assessment evaluating whether a novel pharmaceutical compound could become harmful when exposed to UV light.

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ: ENVB) ("Enveric" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company advancing novel neuroplastogenic small-molecule therapeutics to address psychiatric and neurological disorders, today announced promising results from preclinical in vitro experiments evaluating the risk for phototoxicity, which indicated no photoreactive potential for EB-003, further derisking its continued development for the chronic treatment of neuropsychiatric disorders.

This represents another preclinical safety assessment milestone for Enveric's neuroplastogen EB-003, the first known compound designed to selectively engage both 5-HT 2A and 5-HT 1B receptors. EB-003 is intended to deliver fast-acting, durable antidepressant and anxiolytic effects with outpatient convenience.

Phototoxicity testing is mandated by regulatory agencies like the FDA under the ICH S10 guideline and is performed to evaluate whether a novel pharmaceutical compound could become harmful when exposed to UV light. Some photoactive chemicals can cause exaggerated sunburn-like reactions, rashes or blistering in sun-exposed tissues such as the eyes and skin, limiting the utility of pharmaceutical products.

"The demonstration of limited potential for phototoxicity enhances the favorable safety profile of EB-003," said Joseph Tucker, Ph.D., CEO of Enveric Biosciences. "We continue to de-risk EB-003 as we look forward to initiating first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trials and remain committed to meeting the highest standards of safety as we progress towards the clinic."

About Enveric Biosciences

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ: ENVB) is a biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation, small-molecule neuroplastogenic therapeutics that address unmet needs in psychiatric and neurological disorders. By leveraging a differentiated drug discovery platform and a growing library of protected chemical structures, Enveric is advancing a pipeline of novel compounds designed to promote neuroplasticity without hallucinogenic effects. Enveric's lead candidate, EB-003, is the first known compound designed to selectively engage both 5-HT 2A and 5-HT 1B receptors to deliver fast-acting, durable antidepressant and anxiolytic effects with outpatient convenience.

For more information, please visit www.enveric.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans," "expects" or "does not expect," "proposes," "budgets," "explores," "schedules," "seeks," "estimates," "forecasts," "intends," "anticipates" or "does not anticipate," or "believes," or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, should, would, or might occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements may include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future and are based on the beliefs of management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including, but not limited to, the ability of Enveric to: finalize and submit its IND application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration; carry out successful clinical programs; achieve the value creation contemplated by technical developments; avoid delays in planned clinical trials; establish that potential products are efficacious or safe in preclinical or clinical trials; establish or maintain collaborations for the development of therapeutic candidates; obtain appropriate or necessary governmental approvals to market potential products; obtain future funding for product development and working capital on commercially reasonable terms; scale-up manufacture of product candidates; respond to changes in the size and nature of competitors; hire and retain key executives and scientists; secure and enforce legal rights related to Enveric's products, including patent protection; identify and pursue alternative routes to capture value from its research and development pipeline assets; continue as a going concern; and manage its future growth effectively.

A discussion of these and other factors, including risks and uncertainties with respect to Enveric, is set forth in Enveric's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Enveric's Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Enveric disclaims any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Relations
Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.
David Irish
(231) 632-0002
dirish@tiberend.com

Media Relations
Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.
Casey McDonald
(646) 577-8520
cmcdonald@tiberend.com

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