Leigh Goehring: Gold's "Massive Bull Market" Just Starting; Uranium and Copper Outlook

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

When is the Starlink IPO Date and Can You Invest? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk's Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

McDermitt PFS Demonstrates Multi-Decade Competitive Source of US Lithium Carbonate

First Helium Reviewing Potential Follow Up Targets to Leduc Anomaly Drill

First Helium Initiates Process to License & Drill the Leduc Anomaly

OSISKO METALS EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TEAM AND ANNOUNCES C$100 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL FINANCING

SAGA Metals Announces Assay Results from North Wind Iron Ore Project

Sirona Biochem Announces Publication of Groundbreaking Study on TFC-1326 Compound in the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology

Trending Companies

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

Silver47 Exploration

AGA:CC

CI Galaxy Bitcoin ETF

BTCX.B:CA

Rua Gold

RUA:CC
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

2024 Uranium Outlook

Energy Technologies Limited

Energy Technologies Limited – Awarded First Tender

Energy Technologies Limited (ASX: EGY or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the Manufactured and Purchased Sales Divisions have been awarded their first cable supply contract since adoption of the Company’s revised business plan (as to which refer ASX Announcement of the 31st October).

EGY submitted a $4.2m tender in respect of a major infrastructure project in NSW, with a tier 1 provider of transport solutions headquartered in Europe, with global annual revenues exceeding €80 billion, and has been awarded an initial package comprising low voltage, signalling cable in an amount of $860k. The Company is awaiting the outcome of the remaining tendered packages.

As detailed in the 31st October ASX Announcement, EGY is averaging the submission of two (2) tenders per month – all associated with larger scale projects and including opportunities across the Manufactured, Purchased and Renewable Energy Divisions of the Company.

As at the 31st October 2024, the live tender book comprised:

  • eight (8) tenders; of which
  • seven (7) have now closed (and EGY awaits decision as to participation); with
  • gross tender value of c. $34.6m (including the above referenced project); and
  • tender value range from $1.3m to $8.0m.

EGY Acting CEO, Nick Cousins said, "The successful awarding of the project package, coupled with the growing value of the live tender book, is a strong affirmation of the Boards commitment to the revised business plan. The strategic collaboration across the Manufactured, Purchased, and Renewable Energy Divisions has not only equipped EGY with the necessary resources but also enhanced the Company’s capability to compete effectively on both price and quality. This integrated approach positions the Company to capture a significantly broader and more expansive addressable market, driving long-term growth and value for all stakeholders."


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Energy Technologies Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Westport Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Westport Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (" Westport ") (TSX:WPRT Nasdaq:WPRT), a leading supplier of advanced alternative fuel systems and components for the global transportation industry, reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, and provided an update on operations. All figures are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated.

"Westport delivered solid results in the third quarter of 2024. Although revenue was down, this decrease was more than outweighed by the revenue earned at Cespira and we delivered significant improvement in Adjusted EBITDA. We continue to execute against our three strategic pillars - harnessing the potential of our HPDI joint venture, enhancing operational excellence, and driving continuous innovation to shape the world's alternative fueled future. The third quarter represented the first full quarter with Cespira, our HPDI joint venture with Volvo Group, being operational. This, along with the steps we have taken with respect to various cost cutting measures, has enabled Westport to decrease our costs including research and development as well as sales, general and administrative expenses by approximately 40 percent as compared to the same period last year.

Cleantech concept.

Cleantech Market Update: Q3 2024 in Review

The global energy transition continued to accelerate in Q3, driven by the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) and increasing demand for clean sources of power. This trend presents significant investment opportunities in the cleantech sector, with wind, solar and nuclear energy gaining attention as key areas of growth.

However, Donald Trump's recent re-election in the US has introduced uncertainty regarding the future of clean energy policies and investments in the country, adding a layer of complexity to the investment landscape.

Here the Investing News Network explores the state of the cleantech sector in Q3, examining recent developments, potential challenges and an outlook into the fourth quarter for investors.

Troy Minerals (CSE:TROY)

Troy Minerals


Carbonxt Group

Carbonxt Group


Provaris Energy

Completion of Capital Raising

Provaris Energy Ltd (ASX.PV1, Provaris, the Company) is pleased to announce that it has received firm commitments to raise $1.5 million (before costs) via a share placement to institutional, sophisticated, and professional investors at $0.02 per share, with 75 million new fully paid ordinary shares to be issued (Placement).

Carbonxt Group

Carbonxt Group Limited – Update – Appendix 4C

Following the release of Carbonxt Group Ltd’s (ASX:CG1) (“Carbonxt” or “the Company”) Appendix 4C Report for the September 2024 Quarter on 31 October 2024, it has come to the Company’s attention that there was an error in section 8.

×