This press release is being issued in connection with the filing of an early warning report (the "EWR") pursuant to the requirements of National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, regarding the change in ownership and control of common shares (the "Shares") of Endurance Gold Corporation (the "Issuer") by H. Ross Arnold (the "Acquiror").

The Acquiror acquired 312,500 units (each, a "Unit") of the Issuer at a price of $0.40 per Unit in connection with the closing of a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") announced in the news release of the Issuer on February 14, 2022. Each Unit comprises of one common share (each, a "Share") of the Issuer and one-half Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the Acquiror to purchase one additional common shares of the Issuer at an exercise price of $0.55 per Share for a period of two years from the date of closing. The Offering was completed in reliance on the prospectus exemption set out in section 2.3 of National Instrument 45-106.

In the Acquiror's last Earning Warning Report filed on May 29, 2015, the Acquiror had ownership and control over 21,342,103 common shares of the Issuer, representing 22.63% of the then issued and outstanding common shares of the Issuer. Since then, a total of 41,086,790 common shares have been issued from the Issuer's treasury for mineral property acquisitions, private placements and the exercise of stock options and warrants. Since the date of his last Earning Warning Report, the Acquiror acquired a total of 5,695,833 common shares of the Issuer through participation in private placements and the exercise of stock options and warrants. As a result of these acquisitions and the Issuer's shares being diluted, the Acquiror now directly and beneficially owns a total of 27,037,936 common shares, representing approximately 19.97% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Issuer which collectively triggered the requirement to file an Early Warning report.

Prior to the acquisition, the Acquiror beneficially owned or exercised control or direction over 26,725,436 shares and 250,000 stock options, representing approximately 20.92% and 21.08% of the issued and outstanding shares on an undiluted and diluted basis respectively. Following the acquisition, the Acquiror beneficially owned or exercised control or direction over 27,037,936 Shares, 250,000 stock options and 156,250 warrants, representing approximately 19.97% and 20.21% of the issued and outstanding common shares on an undiluted and diluted basis respectively.

The Acquiror acquired the common shares for investment purposes and as a director of the Issuer may continue to acquire additional securities of the Issuer from time to time in accordance with applicable securities laws.

An EWR will be filed by the Acquiror on the Issuer's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. To obtain a copy of the EWR, please contact the Issuer at the following address:

Endurance Gold Corporation Suite 520, 800 West Pender Street Vancouver, B.C. V6C 2V6 Email: info@endurancegold.com

/s/ H. Ross
Arnold H. Ross
Arnold

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulatory Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Endurance Gold Increases Non-Brokered Private Placement to $3 Million

Endurance Gold Increases Non-Brokered Private Placement to $3 Million

Endurance Gold Corporation (TSXV: EDG) ("Endurance or the "Company") is pleased to announce plans to increase the size of the non-brokered private placement previously announced on January 31, 2022 with about 50% participation by Evanachan Limited, a company controlled by Robert McEwen.

The Company intends to increase the non-brokered private placement of 6,250,000 units (each, a "Unit") to up to 7,500,000 Units for increased gross proceeds of up to $3.0 million (the "Offering"). Each Unit remains at a price of $0.40 per Unit. Other than the size of the Offering increase, all the terms remain the same as announced on January 31, 2022. Each Unit will consist of one common share (each, a "Share") and one-half non-transferable common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional Share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.55 for a period of two years from the date of issuance thereof. Proceeds raised from the sale of the Units will be used by the Company for exploration activities and for general corporate purposes.

Endurance Invited And Exhibiting at AME Roundup Core Shack Featuring High-Grade Drill Intersections From The Reliance Gold Project BC

Endurance Invited And Exhibiting at AME Roundup Core Shack Featuring High-Grade Drill Intersections From The Reliance Gold Project BC

Endurance Gold Corporation (TSXV: EDG) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company will be exhibiting, in-person and by special invitation, at the 2022 AME Roundup Conference Core Shack located at the Vancouver Convention Centre West on Monday, January 31 and Tuesday, February 1.

Display Drill Core will include representative core from the four best holes drilled by the Company at the Reliance Gold Property (the "Property") in 2021 from drill holes spread along a 750 m trend which returned 15.7 gpt gold over 24.8 m including 26.96 gpt gold over 4.1 m, 8.47 gpt gold over 24.9 m including 16.27 gpt gold over 10.5 m, 8.62 gpt gold over 24.4 m including 17.02 gpt gold over 4.3 m, and the most recent drill announced last week of 1.70 gpt gold over 62.1 m.

Endurance Expands Eagle Zone by 85 Metres with Drill Intersections of 14.46 GPT Gold over 2.4 Metres and 5.11 GPT Gold over 5.6 Meters

Endurance Expands Eagle Zone by 85 Metres with Drill Intersections of 14.46 GPT Gold over 2.4 Metres and 5.11 GPT Gold over 5.6 Meters

Endurance Gold Corporation (TSXV: EDG) (the "Company") is pleased to report further encouraging drill results from the Eagle Zone of the Reliance Gold Property (the "Property") in southern British Columbia. The road accessible property is located 4 kilometres ("km") east of the village of Gold Bridge, and 10 km north of the historic Bralorne-Pioneer Gold Mining Camp which has produced over 4 million ounces of gold.

Assay results have been received for two (2) additional diamond drill holes completed at the Eagle Zone. The maiden diamond drilling program at the Eagle Zone continues to report near-surface high-grade gold intervals that confirm the zone is open to expansion. Highlights include:

InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Endurance Gold's Report of 15.7 g/t Gold over 24.8 Metres Including 26.96 g/t over 4.1 Metres at its Reliance Gold Property in Southern British Columbia - Video Available on Investmentpitch.com

InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Endurance Gold's Report of 15.7 g/t Gold over 24.8 Metres Including 26.96 g/t over 4.1 Metres at its Reliance Gold Property in Southern British Columbia - Video Available on Investmentpitch.com

Endurance Gold Corporation (TSXV: EDG) (OTC Pink: ENDGF) has reported the best gold intersection to date from a new drill discovery from its 2021 diamond drilling program at its Reliance Gold Property in southern British Columbia. With year-round road access, the Reliance Gold Property is located 4 kilometres east of the village of Gold Bridge and 10 kilometres north of the historic Bralorne-Pioneer Gold Mining Camp, which has produced more than 4 million ounces of gold.

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media "video" which provides additional information about this news and the company, along with comments from Robert Boyd, President and CEO of Endurance, about the significance of this news. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Endurance" in the search box.

As announced on November 3, 2021, the company completed 4,329 metres of diamond drilling in 22 drill holes at the Eagle and Imperial Zones, with many of the drill intersections in the Eagle area near-surface and high-grade.

Today's results are for diamond drill hole DDH21-20, a new near-surface drill discovery on the Eagle South soil anomaly that tested a strongly altered and mineralized outcrop exposed during the October 2021 drill trail construction that was completed to access the Eagle South gold-in-soil anomaly. The hole assayed 15.7 grams per tonne gold over 24.8 metres, including 26.96 grams per tonne gold over 4.1 metres, commencing at just 33.3 metres down hole. DDH21-20 was a significant step-out located 150 metre southeast of DH21-006 reported on December 29th , which intersected Eagle Zone gold mineralization of 8.62 grams per tonne gold over 24.4 metres including 17.02 grams per tonne gold over 4.3 metres.

One soil sample with a gold-in-soil value of 2,000 parts per billion gold was located in this approximate area prior to drill trail construction. Additional results and drilling in the Eagle South area are required to provide confidence on the estimated true width of this drill intersection.

DDH21-020 is located 760 metres southeast of DH21-009 which tested the Imperial Zone and intersected gold mineralization of 8.47 grams per tonne gold over 24.9 metres, including 16.27 grams per tonne gold over 10.5 metres, as reported on December 9th.

Assay results for the 7 of 16 holes completed at the Eagle Zone were reported in November and December with intersections of 10.94 grams per tonne gold over 5.4 metres, 7.49 grams per tonne gold over 9.0 metres, 8.62 grams per tonne gold over 24.4 metres, 2.39 grams per tonne gold over 14.8 metres, and 2.08 grams per tonne gold over 16.9 metres. Assay results for 3 of 6 holes drilled at the Imperial Zone were reported in December with a highlight intersection of 8.47 grams per tonne gold over 24.9 metres including a higher grade core of 16.27 grams per tonne gold over 10.5 metres.

Assay results for the remaining eleven holes at the Eagle and Imperial Zones are expected to be reported through January and February.

The company has a number of other highly prospective North American mineral properties which management considers have the potential to develop world-class deposits.

The shares are trading at $0.43. For more information, please visit the company's website, www.EnduranceGold.com, contact Robert T. Boyd, President and CEO, at 604-682-2707 or by email at info@EnduranceGold.com.

Endurance Reports Surface Samples Between 7.01 GPT & 21.2 GPT Gold From Eagle South Doubling the Surface Extent of The Eagle Zone to 400 Metres

Endurance Reports Surface Samples Between 7.01 GPT & 21.2 GPT Gold From Eagle South Doubling the Surface Extent of The Eagle Zone to 400 Metres

Endurance Gold Corporation (TSXV: EDG) (the "Company") is pleased to report encouraging results of chip and grab samples from newly exposed outcrops at the Reliance Gold Property (the "Property") in southern British Columbia. The Property is located 4 kilometres ("km") east of the village of Gold Bridge, and 10 km north of the historic Bralorne-Pioneer Gold Mining Camp which has produced over 4 million ounces of gold.

As reported on October 28, 2021, construction of a new drill access road exposed quartz-stibnite-pyrite-arsenopyrite breccias and oxidized shearing within an area of structural deformation associated with the 300 metres ("m") long Eagle South gold-in-soil anomaly ("Eagle South"). Gold-pathfinder elements were identified in outcrop using a hand-portable XRF unit and a subset of samples were submitted for gold assay analysis. Assay results are reported herein where all five samples collected from Eagle South returned high-grade gold ranging from 7.01 grams per tonne ("gpt") to 21.20 gpt gold.

Gold Bull update - Sandman drill program going well

Gold Bull update - Sandman drill program going well

Gold Bull Resources Corp. (TSX-V: GBRC) (" Gold Bull " or the " Company ") is pleased to report that the drilling program is progressing as planned at its 100% owned Sandman Project (" Sandman " or the " Project ") located in Humboldt County, Nevada, USA. Assays from the initial batch of samples submitted to the laboratory are anticipated to be received in March.

HIGHLIGHTS & UPDATE:

SKRR Exploration Inc. Closes 100% Acquisition of the Watts Lake Zinc Claims in Saskatchewan

SKRR Exploration Inc. Closes 100% Acquisition of the Watts Lake Zinc Claims in Saskatchewan

SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) (FSE: B04Q) (" SKRR " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has received final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange ") for the previously announced non-arm's length acquisition agreement dated November 4, 2021 (the " Acquisition Agreement ") to acquire a 100% interest in Edge Geological Consulting Inc.'s (" Edge ") Watts Lake zinc property (the " Property ") consisting of twenty-four (24) mineral claims compromising a total of 13,708.109 hectares.

SKRR EXPLORATION INC. Logo (CNW Group/SKRR EXPLORATION INC.)

The Property covers multiple, parallel basement conductive corridors, including the ~14km long Borys Lake Corridor, which hosts the historic Borys Lake lead-zinc deposit as well as numerous other mineralized occurrences. Watts Lake is located approximately 65 km north-east of the town of La Ronge, Saskatchewan and 20km northwest of the community of Missinipe, SK . The well-maintained gravel Provincial Highway 102 runs north from La Ronge , through Missinipe to Reindeer Lake and its closest point is approximately 12.5km east of the Property.

Sherman Dahl , SKRR Exploration's chief executive officer, commented:

"High-grade intercepts like we have seen at The Watts Lake Zinc property are rare and very exciting. SKRR is a gold and base metal exploration company. SKRR's zinc and nickel properties should not be ignored by investors. Given the current low market cap, the battery metal option on SKRR common shares is real.

We are positively surprised by the high-grade zinc intercepts and the overall mineralization of Watts Lake. This is consistent with the often-overlooked nature of The Trans Hudson Corridor where the exploration and discovery potential is exceptional. SKRR has amassed a very high-quality portfolio of properties covering precious metals as well as strategic clean energy basemetals including Nickel and Zinc."

Terms of the Acquisition Agreements

Under the terms of the Acquisition Agreement, SKRR acquired a 100% interest in the Property by making an initial cash payment of C$62,500 and issuing 50,000 common shares of SKRR to Edge upon Exchange approval of the Acquisition Agreement. The Acquisition Agreement provides for a 2% net smelter return royalty in favour of Edge (subject to a buy down to 1% for C$1,000,000 ).  SKRR will also make an additional cash payment of C$62,500 to Edge within 12-months of Exchange approval of the Acquisition Agreement.

The 50,000 common shares issued pursuant to the Acquisition Agreement are subject to a four month hold period from the closing date in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the Exchange.

The Acquisition Agreement with Edge is not an "Arm's Length Transaction" as such term is defined in the Exchange's Policy 1.1 and therefore constituted a "related party transaction" as such term is defined in Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (" MI 61-101 "). Ross McElroy is a director of SKRR and is also a director of Edge. In respect of the requirements of MI 61-101 and Exchange Policy 5.9, the Company will rely on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority approval required under MI 61-101. The Company is exempt from the formal valuation requirement of MI 61-101 in reliance on section 5.5(b) as no securities of the Company are listed on the specified markets outlined therein. Additionally, the Company is exempt from minority shareholder approval of MI 61-101 in reliance on section 5.7(1)(a) (fair market value not more than 25% of the Company's market capitalization).

Watts Lake Property Highlights

  • World-Class Jurisdiction : Saskatchewan is consistently ranked globally as a top mining investment jurisdiction
  • Large Land Package in a Favorable Geological Setting: Watts Lake is a large contiguous land package consisting of 13,708 ha in the established, deposit endowed La Ronge Domain, of Saskatchewan . The project is strategically located near important infrastructure, including within 20km of major provincial highway network.
  • Historic Borys Lake Lead-Zinc Zones: The Borys Lake Corridor is anchored by the shallow depth historic Borys Lake lead-zinc deposit, including all four known drill hole delineated zones; Mac, Main, Will A/Will B and Sam zones. The main zone was interpreted to have an approximate strike length of 975 m and widths varying from 5.3 to 19.5 m with the zinc to lead ratio being approximately 10:1. Mineralization is open along strike and at depth.
  • Strong Blue-Sky Potential: Watts Lake project area covers multiple, parallel basement conductive corridors, identified by a 2008 airborne versatile time-domain electromagnetic (VTEM) geophysical survey, including the entire approximately 14km-long Borys Lake conductive corridor, as well as significant portions of parallel corridors. The conductive corridors have numerous drill intersected and surface identified mineralized occurrences of zinc, copper, and silver as well as anomalous gold, nickel and cobalt.

Geologic Particulars of the Property
The Watts Lake property has been explored sporadically since the mid 50's by several exploration companies. The Borys Lake deposit occurs within northeast trending, steep northwesterly dipping supracrustal rocks at the eastern margin of the Crew Lake Belt of the La Ronge Domain. These rocks comprise mainly biotitic gneisses that are variably migmatized. The deposit lies on the northwestern limb of a major antiform within an approximately conformable, northeast trending biotite-chlorite shear zone. Structurally controlled mineralization on the property consists of a suite of sulphide minerals including pyrrhotite, sphalerite, chalcopyrite, pyrite, and galena. Gold and silver are also present. The sulphides occur as fine dissemination, isolated blebs, and rare veinlets. Locally, massive sphalerite-galena mineralization occurs within quartz-rich veins and lenses, which may represent silicification.

The Borys Lake Main zone was the focus for Husky Oil Operations Ltd. in 1972.  Husky was sufficiently encouraged with results that they prepared an internal report for the initial tonnage and grade estimate of the Main zone of the Borys Lake deposit "Preliminary Calculation of Grade and Tonnage Borys Lake – Lead-Zinc Prospect for Husky Oil Operations Ltd.".  Husky's estimates are based on limited drill information and only provide an inventory of the metal distribution within that portion of the zone tested by 10 holes and to a vertical depth of 30m below surface. The Main zone was interpreted to have an approximate strike length of 975 m and widths varying from 5.3 to 19.5 m . In a report titled "Preliminary Calculation of Grade and Tonnage Borys Lake – Lead-Zinc Prospect for Husky Oil Operations Ltd.", dated May 1972 , the author reported that using all grades without applying a cut-off, and using a cut-off vertical depth of 30 m , the deposit was calculated to contain 1,336,500 tons grading 1.91% combined zinc and lead (the zinc to lead ratio is approximately 10:1). The deposit calculations are considered to be relevant but are historical. The report does not make reference to the estimate being an inferred mineral resource, indicated mineral resource nor measured mineral resource nor does it make reference to being a probable mineral reserve or proven mineral reserve as per NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.  This estimate is believed to be the most current available.  A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as current mineral resources or current mineral reserves and SKRR is not treating the historical estimate as current mineral resources or current mineral reserves.  SKRR has not verified the calculations or the assay results supporting them, nor has SKRR done the drilling and sampling necessary to verify the classification of the resource or reserve. The Watts Lake package includes all four mineralized zones of the Borys Lake deposit: Main, Mac, Cam and Will A/B zones.  Although not part of the grade and tonnage estimate, other significant minerals are noted in the historic literature filed on this property, including anomalous silver and gold.

The above results were summarized from the SMDI descriptions and assessment reports filed with the Saskatchewan government. SKRR cautions that historical results were collected and reported by past operators and have not been verified nor confirmed by a Qualified Person. Further work (including drilling) is required by SKRR in order to verify the historical work on the Property. Management cautions that past results or discoveries on proximate land are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be achieved on the Property.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Ross McElroy P.Geol , a director of the Company and a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects . Mr. McElroy verified the data disclosed which includes a review of the sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information and opinions contained therein.

About SKRR Exploration Inc. :

SKRR is a Canadian-based precious metal explorer with properties in Saskatchewan - one of the world's highest ranked mining jurisdictions. The primary exploration focus is on the Trans-Hudson Corridor in Saskatchewan in search of world class precious metal deposits. The Trans-Hudson Orogen - although extremely well known in geological terms has been significantly under-explored in Saskatchewan .  SKRR is committed to all stakeholders including shareholders, all its partners and the environment in which it operates.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Sherman Dahl
President & CEO
Tel: 250-558-8340

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward–looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements that address the Watts Lake property, other statements relating to the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its projects and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of metals, the ability to achieve its goals, the ability to secure equipment and personnel to carry out work programs, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of exploration results, the interpretation of technical and scientific data, risks related to the inherent uncertainty of exploration and development and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses and including those filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . There is a possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, adverse weather or climate conditions, decrease in the price of metals, equipment failures or failure to obtain the necessary equipment, failure to maintain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, the impact of Covid-19 or other viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, failure to maintain community acceptance (including First Nations), increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward–looking statements or forward–looking information, except as required by law.

SOURCE SKRR Exploration Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/18/c7764.html

Newrange Gold Corp. - Drilling Commences at North Birch

Newrange Gold Corp. - Drilling Commences at North Birch

Drilling commences at North Birch. As expected, Newrange has commenced drilling at the North Birch project in the Birch-Uchi Greenstone Belt in the Red Lake Mining area of northwestern Ontario, Canada. Approximately 2,000 meters of drilling is planned, with the first five holes testing a three-kilometer strike length of the main target horizon. Well defined targets. In April 2021, Newrange completed an induced polarization (IP) survey over the eastern portion of the North Birch project area. The survey revealed several well-defined chargeability anomalies which will be targeted for drilling that coincide with the target horizon which is believed to be a sheared limb of a folded iron formation. Argosy in the crosshairs. Newrange is still targeting March to begin first phase drilling at the past-producing Argosy gold mine. Drilling will test the depth of known veins below historic mine workings and the continuity of other veins. Newrange has compiled information from 72 historic drill holes in conjunction with outlines of the underground mine workings to complete a preliminary three-dimensional model that is being used to better understand Argosy's vein system and assist in planning the drill program. Rating is Outperform. We think 2022 will be an eventful year for Newrange as activity accelerates at projects in the Birch-Uchi Belt in Ontario. We believe the drilling program could reveal the significant discovery potential at North Birch and unrealized potential remaining at Argosy. Read More >>

divided flags for ukraine and russia

VIDEO — Jeffrey Christian: Gold, Russia and Ukraine — More Volatility, Uncertainty to Come

Jeffrey Christian: Gold, Russia and Ukraine — More Volatility, Uncertainty to Comeyoutu.be

The situation between Russia and Ukraine is developing quickly, but with gold briefly passing the US$1,900 per ounce mark it's clear the metal is benefiting from its safe-haven status.

Speaking to the Investing News Network, Jeffrey Christian, managing partner at CPM Group, shared his thoughts on gold's path forward and how investors may want to approach the current turmoil.

"I think that gold and other financial markets should expect to continue to be volatile," he said, noting that at present it's impossible to know how events between the two countries will play out.

Keep reading...Show less
Green River Gold President, Director and CEO Pearson John

Green River Gold CEO Perry Little: Our Quesnel Project is a Multi-Commodity Threat

Green River Gold (CSE:CCR) has intercepted nickel sulfides at its wholly owned Quesnel nickel-cobalt-talc project in BC, Canada. Green River Gold CEO Perry Little shares the story of how the company is sitting on nickel and chromium swimming in a sea of talc.

Yamana Gold Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results With Record Cash Flows Driven by Standout Production

YAMANA GOLD INC. (TSX:YRI; NYSE:AUY; LSE:AUY) ("Yamana" or the "Company") is herein reporting its financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021. Record quarterly gold equivalent ounces ("GEO") (2) production from Yamana mines (4) of 281,388 GEO (2) significantly exceeded the previously provided quarterly guidance of 270,000 GEO (2) with exceptional gold production contributing to the strong performance. Record annual GEO (2) production from Yamana mines (4) of 1,011,180 GEO (2) also exceeded guidance of 1,000,000 GEO (2) . Combined with low fourth quarter costs, including total cost of sales, cash costs (1) and all-in sustaining costs ("AISC") (1) of $1,091, $642 and $962 per GEO (2) respectively, the standout operating results generated an all-time quarterly record of $238.2 million in cash flows from operating activities from Yamana mines (4) and strong free cash flow before dividends and debt repayments (1) of $119.6 million.

FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

