Gold Investing News

Endurance Gold Corporation is pleased to announce that it has closed its non-brokered private placement financing. The Financing was originally announced on January 31, 2022 for gross proceeds of up to $2,500,000 through the sale of 6,250,000 units at a $0.40 per Unit. After receiving expressions of interest that exceeded the originally announced Financing amount, the Company announced on February 7, 2022 that the Financing would be increased to $3,000,000 on the same terms.

Endurance Gold Corporation(TSXV: EDG) ("Endurance or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its non-brokered private placement financing (the "Financing"). The Financing was originally announced on January 31, 2022 for gross proceeds of up to $2,500,000 through the sale of 6,250,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a $0.40 per Unit. After receiving expressions of interest that exceeded the originally announced Financing amount, the Company announced on February 7, 2022 that the Financing would be increased to $3,000,000 on the same terms.

The Company closed the Financing on February 11th and issued a total of 7,637,500 Units at a price of $0.40 per Unit for gross proceeds of $3,055,000 which exceeded the increased amount announced on February 7th. Each Unit is comprised of one common share (each, a "Share") and one-half non-transferable common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder to purchase one Share at an exercise price of $0.55 per Share until February 12, 2024. The proceeds from the Financing will be used to fund the Company's exploration activities and for general corporate purposes.

"We look forward to another productive exploration year at the Reliance Property using the proceeds from this Financing," stated Robert T. Boyd, President & CEO. "We are also pleased to welcome new shareholder Evanachan Limited, a corporation controlled by Mr. Robert McEwen, which subscribed to about 50% of the Offering."

Insiders of the Company purchased an aggregate of 937,500 Units in the Financing. The Company has relied on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") contained in sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 in respect of such insider participation.

In connection with the Financing, the Company has paid aggregate cash finders' fees of $132,000 and issued an aggregate of 165,000 finder warrants (the "Finder Warrants") to eligible finders, consisting of Agentis Exempt Market Dealer Limited Partnership and MPartners Inc. Each Finder Warrant will entitle the finder to purchase one Share at an exercise price of $0.40 per Share until February 12, 2024. All securities issued in connection with the closing of the Financing (including the Finder Warrants) are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day expiring on Monday, June 13, 2022. The Financing remains subject to the final approval of the Exchange. None of the Shares or Warrants have been or will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the securities laws of any state of the United States, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the securities, in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would require registration or otherwise be unlawful.

ENDURANCE GOLD CORPORATION

Robert T. Boyd, President & CEO

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT
Endurance Gold Corporation
(604) 682-2707, info@endurancegold.com - www.endurancegold.com

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. This news release may contain forward looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of factors beyond its control, and actual results may differ materially from the expected results.

Click here to connect with Endurance Gold Corporation (TSXV: EDG) to receive an Investor Presentation

Source


endurance goldtsxv:edgtsx stocksGold Investing
EDG:CA
Endurance Gold

Endurance Gold

Overview

The project generator model has become one of the resource industry’s best strategies for minimizing risks associated with exploration-stage projects. Analysts point out that much value in prospective companies is its team’s intellectual capital and prospecting talents that can develop a portfolio of 100 percent owned projects with world class discovery potential that minimizes risk for investors.

Investors in project generators get an opportunity to capitalize on some of the most prospective exploration and mining companies in the world under highly favorable conditions but also leverage talented teams. Full ownership provides flexible alternatives for delivering discoveries.

One such project generator that has an impressive portfolio of 100 percent controlled projects is Endurance Gold (TSXV:EDG), a precious metals exploration company focused on project generation, exploration and development of highly prospective projects in top jurisdictions in BC, Alaska and the Yukon.

Endurance Gold – 100 Percent Owned Projects

The company’s primary focus is to advance the Reliance Gold project near Gold Bridge, BC, in the historic Bralorne-Pioneer gold camp. The Reliance property has already delivered high grade orogenic-type gold at surface in recent drilling, hosted within a powerful alteration system with significant strike and outstanding depth potential, similar to the nearby Bralorne-Pioneer mine that has already produced over 4.2 million ounces of gold.

The company’s other key projects include the Elephant Mountain gold project in Alaska and the Bandito REE-Niobium project in Yukon, Canada. All three projects are 100% controlled.

Enduranc’s expert business development, prospecting and technical team have primed the company to expose investors to high-quality exploration and development across its robust asset portfolio. Each key property leverages strategic positioning in productive geological environments that are road and infrastructure accessible.  On the gold projects there is widespread alteration and mineralization indicating multi-million ounce potential.

These results helped precipitate the company’s announcement of the completion of its non-brokered private placement financing of CAD$2,114,200 through the sale of 6,820,000 units at CAD$0.31 per unit. Endurance intends to put the proceeds from the financing towards funding its exploration activities and general corporate capital, with a focus on expanding the discoveries at Reliance.

Endurance Gold has a very tight capital structure with a large shareholder ownership by directors and insiders. This structure and project generator model prime the company for significant economic prosperity.

“Our prime strategy is to focus on generating high quality assets with prudent management of shareholder funds including cost effective exploration to add value and deliver discoveries to shareholders.. Our collective large shareholding means we are very engaged in wanting to make this company a success,” stated Endurance Gold CEO Robert Boyd.

Endurance Gold’s Company Highlights

  • Endurance Gold is a project generator focused on exploring, acquiring majority control and developing high quality mineral projects near existing infrastructure within the best mining friendly jurisdictions of North America.
  • The company’s flagship Reliance gold project in British Columbia leverages a new high-grade discovery on a parallel orogenic-type structure only 10 kilometres from the former high-grade Bralorne-Pioneer gold mine. The Reliance property is relatively underexplored and presents Endurance Gold with exceptional discovery potential.
  • Its other key projects include the Elephant Mountain gold project in Alaska and the 100% owned Bandito REE-Niobium project Yukon, Canada.
  • The company has a tight capital structure with 123.8 million shares outstanding and a market cap of CAD$33 million. Insider holdings stand at over 55%
  • Exploration plans for 2021 include at least two campaigns of drilling, IP surveying, lidar, orthophotography, channel sampling, and geochemistry.
  • Endurance extended its Reliance gold-in-soil anomaly to 1.2 km with 450 m of horizontal width and over 750 m of the vertical extent. The company confirmed gold in drilling at the Eagle Zone, Imperial Zone, Diplomat Zone and the Treasure Prospect with drill assays of 16.39gpt gold over 4.6 metres at the Diplomat Zone and 14.08gpt gold over 15.24 metres at the Eagle Zone.
  • The company also signed a diamond drill contract for the Reliance project which will commence in August.

Endurance Gold’s Key Projects

Reliance Gold Project

WATCH: A Visit to the Reliance Gold Property

The Reliance gold project is located 10 km north of the Bralorne-Pioneer gold mining camp, which has historically produced over four million ounces of gold. The property hosts excellent orogenic gold mineralization potential. Endurance has the option to control 100% interest in the Reliance gold property.

Eagle Zone – The Eagle Zone continues to deliver encouraging drill results with seven (7) additional very encouraging drill intersections expanding the Eagle Zone downdip to the southwest and towards the southeast along the Royal Shear structural corridor. All intercepts reported from the Eagle Zone to date are exposed at surface or within 50 metres (“m”) of surface with a projected footprint that is now expanded to 170 m by 80 m. The Eagle Zone is still open for expansion to the southeast and downdip to the southwest. Highlight gold assay results from the 2021 Eagle Zone RC drilling include 14.08 grams per tonne gold (“gpt Au”) over 15.24 m (est. 8.4 m true width). Other excellent intersections at Eagle include 4.88 gpt Au over 24.39 m (est. 12.8 m true width), 5.57 gpt Au over 22.86 m (true width), and 2.86 gpt Au over 21.34 m (true width). Drill highlights from the 2020 program include 10.5 g/t gold over 6.1 m and 9.7 g/t gold over 12.2 m at the Eagle Zone, and 7.23 g/t gold over 4.6 m at the Imperial Zone.

Elephant Mountain Gold Project

The 100 percent owned Elephant Mountain gold project consists of two properties, the Elephant, and Trout-Wolverine claim groups, located in the Rampart-Eureka-Manley Hot Springs placer gold mining district near Eureka, Central Alaska. The property is well located next to the Elliott Highway and leverages multiple large kilometre scale exploration targets in a top-rated mining jurisdiction. Endurance Gold owns 100 percent of the Elephant Mountain claim group and has the option to earn 100 percent interest in the Trout-Wolverine claim group.

Elephant Mountain has a unique geological profile with intrusive hosted stockwork and shear hosted gold mineralization within a 10,240 acre land position.

The property has seven priority targets over 12 km, six of which warrant drilling. Two of the gold targets have been drill tested by the company, resulting in intrusive hosted discoveries of 4.09 g/t gold over 4.6 m in the Elephant Mountain South Zone and 0.40 g/t gold over 147.1 m in the Elephant Mountain North Zone. The North Zone target is a very large IP target requiring grid drilling with potential for a Fort Knox style gold deposit

The high-quality Trout Peak Target consists of a large soil anomaly, with gold values exceeding 100 ppb gold and grab samples up to 23 g/t gold and the Wolverine Target includes visible gold-bearing quartz veinlets with assays from grab samples up to 11.65 g/t gold.

Elephant Mountain Project – Drill Target Summary

The company remains excited about the opportunity to advance exploration on the Elephant Mountain property with recommendations for further work, including diamond drilling, soil grid expansion and geological mapping.

Bandito REE-Niobium Project

The Bandito REE-Niobium project covers 3,700 hectares and is located 155 km east of Watson Lake, Yukon. The property leverages existing infrastructure next to the northern extensions of the Liard shale gas basin, historic petroleum drill activity, an airstrip in mining friendly conditions. Endurance Gold owns 100% of the property.

The Bandito property is underlain by Proterozoic aged basement rocks intruded by Late Proterozoic-aged multi-phased reddish coloured rare earth and niobium enriched and altered nepheline syenite (Red Syenite). The Red Syenite encompasses a target area of approximately 9 sq. km area that is altered through extensive hematization and associated potassium and sodium metasomatism.

Endurance Gold has collected 1464 soil samples from the Bandito Property. Results of the soil and rock samples were summarized in a press release dated November 7, 2011. Highlights of results from soil sampling include the recognition of:

The strongest of the 90th percentile niobium-tantalum and rare earth soil anomalies are underlain by Red Syenite and extend to the edge of the sampled grid. Prospecting of these soil anomalies has identified potential for discovery of bulk mineable intrusive-hosted rare earth-niobium-zirconium deposits. Copper and nickel mineralization discoveries are also present on the property.

Additional exploration is warranted on the Bandito property. Due to the large soil geochemical footprint and encouraging elevated grades in the rock sampling, particular attention should be given to the possibility of bulk tonnage rare metal (i.e., REE-Nb-Ta-Zr-Hf) targets hosted within the Red Syenite.

Endurance Gold’s Management Team

Robert T. Boyd – President, CEO & Director

Robert T.  Boyd is a senior mining executive with over 38 years of experience in exploration, executive-level management, corporate finance and corporate governance. He had recently served as lead director for Peregrine Diamonds Limited, which De Beers acquired in 2018. He formerly held the position of president, CEO and director of Athabasca Potash Corporation, a Saskatchewan potash exploration company acquired by BHP. Boyd was also the president, CEO and director of Ashton Mining of Canada Inc., a leading and successful diamond exploration company acquired by Stornoway Diamonds.

Boyd was a founding principal and major shareholder of a financial and strategic advisory firm to the mining and mineral exploration industry and formerly the VP of Exploration for Homestake Canada Limited. He currently serves as a director of Peru-focused Condor Resources Inc., the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada and the Canadian Mining Hall of Fame.

Teresa Cheng – CFO & Corporate Secretary

Teresa Cheng brings a solid background to the CFO role, holding that position at Atna Resources for ten years. Her familiarity with the financial and regulatory requirements of the junior resource sector greatly enhance the Endurance management team.

H. Ross Arnold – Director

Ross H. Arnold has work experience with several Wall Street investment banking firms and is currently the president of Quest Capital Corp., a private investment and management company. Arnold has a controlling interest in more than seven companies with annual revenues over US$325 million. He brings practical business experience to the Board and shares the desire to build a new and substantive resource company.

Richard Gilliam – Director

Richard Gilliam has spent his lifetime building and operating coal mining companies. He is the past president and founder of Cumberland Resources Corporation, one of the largest privately-owned coal mining companies in the United States. In March 2010, Cumberland Resources was sold to Massey Energy for US$960 million in cash and shares. He brings to the board a fundamental understanding of building and operating a new resource company.

J. Christopher Mitchell – Director

Christopher J. Mitchell is a metallurgist whose career in the mining industry spans more than four decades in Canada, the United States, Australia and South America.  He has served as CFO for several public companies, including FPX Nickel Corp., Independence Gold Corp. and Silver Quest Resources Ltd. Earlier in his career, he was a senior VP of Viceroy Resource Corp. and executive VP and CFO of Orvana Minerals Corp. Mitchell has served as a director of publicly listed mining companies, including FPX Nickel Corp. and Orvana Minerals Corp. in Canada and Matrix Metals Limited and Mariana Resources Limited in Australia.

Robert Pease – Director

Robert Pease is the former president, CEO and director for Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a company focused on developing the Back River gold deposits in Nunavut, Canada. Pease was previously the founder, president, CEO and director of Terrane Metals Corp. from its inception in 2006 until its acquisition in 2010 by Thompson Creek Metals Company. He guided the company through development studies and permitting and initiated construction before the acquisition by Thompson Creek. He was also formerly a director and strategic advisor for Richfield Ventures, a mineral exploration and development company focused on the Blackwater Gold project in central British Columbia, Canada. New Gold Inc. acquired Richfield in 2011. Pease is currently a director of Liberty Gold, Pure Gold Mining, Libero Copper Corporation and FPX Nickel, all mineral exploration and development companies.

Keep reading...Show less
Endurance Gold Increases Non-Brokered Private Placement to $3 Million

Endurance Gold Increases Non-Brokered Private Placement to $3 Million

Endurance Gold Corporation (TSXV: EDG) ("Endurance or the "Company") is pleased to announce plans to increase the size of the non-brokered private placement previously announced on January 31, 2022 with about 50% participation by Evanachan Limited, a company controlled by Robert McEwen.

The Company intends to increase the non-brokered private placement of 6,250,000 units (each, a "Unit") to up to 7,500,000 Units for increased gross proceeds of up to $3.0 million (the "Offering"). Each Unit remains at a price of $0.40 per Unit. Other than the size of the Offering increase, all the terms remain the same as announced on January 31, 2022. Each Unit will consist of one common share (each, a "Share") and one-half non-transferable common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional Share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.55 for a period of two years from the date of issuance thereof. Proceeds raised from the sale of the Units will be used by the Company for exploration activities and for general corporate purposes.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Endurance Invited And Exhibiting at AME Roundup Core Shack Featuring High-Grade Drill Intersections From The Reliance Gold Project BC

Endurance Invited And Exhibiting at AME Roundup Core Shack Featuring High-Grade Drill Intersections From The Reliance Gold Project BC

Endurance Gold Corporation (TSXV: EDG) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company will be exhibiting, in-person and by special invitation, at the 2022 AME Roundup Conference Core Shack located at the Vancouver Convention Centre West on Monday, January 31 and Tuesday, February 1.

Display Drill Core will include representative core from the four best holes drilled by the Company at the Reliance Gold Property (the "Property") in 2021 from drill holes spread along a 750 m trend which returned 15.7 gpt gold over 24.8 m including 26.96 gpt gold over 4.1 m, 8.47 gpt gold over 24.9 m including 16.27 gpt gold over 10.5 m, 8.62 gpt gold over 24.4 m including 17.02 gpt gold over 4.3 m, and the most recent drill announced last week of 1.70 gpt gold over 62.1 m.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Endurance Expands Eagle Zone by 85 Metres with Drill Intersections of 14.46 GPT Gold over 2.4 Metres and 5.11 GPT Gold over 5.6 Meters

Endurance Expands Eagle Zone by 85 Metres with Drill Intersections of 14.46 GPT Gold over 2.4 Metres and 5.11 GPT Gold over 5.6 Meters

Endurance Gold Corporation (TSXV: EDG) (the "Company") is pleased to report further encouraging drill results from the Eagle Zone of the Reliance Gold Property (the "Property") in southern British Columbia. The road accessible property is located 4 kilometres ("km") east of the village of Gold Bridge, and 10 km north of the historic Bralorne-Pioneer Gold Mining Camp which has produced over 4 million ounces of gold.

Assay results have been received for two (2) additional diamond drill holes completed at the Eagle Zone. The maiden diamond drilling program at the Eagle Zone continues to report near-surface high-grade gold intervals that confirm the zone is open to expansion. Highlights include:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Endurance Gold's Report of 15.7 g/t Gold over 24.8 Metres Including 26.96 g/t over 4.1 Metres at its Reliance Gold Property in Southern British Columbia - Video Available on Investmentpitch.com

InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Endurance Gold's Report of 15.7 g/t Gold over 24.8 Metres Including 26.96 g/t over 4.1 Metres at its Reliance Gold Property in Southern British Columbia - Video Available on Investmentpitch.com

Endurance Gold Corporation (TSXV: EDG) (OTC Pink: ENDGF) has reported the best gold intersection to date from a new drill discovery from its 2021 diamond drilling program at its Reliance Gold Property in southern British Columbia. With year-round road access, the Reliance Gold Property is located 4 kilometres east of the village of Gold Bridge and 10 kilometres north of the historic Bralorne-Pioneer Gold Mining Camp, which has produced more than 4 million ounces of gold.

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media "video" which provides additional information about this news and the company, along with comments from Robert Boyd, President and CEO of Endurance, about the significance of this news. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Endurance" in the search box.

As announced on November 3, 2021, the company completed 4,329 metres of diamond drilling in 22 drill holes at the Eagle and Imperial Zones, with many of the drill intersections in the Eagle area near-surface and high-grade.

Today's results are for diamond drill hole DDH21-20, a new near-surface drill discovery on the Eagle South soil anomaly that tested a strongly altered and mineralized outcrop exposed during the October 2021 drill trail construction that was completed to access the Eagle South gold-in-soil anomaly. The hole assayed 15.7 grams per tonne gold over 24.8 metres, including 26.96 grams per tonne gold over 4.1 metres, commencing at just 33.3 metres down hole. DDH21-20 was a significant step-out located 150 metre southeast of DH21-006 reported on December 29th , which intersected Eagle Zone gold mineralization of 8.62 grams per tonne gold over 24.4 metres including 17.02 grams per tonne gold over 4.3 metres.

One soil sample with a gold-in-soil value of 2,000 parts per billion gold was located in this approximate area prior to drill trail construction. Additional results and drilling in the Eagle South area are required to provide confidence on the estimated true width of this drill intersection.

DDH21-020 is located 760 metres southeast of DH21-009 which tested the Imperial Zone and intersected gold mineralization of 8.47 grams per tonne gold over 24.9 metres, including 16.27 grams per tonne gold over 10.5 metres, as reported on December 9th.

Assay results for the 7 of 16 holes completed at the Eagle Zone were reported in November and December with intersections of 10.94 grams per tonne gold over 5.4 metres, 7.49 grams per tonne gold over 9.0 metres, 8.62 grams per tonne gold over 24.4 metres, 2.39 grams per tonne gold over 14.8 metres, and 2.08 grams per tonne gold over 16.9 metres. Assay results for 3 of 6 holes drilled at the Imperial Zone were reported in December with a highlight intersection of 8.47 grams per tonne gold over 24.9 metres including a higher grade core of 16.27 grams per tonne gold over 10.5 metres.

Assay results for the remaining eleven holes at the Eagle and Imperial Zones are expected to be reported through January and February.

The company has a number of other highly prospective North American mineral properties which management considers have the potential to develop world-class deposits.

The shares are trading at $0.43. For more information, please visit the company's website, www.EnduranceGold.com, contact Robert T. Boyd, President and CEO, at 604-682-2707 or by email at info@EnduranceGold.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

Investmentpitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:
InvestmentPitch Media
Barry Morgan, CFO
bmorgan@investmentpitch.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/109974

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Endurance Reports Surface Samples Between 7.01 GPT & 21.2 GPT Gold From Eagle South Doubling the Surface Extent of The Eagle Zone to 400 Metres

Endurance Reports Surface Samples Between 7.01 GPT & 21.2 GPT Gold From Eagle South Doubling the Surface Extent of The Eagle Zone to 400 Metres

Endurance Gold Corporation (TSXV: EDG) (the "Company") is pleased to report encouraging results of chip and grab samples from newly exposed outcrops at the Reliance Gold Property (the "Property") in southern British Columbia. The Property is located 4 kilometres ("km") east of the village of Gold Bridge, and 10 km north of the historic Bralorne-Pioneer Gold Mining Camp which has produced over 4 million ounces of gold.

As reported on October 28, 2021, construction of a new drill access road exposed quartz-stibnite-pyrite-arsenopyrite breccias and oxidized shearing within an area of structural deformation associated with the 300 metres ("m") long Eagle South gold-in-soil anomaly ("Eagle South"). Gold-pathfinder elements were identified in outcrop using a hand-portable XRF unit and a subset of samples were submitted for gold assay analysis. Assay results are reported herein where all five samples collected from Eagle South returned high-grade gold ranging from 7.01 grams per tonne ("gpt") to 21.20 gpt gold.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Marvel Receives Heliborne Magnetic - TDEM Survey, Results at Duhamel NI-CU-CO Property, Expands Land Position, Lac St. Jean, QC

Marvel Receives Heliborne Magnetic - TDEM Survey, Results at Duhamel NI-CU-CO Property, Expands Land Position, Lac St. Jean, QC

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T1)(OTCQB:MARVF); (the "Company") is pleased to report it has received the heliborne magnetic and TDEM survey results over the Duhamel Ni-Cu-Co and Ti-V-Cr property (the ‘Property') located 350 kilometers (km) north of Quebec City, QC (Figure 1). Due to the high-quality response of both TDEM and magnetic signatures, Marvel has expanded its land holding in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean Anorthosite Suite from 42 claims to 102 claims for a total of 5,300 hectares for staking costs

Figure 1. Regional location of the Duhamel Property

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nexus Gold Reports Additional Assay Results from the McKenzie Gold Project, Red Lake, Ontario

Nexus Gold Reports Additional Assay Results from the McKenzie Gold Project, Red Lake, Ontario

(TheNewswire)

Nexus Gold Corp.

  • Hole MK-21-025 returns 10.21 g/t Au over 2 meters

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Blue Star Gold Releases Final 2021 Results and Summarizes its 2022 Exploration Plans

Blue Star Gold Releases Final 2021 Results and Summarizes its 2022 Exploration Plans

Blue Star Gold Corp. (TSXV: BAU) (FSE: 5WP0) (OTCQB: BAUFF) ("Blue Star" or the "Company") is pleased to provide all final outstanding results including surface samples, re-sampled historical drill core and drilling results from the 2021 exploration program at its Ulu Project located in the High Lake Greenstone Belt, Nunavut.

Highlights of the 2021 Drill Program:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GCM Mining Provides January 2022 Production Update; Declares Monthly Dividend to Be Paid on March 15, 2022

GCM Mining Provides January 2022 Production Update; Declares Monthly Dividend to Be Paid on March 15, 2022

GCM Mining Corp. ("GCM Mining" or the "Company") (TSX: GCM, OTCQX: TPRFF) announced today that its Segovia Operations are continuing to perform as expected in 2022 with gold production of 16,474 ounces of gold in January, up from 15,055 ounces of gold in the month of January 2021. Segovia's trailing 12-months' total gold production at the end of January 2022 was 207,808 ounces, up almost 1% over last year.

GCM Mining processed a total of 42,015 tonnes in January 2022 at its Maria Dama plant at Segovia, representing a daily processing rate of 1,355 tonnes per day ("tpd"), compared with 41,426 tonnes and 1,336 tpd in January 2021. Operating results in January 2022 reflected a scheduled semi-annual four-day plant shutdown for regular maintenance compared with a two-day maintenance shutdown in January 2021. Taking into consideration the maintenance shutdowns, the Maria Dama plant processed an average of 1,556 tonnes per operating day in January 2022 compared with 1,428 tonnes per operating day in January last year. Segovia's head grades averaged 13.5 g/t in January 2022 compared with 12.6 g/t in January last year. The activities associated with the expansion of the Maria Dama plant from 1500 to 2000 tpd are progressing well and all of the upgrades will be completed by the end of March, except for the expansion of the crushing facility which has been impacted by supply chain delays and is now expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2022.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Gold Mountain Confirms New High-Grade Gold Discovery in the Elusive Zone at the Elk Gold Project

Gold Mountain Confirms New High-Grade Gold Discovery in the Elusive Zone at the Elk Gold Project

Gold Mountain Mining Corp. ("Gold Mountain" or the "Company") (TSX:GMTN)(OTCQB:GMTNF)(FRA:5XFA) is pleased to announce the discovery of a new high-grade gold system in the Elusive Zone, located 5km southwest of the Siwash North gold resource, both part of the Company's 100% controlled Elk Gold Project. These diamond drill intercepts confirm the presence of multiple high-grade zones at the Elk Gold property, further illustrating the robust exploration potential and scalability of the project

Highlights:

  • Drilling highlights include:
    • 2.07m grading 51.15 g/t Au including 0.3m of 351 g/t Au
  • Gold Mountain is the first operator at the Elk Gold Project to drill test the Elusive Zone and intercept significant gold mineralization in the first holes of this campaign.
  • These high-grade intercepts mark a new discovery at the Elk Gold property, providing the Company with a potential path to significantly upscale its resource.

"When we acquired this project in 2019, we knew there was significant untapped mineralization within the Elk's 21,000 hectare land package. Rather than ending our Phase II drill program at Siwash North, we took a calculated risk by adding an exploratory drill test at the Elusive zone in hopes of making a new discovery," commented CEO and Director Kevin Smith. "Today, we're thrilled to announce that this decision has paid off with the discovery of a new high-grade gold system within the Nicola Volcanics. It is extremely rare for the first holes in an undrilled zone to return such strong results, and for us to encounter significant mineralization is a testament to our ability to upscale this project beyond Siwash North. This new discovery adds a brand new dimension to the project and opens up considerable blue sky potential. With the Company now into production, having recently increased our resources, and now making a new discovery within the southern part of our claims, we have dramatically de-risked our story and added a clear path to aggressively upscale both production and exploration."

Cole Evans, CEO of HEG further comments, "The Elk Gold Mine's technical team has done a tremendous job identifying a >5km long structural trend that appears to correlate closely with multiple gold occurrences across the property, including Siwash North and the newly discovered Elusive Zone. Surficial geochemistry suggests the Elusive Zone is similar in scale to Siwash North, and importantly, our team is seeing significantly more visible gold at Elusive Zone compared to Siwash North and initial drill results confirm this system may be higher-grade."

New Discovery

The Company intercepted significant high-grade mineralization in the campaign's first drill holes at its Elusive Zone, displaying visible gold and resembling the high-grade veins drilled at Siwash North. Additionally, hole SND-049 (see "Assay Results" table) intercepted a wide interval of disseminated mineralization, unique from the Elk's renowned ultra high-grade, narrow veins that make up Gold Mountain's current resource.

These drill results, all from the southern region of the Elk Gold property, are extremely encouraging to Management, presenting a potential avenue to developing additional mineral resources and a clear path to upscale the project.

Elusive Zone

The Elusive Zone is located 5km southwest from Siwash North along the southern margin of Gold Mountain's land package and is considered the most prospective target on the property. When the Elk Gold Project was discovered in the 1980's, the second largest gold-in-soil anomaly was identified at the Elusive Zone. Given the focus at that time on developing the Siwash North deposit, the Elusive Zone was never drill tested.

Gold Mountain and its exploration management partner HEG & Associates ("HEG") performed soil geochemical samples across the Elusive zone during its Phase II exploration program, results of which further supported and better delineated the gold-in-soil anomaly thus helping identify drill targets.

With the Company's Phase lll drill program already underway and in full stride, Gold Mountain will revisit the Elusive zone in its Phase lV exploration campaign next spring. By returning to this highly prospective target, the Company hopes to further uncover high-grade, shallow mineralization while it continues building its vein model in the southern portion of its claims.

Phase lll Drill Program

Gold Mountain kicked off its Phase lll drill program in December 2021 with the first holes of the campaign infilling areas within the established resource. This program is forecasted to drill 10,000 total meters in and around the high-grade Siwash North vein systems. The Company will look to continue performing step-out and infill drilling near its operating open pits, as well as extending its geological model to the east.

Phase lll work also features 5,000 meters of historical core relogging as the Company attempts to continue uncovering mineralization that may have been overlooked by previous operators.

Drill Results

Below is a table of selected core drill results from Elusive. A complete list of all drill results to date have been posted to the Company's website at www.Gold-Mountain.ca:

Assay Results

Hole

From (m)

To (m)

Interval (m)*

Au (g/t)

SND21-051

192.28

194.35

2.07

51.15

including

192.28

192.58

0.3

351

SND21-049

9.00

15.00

6.0

0.97

including

9.99

10.29

0.3

3.46

*Assay intervals are presented as apparent thickness. True thickness will vary depending on the orientation of the drill hole but are typically 70-90% of the apparent thickness.

Drill Collar Locations

Drill collar locations, azimuths and dips for the drill holes included in this release are provided in the table below and have been posted to the Company's website for all drill holes:

Drill Collar Locations

Drill Hole ID

Easting

Northing

Elevation

Azimuth

Depth (m)

Dip

SND21-051

689876

5522508

1600

325

243

50

SND21-049

690064

5522648

1600

325

99.03

45

Quality Assurance/Quality Control (QA/QC) Measures and Analytical Procedures

Gold Mountain adheres to a strict QA/QC monitoring program that includes the insertion of blanks, standards and duplicates into the sample stream, as well as the re-submission of select samples for check assays by an independent third-party laboratory. Core samples were analyzed by Actlabs in Kamloops BC using Fire Assay methods with a gravimetric finish for results over 10g/t gold.

No material QA/QC issues were noted with the results received from the laboratory.

Qualified Person

The foregoing technical information was approved by Grant Carlson, P.Eng., a Qualified Person, as defined under National Instrument 43-101 and the Chief Operating Officer for the Company.

About Gold Mountain Mining

Gold Mountain is a British Columbia based gold and silver exploration and development company focused on resource expansion at the Elk Gold Project, a past-producing mine located 57km from Merritt in South Central British Columbia. Additional information is available at www.sedar.com or on the Company's new website atwww.gold-mountain.ca.

For Further information, please contact:

Gold Mountain Mining Corp.
Kevin Smith, Director and Chief Executive Officer
Phone: 604-309-6340
Email: ks@gold-mountain.ca
Website: www.gold-mountain.ca
Twitter: www.twitter.com/goldmtnmine_

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward- looking statements include statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. Forward looking statements in the press release include but are not limited to: any potential increase in the Company's resource and the overall impact the results of the Phase 3 exploration program will have on the Elk Gold Project. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; the price of gold; and the results of current exploration. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Gold Mountain disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. For a comprehensive overview of all risks that may impact the Company, please see the Annual Information Form for the year ended January 31, 2021 a copy of which was filed on November 4, 20201 and is available on SEDAR.

The TSX has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this News Release.

SOURCE: Gold Mountain Mining Corp



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/688717/Gold-Mountain-Confirms-New-High-Grade-Gold-Discovery-in-the-Elusive-Zone-at-the-Elk-Gold-Project

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Challenger Exploration

Intercept of 67.7m at 7.3 g/t Gold Confirms the Verde Zone as a Continuous 1.5 Kilometre Zone of Mineralisation

Challenger Exploration (ASX:CEL) (“CEL” the “Company”)”) is pleased to announce the results from 64 holes and three drill hole extensions from its Verde Zone extension drill program at the Company's flagship Hualilan Gold Project, in San Juan Argentina. A total of 65 of the 67 drill holes (97%) intersected significant gold mineralisation with 51 of 69 holes (74%) intersecting at least 10 grams x metres of AuEq mineralisation. This infill and extension drill program is ongoing with 4 of 9 drill rigs currently turning on the Verde Zone.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×