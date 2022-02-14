Endurance Gold Corporation is pleased to announce that it has closed its non-brokered private placement financing. The Financing was originally announced on January 31, 2022 for gross proceeds of up to $2,500,000 through the sale of 6,250,000 units at a $0.40 per Unit. After receiving expressions of interest that exceeded the originally announced Financing amount, the Company announced on February 7, 2022 that the Financing would be increased to $3,000,000 on the same terms.