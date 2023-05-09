Precious MetalsInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.

Endeavour Silver Releases its 2022 Sustainability Report; Reports on First Year of its Three Year Strategy

Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (TSX: EDR, NYSE: EXK published its 2022 Sustainability Report describing the Company's progress in executing the first year of its 2022-2024 Sustainability Strategy .

A highlights video accompanies the report, featuring CEO, Dan Dickson, and CFO, Christine West, discussing the past year's efforts and milestones.

Dan Dickson, CEO of Endeavour Silver, stated: "In 2022, we rolled up our sleeves to execute Year One of our new Sustainability Strategy. I'm pleased with how our team transformed Endeavour Silver's commitments into real-life action, ‘walking the talk' by continuing to embed ESG practices into our operations and driving positive impacts across the three pillars of our Sustainability Strategy - people, planet and business."

2022 Performance Highlights
(All dollar amounts presented below are in U.S. dollars.)

People

  • Achieved 0.87 reportable injury rate, a 28% decline from the prior year and continuing a four-year downward trend
  • Improved our onboarding process to set up new hires for success, providing an average of 30 training hours for every employee and contractor
  • Increased our community investments to $433,167, supporting local needs such as education, economic development, public health and infrastructure
  • Marked the sixth anniversary of our Scholarship Program, with 155 scholarships awarded last year to enhance access to education for local students
  • Awarded the ‘Socially Responsible Company' distinction by the Mexican Center for Philanthropy

Planet

  • Performed climate scenario analysis to assess potential climate-related risks and impacts, and prepared our first climate report aligned to the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) framework, entitled " Our Climate Journey "
  • Recycled over 90% of water used in our operations, minimizing our use of fresh water
  • Diverted 78% of our overall waste from landfills
  • Planted 61,905 trees through our reforestation program to restore land disturbed by mining activity

Business

  • 100% of our employees completed training on our Code of Business Conduct and Ethics
  • Set a target of achieving at least 30% representation of women on the Board by the Company's 2023 annual meeting of shareholders
  • Strengthened our commitment to human rights by launching a Human Rights Policy along with specialized training for our workforce
  • Spent $220 million on goods and services, 90% of which was from within Mexico
  • Updated all corporate governance policies and expanded our Sustainability Policy to include new Board responsibilities related to climate change and more coverage of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) topics

Entitled "Enriched By Our Past, Engaged In Our Future", the Company's 10th Sustainability Report has been prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) framework, as well as with reference to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). A Spanish version of the 2022 Sustainability Report will be available online during Q3, 2023.

The 2022 Sustainability Report and related performance tables are available on Endeavour's website . Earlier this year, Endeavour released its inaugural climate report, entitled " Our Climate Journey ", highlighting the Company's approach to climate change and aligning with the recommendations of the TCFD.

About Endeavour Silver – Endeavour is a mid-tier precious metals mining company that operates two high-grade underground silver-gold mines in Mexico. Endeavour is currently advancing construction of the Terronera project and exploring its portfolio of exploration and development projects in Mexico, Chile and the United States to facilitate its goal to become a premier senior silver producer. Our philosophy of corporate social integrity creates value for all stakeholders.

Contact Information
Galina Meleger,
Vice President of Investor Relations
Tel: (877) 685 - 9775
Email: gmeleger@edrsilver.com
Website: www.edrsilver.com

Follow Endeavour Silver on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Endeavour SilverEDR:CAEXKSilver Investing
EDR:CA,EXK
The Conversation (0)

Fortuna to strengthen its presence in West Africa with the acquisition of Chesser Resources

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive Scheme Implementation Deed (" Agreement ") with Chesser Resources Limited (ASX: CHZ) (" Chesser "), pursuant to which Fortuna has agreed to acquire 100% of the fully-paid ordinary shares of Chesser (the " Chesser Shares ") in consideration for 0.0248 of a common share of Fortuna (each whole share, a " Fortuna Share ") for each Chesser Share held (" Scheme Consideration "). The Scheme Consideration represents a purchase price of approximately A$0.142 1 for each Chesser Share and values the transaction at approximately A$89.0 million (CAD$80.6). The transaction as contemplated by the Agreement (the " Transaction ") will be implemented by way of a scheme of arrangement pursuant to Part 5.1 of the Australian Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (" Scheme "). Upon implementation of the Scheme, Fortuna expects to issue up to 15,545,682 Fortuna Shares to Chesser shareholders, representing approximately 5.1% of the issued and outstanding Fortuna Shares on an undiluted basis.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Pan American Silver Announces Completion of Successful Consent Solicitations with Respect to Yamana Gold Inc.'s 4.625% Senior Notes Due 2027 and 2.630% Senior Notes Due 2031

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) ("Pan American") today announced that, in connection with the previously announced consent solicitations of Yamana Gold Inc. ("Yamana"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Pan American, holders of a majority of the aggregate principal amount outstanding of each of Yamana's 4.625% Senior Notes due 2027 (the "2027 Notes") and Yamana's 2.630% Senior Notes due 2031 (the "2031 Notes" and together with the 2027 Notes, the "Notes") have delivered consents to amend the reporting covenant of the indenture governing those Notes, as contemplated by the previously announced consent solicitations. As a result, for so long as the Notes are guaranteed by Pan American or any other entity that directly or indirectly controls Yamana, reports of Pan American or of such other controlling entity may be provided in lieu of reports of Yamana.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Galena Mining

Abra Resumes Production

GALENA MINING LTD. (“Galena” or the “Company”) (ASX: G1A) advises that the Abra mine has resumed full production following the delays experienced in April after the significant rainfall event in late March. The mine has been re-stocked with essential consumables and mining and processing plans have been implemented for May and the remainder of the June quarter.
Keep reading...Show less

First Majestic Reports First Quarter Financial Results and Quarterly Dividend Payment

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: FR) (the "Company" or "First Majestic") is pleased to announce the unaudited interim consolidated financial results of the Company for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. The full version of the financial statements and the management discussion and analysis can be viewed on the Company's website at www.firstmajestic.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless stated otherwise.

FIRST QUARTER 2023 HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
silver metallic dice spelling "ETF" against stock chart background

7 Biggest Silver ETFs in 2023

Exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, have existed since 1993, although it took 15 additional years for the first actively managed ETF to become available on the market for investors.

Since then, ETFs have risen in popularity, in large part because they are a cheaper investment option than traditional mutual funds. Today a huge number of ETFs are in play that focus on a wide variety of spaces, such as derivatives, bonds and commodities.

Within the commodities space are silver ETFs, and investors interested in these have many choices. For instance, some ETFs focus solely on physical silver bullion, while others focus on silver futures contracts. Still others look at the silver-mining market itself.

Keep reading...Show less

Fortuna to release first quarter 2023 financial results on May 15, 2023; Conference call at 12 p.m. Eastern time on May 16, 2023

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) announces that it will release its unaudited financial statements and MD&A for the first quarter 2023 on Monday, May 15, 2023, after the market closes.

A conference call to discuss the financial and operational results will be held on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Pacific time | 12:00 p.m. Eastern time. Hosting the call will be Jorge A. Ganoza, President and CEO, Luis D. Ganoza, Chief Financial Officer, Cesar Velasco, Chief Operating Officer – Latin America, David Whittle, Chief Operating Officer – West Africa, and Paul Weedon, Senior Vice President, Exploration.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Discovery Of New Lithium Bearing Pegmatite Dyke Swarm At Adina

Suncor Energy Reports Voting Results from Annual General Meeting

Ovintiv Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial and Operating Results

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Flow-Through and Non Flow-Through Private Placements

Related News

Lithium Investing

Discovery Of New Lithium Bearing Pegmatite Dyke Swarm At Adina

Nickel Investing

Nickel Reserves: Top 9 Countries (Updated 2023)

Lithium Investing

What is Lithium Carbonate? (Updated 2023)

Oil and Gas Investing

Suncor Energy Reports Voting Results from Annual General Meeting

Oil and Gas Investing

Ovintiv Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial and Operating Results

Graphene Investing

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Flow-Through and Non Flow-Through Private Placements

Base Metals Investing

Xander Resources Announces New CFO and Corporate Secretary

×