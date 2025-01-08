Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2025)

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs

Top 5 NASDAQ Cybersecurity Stocks (Updated January 2025)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

5 Best-performing Canadian Uranium Stocks of 2024

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce?

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia

Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Trending Press Releases

Fortune Minerals Provides an Update of NICO Project Test Work, Rio Tinto Process Collaboration & Feasibility Study

Term Sheet for Hydrogen Supply and Offtake with Uniper

Mawson Passes the Verification Process for Sustainable Exploration in Finland

Full HMW Phase 2 (21Ktpa LCE) Mining Permit Granted

Black Mountain: Strategy & Drilling Plans

PAM Secures A$35 Million Capital Commitment Agreement Commitment Positions PAM to Deliver Significant Project Outcomes Company to be re-named Flagship Minerals Limited

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

First Helium

HELI:CA

Radiopharm Theranostics

RAD:AU

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

World Uranium Outlook 2025

2025 Uranium Outlook

2025 Gold Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence

Endeavour Silver Provides Terronera Progress Update

Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) provides an update on the progress at its Terronera project.

The Terronera project experienced delivery delays during December of critical path structural steel components required for the lower platform construction and tailing filter area installations. This has adversely impacted overall project productivity and expected commissioning timelines. In light of these delays, management reduced the site workforce over the holiday season from December 20, 2024 to January 6, 2025 as a cost saving measure. The lower platform construction and filter area installation is the critical path to wet commissioning, which is now expected in early Q2 2025.

Following Mexico's lifting of the transport restrictions, critical steel deliveries and installation resumed this week. The earthworks team has the tailings dam ready for use, and the operational readiness team continues the dry commissioning of the upper platform. Above ground ore stockpiles, including crushed ore are nearing capacity, while the mine personnel will continue stope preparation on multiple levels and advancing mine development. Commissioning of the grinding circuit commenced with SAG and ball mills being successfully tested for multiple hours at full operating speed to check bearing temperatures, vibrations and lubrication systems under no-load conditions.

Management will provide a Q4 construction update similar to previous quarterly updates later this month, including a photo gallery and updated site overhead costs to be incurred over Q1 2025.

Don Gray, Chief Operating Officer commented, "Unfortunately, the revised timing of structural steel deliveries coincided with the holiday season transport restrictions, resulting in supply-chain delivery interruptions and limited availability of key support technicians. Once it was clear that site productivity would be impacted, we felt it prudent to maintain a smaller workforce and temporarily reduce manpower costs. This gave our construction team an opportunity to re-charge for the final effort in bringing Terronera to a successful completion."

About Endeavour Silver: Endeavour is a mid-tier precious metals company committed to sustainable and responsible mining practices. With operations in Mexico and the development of the new cornerstone mine in Jalisco State, the Company aims to contribute positively to the mining industry and the communities in which it operates. In addition, Endeavour has a portfolio of exploration projects in Mexico, Chile, and the United States, which has helped it achieve its goal of becoming a premier senior silver producer.

Contact Information

Allison Pettit, Director of Investor Relations
Tel: (604) 640 4804
Email: apettit@edrsilver.com
Website: www.edrsilver.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements and information herein include but are not limited to statements regarding the development of the Terronera project, the anticipated timing of wet commissioning at the Terronera project, the anticipated timing of the Company's quarterly construction updates, the Terronera project's forecasted operations, costs and expenditures, and the timing and results of various related activities. The Company does not intend to and does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements or information other than as required by applicable law.

Forward-looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause Endeavor's actual results, level of activity, production levels, performance, or achievements, and its operations to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such factors include but are not limited changes in production and costs guidance; the ongoing effects of inflation and supply chain issues on mine economics; national and local governments, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments in Canada, Chile, the USA and Mexico; financial risks due to precious metals prices; operating or technical difficulties in mineral exploration, development and mining activities; risks and hazards of mineral exploration, development and mining; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development; risks in obtaining necessary licenses and permits; satisfaction of conditions precedent to drawdown under the project loan debt facility; the ongoing effects of inflation and supply chain issues on the Terronera project economics; fluctuations in the prices of silver and gold, fluctuations in the currency markets (particularly the Mexican peso, Chilean peso, Canadian dollar and US dollar); and challenges to the Company's title to properties; as well as those factors described in the section "risk factors" contained in the Company's most recent form 40F/Annual Information Form filed with the SEC and Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable, including but not limited to the continued operation of the Company's mining operations, no material adverse change in the market price of commodities forecasted Terronera mine economics as of 2024, mining operations will operate, and the mining products will be completed under management's expectations and achieve their stated production outcomes, and such other assumptions and factors as set out herein. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or information, other factors may cause results to be materially different from those anticipated, described, estimated, assessed, or intended. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements or information will be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Endeavour SilverEDR:CAEXKSilver Investing
EDR:CA,EXK
The Conversation (0)
Endeavour Silver Announces 2024 Annual General Meeting Voting Results

Endeavour Silver Announces 2024 Annual General Meeting Voting Results

Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) is pleased to announce that shareholders voted in favour of all items of business at the Company's 2024 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held on May 28, 2024 in Vancouver. A total of 104,090,503 votes were cast or represented by proxy at the AGM, representing 43.31% of the outstanding common shares as of the record date. The following is a tabulation of the votes submitted by proxy:

DIRECTORS

NUMBER   OF   SHARES PERCENTAGE   OF   VOTES   CAST
FOR WITHHELD/
ABSTAIN 		FOR WITHHELD
Rex J. McLennan 50,212,585 11,699,944 81.10% 18.90%
Margaret M. Beck 61,370,134 542,396 99.12% 0.88%
Ricardo M. Campoy 61,455,874 456,656 99.26% 0.74%
Daniel Dickson 61,461,186 451,345 99.27% 0.73%
Amy Jacobsen 61,364,651 547,879 99.12% 0.88%
Kenneth Pickering 53,516,716 8,395,815 86.44% 13.56%
Mario D. Szotlender 61,428,282 484,248 99.22% 0.78%
Angela Johnson 61,333,538 578,992 99.06% 0.94%

All director nominees were re-elected, including the addition of Angela Johnson to the Board of Directors (see news release dated April 18, 2024 ) to fill vacancy left by the retirement of Christine West.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Endeavour Silver Highlights Progress on its Three-Year Sustainability Strategy in 2023 Sustainability Report

Endeavour Silver Highlights Progress on its Three-Year Sustainability Strategy in 2023 Sustainability Report

Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (TSX: EDR, NYSE: EXK) made further progress executing its 2022-2024 Sustainability Strategy as outlined in the Company's 2023 Sustainability Report released today.

Entitled "Transformation in Motion", the report provides insights into Endeavour's sustainability performance and approach over 2023, including second-year progress highlights against the strategy.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver nuggets.

Endeavour Silver Hits Updated 2024 Production Guidance After Disruption at Guanaceví Mine

Endeavour Silver (TSX:EDR,NYSE:EXK) shared its 2024 production results, reporting output for the period of 4,471,824 ounces of silver and 39,047 ounces of gold, or 7.6 million silver equivalent ounces.

The company met its updated annual production guidance, which it adjusted following operational challenges.

"After operating at reduced capacity due to the Guanaceví trunnion failure in August, and subsequently resuming full capacity in December, we are satisfied with our production performance in Q4 and producing at the top range of our updated production guidance," CEO Dan Dickson said in Thursday's (January 9) press release.

Keep reading...Show less
Boab Metals Limited (ASX:BML)

Boab Metals: Advancing Toward Near-Term Lead, Silver Production in Western Australia


Keep reading...Show less
Stack of silver bars.

Royalty Investments: A Strategic Approach to Silver Exposure

In the dynamic world of precious metals investing, royalties have emerged as a compelling strategy, offering unique advantages over traditional mining or commodity investments.

This approach, particularly in the silver sector, provides investors with an opportunity to capitalize on the potential of precious metals while mitigating many of the risks associated with direct mining operations.

Royalty and streaming agreements form the backbone of this investment model in the precious metals industry. These arrangements allow royalty companies to generate revenue from mining projects without directly engaging in the operational aspects of mineral extraction. Unlike typical mining companies, royalty firms provide upfront capital to miners in exchange for a percentage of future production or revenue, effectively creating a win-win situation for both parties.

Keep reading...Show less
Boab Metals Limited

Boab Metals Limited


Keep reading...Show less

Endeavour Silver Produces 4,471,824 Oz Silver and 39,047 Oz Gold in 2024; Improved Fourth Quarter Production Delivers on Updated Annual Guidance

 Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) reports full year 2024 production of 4,471,824 silver ounces ("oz") and 39,047 gold oz, for silver equivalent ( 1) ("AgEq") production of 7.6 million oz. Fourth quarter production was 824,529 silver oz and 9,075 gold oz for 1.6 million AgEq oz.

"After operating at reduced capacity due to the Guanaceví trunnion failure in August, and subsequently resuming full capacity in December, we are satisfied with our production performance in Q4 and producing at the top range of our updated production guidance," said Dan Dickson, Chief Executive Officer. "The team demonstrated exceptional diligence and commitment throughout the 15 week recovery period, ensuring the timely fabrication and installation of the trunnion while maintaining seamless operations and bringing Guanaceví's plant back to its historical levels of 1,200 tonnes per day."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Endeavour Silver Produces 4,471,824 Oz Silver and 39,047 Oz Gold in 2024; Improved Fourth Quarter Production Delivers on Updated Annual Guidance

 Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) reports full year 2024 production of 4,471,824 silver ounces ("oz") and 39,047 gold oz, for silver equivalent ( 1) ("AgEq") production of 7.6 million oz. Fourth quarter production was 824,529 silver oz and 9,075 gold oz for 1.6 million AgEq oz.

"After operating at reduced capacity due to the Guanaceví trunnion failure in August, and subsequently resuming full capacity in December, we are satisfied with our production performance in Q4 and producing at the top range of our updated production guidance," said Dan Dickson, Chief Executive Officer. "The team demonstrated exceptional diligence and commitment throughout the 15 week recovery period, ensuring the timely fabrication and installation of the trunnion while maintaining seamless operations and bringing Guanaceví's plant back to its historical levels of 1,200 tonnes per day."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Silver Crown Royalties Announces Corporate Update

Athena Gold: High-grade Gold Exploration in Ontario and Nevada

Boab Metals: Advancing Toward Near-Term Lead, Silver Production in Western Australia

QUIMBAYA GOLD TO ATTEND THE 2025 VANCOUVER RESOURCE INVESTOR CONFERENCE

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Silver Crown Royalties Announces Corporate Update

Lithium Investing

Zijin Mining in Talks to Acquire Stake in US$6.4 Billion Chinese Lithium Miner

Gold Investing

Lunnon Metals, Ngadju People Sign Mining Agreement for Kambalda Gold-Nickel Project

Gold Investing

Athena Gold: High-grade Gold Exploration in Ontario and Nevada

Gold Investing

QUIMBAYA GOLD TO ATTEND THE 2025 VANCOUVER RESOURCE INVESTOR CONFERENCE

Precious Metals Investing

Horizon Minerals Limited Placement for Project Development

Precious Metals Investing

Lode Gold Updates US OTC Market Symbol to LODFF

×