Endeavour Silver Announces Agreement to Sell 1% Interest in the Cozamin Royalty to Gold Royalty Corp

Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Minera Plata Adelante SA de CV ("MPA") has entered into an agreement with Gold Royalty Corp. to sell all of MPA's interest in the 1% Cozamin royalty ("Royalty") for total consideration of US$7,500,000, payable in cash. The Royalty applies to two concessions (Calicanto and Vicochea) on Capstone's Cozamin copper-silver mine, located 3.6 kilometres north-northwest of Zacatecas City in state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

The Company obtained the Royalty through a concession division agreement signed in 2017 on seven wholly owned concessions which were acquired for US$445,000 The Cozamin Mine, a copper-silver mine owned and operated by Capstone Copper in Zacatecas, Mexico, is located on two of the seven Concessions.

The sale agreement includes an option granted to Gold Royalty Corp to purchase any additional royalties which may be granted on the five remaining concessions under the 2017 concession division agreement.

The definitive agreement is subject to standard closing conditions and is expected to be completed by August 31, 2023.

About Endeavour Silver – Endeavour is a mid-tier precious metals mining company that operates two high-grade underground silver-gold mines in Mexico. Endeavour is advancing construction of the Terronera Project and exploring its portfolio of exploration projects in Mexico, Chile and the United States to facilitate its goal to become a premier senior silver producer. Our philosophy of corporate social integrity creates value for all stakeholders.

Contact Information
Galina Meleger, VP of Investor Relations
Tel: (604)640-4804
Email: gmeleger@edrsilver.com
Website: www.edrsilver.com

Primary Logo

Pan American Announces Divestment of MARA, Morococha, Agua de la Falda and Non-Controlling Equity Interests

  • Divestment of non-core assets advances the Company's portfolio optimization strategy
  • Total cash proceeds of US$593 million strengthen the balance sheet
  • Reduces 2023 and future care and maintenance costs

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) ("Pan American" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the status of our divestment of certain non-core assets, including the sale of our interest in the MARA project in Argentina, the Morococha mine in Peru, and the Agua de la Falda project in Chile.

"The sale of these non-core assets is aligned with our stated aim of optimizing our portfolio following the Yamana acquisition. These transactions not only reaffirm our commitment to our core business but also yield substantial and immediate value to our shareholders, while maintaining future upside through the retention of copper and gold royalties with strong counterparties," said Michael Steinmann, President and Chief Executive Officer of Pan American. "The consideration for the sale of MARA, coupled with the other sales, will yield total cash proceeds of US$593 million. The cash proceeds will allow us to both fully repay the amount drawn on our credit facility and increase our cash position, further enhancing the resilience of our balance sheet. These transactions will also allow Pan American to reduce its annual project development, reclamation and care and maintenance costs, which for MARA and Morococha amounted to US$15.7 million in Q2 2023. This improved balance sheet strength creates enhanced opportunities for the Company, providing increased capital to advance key strategic projects, including the La Colorada Skarn Project."

SilverCrest Provides Notice of Updated Technical Report Results

TSX: SIL | NYSE American: SILV

 SilverCrest Metals Inc. ("SilverCrest" or the "Company") announces that it will release results from its Updated Technical Report ("the Report") on Monday, July 31, 2023 after market close. SilverCrest will hold a conference call to discuss the results of the Report on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET 5:30 a.m. PT .

MAG Announces Second Quarter Production From Juanicipio

MAG Silver Corp. (TSX NYSE American: MAG) ("MAG" or "MAG Silver") reports production from Juanicipio (56% 44% Fresnillo plc ("Fresnillo") and MAG, respectively) for the second quarter ("Q2") ended June 30, 2023. Q2 marked a transformational quarter for Juanicipio. Ramp up of milling activities have been progressing to plan with Juanicipio declaring commercial production during the quarter and achieving increased production of all metals, with the most noteworthy being a 134% increase in silver production relative to the first quarter.

As reported to MAG by the project operator Fresnillo, 377,018 tonnes of mineralized material was processed through the Juanicipio, Saucito and Fresnillo plants during Q2 at an average silver head grade of 498 grams per tonne ("g/t").

Fortuna to release second quarter 2023 financial results on August 9, 2023; Conference call at 12 p.m. Eastern time on August 10, 2023

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) announces that it will release its unaudited financial statements and MD&A for the second quarter 2023 on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, after the market closes.

A conference call to discuss the financial and operational results will be held on Thursday, August 10, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Pacific time | 12:00 p.m. Eastern time. Hosting the call will be Jorge A. Ganoza, President and CEO, Luis D. Ganoza, Chief Financial Officer, Cesar Velasco, Chief Operating Officer – Latin America, David Whittle, Chief Operating Officer – West Africa, Paul Weedon, Senior Vice President, Exploration, and Julien Baudrand, Senior Vice President, Sustainability.

Galena Mining

Activities Report For The Quarter Ended 30 June 2023

GALENA MINING LTD. (“Galena” or the “Company”) (ASX: G1A) reports on its activities for the quarter ended 30 June 2023 (the “Quarter”), primarily focused on the ongoing production ramp-up of both the underground mine and the processing plant to achieve steady-state production in the second half of 2023, at its 60%-owned Abra Base Metals Mine (“Abra” or the “Project”) located in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia.

First Majestic Produces 6.3 million AgEq Oz in Q2 2023 Consisting of 2.6 million Silver Ounces and 45,022 Gold Ounces; Announces Updated 2023 Guidance and Management Update

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: FR) (FSE: FMV) ("First Majestic" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that total production in the second quarter of 2023 reached 6.3 million silver equivalent ("AgEq") ounces, consisting of 2.6 million silver ounces and 45,022 gold ounces. Approximately 94% of total production, or 6.0 million AgEq ounces, was produced from the Company's three Mexican operations, the San Dimas, Santa Elena and La Encantada mines. The Company's fourth operation, the Jerritt Canyon mine in Nevada, USA, processed most of its remaining ore stockpiles and work in process ("WIP") inventory throughout April and May and produced 4,364 ounces of gold during its partial quarter.

×