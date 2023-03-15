Platinum Investing News

enCore Energy Commences Work to Restart Production at its 2nd South Texas Uranium Processing Plant

enCore Energy Commences Work to Restart Production at its 2nd South Texas Uranium Processing Plant

NYSE American:EU
TSXV:EU
 www.encoreuranium.com

FUELING THE FUTURE

Encore Energy Corp. (" enCore " or the " Company ") (NYSE American: EU) (TSXV: EU) announced today that it has made a formal production decision for the resumption of uranium production from the Alta Mesa Processing Plant ("Alta Mesa" or "Plant) in early 2024. Alta Mesa will be enCore's second producing location following resumption of uranium production at the South Texas Rosita Uranium Processing Plant ("Rosita") scheduled for 2023.

enCore Energy Logo (CNW Group/enCore Energy Corp.)

Work underway at the Alta Mesa Processing Plant includes the construction of equipment staging areas and drill pads in the fully permitted Production Authorization Area (PAA), planned for initial production due to its proximal location adjacent to the Plant. Development drilling, production and injection well installation will start this month. Concurrently, enCore's technical staff are identifying equipment maintenance and limited repair needs at the Alta Mesa Processing Plant involving the ion exchange system, uranium precipitation, drying and packaging circuits in order to restart production after having been on standby since 2013.

Alta Mesa Processing Plant and Project highlights include:

  • The Alta Mesa Processing Plant is enCore's third fully licensed production facility, along with Rosita and Kingsville Dome, all located in the business-friendly state of Texas . There are only 11 licensed and constructed uranium production facilities in all of the United States (US);

  • The Alta Mesa Processing Plant can reach commercial production levels with limited required capital, from funds on hand, within an estimated 10 months of today's announced production decision;

  • Advancing the Alta Mesa Processing Plant, in conjunction with planned production in 2023 at the Rosita Uranium Processing Plant, will cement enCore Energy's position as the early leader in In-Situ Recovery (ISR) uranium production in the US;

  • Alta Mesa's operations are located on private land, with 100% of minerals privately owned, and in a supportive jurisdiction with primary regulatory authority residing with the State of Texas ;

  • The Alta Mesa Processing Plant utilizes well-known ISR technology to extract uranium in a non-invasive process through the use of natural groundwater and oxygen, coupled with a proven ion exchange process, to recover the uranium.

To view the Alta Mesa project maps and enCore Energy's South Texas projects please visit: https://bit.ly/3fV9fTg .

Paul Goranson , the Company's Chief Executive Officer said, "My previous experience includes building and successfully operating Alta Mesa. I am confident that we have everything necessary within our control for a production restart, and enCore can quickly advance the project. The enCore team began initial assessment work in November 2022 , preparing for the start of work immediately following the closing of the acquisition of the Alta Mesa Processing Plant and Project. It is an exciting time at enCore. Our 2023 startup of production at Rosita and now, the decision to proceed at Alta Mesa, will bring a reliable domestic low carbon energy source to South Texas and the United States when it is most needed."

Alta Mesa Processing Plant and Project

The Alta Mesa project is a fully licensed and constructed ISR uranium project and central processing facility currently on standby, located on over 203,000 acres of private land in the state of Texas . Total operating capacity is 1.5 million lbs U 3 O 8 (uranium) per year. Alta Mesa historically produced nearly 5 million lbs of U 3 O 8 between 2005 and 2013, when full production was curtailed as a result of low uranium prices at the time.

Alta Mesa & Mesteña Grande Mineral
Resource Summary (0.30 GT cut-off) 2

Tons

('000)

Avg. Grade

(% U 3 O 8 )

Pounds

('000)

Total Measured Mineral Resource 1

54

0.152

164

Alta Mesa Indicated Mineral Resource

1,397

0.106

2,959

Mesteña Grande Indicated Mineral Resource

119

0.120

287

Total Measured & Indicated Resources

1,570

0.109

3,410

Alta Mesa Inferred Mineral Resource

1,263

0.126

3,192

Mesteña Grande Inferred Mineral Resource

5,733

0.119

13,601

Total Inferred Resources

6,996

0.120

16,793

1 Represents that portion of the in-place mineral resource that are estimated to be recoverable within existing wellfields. Wellfield recovery factors have not been applied to indicated and inferred mineral resources.

2 As reported in the NI-43-101 Technical Report Summary for the Alta Mesa Uranium Project, Brooks and Jim Hogg Counties, Texas, USA completed by Doug Beahm, PE, PG, of BRS Engineering. (Effective January 19, 2023) .


Additionally, further to the Company's news release dated February 15, 2023 announcing the conversion of 23,277,000 subscription receipts issued on December 6, 2022 at a price of C$3.00 per subscription receipt (the " Subscription Receipt Offering "), the Company advises that it paid an aggregate of C$4,050,000 in cash commissions to Canaccord Genuity Corp. (C$2,025,000) , Haywood Securities Inc. (C$810,000) , Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation (C$364,500) , PI Financial Corp. (C$364,500) , Clarus Securities Inc. (C$324,000) , and Red Cloud Securities Inc. (C$162,000) . 50% of the cash commission was paid on closing of the Subscription Receipt Offering, and the balance of the cash commission (with interest earned thereon) has been released from escrow to the underwriters. The Company also paid an aggregate of C$24,600 in cash commissions to Haywood Securities Inc. (C$12,000) and Canaccord Genuity Corp. (C$12,600) in connection with the non-brokered portion of the Subscription Receipt Offering. For additional information regarding the Subscription Receipt Offering, please see the Company's news releases dated December 6, 2022 and February 15, 2023 .

The Company advises that it is not basing its production decisions at Alta Mesa or Rosita on a feasibility study of mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability. The production decision is based on known past In-Situ Recovery (ISR) and processing operations at these two production facilities and surrounding lands. However, the Company understands that there is increased uncertainty, and consequently a higher risk of failure, when production is undertaken in advance of a feasibility study. In addition, the mineral resource at Alta Mesa includes inferred resources which are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves. The Company has determined to proceed with a production decision based on past operations at Alta Mesa and Rosita, including past ISR operations on the known mineral resource areas.

John M. Seeley , Ph.D., P.G., C.P.G., enCore's Manager of Geology and Exploration, and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this news release on behalf of enCore.

Encore Energy Corp. is committed to providing clean, reliable, and affordable domestic nuclear energy by becoming the next United States uranium producer in 2023. enCore solely utilizes In-Situ Recovery (ISR) for uranium extraction, a well-known and proven technology co-developed by the leaders at enCore Energy. In-Situ Recovery extracts uranium in a non-invasive process through the use of natural groundwater and oxygen, coupled with a proven ion exchange process, to recover the uranium. Uranium production is planned at enCore's licensed and past-producing South Texas Rosita Processing Plant in 2023, and at its licensed and past-producing South Texas Alta Mesa Processing Plant in 2024. Future projects in enCore's production pipeline include the Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota and the Gas Hills project in Wyoming , along with significant uranium resource endowments in New Mexico providing long-term opportunities. The enCore team is led by industry experts with extensive knowledge and experience in all aspects of ISR uranium operations and the nuclear fuel cycle. enCore diligently works to realize value from other owned assets, including our proprietary uranium database that includes technical information from many past producing companies, from our various non-core assets, and by leveraging our ISR expertise in researching opportunities that support the use of this technology as applied to other metals. enCore is also committed to working with local communities and indigenous governments to create positive impact from corporate developments.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Certain information contained in this news release, including: any information relating to the Company being a leading uranium company; and any other statements regarding future expectations, beliefs, goals or prospects; may constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements in this news release that are not statements of historical fact (including statements containing the words "expects", "is expected", "does not expect", "plans", "anticipates", "does not anticipate", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "scheduled", "forecast", "budget" and similar expressions or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken) should be considered forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to important risk factors and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the companies' ability to control or predict. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; future legislative and regulatory developments; that results of past mining operations at the Alta Mesa and Rosita sites are indicative of the results of proposed mining activities at those sites; that a production decision will result in actual production commencing and that such production will be economically viable over time; the ability of enCore to implement its business strategies; and other risks. A number of important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated or implied by such forward-looking statements, including without limitation exploration and development risks, changes in commodity prices, access to skilled mining personnel, the results of exploration and development activities; production risks; uninsured risks; regulatory risks; defects in title; the availability of materials and equipment, timeliness of government approvals and unanticipated environmental impacts on operations; risks posed by the economic and political environments in which the Company operates and intends to operate; increased competition; assumptions regarding market trends and the expected demand and desires for the Company's products and proposed products; reliance on industry equipment manufacturers, suppliers and others; the failure to adequately protect intellectual property; the failure to adequately manage future growth; adverse market conditions, the failure to satisfy ongoing regulatory requirements and factors relating to forward looking statements listed above which include risks as disclosed in the companies' annual information form filings. Should one or more of these risks materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. The Company assumes no obligation to update the information in this communication, except as required by law. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings by the Company with the various securities commissions which are available online at www.sec.gov and www.sedar.com . Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations, beliefs and plans of management. Such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes and readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, that speak only as of the date hereof, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/encore-energy-commences-work-to-restart-production-at-its-2nd-south-texas-uranium-processing-plant-301772577.html

SOURCE Encore Energy Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/15/c3802.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Encore Energy Corp.EU:CATSXV:EUPlatinum Investing
EU:CA
The Conversation (0)
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CORNERSTONE CAPITAL RESOURCES INC. ("CGP")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Plan of Arrangement, Delist
BULLETIN DATE: February 24, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
enCore Energy Secures Fourth Uranium Sales Agreement

enCore Energy Secures Fourth Uranium Sales Agreement

NYSE American:EU
TSXV:EU
 www.encoreuranium.com

FUELING THE FUTURE

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
enCore Energy Completes Alta Mesa Acquisition; 3rd Licensed In-Situ Recovery Uranium Plant in South Texas

enCore Energy Completes Alta Mesa Acquisition; 3rd Licensed In-Situ Recovery Uranium Plant in South Texas

NYSE American:EU
TSXV:EU
 www.encoreuranium.com

FUELING THE FUTURE IN THE UNITED STATES

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
enCore Energy Closes C$34.5m Public Offering

enCore Energy Closes C$34.5m Public Offering

NYSE American:EU
TSXV:EU
 www.encoreuranium.com

Encore Energy Corp. (" enCore " or the " Company ") (NYSE American: EU) (TSXV: EU ) today announces that it has closed its previously announced public offering (the "Offering") of units (the "Units") of the Company. Pursuant to the Offering, the Company issued a total of 10,615,650 Units at a price of C$3.25 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of C$34,500,862.50 including the full exercise of the over-allotment option granted to the Underwriters (as defined herein) under the Offering.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Company News

enCore Energy Corp: Preparing for the Increase In Uranium Pricing

In a recent interview enCore Energy Corp (TSXV:EU), who has a 100% interest, with no holding costs, on 115,000+ acres (46,400 ha) of private mineral rights in New Mexico, discussed their company highlights as well as their strategic position in the uranium market.
Watch the full interview:

Traction Uranium Completes the First Drill Hole at Key Lake South and Begins Drilling the Second Target Located Directly Above the "Radioactive Swamp"

Traction Uranium Corp. (CSE: TRAC) (OTC: TRCTF) (FRA: Z1K) (the " Company " or " Traction "), along with UGreenco Energy Corp., is pleased to announce that it has finished drilling the first hole ("KLS23-001") in the Phase 1 Diamond Drill Program at their Key Lake South ("KLS") Project in northern Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin, and is currently mobilizing the drill rig to the second diamond drill hole ("KLS23-002") (see Figure 1) targeting the "radioactive swamp" discovered by the Company in a Fall 2022 exploration program (see news release dated September 27, 2022) (the " Fall 2022 Program ").

A photograph of the crew mobilizing the diamond drill rig in snow.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Traction Uranium Commences Key Lake South Phase 1 Diamond Drill Program

Traction Uranium Corp. (CSE: TRAC) (OTC: TRCTF) (FRA: Z1K) (the " Company " or " Traction ") is pleased to announce that, along with UGreenco Energy Corp., completion of the temporary work camp (see Figure 1) and arrival of both the geological team and the drill crew to the Key Lake South ("KLS") Project. The winter 2023 KLS diamond drill program will follow up on the "radioactive black soil" that had assayed high grade uranium mineralization (0.93 wt. % U308 and 1180 ppm Cobalt) found near the surface in the tilloverburden and a "radioactive swamp" discovered in fall of 2022 (see news release dated September 27, 2022 and November 14 th 2022).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Traction Uranium prepares team for mobilization to commence Phase 1 diamond drill program at Key Lake South Property

Traction Uranium Corp. (CSE: TRAC) (OTC: TRCTF) (FRA: Z1K) (the " Company " or " Traction ") is pleased to announce that, along with UGreenco Energy Corp., it has engaged (i) JP Enterprises Inc. (" JP Enterprises ") (ii) Full Force Diamond Drilling Ltd. (" Full Force ") (iii) Aurora Geosciences Ltd. (" Aurora ") (collectively, the " Contractors ") for the company's upcoming winter 2023, 2,000 metre diamond drill program at the Key Lake South Property (" KLS Property "), such contractors to plan for mobilization for the first week of March, 2023.

JP Enterprises has been providing camps and support for companies conducting mineral exploration for over 20 years. It is owned by Jonathan Proulx, who is a member of the Lac La Ronge Indian Band. JP Enterprises is proud to provide permanent full-time employment for several Lac La Ronge Indian Band members. Over 90% of their workforce are Aboriginal People. Many of them have worked in these camps their entire careers. They understand the amount of hard work that needs to be done and that timelines need to be met.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Traction Uranium Key Lake South Property Receives Drill Permits from the Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment

Traction Uranium Corp. (CSE: TRAC) (OTC: TRCTF) (FRA: Z1K) (the " Company " or " Traction ") is pleased to announce that, along with UGreenco Energy Corp., it has received (i) diamond drilling, (ii) borehole surveys, (iii) trail development and (iv) temporary work camp permits from the Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment (collectively, the " Permits ") for the Company's upcoming winter 2023, 2,000 metre diamond drill program at the Key Lake South Property (" KLS Property "), such Permits are valid to July 31, 2024.

Lester Esteban, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated: "after our team encountered high-grade uranium mineralization (see news release dated November 14, 2022) in the "black soil" and discovered a new radioactive anomaly the "radioactive swamp", we have been busy preparing to return to the KLS Property with the drill. Receipt of the drill permits from the Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment brings us one step closer to being fully permitted for our 2023 winter drill program at the KLS Property."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Traction Uranium and Forum Energy Metals Enter into an Option Agreement for the Grease River Property in the Athabasca Basin

Traction Uranium Corp. (CSE: TRAC) (OTC: TRCTF) (FRA: Z1K) (the " Company " or " Traction ") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a property option agreement (the " Option Agreement ") with Forum Energy Metals Corp. (the " Vendor ") dated February 3, 2023 (the " Effective Date "), pursuant to which the Company has the right, at its option, to acquire up to a 100% interest in the Grease River Property located in Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan, Canada (the " Property "), in exchange for a series of cash payments, share issuances and funding of exploration expenditures, separated into three phases. The first phase entitles the Company to acquire a 51% interest in the Property by paying an aggregate of $250,000, issuing an aggregate of 1,625,000 common shares and funding an aggregate of $3,000,000 in exploration expenditures on the Property by December 31, 2025. Forum will be the operator of the Property until the Company completes the first phase.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
platinum bar on top of many platinum bars

Platinum Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Platinum in 2023

The platinum price saw a value spike early in 2022 following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Russia’s role in platinum-group metals (PGM) production pushed the metal to US$1,152 per ounce in March, its highest point since June 2021.

However, concerns around Russian platinum supply subsided quickly, even though the nation ranks second in terms of annual output. By the end of March, the precious metal had slipped back below US$1,050, where it remained for the rest of the year.

With global economic turbulence running high due to inflation and other factors, platinum remained well off its 2021 high of US$1,303. At the same time, broad demand growth ate away at supply, creating a market deficit.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Gold Port: 2023 Gold Exploration

Belararox Limited: Developing Precious and Base Metal Assets to Meet Future Demand

Infinity Stone Announces Camaro Hellcat Spring Work Program in James Bay, QC

CSE Bulletin: Resumption - Torrent Gold Inc.

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

IIROC Trade Resumption - TGLD

Battery Metals Investing

Uranium Energy Corp Increases Total Resources in Arizona with the Filing of a S-K 1300 Technical Report Summary for its Workman Creek Project in Arizona

Uranium Investing

Fully Underwritten Rights Issue

Resource Investing

Infinity Lithium Interim Report For The Half-Year Ended 31 December 2022

Resource Investing

Marquee Resources Interim Financial Report 31 December 2022

Resource Investing

Redstone Resources Limited Consolidated Financial Report For The Half-Year Ended 31 December 2022

×