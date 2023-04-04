New Drill Results Boost Cortadera’s Copper-Gold Growth Potential

ENCORE ENERGY SUPPORTS KEY TEXAS LEGISLATION

Encore Energy Corp. (" enCore " or the " Company ") (NYSE: EU) (TSXV: EU)) today announced that enCore's Chief Operating Officer, Peter Luthiger testifies today before the Texas State House Committee on Natural Resources regarding two bills of importance to the uranium industry. Both bills are sponsored by Texas State Representative Ryan Guillen . Mr. Luthiger, who is also Chairman of the Texas Mining and Reclamation Association (TMRA), testifies both on behalf of enCore and TMRA's Uranium Mining Committee.

Bill HB 4119 would enhance the administrative procedure for permitting in-situ recovery (ISR) of uranium by clarifying the public's ability to participate in one fulsome and transparent hearing. Bill HB 4120 would allow the Texas Council on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) staff to inspect a proposed well site using aerial or satellite imagery, or other appropriate sources, rather than conducting an on-site visit. The bills would make the administrative process more efficient, reduce staff time and conserve groundwater that would otherwise be consumed in reclamation activities during the permitting process.

enCore Energy's Chief Executive Officer, Paul Goranson , stated "Working together with our Texas State Representatives and the Texas Mining and Reclamation Association is extremely important to enhance and improve our regulatory environment. While Texas is one of the most favorable states for in-situ recovery of uranium, we always seek ways to work together to ensure we maintain Texas as a leading jurisdiction. At all times enCore seeks to work to ensure our company leads the way to provide the people of Texas and the United States with a reliable and environmentally-responsible source of material for nuclear energy, fueling the future."

For more information about Texas State bills HB4119 and HB4120 please visit:
HB 4119 https://capitol.texas.gov/tlodocs/88R/billtext/html/HB04119I.htm
HB 4120 https://capitol.texas.gov/tlodocs/88R/billtext/html/HB04120I.htm

About the Texas Mining and Reclamation Association (TMRA)
The Texas Mining and Reclamation Association (TMRA) is a single voice for the Texas mining industry that exhibits integrity, clarity and vision in its efforts to create balance between mineral production, environmental protection, economic strength and public welfare; and to inform the public, regulators and legislators of the value of mining to the Texas economy and lifestyle.

About Encore Energy Corp.
Encore Energy Corp. is committed to providing clean, reliable, and affordable domestic nuclear energy by becoming the next United States uranium producer in 2023. enCore solely utilizes In-Situ Recovery (ISR) for uranium extraction, a well-known and proven technology co-developed by the leaders at enCore Energy. In-Situ Recovery extracts uranium in a non-invasive process through the use of natural groundwater and oxygen, coupled with a proven ion exchange process, to recover the uranium. Uranium production is planned at enCore's licensed and past-producing South Texas Rosita Processing Plant in 2023, and at its licensed and past-producing South Texas Alta Mesa Processing Plant in 2024. Future projects in enCore's production pipeline include the Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota and the Gas Hills project in Wyoming , along with significant uranium resource endowments in New Mexico providing long-term opportunities. The enCore team is led by industry experts with extensive knowledge and experience in all aspects of ISR uranium operations and the nuclear fuel cycle. enCore diligently works to realize value from other owned assets, including our proprietary uranium database that includes technical information from many past producing companies, from our various non-core assets, and by leveraging our ISR expertise in researching opportunities that support the use of this technology as applied to other metals. enCore is also committed to working with local communities and indigenous governments to create positive impact from corporate developments.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Certain information contained in this news release, including: any information relating to the Company being a leading uranium company; and any other statements regarding future expectations, beliefs, goals or prospects; may constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements in this news release that are not statements of historical fact (including statements containing the words "expects", "is expected", "does not expect", "plans", "anticipates", "does not anticipate", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "scheduled", "forecast", "budget" and similar expressions or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken) should be considered forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to important risk factors and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the companies' ability to control or predict. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; future legislative and regulatory developments; that results of past mining operations at the Alta Mesa and Rosita sites are indicative of the results of proposed mining activities at those sites; that a production decision will result in actual production commencing and that such production will be economically viable over time; the ability of enCore to implement its business strategies; and other risks. A number of important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated or implied by such forward-looking statements, including without limitation exploration and development risks, changes in commodity prices, access to skilled mining personnel, the results of exploration and development activities; production risks; uninsured risks; regulatory risks; defects in title; the availability of materials and equipment, timeliness of government approvals and unanticipated environmental impacts on operations; risks posed by the economic and political environments in which the Company operates and intends to operate; increased competition; assumptions regarding market trends and the expected demand and desires for the Company's products and proposed products; reliance on industry equipment manufacturers, suppliers and others; the failure to adequately protect intellectual property; the failure to adequately manage future growth; adverse market conditions, the failure to satisfy ongoing regulatory requirements and factors relating to forward looking statements listed above which include risks as disclosed in the companies' annual information form filings. Should one or more of these risks materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. The Company assumes no obligation to update the information in this communication, except as required by law. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings by the Company with the various securities commissions which are available online at www.sec.gov and www.sedar.com . Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations, beliefs and plans of management. Such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes and readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, that speak only as of the date hereof, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

enCore Energy's NRC Source Materials License for Dewey-Burdock Project Now Final and Effective

enCore Energy's NRC Source Materials License for Dewey-Burdock Project Now Final and Effective

enCore Energy Commences Work to Restart Production at its 2nd South Texas Uranium Processing Plant

enCore Energy Commences Work to Restart Production at its 2nd South Texas Uranium Processing Plant

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CORNERSTONE CAPITAL RESOURCES INC. ("CGP")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Plan of Arrangement, Delist
BULLETIN DATE: February 24, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Traction Uranium Hits 6 Metres of Radioactivity up to 1,254 cps Near Surface in Overburden and 52 Metres of Elevated Radioactivity in Basement Rocks Covered with Athabasca Sandstone in Diamond Drill Hole #KLS23-007

Traction Uranium Corp. (CSE: TRAC) (OTC: TRCTF) (FRA: Z1K) (the " Company " or " Traction ") is pleased to announce it has intersected a 6 metre zone (" Zone 1 Overburden Anomaly ") of significant radioactivity encountered at shallow and near surface depth, starting from 1.6 metres to 7.6 metres within the overburden, followed by a 52 metre zone (" Zone 2 Basement Anomaly "), starting from 31 metres to 83 metres of "elevated radioactivity" in basement rocks from diamond drill hole #KLS23-007 in downhole probing (see Figure 1) at the Company's Key Lake South Property (the " KLS Property ") in northern Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin.

Mega Uranium Announces Results of Annual Shareholder Meeting

Mega Uranium Announces Results of Annual Shareholder Meeting

Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSX: MGA) announces the results of its annual shareholder meeting held earlier today. Each of the nominees listed below was elected as a director by a show of hands of the majority of shareholders. The results of the shares voted in person or by proxy in respect of the election of each director are:

Nominee Shares Voted For Shares Withheld
Albert Contardi 44,732,802 (53%) 39,728,426 (47%)
Larry Goldberg 63,340,252 (75%) 21,120,976 (25%)
Arni Johannson 59,867,058 (71%) 24,594,170 (29%)
Douglas Reeson 78,798,778 (93%) 5,662,450 (7%)
Stewart Taylor 78,815,278 (93%) 5,645,950 (7%)

At the meeting, shareholders also appointed Ernst & Young LLP as the company's auditors, to hold office until the next annual meeting.

Traction Uranium and the Philippine Consulate General in Calgary, Trade Commission, Department of Energy, Board of Investments and Nuclear Research Institute conduct preliminary discussions on Uranium Exploration and Uranium Potential in the Philippines

Traction Uranium Corp. (CSE: TRAC) (OTCQB: TRCTF) (FRA: Z1K) (the " Company " or " Traction "), a mineral exploration company focusing on the development of discovery prospects in Canada, including its three uranium projects in the world-renowned Athabasca Region, is pleased to announce that preliminary discussions on uranium exploration and uranium potential in the Philippines were held between the Company and representatives of Government of the Philippines.

Participants from the Government of the Philippines included the Philippine Consul General to Calgary Zaldy B. Patron, Trade Commissioner May Nina Celynne Layug, and Director of the Philippine Nuclear Research Institute Dr. Carlo Arcilla, along with many representatives from the Philippine Department of Trade and Industry, Philippine Board of Investments, and Philippine Nuclear Research Institute. (see Figure 1).

Traction Uranium Completes the First Drill Hole at Key Lake South and Begins Drilling the Second Target Located Directly Above the "Radioactive Swamp"

Traction Uranium Corp. (CSE: TRAC) (OTC: TRCTF) (FRA: Z1K) (the " Company " or " Traction "), along with UGreenco Energy Corp., is pleased to announce that it has finished drilling the first hole ("KLS23-001") in the Phase 1 Diamond Drill Program at their Key Lake South ("KLS") Project in northern Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin, and is currently mobilizing the drill rig to the second diamond drill hole ("KLS23-002") (see Figure 1) targeting the "radioactive swamp" discovered by the Company in a Fall 2022 exploration program (see news release dated September 27, 2022) (the " Fall 2022 Program ").

A photograph of the crew mobilizing the diamond drill rig in snow.

Traction Uranium Commences Key Lake South Phase 1 Diamond Drill Program

Traction Uranium Corp. (CSE: TRAC) (OTC: TRCTF) (FRA: Z1K) (the " Company " or " Traction ") is pleased to announce that, along with UGreenco Energy Corp., completion of the temporary work camp (see Figure 1) and arrival of both the geological team and the drill crew to the Key Lake South ("KLS") Project. The winter 2023 KLS diamond drill program will follow up on the "radioactive black soil" that had assayed high grade uranium mineralization (0.93 wt. % U308 and 1180 ppm Cobalt) found near the surface in the tilloverburden and a "radioactive swamp" discovered in fall of 2022 (see news release dated September 27, 2022 and November 14 th 2022).

Traction Uranium prepares team for mobilization to commence Phase 1 diamond drill program at Key Lake South Property

Traction Uranium Corp. (CSE: TRAC) (OTC: TRCTF) (FRA: Z1K) (the " Company " or " Traction ") is pleased to announce that, along with UGreenco Energy Corp., it has engaged (i) JP Enterprises Inc. (" JP Enterprises ") (ii) Full Force Diamond Drilling Ltd. (" Full Force ") (iii) Aurora Geosciences Ltd. (" Aurora ") (collectively, the " Contractors ") for the company's upcoming winter 2023, 2,000 metre diamond drill program at the Key Lake South Property (" KLS Property "), such contractors to plan for mobilization for the first week of March, 2023.

JP Enterprises has been providing camps and support for companies conducting mineral exploration for over 20 years. It is owned by Jonathan Proulx, who is a member of the Lac La Ronge Indian Band. JP Enterprises is proud to provide permanent full-time employment for several Lac La Ronge Indian Band members. Over 90% of their workforce are Aboriginal People. Many of them have worked in these camps their entire careers. They understand the amount of hard work that needs to be done and that timelines need to be met.

