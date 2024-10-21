- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
$1.5M Placement
Emu NL (ASX: EMU or the Company) has agreed to place up to 61M fully paid ordinary shares (New Shares) at $0.025 per share to sophisticated and professional investors to raise up to $1.525K.
The placement will be effected in two tranches with 21M shares to be issued forthwith under the Company’s current ASX Listing Rule 7.1 and 7.1A capacities. The second tranche will be issued subject to and upon shareholder approval being obtained at the Company’s Annual General Meeting.
Applicants for New Shares will be issued one (1) free option for every two New Shares. These free options will be issued subject to and upon shareholder approval being obtained. Each option will be exercisable at ten cents ($0.10) on or before 31 October 2026.
Funding from the placement will be applied to exploration within the Georgetown Project ǪLD and general working capital. That exploration will include advanced field work, geochemistry and geophysics directed at positioning the Company to commence drilling early 2025.
The New Shares will be listed on ASX and will rank equally with the existing fully paid ordinary shares currently quoted as ASX:EMU.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from EMU NL, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Investor Insight
EMU NL is an Australia-focused base and precious metals exploration company offering a compelling opportunity in the highly lucrative copper space. A strategic focus on delineating a potential large-scale copper porphyry system at its Fiery Creek copper deposit in Northern Queensland, combined with a leadership team of significant global experience and expertise, and an upward trending copper market, all make EMU NL worthy of considerable consideration for any investors looking at the copper sector.
Overview
EMU NL (ASX:EMU) is an ASX-listed precious and base metals exploration company with three projects in Queensland, Australia: Georgetown, Badja and Sunfire. EMU’s primary focus is accelerating exploration at the highly promising Fiery Creek prospect, located within the Georgetown project in Northern Queensland.
Australia is one of the most attractive regions for mining, according to the Fraser Institute. It ranks Queensland as the 13th most attractive destination for mining investment.
In 2023, Queensland's mines yielded 12.6 tons of gold, positioning it as Australia's fourth most prolific state for this precious metal. The company's presence in relatively attractive mining jurisdictions positions it to capitalize on opportunities in Australia's resource sector and deliver sustainable returns to its shareholders. The recent fundraises of A$1.45 million have provided sufficient funding to advance its exploration projects.
Gold and copper continue to demonstrate bullish trends. Various factors are driving the surge in copper prices, including demand patterns such as upgrades in utility grids, the increasing use of copper in electric vehicles, and housing construction. Additionally, the growing energy demand from data centres powering AI applications and servers contributes to the increased need for copper. Both gold and copper prices have hit their all-time high in 2024, which also enhance the prospects for junior miners to progress their projects and potentially secure financing easily.
Key Projects
Georgetown Project
The Georgetown project tenements span 850 sq. km. in North Queensland and comprises three exploration permits: Georgetown, Perpendicular Peak and the Fiery Creek copper prospect. Of these, Fiery Creek is the most promising and the current exploration interest for EMU.
The Georgetown project is located in a resource-rich yet under-explored region in Queensland’s far north, situated within the Georgetown mining district, with a significant history of mining activities and mineral discoveries.
EMU has identified the Fiery Creek copper prospect as a potentially massive-scale copper porphyry system within the 29 sq. km. Yataga Igneous complex. In the middle of 2023, EMU's reconnaissance efforts at Fiery Creek yielded numerous instances of heightened copper and polymetallic values. EMU conducted additional sampling to further assess the potential of the Fiery Creek prospect.
The work confirmed the significant, large-scale potential of the Fiery Creek copper prospect. It identified additional high-priority targets within the Yataga Granitoid complex, revealing polymetallic rock chip values reaching up to 0.27 parts per million (ppm) gold, 460 ppm silver, 1.9 percent bismuth, 23.5 percent copper, 43 ppm indium, 2.7 percent lead, and 341 ppm antimony. Similarly, values of 0.13 ppm gold, 44 ppm silver, 0.28 percent bismuth, 13.5 percent copper, 89 ppm indium, 1.62 percent lead, and 667 ppm antimony were recorded at Yataga South.
Initial fieldwork has provided strong indications of a potential large-scale copper porphyry system at Fiery Creek. EMU is planning further geological mapping, systematic geochemistry and a geophysics survey to delineate the indicated porphyry system.
Badja Project
The Badja project is located 32 kilometres southeast of the township of Yalgoo and covers an area of 870 hectares. The project's tenements include a centrally granted mining lease covering 7.3 hectares, an adjoining mining lease application covering 279.3 hectares, and a granted exploration license covering 590.3 hectares. EMU’s previous drilling work has identified areas that are prospective for high-grade gold, tungsten and lithium.
EMU is evaluating options to maximize the value of the project, either through sale or retention.
Sunfire Project
Sunfire is a nickel, copper and PGE exploration project in Western Australia. The project is currently awaiting permission from the Western Australian government to allow drilling activities in the area within the State forest. EMU has fulfilled all necessary environmental requirements for accessing these areas within the project and initiated onsite exploration activities. However, there has been no significant advancement to date, and government departments have not indicated the likelihood of granting drilling consent.
Management Team
Peter Thomas – Non-executive Chairman
Peter Thomas has over thirty years of experience running a legal practice specializing in giving advice to listed explorers and miners. He has served on the boards of various listed companies, including as the founding chairman of copper producer Sandfire Resources and mineral sands producer Image Resources. His current ASX-listed company board positions include non-executive director of Image Resources and non-executive chair of Middle Island Resources.
Terry Streeter – Non-executive Director
Terry Streeter brings over 30 years of experience in the exploration sector. He served as a director of West Australian nickel explorer and miner Jubilee Mines NL from 1993 to May 2004. In 1999, he became a founding shareholder of Western Areas NL (ASX:WSA), which later discovered and developed two high-grade nickel sulphide mines in the Forrestania region of Western Australia, producing 22,000 to 25,000 tons of nickel annually. He has served in leadership roles at Fox Resources, Midas Resources, Minera IRL and Alto Metals.
Gavin Rutherford – Non-executive Director
Gavin Rutherford has accumulated over 20 years of experience in the mining services, fabrication and contracting sectors. He served as managing director of a contracting and construction company in the water industry. His current endeavors involve project development in the renewable energy sector, business development in the Indigenous mining segment, and interests related to aviation.
Tim Staermose – Non-executive Director
Tim Staermose boasts 23 years of expertise in equity capital markets and equity research. His professional journey includes roles at international sell-side equity brokerage firms based in South Korea and Hong Kong, notably Banque Indosuez (now part of Credit Agricole) in the late 1990s and Lehman Brothers in the early 2000s. Transitioning from sell-side equity research, Staermose has since operated as an independent researcher and stock-picker for several private research firms, focusing on natural resources, gold and mining investments.
Quarterly Report - September 2024
Astral Resources NL (ASX: AAR) (Astral or the Company) is pleased to report on its activities during the quarter ended 30 September 2024 (the Quarter).
Highlights
Mandilla Gold Project
- Successful completion of a 70-hole/6,512 metre in-fill reverse circulation (RC) drill program at the cornerstone Theia deposit at Mandilla.
- Assay results from the Theia program were reported subsequent to the end of the Quarter on 9 October 20241.
- Metallurgical results at the Hestia, Eos and Iris deposits demonstrate extremely high gold recoveries (up to 99.5%), fast leach kinetics and low reagent consumptions.
Feysville Gold Project
- Assay results reported from a 32-hole/1,673 metre RC drill program completed during the previous quarter at the Rogan Josh Prospect2,3.
- Assay results reported from a 120-hole/3,664 metre program of reconnaissance air-core (AC) drilling completed during the previous quarter4.
- Cube Consulting currently finalising a maiden Mineral Resources Estimate (MRE) for the Kamperman and Rogan Josh prospects, and a revised MRE for the Think Big deposit, together comprising the Feysville MRE. This work is expected to be reported during October 2024.
Corporate
- Announcement of two-tranche placement to raise approximately $25.0 million (before costs) via the issue of approximately 263 million new fully paid shares at an offer price of $0.095 per share (Placement).
- Tranche 1 of the Placement raised approximately $21.0 million (before costs) and was completed on 1 October 2024.
- Cash of approximately $24.1 million as at 30 September 2024 (inclusive of Tranche 1 Placement proceeds net of costs).
- Tranche 2 of the Placement, which involves the issue of new fully paid shares subject to shareholder approval, is set to raise approximately $4.0 million (before costs).
- Additionally, Company Directors subscribed for 789,474 shares on the same terms as the Placement shares, with their participation also subject to shareholder approval.
- Shareholder approval for the issue of shares under Tranche 2 and to the Directors will be sought at the Annual General Meeting to be held on 20 November 2024.
- Astral is now fully funded to FID including acceleration of exploration activities at the Mandilla and Feysville Gold Projects, and completion of the Mandilla Pre-Feasibility and Definitive Feasibility Study.
Figure 1 – Location map identifying Astral’s projects.
MANDILLA GOLD PROJECT
The Mandilla Gold Project is situated in the northern Widgiemooltha greenstone belt, approximately 70 kilometres south of the significant mining centre of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia.
The area hosts world-class deposits such as the Golden Mile Super Pit in Kalgoorlie owned by Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX: NST) and the St Ives Gold Mine south of Kambalda owned by Gold Fields Limited, as well as the substantial Beta Hunt Gold Mine owned by Westgold Resources Limited (ASX: WGX).
Mandilla is covered by existing Mining Leases which are not subject to any third‐party royalties other than the standard WA Government gold royalty.
The Mandilla Gold Project includes the Theia, Iris, Eos and Hestia deposits.
Gold mineralisation at Theia and Iris is comprised of structurally controlled quartz vein arrays and hydrothermal alteration close to the western margin of the Emu Rocks Granite and locally in contact with sediments of the Spargoville Group.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Astral Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Cerrado Gold Sparkles with 76 Percent Gain
Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX and TSXV, starting with a round-up of Canadian and US data impacting the resource sector.
The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) was up 2.68 percent on the week to close at 621.67 on Friday (October 18). Meanwhile, the S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) was up 1.44 percent to 24,822.54 points over the same period.
Statistics Canada released its September consumer price index (CPI) figures on Tuesday (October 15). The data indicated that inflation continued to ease, gaining just 1.6 percent on a year-over-year basis, well below the 2 percent target rate originally set by the Bank of Canada when it started increasing interest rates in March 2022.
The slowing pace of inflation is largely attributable to lower costs at the pumps, with gasoline prices falling 10.7 percent on a yearly basis, which follows a 5.1 percent decline in prices in August. However, the deceleration was offset by an 8.2 percent rise in rent and 2.4 percent increase in food.
South of the border, the US Dollar Index (INDEXUSD:DXY) fell slightly on Friday after investors began to move back into Chinese equities. The shift came after the Chinese government announced new funding initiatives aimed at helping out the beleaguered capital markets in that country. Even with a retreat on Friday, the US dollar posted its third consecutive week of gains, rising 0.58 percent over the past five days.
Its recent strong performance is owed to a shift in the US Federal Reserve policy following a 50 point cut at its September meeting.
Despite the rise in the US dollar, gold set new record highs during Friday’s trading session climbing to US$2,721.27 per ounce at 4:30 p.m. EDT to end the week up by 2.42 percent. Silver also saw strong momentum as it surged 6.88 percent on the week to US$33.67 per ounce.
A rally on Friday did little to ease copper’s woes, which extended its fall, dropping 2.67 percent to US$4.39 per pound on the COMEX. More broadly, the S&P GSCI (INDEXSP:SPGSCI) sank 4.94 percent to close at 531.98 points.
Markets were mixed this week with the S&P 500 (INDEXSP:INX) adding 0.6 percent to 5,864.68, the Nasdaq 100 (INDEXNASDAQ:NDX) declining 0.21 percent to 20,324.04 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (INDEXDJX:.DJI) climbing 1.11 percent to reach 42,275.90.
Against that backdrop, how did TSX- and TSXV-listed resource stocks perform? Here are the top five best-performing Canadian resource stocks this week.
1. Cerrado Gold (TSXV:CERT)
Weekly gain: 75.51 percent
Market cap: C$33.52 million
Share price: C$0.43
Cerrado Gold is a junior gold production and development company focused on its assets in South America, including two producing mines in Santa Cruz, Argentina.
Its flagship Minera Don Nicolas mine consists of a 333,400 hectare concession package and has been in operation since 2018. Mining feed is derived from the La Paloma and Martinetas open pits and processed at the centralized carbon-in-leach gold plant, which has a capacity of 1,000 metric tons per day.
Cerrado has been working on exploration efforts to expand the mineral resource at Minera Don Nicolas with the intent of extending the life of the mine. On September 19, the company released a preliminary economic assessment (PEA) for the expansion, which showed that measured and indicated mineral resources at the property totalled 490,340 ounces of gold and 6.59 million ounces of silver, the majority of which is found in the Calandrias Sur open pit.
The PEA demonstrates an after-tax net present value of US$111 million at a gold price of US$2,100 per ounce, and estimates a mine life of five years, with an annual production target of 56,000 ounces of gold equivalent per year.
The most recent news from Cerrado came on October 16 when the company announced its Q3 production results for Minera Don Nicolas. In the release, the company reported it produced 37,108 gold equivalent ounces during the first nine months of 2024 with 13,201 gold equivalent ounces ounces produced in Q3.
2. Metallis Resources (TSXV:MTS)
Weekly gain: 56.67 percent
Market cap: C$14.38 million
Share price: C$0.235
Metallis Resources is an exploration company that has spent much of 2024 advancing work at its Greyhound property in Central Idaho, US.
The company acquired the 124 hectare property, which hosts the past producing Greyhound and Bulldog silver-gold mines, in February from Greyhound Mining and Milling.
Since then, Metallis has completed the first phase of its exploration program. The company announced on September 4 that initial assay results showed elevated levels of antimony, with rock samples collected at Bulldog hosting grades of up to 4.54 percent of the critical mineral. The company said three contiguous samples over a 3 meter length returned 0.61 percent antimony, further validating strong mineralization at surface. The company added that none of the areas with the best antimony results have ever been drilled.
In a follow-up release on September 17, the company reported that surface rock samples from the site returned high-grade gold assays of up to 67.02 grams per metric ton gold equivalent with multiple grab samples with more than 10 g/t gold equivalent. Additionally, the company reported that it had identified a new mineralized showing, which it named Akita, that produced two rock samples with 8.0 and 8.5 g/t gold equivalent.
The most recent news from Metallis came on October 14, when it announced it had closed a C$890,500 private placement following the sale of 6.85 million shares at a value of C$0.13 per unit. Proceeds will be used for field exploration work at Greyhound and its Kirkham property in British Columbia, Canada’s Golden Triangle.
3. Gabriel Resources (TSXV:GBU)
Weekly gain: 50 percent
Market cap: C$18.84 million
Share price: C$0.015
Gabriel Resources is a precious metals explorer and developer focused on advancing its Rosia Montana gold project. Based in Transylvania, Romania, Rosia Montana is in a region that has seen significant historic mining. Covering 2,388 hectares, the site is host to a mid-to-shallow epithermal system containing deposits of gold and silver.
The most recent mineral resource estimate from a 2012 technical report shows proven and probable quantities of 10.1 million ounces of gold and 47.6 million ounces of silver.
Gabriel has invested more than US$760 million into Rosia Montana, but has undertaken little development at the site since the early 2010s, as Romania blocked further development.
In 2015, the company entered into arbitration through the World Bank’s International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) over permitting at the site and suggested that Romania was in violation of bilateral investment treaties. On March 8, Gabriel issued a press release with an update saying that its case against Romania had been dismissed by the ICSID, which also awarded Romania US$10 million in legal fees and expenses. Gabriel has said it will review the decision with its legal team and plans to evaluate its options.
While news of that decision caused Gabriel's share price to plummet in March, it saw gains after closing the initial tranche of a US$5.58 million private placement on May 17.
The most recent update about the arbitration came on July 8, when the company announced it would be seeking an annulment of the ICSID award. The company said that the original decision was fatally flawed in multiple respects including the disregarding of applicable law and multiple departures from fundamental rules and procedures.
4. Northern Graphite (TSXV:NGC)
Weekly gain: 46.67 percent
Market cap: C$13.11 million
Share price: C$0.11
Northern Graphite is a production and development company and the only producer of flake graphite in North America.
The company owns the Lac des Iles mine in Quebec, Canada, which hosts an indicated amount of 213,000 metric tons of graphitic carbon, with additional inferred amounts of 106,000 metric tons.
In the company’s second-quarter results, Northern reported it had increased production at Lac des Illes to 4,0982 metric tons, up 59 percent from the 2,574 metric tons of graphitic carbon produced in the first quarter. The increase comes as the company is working to increase production at the site to the 25,000 nameplate capacity.
Additionally, the company said it is working on operational scenarios to begin operation at a new open pit by the end of 2024 or early 2025.
On October 9, the company announced it had entered into an agreement with Rain Carbon to on a joint operation to develop and commercialize advanced battery anode materials for electric vehicle batteries.
5. 1911 Gold (TSXV:AUMB)
Weekly gain: 46.43 percent
Market cap: C$25.6 million
Share price: C$0.205
1911 Gold is a gold exploration company working to advance its Rice Lake properties in Eastern Manitoba.
The properties cover more than 58,000 hectares along the Rice Lake greenstone belt in an area that has been explored since gold was discovered in 1911. The exploration properties include two prospective claim blocks, Rice Lake and Central Manitoba, and host the past-producing True North, Central Manitoba, Gunnar and Ogama-Rockland mines.
The most recent update from the site came on October 3, when the company announced it had mobilized a rig for its 2024 surface drill program set to commence in mid-October. The 6,000 meters will be focusing on near-surface targets at the True North mine to test the San Antonio West, San Antonio Southeast and Cohiba East targets.
1911 said the targets show significant potential for high-grade gold and can be easily upgraded to mineral resources due to close proximity to existing infrastructure and historic underground mine workings.
FAQs for Canadian Mining Stocks
What is the difference between the TSX and TSXV?
The TSX, or Toronto Stock Exchange, is used by senior companies with larger market caps, and the TSXV, or TSX Venture Exchange, is used by smaller-cap companies. Companies listed on the TSXV can graduate to the senior exchange.
How many companies are listed on the TSXV?
As of June 2024, there were 1,630 companies listed on the TSXV, 925 of which were mining companies. Comparatively, the TSX was home to 1,806 companies, with 188 of those being mining companies.
Together the TSX and TSXV host around 40 percent of the world’s public mining companies.
How much does it cost to list on the TSXV?
There are a variety of different fees that companies must pay to list on the TSXV, and according to the exchange, they can vary based on the transaction’s nature and complexity. The listing fee alone will most likely cost between C$10,000 to C$70,000. Accounting and auditing fees could rack up between C$25,000 and C$100,000, while legal fees are expected to be over C$75,000 and an underwriters’ commission may hit up to 12 percent.
The exchange lists a handful of other fees and expenses companies can expect, including but not limited to security commission and transfer agency fees, investor relations costs and director and officer liability insurance.
These are all just for the initial listing, of course. There are ongoing expenses once companies are trading, such as sustaining fees and additional listing fees, plus the costs associated with filing regular reports.
How do you trade on the TSXV?
Investors can trade on the TSXV the way they would trade stocks on any exchange. This means they can use a stock broker or an individual investment account to buy and sell shares of TSXV-listed companies during the exchange's trading hours.
Data for this 5 Top Canadian Mining Stocks article was retrieved at 12:00 p.m. EDT on October 18, 2024, using TradingView's stock screener. Only companies trading on the TSX and TSXVwith market capitalizations greater than C$10 million are included. Companies within the non-energy minerals and energy minerals sectors were considered.
Article by Dean Belder; FAQs by Lauren Kelly.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Securities Disclosure: I, Lauren Kelly, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Top Stories This Week: Gold Breaks US$2,700 as Record Run Continues, Silver Passes US$33
Gold's record-setting run continued this week as the yellow metal breached the US$2,700 per ounce mark for the first time. After starting 2024 around US$2,040, gold is now up approximately 32 percent year-to-date.
What's behind the precious metal's latest price milestone? Among other factors, experts are pointing to safe-haven buying as the US election approaches and as tensions in the Middle East increase.
There's also the latest interest rate cut from the European Central Bank (ECB). Its third reduction so far this year came on Thursday (October 17), with President Christine Lagarde saying the ECB is in the process of breaking the neck of inflation.
"Have we broken the neck of inflation? Not yet. Are we in the process of breaking that neck? Yes" — Christine Lagarde, European Central Bank
As an asset that doesn't bear interest, gold tends to fare better in low-rate environments.
Looking more broadly at the yellow metal's rise over the last year, Randy Smallwood of Wheaton Precious Metals (TSX:WPM,NYSE:WPM) said this week that while gold was being driven by eastern buying earlier in 2024, the western world is now beginning to participate. He thinks US$3,000 is in the cards within a couple of years.
Others see US$3,000 gold coming much quicker than that. Delegates at the London Bullion Market Association's annual gathering see gold rising to US$2,941 in the next 12 months. They're calling for an even bigger gain in silver, which is anticipated to rise to US$45 per ounce. Platinum and palladium are expected to stay relatively flat.
Silver is finishing the week at the US$33.70 level, a point not seen since 2012. The volatile white metal is known for lagging behind gold when the yellow metal starts to run, but then typically outperforms.
Bullet briefing — Tech giants go nuclear, GM invests in Thacker Pass
Google, Amazon sign SMR deals
Major tech players Google and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) both made headlines this week as they signed deals geared at meeting their growing energy needs using small modular nuclear reactors (SMRs).
Google said on Monday (October 14) that it has signed an agreement to purchase nuclear energy from multiple SMRs that will be developed by Kairos Power. In its release, the company emphasized nuclear energy's importance in meeting power demand from artificial intelligence applications, and said Kairos' first SMR will be online by 2030.
Two days later, Amazon subsidiary Amazon Web Services announced agreements with Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) and Energy Northwest, saying the deals will help it reach its net-zero carbon goal by 2040.
The company will be exploring the development of a Virginia-based SMR with Dominion, while in Washington its deal with Energy Northwest will involve the development of four advanced SMRs.
The news comes less than a month after Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) announced plans to revive Three Mile Island Unit 1 under a 20 year power purchase agreement with Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).
It also follows this week's news that the US Department of Energy has initiated contracts with four companies for the production of high-assay low-enriched uranium fuel, or HALEU.
"Many advanced reactors will use HALEU to achieve smaller designs, longer operating cycles, and increased efficiencies over current technologies," the government agency's press release states.
GM boosts Lithium Americas investment
General Motors (GM) (NYSE:GM) is strengthening its connection to Lithium Americas (TSX:LAC,NYSE:LAC) via a joint venture centered on advancing the Thacker Pass lithium project in Humboldt County, Nevada.
The companies said on Wednesday (October 16) that GM will provide US$625 million in cash and letters of credit, and will acquire a 38 percent asset-level ownership stake in Thacker Pass. GM previously invested US$320 million into Lithium Americas in February 2023, and the new funds bring its total spend to nearly US$1 billion.
Want more YouTube content? Check out our expert market commentary playlist, which features interviews with key figures in the resource space. If there's someone you'd like to see us interview, please send an email to cmcleod@investingnews.com.
And don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
Aurum and Mako to Merge, Will Focus on Gold in West Africa
Aurum Resources (ASX:AUE) and Mako Gold (ASX:MKG) said on Wednesday (October 16) that they have come to an agreement to merge, creating a West Africa-focused gold explorer and developer.
Under the deal, Aurum is proposing to acquire Mako, with the combined company set to have a market cap of AU$90 million and AU$20 million in cash. It will advance the Napié and Boundiali gold projects in Côte d’Ivoire.
According to the companies, the merger will take place through off-market takeover bids. Aurum will bid for 100 percent of Mako's shares and 100 percent of its Class A Options and Class B options.
Aurum shareholders will own approximately 79.5 percent of the new entity once the deal is complete, while Mako shareholders will hold the remaining 21.5 percent. The offer is reportedly a 112 percent premium for Mako shareholders.
“We have always believed our Napié Project has potential to host multi-million ounces of gold, and pleasingly, due to relative sizes of Mako and Aurum, Mako securityholders will remain a meaningful part of the expanded group, and therefore will share in the continued upside to the growth in Napié," said Peter Ledwidge, managing director at Mako.
Napié is Mako's 90 percent owned flagship project. Its Tchaga and Gogbala deposits have an inferred mineral resource estimate of 22.45 million tonnes at 1.2 grams per tonne for 868,000 contained ounces of gold.
Ledwidge also noted that a maiden mineral resource estimate for Aurum's Boundiali asset is expected late this year.
“Between driving growth at Napié and being well on the path to delivery of a maiden resource at our own Boundiali Project later this year, we see strong potential for Aurum to become a strong emerging gold developer in Côte d’Ivoire with two assets with long-life potential in close proximity to each other,” said Dr. Caigen Wang, managing director at Aurum. He added that the companies see "strong similarities" between the two properties.
The firms said shareholders will also benefit from Aurum’s strong balance sheet and drilling efficiencies.
Aurum and Mako noted that the full bid implementation agreement and its terms will be available to the public soon.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: Aurum Resources is a client of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.
Golden Mile Resources Limited (ASX: G88) – Trading Halt
Description
The securities of Golden Mile Resources Limited (‘G88’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of G88, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Tuesday, 22 October 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.
Issued by
ASX Compliance
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Golden Mile Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Dynasty Gold
Investor Insight
Dynasty Gold stands apart from its peers, offering a compelling investment value proposition, given its portfolio of brownfield, high-grade gold assets with millions of dollars in exploration expenditures, driven by an expert management and technical team.
Overview
Dynasty Gold (TSX-V:DYG) is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company with a compelling, high-grade gold project located in Northwest Ontario, Canada. The 100 percent owned Thundercloud project is a highly prospective property with significant exploration upside backed by extensive, historical exploration data. The property was acquired from Teck Resources in 2021, with $10 million in previous exploration expenditure and an NI 43-101 resource estimate completed in December 2021.
A brownfield project, Thundercloud represents a lower-risk investment opportunity potentially delivering huge value as exploration continues and the resource is expanded and upgraded. Previous drilling at the property has returned high-grade gold assays, including 73.5 m of 8.4 g/t, 34 m of 6.5 g/t, 12m of 11.0 g/t, and 14.8m of 7.14 g/t.
Since taking over the project, Dynasty has completed 7,000 meters of drilling at Thundercloud, which has resulted in considerable resource increase from 187,000 ounces inferred to 232,000 ounces measured and indicated at a high grade of 8.04 g/t gold at 3.03 g/t cut-off (internal estimate, not NI 43-101 compliant). The project also suggests a potential for open-pit mining, as more than 90 percent of the drill holes to date are less than 250 meters and it opens at depth. Despite the impressive drill results to date, about 90 percent of the property still has seen very limited drilling, presenting a tremendous opportunity for further discoveries.
Dynasty’s secondary exploration project, Golden Repeat, is located within the Midas Gold Camp in Elko County, Nevada. The project is drill-ready with permits in place.
Established in 2000 and Dynasty Gold is led by a highly experienced management and technical team setting the company on a strategic path for success. Max Baker, the former chief geologist for Newcrest Mining with over 35 years of experience in greenfield and brownfield exploration, is the lead geologist. A tightly held share capital structure with approximately 61 million issued shares, more than 40 percent of the company is owned by insiders and long-term shareholders, including Rob McEwen, Dynasty’s largest shareholder.
Company Highlights
- Dynasty Gold has two highly prospective, high-grade gold projects in North America - Thundercloud and Golden Repeat.
- The flagship Thundercloud project, acquired from Teck Resources in 2021 with 12,000 meters of drilling and more than $10 million in previous exploration expenditures, is the current focus of Dynasty’s exploration and drilling program.
- Drilling and exploration work done by Dynasty to date has effectively increased the resource at Thundercloud from 187,000 ounces inferred to 232,000 ounces measured and indicated at a high grade of 8.04 g/t gold calculated at a possible open pit cut-off grade of 3.03 g/t. At 0.5 g/t cut-off, the project hosts 439,000 ounces at 2.14 g/t.
- To date, more than 90 percent of the drill holes are less than 250 meters in length with 90 percent of the property seeing only spaced drilling.
- Thundercloud is a brownfield project with extensive historical data, making it a lower-risk investment compared to other greenfield exploration projects.
- A tight share capital structure with approximately 61 million shares issued and outstanding, more than 40 percent of the company is owned by insiders and long-term shareholders, including Rob McEwen, Dynasty’s largest shareholder.
- The project is led by a highly accomplished technical team and directors with a track record in discoveries.
Key Projects
Thundercloud Project
*Internal resource estimate, not NI 43-101 compliant
Previously owned by Teck Resources, the project has been de-risked with about $10 million dollars spent on drilling and exploration in the 2000s. Dynasty has benefited from this vast historical dataset and has been able to expedite its exploration and advance it to the current resource stage in a span of two years.
Historical drilling and exploration at Thundercloud – consisting of 87 drill holes for approximately 16,793 meters of drilling – have identified several zones of gold mineralization, with high-grade intercepts suggesting the presence of an extensive gold system. Drill holes have intercepted mineralization at depths of up to 350 m below surface. Gold mineralisation has been defined along a strike length of 1.5 km east-west trend in the Pelham Zone. The West Contact Zone is untested.
During the 2022 and 2023 drilling seasons the company successfully increased its non-compliant internal resource estimate to approximately 232,000 oz gold at 8.04 g/t. At 2.14 g/t, the project hosts 439,000 oz gold (this is an internally generated new resource model, not NI 43-101 compliant). Nearly 2,200 meters of the 4,000 meter 2024 drill program have been completed. Assays are pending as further drilling continues on the property. The company aims to have an updated NI 43-101 Resource Estimate by the end of 2024.
Thundercloud’s high-grade mineralization sets it apart from neighbouring gold projects with relatively lower grade gold intercepts, including NexGold’s Goliath and Goldlund gold projects which has a resource of 1.5 Moz of gold at 1.5 g/t, and 2.3 Moz gold at 1.5 g/t, respectively. NexGold’s similar market valuation, highlights the market’s underappreciation of Dynasty Gold’s advanced-stage, higher-grade asset.
Thundercloud comprises two main zones – Pelham and West Contact – with planned follow-up drilling in these zones expected to take place in September-October 2024.
Pelham Zone
The Pelham Zone is the most advanced exploration target within the Thundercloud project. It is 47 m south-east of Dryden in Northwest Ontario. It has been the focus of much of the drilling and exploration efforts due to its substantial high-grade, open-pit gold potential. During the 2022 exploration season, the discovery hole DP22-03 returned 8.42 g/t over 73.5 m including 6.5 m of 72.2 g/t. The zone is characterized by a series of east-west trending shear zones containing quartz-carbonate veins with visible gold. These shear zones are hosted within mafic metavolcanic rocks, which have undergone significant hydrothermal alteration.
West Contact Zone
The West Contact Zone is located 1 km to the southeast of the Pelham Zone. Limited drilling in the West Contact Zone has encountered gold mineralization associated with quartz veins and brecciated zones, with grades comparable to those found in the Pelham Zone. Further exploration is planned to expand on these initial findings. A rock chip sampling program was completed in the West Contact zone, an area immediately to the south of where Teck’s trenching data returned 8.02 g/t gold over 39 meters. The assay results from the company’s trenching program extended the mineralization by 30 meters. Total surface mineralization is 69 meters averaging 5.85 g/t gold.
Management Team
Ivy Chong – President, CEO and Director
Ivy Chong has held senior executive positions in the mining and oil and gas industries since 1996. She was credited for closing several option and joint venture agreements with Teck, AngloGold Ashanti, Azimut, Avocet Mining, and others. Chong has assisted multiple companies with their IPOs and raised capital for resource companies in Asia, Europe and North America. Prior to entering the resource industry, she worked for the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and Deloitte and Touche, LLP.
Roman Shklanka – Director
Roman Shklanka is an explorationist with over 45 years of international experience in the mining industry. His past positions include, chairman of Canico Resources, which was acquired by CVRD (Vale) in 2005; chairman of Sutton Resources, acquired by Barrick Gold Corporation; and vice-president of exploration for Placer Dome. He was responsible for the acquisition and exploration of numerous major mines, among them the Australian Granny Smith gold mine, Osbourne copper mine and the Kidston gold mine. He has received a number of achievement awards and was inducted into the Canadian Mining Hall of Fame in 2009.
Larry Kornze – Director
Larry Kornze brings more than 30 years of international gold exploration experience. Kornze was credited with the discovery of Barrick's 40 million ounce gold deposit at the Betze Mine on the Carlin Trend in Nevada, in the late 80s. He was part of Barrick's team responsible for the discovery of the Miekle, Deepstar, Screamer and Rodeo deposits in Nevada. Kornze has held positions with Newmont and Getty Mining in North America, prior to joining Barrick Gold.
Richard Redfern – Director
Richard Redfern is a certified professional geologist and “qualified person” under NI 43-101 and a consultant with 35 years of exploration and mining industry experience worldwide. He held positions as senior exploration geologist with Barrick Gold in Mexico, VP Exploration for Goldstake Explorations in South Dakota and Australia, and has worked for Homestake Mining in the western United States. Redfern has extensive exploration experience in gold and porphyry-type prospects in the southwestern US, Mexico and British Columbia. He was instrumental in the recent discovery of the Moly Dome molybdenum-rhenium-gold-silver porphyry deposit in northern Nevada.
Latest News
