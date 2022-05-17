What is the Best Precious Metal to...
Empress Royalty Corp. (TSXV:EMPR)(OTCQB:EMPYF) ("Empress" or the "Company") is pleased to report that Altaley Mining Corp. ("Altaley") has announced that pre-production has commenced at the Tahuehueto mine ("Tahuehueto" or the "Mine") where Empress holds a 100% silver stream. Altaley is the owner and operator of the mine and recently filed an updated technical report, including a Preliminary Feasibility Study ("PFS") for Tahuehueto. The PFS indicates an increase in the overall economics of the project
"We would like to congratulate the Altaley team for bringing Tahuehueto into pre-production", stated Alexandra Woodyer Sherron, CEO and President of Empress Royalty. "It is extremely rewarding to see our initial investment moving forward from a development stage asset into a producing mine and we look forward to start receiving revenue from this mine in Q2 2022. The Tahuehueto silver stream is an example of the type of well-structured investments Empress intends to bring into the portfolio, to generate great returns for our shareholders."
ABOUT Empress Royalty Corp.
Empress is a global royalty and streaming creation company that provides investors a diversified portfolio of gold and silver investments. Since listing in December 2020, Empress has built a portfolio of 17 precious metal investments and is actively investing in mining companies with development and production stage projects who require additional non-dilutive capital. The Company has strategic partnerships with Endeavour Financial and Terra Capital which allow Empress to not only access global investment opportunities but also bring unique mining finance expertise, deal structuring and access to capital markets. Empress is looking forward to continuously creating value for its shareholders through the proven royalty and streaming models.
ON BEHALF OF Empress Royalty Corp.
Per: Alexandra Woodyer Sherron, CEO and President
“The royalty business is a unique and amazing business because you get leverage … a gold royalty company is a leverage tool a million miles long,” said EB Tucker, Author of “Why Gold? Why Now?”
Empress Royalty (TSXV:EMPR,OTCQB:EMPYF) is a royalty and streaming creation company that provides investors a strategic approach to investing in gold and silver. Since listing in December 2020, Empress has built a diversified portfolio of 17 precious metal investments and is actively investing in mining companies with development and production stage projects who require additional non-dilutive capital. Empress applies a financially disciplined approach to investing in these cost-effective operations, with strong, experienced management teams and excellent exploration potential. The Company has strategic partnerships with Endeavour Financial and Terra Capital which allow Empress to not only access global investment opportunities but also bring unique mining finance expertise, deal structuring and access to capital markets.
A royalty allows Empress to receive payment based on a percentage of gold or silver produced at a mine, or the revenues or profits generated from the sale of those minerals at a mine, in exchange for an initial investment. A metal stream provides Empress the right to purchase a portion of one or more metals produced from a mine in exchange for non-dilutive capital, at a price determined for the life of the transaction by the purchase agreement.
The Empress business model capitalizes on the stable cash flow and long-term capital gains of streaming and royalty investments in the mining industry. Focusing on global gold and silver projects, Empress aims to create a diverse and robust portfolio of investment opportunities that will create value for its shareholders, as well as its strategic mining industry partners. By following this strategy, Empress is able to invest in mining companies without diluting their shareholders, while also generating consistent revenue for its shareholders.
Endeavour Financial has offices in London, UK and George Town, Cayman Islands. It’s one of the top mining financial advisory firms globally, founded in 1988, and since completing US$500 million of royalty and stream financing and US$8 billion of debt financing. The company maintains a reputation of achieving success through its diverse team with experience in both natural resources and finance, with professionals including investment bankers, geologists, mining engineers, cash flow modellers, and financiers.
Terra Capital is a boutique investment management fund, incepted in June 2010 and significantly outperforming all benchmarks and becoming a leader amongst its peers. Terra Capital partners with investee companies with proven management teams, clean capital structures, positive catalysts, projects with world class potential, low operating and capital costs, and locations in stable jurisdictions. The strategic partnership represents Empress Royalty’s gateway into the Australian investment market.
Empress Royalty has recently completed a one percent net smelter return royalty for the near term, cash producing Pinos project in Mexico with Candelaria Mining. The Pinos project is 100 percent owned by Candelaria Mining (TSXV:CAND) and is located in the state of Zacatecas, the second largest gold producing district in the country after Sonora.
The Pinos project's preliminary economic assessment (PEA) plans for average yearly production of approximately 12,700 ounces of gold equivalent for a life of mine of seven years with potential for growth. With all permits in place and funding secured, plans are to construct a mining operation that will process 200 tonnes per day, which will rise to 400 tonnes per day within two years of initial production.
Empress Royalty has a 4.5 percent stream investment in this gold commodity, currently in the production stage. Operated and wholly owned by the Sierra Sun Group, it's located in Ocoyo, Peru. The partnership with Empress is enabling this mine to increase processing capacity from 750 to 1,000 tonnes per day. The mine has full permits and an established supply chain through two refiners, one in Peru and the other in Switzerland.
Empress Royalty recently acquired a 100 percent stream on a silver commodity in Durango, Mexico. The Tahuehueto silver project is wholly owned by Atalaya Mining (TSXV:ATLY,OTC Pink:ATLYF). In a friendly location, this mine is estimated to reach production in Q2 2022. The pre-feasibility study (PFS) completed in 2017 showed that the project had a 21 year mine life, at a production rate of 550 tonnes per day. The typical epithermal polymetallic deposits in this area of Mexico historically yields gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper.
In early 2022, Empress increased its royalty to 3.375 percent in this gold mine, located in Mozambique, Africa. With estimated production in Q2 2022, the investment holds a value of US$3 million. The mine is owned and operated by Mutapa Mining & Processing (MMP), where Empress holds the royalty on gold sales for up to 95,000 ounces of gold. MMP intends to process the oxide and transitional ore through the installation of a processing plant that can handle up to 42,000 tonnes per month.
Alexandra Woodyer Sherron has over 20 years of experience in the mining industry and currently serves as the director, CEO, president, and investment committee member of Empress Royalty.. Sherron started at PricewaterhouseCoopers before joining Endeavour Financial, a global mining finance advisory firm. During her investment banking career in London, Sherron was the director of structured financing and involved in the successful completion of over US$1.5 billion in financings.
David Rhodes’ career in the finance industry has spanned more than 25 years. In addition to his roles at Empress Royalty, Rhodes is the managing director of Endeavour Financial, one of the top mining financial advisory firms. Endeavour has an award-winning track record in the mining industry, specializing in arranging multi-sourced funding solutions for development companies. The company also has an asset management department and developing insurance business. Prior to joining Endeavour over 14 years ago, Rhodes was at Standard Bank London, Barclays Capital, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. At Standard and Barclays, he sourced, structured, and syndicated finance for mining projects and companies on a global basis. Having lived and worked in London and New York, Rhodes has international experience in North and Sourth American, European, Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), and African markets. As a result, he has arranged over US$18 billion of funding for mining companies.
Jeremy Bond has over 13 years of experience across funds management and financial advisory. He has run the Terra Capital Natural Resource Fund since 2010, returning over 300 percent since inception. Prior to Terra Capital, Bond worked at RAB Capital, a UK hedge fund, rated the “Best Energy and Natural Resource Fund'' by Hedge Fund Review and ranked number one in Barron’s Hedge Fund 50 Global rankings in 2007, during Bond’s tenure. Prior to RAB, he worked at Azure Capital, a boutique investment bank, facilitating numerous mergers and acquisition transactions, in addition to financings in the resources and small industrials sectors. Bond has bachelor’s of commerce, economics, and arts degrees.
Paul Mainwaring has over 15 years of experience in corporate finance; and, in the last 11 years whilst at Endeavour, has focused on financings in the natural resources sector. Mainwaring has extensive experience in cash flow modelling, financial analysis, valuation, debt advisory, deal structuring, and the negotiation, documentation, and execution of mining finance transactions and re-financings. Prior to joining Endeavour in 2006, he worked for PricewaterhouseCoopers in their valuation and strategy department. Mainwaring was involved in valuation assignments and corporate transactions across a range of sectors, having previously worked as a chemical engineer in the petrochemical and pharmaceutical industries. Paul is a chartered financial analyst (CFA) charterholder.
Wes Roberts has master’s of science and business administration degrees, in addition to being a professional engineer. Roberta is a professional mining engineer with over 35 years of experience specializing in the economic evaluation and development of mineral deposits. He has held numerous positions in the mining industry, which include Canada Talc, Derry Michener Booth & Wahl, Davey International, Bharti Engineering, GMP Securities, Inco, and Breakwater Resources. He served as vice president of corporate development and vice president of mining at the Canadian law firm Heenan Blaikie. Since then, Roberts has held positions as a mineral engineering consultant with Dorsey & Whitney, mineral engineer for Gravitas Mining and most recently as mining engineer at Principle Capital Partners. He holds a bachelor’s of science degree and a master’s of science degree, both with mining engineering specializations. Roberts also holds a master’s of business administration in finance.
Natascha Kiernan is a lawyer, independent director, and entrepreneur. Kiernan received her juris doctor degree from Columbia University and has held senior positions with several prominent international law firms, including 12 years in the New York and London offices of Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom. She has 18 years of experience advising governments, financial institutions, and corporations on complex, multi-billion dollar mergers and acquisitions and finance transactions involving mining, energy, and infrastructure assets. In addition to Empress Royalty, Kiernan serves as an independent director on the boards of Soma Gold (TSXV:SOMA) and Altaley Mining (TSXV:ATLY), and as a board member consultant to the BC Oil and Gas Commission. She is the founder and principal of Bellevue Strategic Advisory, which provides advice to corporate clients on transaction structuring, risk management, and corporate governance. Kiernan is a frequent lecturer and panel presenter on topics related to mergers and acquisitions, finance, and corporate governance. She acts as a regional ambassador for Women Get on Board; and, in 2020, was selected as a “Top 40 under 40” rising legal star by the Financial News.
Rich Vigil has worked in the mining industry since 2005, first as a mine engineer for Freeport McMoRan, previously Phelps Dodge, at the underground Henderson mine and for a junior gold mining company. After completing his education, Vigil worked in equity research, covering the precious metals sector for the Cowen Group, previously Dahlman Rose, and later for RMB Resources, the merchant banking division of FirstRand in South Africa. In this position, he provided debt, equity, and pre-paid streams to the junior mining industry. Vigil later worked in the Corporate Lending Credit Group at Morgan Stanley covering Metals and Mining and the Oil and Gas industry. He has experience throughout the Americas, including Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Brazil, Colombia, Argentina, and Chile. Vigil graduated cum laude from the Colorado School of Mines, where he studied mining engineering, and completed his master’s of business administration from Tulane University, specializing in international business and finance.
Janet Meiklejohn has over 25 years of experience, in corporate finance, institutional equity sales and, most recently, as Chief Financial Officer and member of the Executive Leadership Team for several high growth companies, both public and private. She was Vice President Institutional Equity sales with several leading Canadian Investment Banks, including Desjardins Securities, National Bank and Macquarie Capital, where she specialized in the the mining sector. Accordingly, she has an established network of renowned institutional investors. Janet has expertise in financial reporting, strategy, valuation, and governance, and currently serves as an independent director on the board of Forum Energy Metals (TSXV: FMC). She is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CA), retired member of the Institute of Chartered Business Valuators, and holds MBA from the Ivey School of Business.
Doris Meyer is the corporate secretary of Empress Royalty, through Golden Oak. She gained her experience in the mining industry in performing the role of vice president, and finance and corporate secretary of Queenstake from 1985 to 2004. While at Queenstake, Meyer was a part of, or led, negotiations of joint venture and acquisition agreements, and equity and debt financings. She was a key member of the team that negotiated the acquisition of the Jerritt Canyon mine in Nevada. Meyer organized Golden Oak in 1996 and has provided publicly traded mineral exploration companies with administrative, financial reporting, and corporate compliance services for 23 years.
Kaitlin Taylor started working in the mining industry with Boreal Metals and in the banking industry at BlueShore Financial. She has experience in office management, investor communications, public company social media and marketing, financial services, and executive assistance. Taylor attended Capilano University and obtained her bachelor’s of business degree, with a focus on international business. She also studied at the University of Hertfordshire in London, UK.
Ben Meyer is the assistant corporate secretary of Empress Royalty, through Golden Oak. Meyer has worked in the mining industry for over 10 years and has completed the legal administrative assistant and paralegal programs at the University of the Fraser Valley.
Rick Mazur is CEO and director of Forum Energy Metals, a director of Impact Silver, and a director of Midnight Sun Mining. Mazur, professional geologist, is a geoscientist who has held positions in the international exploration and mining industry for over 40 years. During his tenure, Mazur worked as a project geologist, financial analyst, and senior executive on uranium, gold, base metals, coal, and industrial minerals projects. Mazur graduated with a bachelor’s of science degree, specializing in geology, from the University of Toronto in 1975, subsequently obtaining a master’s of business administration from Queen’s University in 1985. Heworked for seven years as an integral member of the management team of Canamax Resources, which discovered, financed, and built three Canadian gold mines, two of which currently remain in production.
Allison Rippin Armstrong is a biologist and environmental scientist with over 25 years of experience in permitting, regulatory processes, and environmental compliance, working with Indigenous organizations, resource companies, and regulatory agencies, including Indigenous, territorial and federal governments. She served as the vice president of sustainability at Kaminak Gold, until it was acquired by Goldcorp in 2016. Along the way, Armstrong found that her passion and calling leaned more to the areas of mentorship, advocacy, education, and training. As compliance specialist at the Ekati Diamond Mine, Armstrong was part of the team that led the mine toward ISO 14001 certification.During her tenure, she started an Environmental Awareness program that included the formation of an Environment Club with participation from all departments at the mine site. As an independent consultant Armstrong has worked in Yukon, Nunavut, Northwest Territories, British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alaska, and Botswana. For the past three years, she has assisted Lucara Diamond with all matters related to environment, social matters, and governance. Armstrong is the chair of the board of Tectonic Metals.
David Laing has more than 35 years of experience in mining operations, projects, engineering studies, mining finance, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate development in both precious and base metals. Formerly a technical director of Endeavour Financial, he is responsible for mine technical analysis and has previously held positions as chief operating officer at Endeavour Mining, Equinox Gold, True Gold Mining, and Quintana Resources. Laing has also held senior positions at Standard Bank, technical consulting roles at MRDI, and various positions at Billiton and Royal Dutch Shell’s mining business. Laing brings significant global technical expertise to Empress Royalty.
Empress Royalty Corp. (TSXV:EMPR)(OTCQB:EMPYF) ("Empress" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Janet Meiklejohn as Chief Financial Officer of the Company
"It gives me great pleasure to welcome Janet to the Empress team as Chief Financial Officer," stated Alexandra Woodyer Sherron, CEO and President of Empress Royalty. "Her appointment is an excellent addition to the executive team, which will further drive the execution of Empress' business strategy and rapid growth plans. I look forward to working closely with her and the rest of our team as we take Empress to the next level."
Janet Meiklejohn, CPA, CA, MBA, CBV, is a highly accomplished senior financial executive with over twenty-five years' experience in corporate finance and institutional equity sales. Most recently, Janet has worked as a Chief Financial Officer and as a member of the Executive Leadership Team for several high growth companies, both public and private. As an Institutional Equity Sales Vice President with leading Canadian investment banks, including Desjardins Securities, National Bank, Salman Partners, and Macquarie Capital, Ms. Meiklejohn has an established network of renowned institutional investors that focus on the mining sector. She brings further expertise in financial reporting, strategy, valuation, governance, and capital markets to Empress.
Janet replaces Dan O'Brien as the Company's CFO. The Management and Board of Directors would like to thank Dan for his dedication and support of Empress.
ON BEHALF OF Empress Royalty Corp.
Alexandra Woodyer Sherron, CEO and President
Empress Royalty Corp. (TSXV:EMPR)(OTCQB:EMPYF) ("Empress" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Allison Rippin Armstrong as ESG Advisor to the Board
" It gives me great pleasure to announce Allison's appointment as ESG Advisor to the board. She is a humanitarian and trailblazer with global ESG experience that will be invaluable to Empress," stated Alexandra Woodyer Sherron, CEO and President of Empress Royalty . "As a royalty and streaming investment company, we have the opportunity to make a difference in both how we invest our capital and how we operate as a corporation. We look forward to enhancing our ESG policies and practices to ensure we are creating value for our shareholders, our mining company partners and the local communities in which we invest."
Allison is a visionary mining professional with over 25 years of industry-leading experience focused on environmental compliance, job creation for rural and Indigenous communities and fostering a more inclusive workplace for women and minority groups. She has been involved in the permitting of nine major projects in Canada and serves on the board of directors for various non-profit industry organizations including Tectonic, where she serves as Chair of the Governance Committee. Allison has worked internationally with regulatory agencies, Indigenous organizations, territorial and federal governments on their sustainability and community-development objectives, helping to establish new standards of excellence.
Empress is committed to furthering the responsible development of mineral projects and the sustainable extraction of metals through its financial investments. Empress takes seriously the ethical nature of our corporate governance practices and has put in place various measures to ensure the Company conducts its affairs at the highest standard. Empress recognizes that a good investment is a mine that will function safely, successfully, and with multi-generational support of local communities and governments. That's why Empress conducts thorough investigations and evaluations of ESG risk factors related to mineral properties and operating partners prior to any investment. Our team of technical experts apply a rigorous due diligence process to identify, assess and monitor ESG risks during all phases of mine development and operation.
ON BEHALF OF Empress Royalty Corp.
Per: Alexandra Woodyer Sherron, CEO and President
Empress Royalty Corp. (TSXV:EMPR)(OTCQB:EMPYF) ("Empress" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has increased its royalty on the Manica gold project in Mozambique ("Manica" or the "Project") by providing an additional US$1M in funding, resulting in a total royalty of 3.375% (the "Royalty
"The Manica project is a great investment for Empress, we are excited to have increased the size of the Royalty and look forward to receiving revenue from Manica in the second quarter of 2022," stated Alexandra Woodyer Sherron, CEO and President of Empress Royalty. "We believe Empress is positioned for rapid growth and increased shareholder value in the coming year."
THE INVESTMENT & TRANSACTION
On January 17, 2022, Empress increased its royalty from 2.25% to 3.375% by paying an additional US$1M under the previously executed Royalty Purchase Agreement (see April 21, 2021, news release). The Royalty is on gold sales from the Manica project operated by Mutapa Mining & Processing LDA ("MMP"), up to a total of 95,000 oz of gold. Thereafter, the royalty percentage will be reduced to 1.125% and shall continue into perpetuity.
THE PROJECT
MMP has advised Empress that the Manica project development phase is nearing completion and is scheduled for commissioning in the second quarter of 2022.Manica is located in the Odzi-Mutare-Manica Greenstone Belt of Mozambique and comprises of several deposits on Xtract Resources Plc's mining concession licence 3990C, which includes four deposits, being Fair Bride, Guy Fawkes, Boa Esperanza, and Dots Luck.
Please see our February 22, 2021 and April 21, 2021 news releases on Empress' website (www.empressroyalty.com) for further details on the project and the Royalty.
Image 1. Progressat Manica Gold Project
ON BEHALF OF Empress Royalty Corp.
Per: Alexandra Woodyer Sherron, CEO and President
This news release contains statements about Empress' expectations regarding the Manica royalty agreement which are forward-looking in nature and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects", "believes", "anticipates", "aims to", "plans to" or "intends to" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Although Empress believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them as actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the timing and success in MMP completing the successful commissioning of the plant and bringing the Manica project into production to result in the receipt of royalty income to Empress in the second quarter 2022. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and Empress undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, except as required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.
Empress Royalty Corp. (TSXV:EMPR)(OTCQB:EMPYF) ("Empress Royalty" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has fully funded the US$10M gold stream agreement (the "Stream") by making the final payment of US$2.5M of the gold stream agreement on the Sierra Antapite mine in Peru owned by Sierra Sun Group ("Sierra Sun
"We are excited to fully fund the US$10M gold stream and receive additional revenue from the investment," stated Alexandra Woodyer Sherron, CEO and President of Empress Royalty. "With the Nebari credit facility, we were able to quickly deploy the capital to allow Sierra Antapite to stay on track for production expansion and to immediately increase Empress' current revenue by 25%. We are looking forward to a strong year ahead with significant revenue and the increased ability to execute on our additional investment opportunities to build the portfolio."
THE INVESTMENT & STREAM TRANSACTION
As previously announced, the US$10M gold stream agreement on the Sierra Antapite mine was funded in three tranches: US$5M on July 28, 2021, US$2.5M on September 30, 2021, and the final tranche of US$2.5M funded on December 24, 2021. The Stream is on 4.5% of the payable gold production for the first 11,000 gold ounces and 1% thereafter for life of mine at 20% of the gold spot price. The Stream is registered and secured against the mine, plant and concessions. Sierra Sun will use Empress' investment to increase its processing capacity from 750 to 1,000 tonnes-per-day. For further information, please see the Sierra Sun Group LinkedIn page at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/sierrasungroup/.
ON BEHALF OF Empress Royalty Corp.
Per: Alexandra Woodyer Sherron, CEO and President
This news release contains statements about Empress' expectations regarding the Alliance Agreement which are forward-looking in nature and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects", "believes", "anticipates", "aims to", "plans to" or "intends to" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Although Empress believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them as actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include Empress Royalty not being successful in or deciding not to pursue opportunities in the royalties business. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and Empress undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, except as required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.
Empress Royalty Corp. (TSXV:EMPR)(OTCQB:EMPYF) ("Empress Royalty" or the "Company") is pleased to report that, upon the receipt of the TSX Venture Exchange approval, it has now closed the US$15M Accordion Credit Facility (the "Accordion Facility") agreement with Nebari Natural Resources Credit Fund I LP ("Nebari") as announced on December 22, 2021
The Company's initial draw of a US$4.5M loan under the Accordion Facility is now funded. The Company issued 7,500,000 share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") to Nebari. Each Warrant is exercisable into one common share for two years at an exercise price of $ 0.27, subject to a four-month and a day hold period.
ON BEHALF OF Empress Royalty Corp.
Per: Alexandra Woodyer Sherron, CEO and President
