Empire Metals

Empire Metals upgrades to OTCQX, enhancing accessibility for U.S. investors

Empire Metals Limited (LON:EEE)(OTCQX:EPMLF), the resource exploration and development company, is pleased to announce that it has advanced to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market ("OTCQX"). The Company has upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market and will begin trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "EPMLF". U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com. U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Empire Metals continues to gain momentum through ongoing achievements in drilling results, metallurgical advancements, and product development at the Pitfield Titanium Project. These accomplishments have led to an upgrade for Empire on to OTCQX.

The cross-trading of Empire's ordinary shares on OTCQX is expected to enhance the visibility and accessibility of its shares to U.S. investors, who will also benefit from greater liquidity from a broader pool of potential investors globally. OTCQX is also the highest-level trading venue of the OTC Markets Group Inc. on which 12,000 U.S. and global securities trade.

By trading on OTCQX, Empire will engage directly with US investors, providing them with the same level of information and disclosure available to shareholders in the United Kingdom, but through US-facing platforms and portals. Additionally, the OTCQX cross-trading facility will enable US investors to access Empire's ordinary shares in US dollars, during US market hours.

Commenting on the announcement, Shaun Bunn, Managing Director, said:

"I am delighted to announce our upgrade toOTCQX. Building on the Company's international shareholder base, this further enhances the accessibility and visibility of our shares to both U.S. institutional and retail investors.

"Trading on OTCQX offers even more investors a pathway to participate in Empire's growth and gain exposure to titanium - a strategically important critical mineral with strong fundamentals. We look forward to welcoming new U.S. investors as shareholders."

About OTCQX

The ability to trade Empire's existing ordinary shares on AIM will remain unaffected by the OTCQX listing. The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

**ENDS**

For further information please visit www.empiremetals.co.uk or contact:

About Empire Metals Limited

Empire Metals is an AIM-listed and OTCQX-traded exploration and resource development company (LON:EEE)(OTCQX:EPMLF) with a primary focus on developing Pitfield, an emerging giant titanium project in Western Australia.

The high-grade titanium discovery at Pitfield is of unprecedented scale, with airborne surveys identifying a massive, coincident gravity and magnetics anomaly extending over 40km by 8km by 5km deep. Drill results have indicated excellent continuity in grades and consistency of the in-situ mineralised beds and confirm that the sandstone beds hold the higher-grade titanium dioxide (TiO₂) values within the interbedded succession of sandstones, siltstones and conglomerates. The Company is focused on two key prospects (Cosgrove and Thomas), which have been identified as having thick, high-grade, near-surface, in-situ bedded TiO₂ mineralisation, each being over 7km in strike length.

An Exploration Target* for Pitfield was declared in 2024, covering the Thomas and Cosgrove mineral prospects, and was estimated to contain between 26.4 to 32.2 billion tonnes with a grade range of 4.5 to 5.5% TiO2. Included within the total Exploration Target* is a subset that covers the in-situ weathered sandstone zone, which extends from surface to an average vertical depth of 30m to 40m and is estimated to contain between 4.0 to 4.9 billion tonnes with a grade range of 4.8 to 5.9% TiO2.

The Exploration Target* covers an area less than 20% of the overall mineral system at Pitfield which demonstrates the potential for significant further upside.

Empire is now accelerating the economic development of Pitfield, with a vision to produce a high-value titanium metal or pigment quality product at Pitfield, to realise the full value potential of this exceptional deposit.

The Company also has two further exploration projects in Australia; the Eclipse Project and the Walton Project in Western Australia, in addition to three precious metals projects located in a historically high-grade gold producing region of Austria.

*The potential quantity and grade of the Exploration Target is conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource. See RNS dated 12 June 2024 for full details.

About OTC Markets Group Inc

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX:OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQ® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID™ Basic Market and Pink Limited™ Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

Source

Click here to connect with Empire Metals Limited (LON:EEE)(OTCQX:EPMLF), to receive an Investor Presentation

aim:eeelon stockscopper stocksotcqb:epmlfCopper Investing
EPMLF
Empire Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Empire Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Empire Metals

Empire Metals

Keep reading...Show less

Advancing a game-changing, globally significant titanium project in Western Australia.

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Empire Metals LTD to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Empire Metals LTD to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Empire Metals LTD (AIM: EEE; OTCQX: EPMLF), an exploration and resource development company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Empire Metals LTD upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Empire Metals LTD begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "EPMLF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Empire Metals

Empire Metals Limited Announces Drilling Outlines Large, High-Grade Zone

Empire Metals Limited, theAIM-quoted and OTCQB-tradedexploration and development company,is pleased to report outstanding assay results from its latest drilling campaign at the Pitfield Project in Western Australia ('Pitfield' or the 'Project'). This programme, focused on the in-situ weathered cap at the Thomas Prospect, has delivered some of the highest titanium dioxide ('TiO₂') grades recorded to date and will underpin the Company's maiden JORC-compliant Mineral Resource Estimate ('MRE').

Highlights

Keep reading...Show less
Empire Metals

Empire Metals Limited Announces Team Expansion & Bulk Met Testing Commences

Empire Metals Limited (LON:EEE), the AIM-quoted and OTCQB-traded resource exploration and development company, is pleased to announce several strategic technical appointments and partnerships that strengthen the in-house project development team and support the advancement of the Pitfield Titanium Project ("Pitfield" or the "Project") in Western Australia.

These appointments coincide with the commencement of bulk-scale metallurgical testing, a critical step in progressing Pitfield toward commercial development.

Keep reading...Show less
Empire Metals

Empire Metals Limited Announces Completion of MRE Drilling Campaign

Completion of Major Drilling Campaign Targeting Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate

Empire Metals Limited, the AIM-quoted and OTCQB-traded exploration and development company, is pleased to announce the successful completion of its largest drilling campaign to date at the Pitfield Project in Western Australia ('Pitfield' or the 'Project'). This programme focussed on high-grade titanium mineralisation within the in-situ weathered cap at the Thomas Prospect and is designed to underpin the Company's maiden JORC compliant Mineral Resource Estimate ('MRE').

Highlights

Keep reading...Show less
Empire Metals

Empire Metals Limited Announces Warrant Exercise

Empire Metals Limited ("Empire" or "the Company") (LON:EEE)(OTCQB:EPMLF), the AIM-quoted resource exploration and development company, announces that it has received notification from SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP, Nominated Adviser and Broker to the Company, of the exercise of a warrant over 70,000 new ordinary shares of no par value in the share capital of the Company (the 'New Ordinary Shares') at a price of £0.06 per share. Accordingly, the Company has today issued the New Ordinary Shares to the warrant holder for an aggregate cash value of £4,200. The Company has also received notification from Shard Capital Stockbrokers, Broker to the Company, of the exercise of a warrant over 689,988 new ordinary shares of no-par value in the share capital of the Company (the 'New Ordinary Shares') at a price of £0.105 per share. Accordingly, the Company has today issued the New Ordinary Shares to the warrant holder for an aggregate cash value of £72,448.74.

Keep reading...Show less
Australian fifty-dollar notes on a concrete surface.

Lincoln Minerals Raises AU$1.5 Million for South Australian Assets

Lincoln Minerals (ASX:LML) said on Tuesday (September 2) that it has successfully raised AU$1.5 million to advance its critical minerals projects.

A renounceable entitlement issue was first announced by the company on August 5, which outlined that it is open to all eligible shareholders who have a registered address within Australia or New Zealand, as well as those who hold shares on the record date, of August 8.

In addition, Lincoln said it has also agreed to undertake a follow-on placement amounting to AU$750,000, which will be used to accommodate excess demand and provide additional capital for project execution.

Keep reading...Show less
Empire Metals Limited Announces Breakthrough in Process Development

Empire Metals Limited Announces Breakthrough in Process Development

Keep reading...Show less
Corazon Mining

Corazon Mining


Keep reading...Show less
Billboard with the word "tariffs" and stars against a cloudy sky.

Trump's Copper Tariffs: Market Impact and How to Invest

Tariffs have been central to Donald Trump’s presidency even before he assumed office at the start of 2025.

From his perspective, levies on nearly all US imports are meant to balance a trade deficit with major partners, including Canada, Mexico, the EU and the UK, while stimulating domestic production in key sectors.

Trump has put forward other reasons for tariffs as well, saying he wants to stem the flow of illegal drugs and immigration, and mentioning broader national security concerns. How effective tariffs would be at controlling these issues is unclear, but they have sown uncertainty and chaos through global financial markets.

Keep reading...Show less
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Blackstone Minerals (BSX:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

Private Placement to Raise $510.8K

Private Placement to Raise $510.8K

Golden Mile Resources (G88:AU) has announced Private Placement to Raise $510.8K

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

Empire Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Empire Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

NevGold Starts Drilling And Identifies Additional Stibiconite Outcrops at Gold-Antimony Limo Butte Project

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Empire Metals LTD to OTCQX

Nuvau Provides Comprehensive Exploration Update at Matagami

Flagship Commences Review of Anglo Dataset at 1Moz+ Pantanillo Gold Project, Chile

Related News

uranium investing

Sweden Moves to Lift Uranium Mining Ban Through Legislative Proposal

Precious Metals Investing

NevGold Starts Drilling And Identifies Additional Stibiconite Outcrops at Gold-Antimony Limo Butte Project

Base Metals Investing

Nuvau Provides Comprehensive Exploration Update at Matagami

gold investing

Flagship Commences Review of Anglo Dataset at 1Moz+ Pantanillo Gold Project, Chile

Base Metals Investing

Questcorp Mining Receives Permit Exemption for IP Survey at North Island Copper

Battery Metals Investing

Corporate Funding Update

Base Metals Investing

Ex-Reunion Gold Team Joins & New Targets Defined

×