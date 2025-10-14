Empire Metals Limited - Conference Presentations & Attendance

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
October 14, 2025
Empire Metals Limited (LON:EEE)(OTCQX:EPMLF), the AIM-listed and OTCQX-traded resource exploration and development company, is pleased to inform investors that the Company will be attending and participating in the following upcoming events and conferences:
- Ignite Investment Summit Hong Kong (15-16 October 2025 at the Grand Hyatt Hong Kong), where Shaun Bunn (Managing Director) and Arabella Burwell (Head of Corporate Development) will be meeting with investors from across the APAC region. For more information, visit: weareignite.com/events/october-2025/ .
- LME Week (13-17 October 2025 - events held across London), where Neil O'Brien (Non-Executive Chairman) and Greg Kuenzel (Finance Director) will be meeting with investors and key industry participants. For more information, visit: www.lme.com/en/events/lme-week .
These events will provide further opportunities for the Company to engage with shareholders and potential investors, offering updates on the Company's maiden Mineral Resource Estimate for the Pitfield Project in Western Australia, in addition to the Company's future to move Pitfield towards commercialisation. An updated corporate presentation has been published and can be found here: https://www.empiremetals.co.uk/investors/reports-presentations/
**ENDS**
For further information please visit www.empiremetals.co.uk or contact:
Empire Metals Ltd
Shaun Bunn / Greg Kuenzel / Arabella Burwell
Tel: 020 4583 1440
S. P. Angel Corporate Finance LLP (Nomad & Broker)
Ewan Leggat / Adam Cowl
Tel: 020 3470 0470
Shard Capital Partners LLP (Joint Broker)
Damon Heath
Tel: 020 7186 9950
St Brides Partners Ltd (Financial PR)
Susie Geliher / Charlotte Page
Tel: 020 7236 1177
About Empire Metals Limited
Empire Metals Ltd (AIM: EEE and OTCQX: EPMLF) is an exploration and resource development company focused on the rapid commercialisation of the Pitfield Titanium Project, located in Western Australia. The titanium discovery at Pitfield is of unprecedented scale, and hosts one of the largest and highest-grade titanium resources reported globally, with a Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) totalling 2.2 billion tonnes grading 5.1% TiO₂ for 113 million tonnes of contained TiO₂.
The MRE, which covers only the Thomas and Cosgrove deposits, includes a weathered zone resource of 1.26 billion tonnes at 5.2% TiO₂ and a significant Indicated Resource of 697 million tonnes at 5.3% TiO₂, predominantly from the Thomas deposit. Titanium mineralisation at Pitfield occurs from surface and displays exceptional grade continuity along strike and down dip. The MRE extends across just 20% of the known mineralised footprint, providing substantial potential for further resource expansion.
Conventional processing has already produced a high-purity product grading 99.25% TiO₂, suitable for titanium sponge metal or pigment feedstock. The friable, in-situ weathered zone supports low-cost, strip mining without the need for blasting or overburden removal.
With excellent logistics and established infrastructure, including rail links to deep-water ports with direct access to Asia, the USA, Europe and Saudi Arabia, Pitfield is strategically positioned to supply the growing global demand for titanium and other critical minerals.
Empire is now accelerating the economic development of Pitfield, with a vision to produce a high-value titanium metal and/or pigment quality product at Pitfield, to realise the full value potential of this exceptional deposit.
The Company also has two further exploration projects in Australia; the Eclipse Project and the Walton Project in Western Australia, in addition to three precious metals projects located in a historically high-grade gold producing region of Austria.
This information is provided by Reach, the non-regulatory press release distribution service of RNS, part of the London Stock Exchange. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
Click here to connect with Empire Metals Limited (LON:EEE)(OTCQX:EPMLF), to receive an Investor Presentation
EPMLF
Sign up to get your FREE
Empire Metals Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
The Conversation (0)
02 September
Empire Metals
Sign up to get your FREE
Empire Metals Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Advancing a game-changing, globally significant titanium project in Western Australia.
17 September
Empire Metals Limited Announces Appointment of Marketing Manager
Empire Metals Limited (LON:EEE), the AIM-quoted and OTCQX-traded resource exploration and development company, is pleased to announce the appointment of a Marketing Manager, a key role which, along with Empire's partnership with titanium marketing experts, TiPMC Consulting, strengthens the... Keep Reading...
17 September
Empire Metals Limited Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding
Empire Metals Limited (LON:EEE)(OTCQX:EPMLF),the AIM-quoted resource exploration and development company, announces that it was notified today that Mr Shaun Bunn, Managing Director, purchased 40,000 ordinary shares of no par value in the share capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at a... Keep Reading...
16 September
Empire Metals Limited Announces Company Update
The Board of Empire Metals Limited (LON:EEE)(OTCQX:EPMLF), the resource exploration and development company, would like to respond to recent sharp decline in the Company's share price and would like to clarify that there has been no material change to the Company's operational or financial... Keep Reading...
12 September
Empire Metals Limited Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding
Empire Metals Limited / LON:EEE / Sector: Natural Resources - Empire Metals Limited ("Empire" or the "Company")Director DealingEmpire Metals Limited (LON:EEE)(OTCQX:EPMLF), the AIM-quoted resource exploration and development company, announces that it was notified today that Mr Greg Kuenzel,... Keep Reading...
12 September
Empire Metals Limited Announces Exercise of Options
Empire Metals Limited (LON:EEE)(OTCQX:EPMLF), the AIM-quoted resource exploration and development company, announces that it has received notification from employees of the Company and its operating subsidiary, in their capacity as option holders, to exercise options over 2,500,000 new ordinary... Keep Reading...
13 October
Australian Government Saves Glencore Copper Smelter with AU$600 Million Investment
The Albanese Government and Crisafulli Government are investing up to AU$600 million over the next three years in Glencore’s (LSE:GLEN,OTC Pink:GLCNF) Mount Isa Copper Smelter and Townsville Refinery to protect over 1,000 jobs.In a joint statement on Wednesday (October 8), Minister for Industry... Keep Reading...
10 October
Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Valhalla Jumps 282 Percent on Ambler Approval
Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX, TSXV and CSE, starting with a round-up of Canadian and US news impacting the resource sector.Statistics Canada released September’s job data on Friday (October 10). According to the... Keep Reading...
08 October
BHP to Invest Over AU$840 Million in Olympic Dam Operation as Copper Demand Grows
Major miner BHP (ASX:BHP,NYSE:BHP,LSE:BHP) welcomed October with the news that it will invest over AU$840 million in its Olympic Dam copper operation in South Australia.In an October 1 release, the commodities giant said that the funding is for a series of “growth-enabling projects” at the site,... Keep Reading...
07 October
Trilogy Metals Shares Rocket as US Government Takes Stake in Alaska Project
The US government is making a rare direct investment in a Canadian mining company, taking a 10 percent stake in Vancouver-based Trilogy Metals (TSX:TMQ,ARCA:TMQ) as part of a US$35.6 million deal to accelerate the development of Alaska’s Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects (UKMP)In an announcement... Keep Reading...
Latest News
Sign up to get your FREE
Empire Metals Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
American Battery4.030.24
Aion Therapeutic0.10-0.01
Cybin Corp2.140.00