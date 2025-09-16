Empire Metals Limited Announces Company Update

FN Media Group News Commentary - Industry experts project that the global critical minerals market will continue maintaining substantial growth as it has in recent years. The global critical minerals market is experiencing unprecedented growth, primarily driven by the accelerating transition to clean energy technologies. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), the market size of key energy transition minerals doubled over the past five years, aligning closely with the market size for iron ore mining. This surge is largely attributed to the tripling of lithium demand, a 70% increase in cobalt demand, and a 40% rise in nickel demand between 2017 and 2022, with clean energy applications accounting for significant portions of this demand. The sustainability of the global critical minerals market is increasingly influenced by governmental initiatives aimed at reducing environmental impact and enhancing resource efficiency. A recent report from DataM Intelligence projected that Critical Minerals Market Size reached US$ 328.19 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 586.63 billion by 2032, growing with a CAGR of 7.53% during the forecast period 2025-2032. The report said: "A notable trend in the critical minerals market is the increasing investment in mineral development, which witnessed a 30% rise in 2022 following a 20% increase in 2021. Lithium saw the sharpest investment increase at 50%, followed by copper and nickel. This investment surge is a response to the soaring demand for minerals like lithium, cobalt, nickel, and copper, driven by the deployment of clean energy technologies such as electric vehicles, wind turbines, and solar panels." Active companies in the markets this week include: SAGA Metals Corp. (OTCQB: SAGMF) (TSX-V: SAGA), TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC), Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ: CRML), Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO), Empire Metals Limited (OTCQX: EPMLF) (LON: EEE).
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
September 16, 2025
The Board of Empire Metals Limited (LON:EEE)(OTCQX:EPMLF), the resource exploration and development company, would like to respond to recent sharp decline in the Company's share price and would like to clarify that there has been no material change to the Company's operational or financial position to account for this movement. The Board remains confident in the Company's strategy, the progress being made at the Pitfield Titanium Project and the long-term value proposition for shareholders.
Empire continues to advance technical and commercial workstreams to unlock the Project's full potential and will update the market in due course on further developments. The Company is well funded to achieve upcoming milestones, underpinned by £4.5m fundraising in Q2 2025 and as at 30 June 2025 the Company's cash position was £6.3m.
Overview
- Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate on track for release in October 2025.
- The maiden MRE will provide a platform for mine scoping studies.
- Expanded metallurgical testwork and optimisation programmes are underway, leading to continuous pilot-scale operations.
Shaun Bunn, Managing Director, commented:
"Empire has achieved exceptional progress at Pitfield in a very short time and its operational trajectory continues to impress. The combination of outstanding drill results, breakthrough metallurgy, and further injection of capital in May has transformed the Company. These fundamentals remain unchanged and continue to strengthen. Pitfield is now firmly established as a project of global significance, with a unique combination of scale, grade and processing simplicity that sets it apart from other titanium projects worldwide.
"We look forward to sharing further milestones in the coming weeks as we add further tangible value to the Company through the delineation of a maiden MRE at Pitfield."
**ENDS**
For further information please visit www.empiremetals.co.uk or contact:
About Empire Metals Limited
Empire Metals is an AIM-listed and OTCQX-traded exploration and resource development company (LON: EEE, OTCQX: EPMLF) with a primary focus on developing Pitfield, an emerging giant titanium project in Western Australia.
The high-grade titanium discovery at Pitfield is of unprecedented scale, with airborne surveys identifying a massive, coincident gravity and magnetics anomaly extending over 40km by 8km by 5km deep. Drill results have indicated excellent continuity in grades and consistency of the in-situ mineralised beds and confirm that the sandstone beds hold the higher-grade titanium dioxide (TiO₂) values within the interbedded succession of sandstones, siltstones and conglomerates. The Company is focused on two key prospects (Cosgrove and Thomas), which have been identified as having thick, high-grade, near-surface, in-situ bedded TiO₂ mineralisation, each being over 7km in strike length.
An Exploration Target* for Pitfield was declared in 2024, covering the Thomas and Cosgrove mineral prospects, and was estimated to contain between 26.4 to 32.2 billion tonnes with a grade range of 4.5 to 5.5% TiO2. Included within the total Exploration Target* is a subset that covers the in-situ weathered sandstone zone, which extends from surface to an average vertical depth of 30m to 40m and is estimated to contain between 4.0 to 4.9 billion tonnes with a grade range of 4.8 to 5.9% TiO2.
The Exploration Target* covers an area less than 20% of the overall mineral system at Pitfield which demonstrates the potential for significant further upside.
Empire is now accelerating the economic development of Pitfield, with a vision to produce a high-value titanium metal or pigment quality product at Pitfield, to realise the full value potential of this exceptional deposit.
The Company also has two further exploration projects in Australia; the Eclipse Project and the Walton Project in Western Australia, in addition to three precious metals projects located in a historically high-grade gold producing region of Austria
*The potential quantity and grade of the Exploration Target is conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource. See RNS dated 12 June 2024 for full details.
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
Click here to connect with Empire Metals Limited (LON:EEE)(OTCQX:EPMLF) to receive an Investor Presentation
EPMLF
Sign up to get your FREE
Empire Metals Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
The Conversation (0)
02 September
Empire Metals
Investor Insight
Empire Metals (OTCQB:EPMLF, AIM:EEE) is unlocking one of the world’s largest and purest titanium deposits at its flagship Pitfield project in Western Australia. With growing global demand, a looming supply deficit, and near-term development milestones, Empire offers a compelling investment opportunity in the critical minerals space.
Overview
Empire Metals (OTCQB:EPMLF, AIM:EEE) is an Australian focused exploration and resource development company rapidly gaining international attention for its discovery and rapid development of what is believed to be the world’s largest titanium deposit.
The company is focused on advancing its flagship asset, the Pitfield project, located in Western Australia, a tier 1 mining jurisdiction. With a dominant landholding of more than 1,000 sq km, and a titanium mineral system that spans 40 km in strike length, Pitfield is emerging as a district-scale “giant” discovery with the potential to reshape the global titanium supply landscape.Empire’s strategic focus on titanium comes at a pivotal time. Titanium is officially recognized as a critical mineral by both the European Union and the United States, owing to its essential role in aerospace, defense, medical technologies, clean energy and high-performance industrial applications. Global demand for titanium dioxide — the most widely used form of titanium — is surging due to its unmatched properties as a pigment and as a feedstock for titanium metal. Titanium supply chains are also increasingly being constrained by geopolitical risks, mine depletion and environmental challenges associated with traditional production. More than 60 percent of the global supply chain is currently concentrated in a handful of countries, notably China and Russia, creating significant vulnerabilities for Western markets.
Titanium has been designated as a critical mineral in both the EU and the US.
Against this backdrop, Empire Metals offers investors a compelling opportunity to gain exposure to a strategically vital metal through a large-scale, high-grade and clean titanium discovery. Unlike many traditional titanium sources, Pitfield's mineralization is exceptionally pure — free from detrimental amounts of uranium, thorium, chromium and other contaminants — making it ideally suited for premium, high-purity end markets. Furthermore, the mineralized zone is near-surface and laterally extensive, allowing for low-strip and scalable bulk mining with conventional processing technologies.
With more than 22,000 meters of drilling already completed and only a fraction of the mineral system tested, Empire is aggressively advancing Pitfield towards a maiden JORC-compliant mineral resource estimate, targeted for H2-2025. Alongside this work, the company is also undertaking bulk sampling and metallurgical processing to advance flowsheet design and optimize product specifications. It is also engaging with industry players to assess product suitability for premium pigment and titanium sponge markets. Empire is planning to finalize, during the current calendar year, a mining study to evaluate the potential for a low-cost strip mining approach, utilizing continuous mining techniques.
The company is supported by a seasoned leadership team with deep expertise in exploration, resource development, mining, metallurgy and capital markets — ensuring that strategic decisions are guided by both technical excellence and a strong track record of value creation.
Company Highlights
- The flagship Pitfield project is the world’s largest known titanium discovery. It’s a district-scale “giant” titanium mineral system, characterised by high-grade, high-purity titanium mineralisation exhibiting exceptional continuity.
- Titanium is in a global supply deficit and recognized as a critical mineral by the EU and US.
- Drill intercepts at Pitfield include up to 202 meters at 6.32 percent titanium dioxide (TiO2) from surface, confirming vast scale and grade.
- Empire Metals operates in one of the world’s most secure, mining-friendly jurisdictions: Western Australia.
- The company is led by an experienced, agile team, with proven expertise in exploration, mine development, and value creation across multiple commodities.
- With a number of key development catalysts planned for 2025, including a maiden resource estimate, bulk sampling for scale-up of metallurgical testwork, and product optimisation, Empire remains significantly undervalued relative to its peers.
Key Projects
Pitfield Project – A World-Class Titanium Discovery
Located in Western Australia, the Pitfield project is Empire Metals’ flagship asset and represents one of the most exciting titanium discoveries globally. Spanning an area of approximately 1,042 sq km, the project has revealed a colossal mineral system measuring 40 km in length and up to 8 km in width, with geophysical indications of mineralization extending to at least a depth of 5 km.
Pitfield’s prime location in Western Australia
Extensive drilling across the project has intercepted thick, laterally continuous zones of high-grade titanium dioxide mineralization, highlighting the system’s enormous scale and consistency.
The titanium at Pitfield occurs predominantly in the minerals anatase and rutile within a weathered, in-situ cap that begins at surface. These minerals are exceptionally pure, often exceeding 90 percent titanium dioxide. They are free from harmful amounts of contaminants like uranium, thorium, chromium and phosphorus — qualities that are likely to make the deposit uniquely suitable for premium, high-purity titanium applications in aerospace, defense and clean technologies.
Pitfield is strategically located near the town of Three Springs, approximately 150 km southeast of the port city of Geraldton. The project benefits from direct access to essential infrastructure, including sealed highways, rail lines and an available water supply. This connectivity significantly enhances development potential by reducing logistics costs and simplifying future project build-out. Moreover, the Western Australian government actively supports critical mineral development, and Empire is operating within a stable, mining-friendly jurisdiction known for streamlined permitting and investment security.
Empire has completed more than 22,000 meters of drilling, confirming standout titanium dioxide (TiO2) results such as 154 meters at 6.76 percent TiO2, 148 meters at 6.49 percent TiO2, and 150 meters at 6.44 percent TiO2. Notably, mineralization remains open at depth in all tested zones, and to date, only around 5 percent of the interpreted system has been drilled. This underscores the immense upside potential for resource expansion.The project’s development advantages are equally compelling: the mineralization is near-surface and amenable to simple, bulk mining methods with conventional processing. Its location in a tier-one mining jurisdiction offers access to infrastructure, a skilled workforce and strong regulatory support.
The Pitfield project presents a scalable processing pathway. Photo shows a gravity flotation test in process (left) and a close-up of a flotation test (right)
Pitfield is advancing toward a maiden JORC-compliant mineral resource estimate, expected by H2-2025. The project is already being recognized as a potential cornerstone asset in the global titanium supply chain.
In August 2025, Empire Metals achieved a metallurgical breakthrough, confirming that conventional processing can deliver strong results. Testwork returned 77 percent recovery in the rougher stage, 90 percent in cleaning, and 98 percent titanium dissolution, for an overall 67 percent titanium recovery. The process produced a high-purity TiO₂ concentrate grading 99.25 percent with ~5 percent Fe₂O₃, supporting plans for a lower-cost pilot plant.
Other Projects
In addition to Pitfield, Empire Metals maintains a portfolio of early-stage exploration assets offering optionality and exposure to other strategic and precious metals. Empire holds interests in two Western Australian projects — the Walton and Eclipse gold projects — both situated in historically productive mineral belts. While these assets are not the current focus, they contribute exploration upside and optionality within the company’s broader strategy.
Management Team
Neil O’Brien - Non-executive Chairman
Neil O’Brien is the former SVP exploration and new business development at Lundin
Mining, until he retired in 2018. He has an extensive global mining career as a PhD economic geologist, exploration leader and board executive.
Shaun Bunn - Managing Director
Shaun Bunn is a metallurgist based in Perth, Western Australia, with expertise in international exploration, mining, processing and development. He has a successful track record managing mining projects through all stages of development.
Greg Kuenzel - Finance Director
Based in London, Greg Kuenzel is a chartered accountant, and corporate finance and financial management expert. He has extensive experience working with resources-focused AIM listed companies.
Peter Damouni - Non-executive Director
With more than 20 years of corporate and finance experience focused in the natural resources sector, Peter Damouni holds executive and director roles in TSXV and LSE listed companies where he has played key roles in significantly enhancing shareholder value.
Phil Brumit - Non-executive Director
Phil Brumit is a veteran mining engineer and operations expert, delivering major global operations. His previous roles include international leadership positions at Freeport-McMoRan, Lundin Mining and Newmont Corporation.
Narelle Marriott - Process Development Manager
Narelle Marriott is a former BHP senior process engineer. Most recently, she was the general manager for process development for Hastings Technology Metals.
Andrew Faragher - Exploration Manager
Andrew Faragher is a former Rio Tinto exploration manager with more than 25 years of experience working across multiple commodities.
Arabella Burwell - Corporate Development
Arabella Burwell is a former Senior Director Corporate Development at NASDAQ-listed GoDaddy and a Partner, Capital Raising and Strategic Partnerships, at Hannam & Partners in London and South Africa.
Carrie Pritchard – Environmental Manager
Carrie brings over 20 years of international experience in environmental management, project development, regulatory approvals, and impact assessment. Her expertise spans mine closure and reclamation, stakeholder engagement, and the remediation of contaminated sites. She has led projects across Australia (Western Australia and Victoria) and New Zealand and has also contributed to initiatives in Malawi and Greenland.
David Parker – Commercial Manager
David Parker brings over 20 years of experience in equity capital markets, with a strong focus on the mining, industrial, and technology sectors. He has held senior roles as director and company secretary for several ASX-listed companies, providing strategic leadership and commercial oversight across diverse corporate environments.
Keep reading...Show less
Advancing a game-changing, globally significant titanium project in Western Australia.
9m
Empire Metals Limited Announces Appointment of Marketing Manager
Empire Metals Limited (LON:EEE), the AIM-quoted and OTCQX-traded resource exploration and development company, is pleased to announce the appointment of a Marketing Manager, a key role which, along with Empire's partnership with titanium marketing experts, TiPMC Consulting, strengthens the in-house marketing and product development team and supports the rapid advancement of the Pitfield Titanium Project ("Pitfield" or the "Project") in Western Australia.
Key Points
- Appointment of Marketing Manager, Michael Tamlin, to lead product strategy and end-user engagement.
- Partnership with TiPMC Consulting extended, providing strategic titanium market insights.
- Bulk metallurgical testwork progressing well, producing concentrate for downstream processing and larger product samples for end-user evaluation.
Appointment of Marketing Managerto Accelerate Product Development
Empire has appointed Mr. Michael Tamlin as Marketing Manager, which is aligned with the Company's objective to optimise product development, assess commercial process flowsheet options and progress the Project toward a feasibility study.
Further strengthening the Company's in-house product development capabilities. Mr. Tamlin is a metallurgist with over 30 years' experience in the resources sector, including senior roles in marketing and commercialising mineral products. Most recently, he served as Head of Lithium at Neometals Ltd, where he was responsible for managing the pilot development and commercialisation of the ELi™ lithium hydroxide production process in joint venture with Mineral Resources Ltd. His expertise will be instrumental in building Pitfield's product strategy and engaging with potential end-users in high-value titanium markets.
Continuing Partnership with TiPMC Consulting:
Empire has extended its consultancy agreement with TiPMC, a highly respected, US-based titanium industry consultancy. TiPMC will provide oversight of the titanium pigment and metal markets and provide guidance to the Company's technical and marketing team as they continue to develop the processing flowsheet and optimise the products.
Commenting on the announcement, Shaun Bunn, Managing Director, said:
"I am delighted to welcome Michael to our team. His extensive marketing expertise will be invaluable as we move toward defining the economic potential and product strategy for Pitfield. This appointment marks an important next step towards building a strong, in-house team, an approach which has been key to our successful and rapid progress.
"We are also very pleased to continue to be working with TiPMC Consulting, whose reputation and experience in the titanium industry is unparalleled."
Product Development Update
Initial results from the large-scale metallurgical testwork programme, involving mineral separation techniques that required bulk feed samples of between approximately 0.5 to 1.5 tonnes each, was announced on 28 August 2025. The bulk testwork programme is progressing well, focusing on ore scrubbing, desliming and gravity spiral testwork, as well as flotation testwork on both the fines fraction, separated in the desliming step, and whole of ore samples. Large scale scrubbing and spiral gravity testwork has been completed on Thomas and Cosgrove weathered sandstone bulk samples and the screened fines have been sent for flotation testwork. As part of this programme, mineral concentrates will be produced for downstream processing, testing both hydrometallurgical and product finishing flowsheet concepts.
This bulk testwork programme will produce significant volumes of concentrates which will feed into the product development and optimisation testwork and result in larger product samples which can be delivered to potential end users for assessment. The role of Marketing Manager will be fundamental to identifying these potential end users and for the development of a high value customer base for a variety of titanium products from Pitfield.
The Marketing Manager will also be responsible for conducting market research, focusing on high value end uses and likely consumers, preparing a Marketing Strategy and Marketing Presentation for the Project and for identifying key customers and suitable product suites in advance of sending out marketing enquiries and product samples.
About TiPMC Consulting
TiPMC Consulting provides independent consulting analyses, perspectives and recommendations for financial as well as industry functions and segments. Their expertise includes thorough reviews of business data as well as the operational, technical, and marketing functionalities for mining, metals, pigments, and chemical industry segments.
Their industry clients recognize the value of their incisive focus on the TiO2 value chain as well as associated businesses, including thorough reviews of fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, titanium metal and alloys, costings, and other industries associated with the titanium value chain.
The Pitfield Titanium Project
Located within the Mid-West region of Western Australia, near the northern wheatbelt town of Three Springs, the Pitfield titanium project lies 313km north of Perth and 156km southeast of Geraldton, the Mid West region's capital and major port. Western Australia is a Tier 1 mining jurisdiction and has mining-friendly policies, stable government, transparency, and advanced technology expertise. Pitfield has existing connections to port (both road & rail), HV power substations, and is nearby to natural gas pipelines (refer Figure 2).
Figure 2. Pitfield Project Location showing theMid-West Region Infrastructure and Services.
Competent Person Statement
The scientific and technical information in this report that relates to process metallurgy is based on information reviewed by Ms Narelle Marriott, an employee of Empire Metals Australia Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Empire. Ms Marriott is a member of the AusIMM and has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code 2012. Ms. Marriott consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on their information in the form and context in which it appears.
The technical information in this report that relates to the geology and exploration of the Pitfield Project has been compiled by Mr Andrew Faragher, an employee of Empire Metals Australia Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Empire. Mr. Faragher is a member of the AusIMM and has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code 2012. Mr Faragher consents to the inclusion in this release of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.
**ENDS**
For further information please visit www.empiremetals.co.uk or contact:
About Empire Metals Limited
Empire Metals is an AIM-listed and OTCQX-traded exploration and resource development company (LON: EEE,OTCQX: EPMLF) with a primary focus on developing Pitfield, an emerging giant titanium project in Western Australia.
The high-grade titanium discovery at Pitfield is of unprecedented scale, with airborne surveys identifying a massive, coincident gravity and magnetics anomaly extending over 40km by 8km by 5km deep. Drill results have indicated excellent continuity in grades and consistency of the in-situ mineralised beds and confirm that the sandstone beds hold the higher-grade titanium dioxide (TiO₂) values within the interbedded succession of sandstones, siltstones and conglomerates. The Company is focused on two key prospects (Cosgrove and Thomas), which have been identified as having thick, high-grade, near-surface, in-situ bedded TiO₂ mineralisation, each being over 7km in strike length.
An Exploration Target* for Pitfield was declared in 2024, covering the Thomas and Cosgrove mineral prospects, and was estimated to contain between 26.4 to 32.2 billion tonnes with a grade range of 4.5 to 5.5% TiO2. Included within the total Exploration Target* is a subset that covers the in-situ weathered sandstone zone, which extends from surface to an average vertical depth of 30m to 40m and is estimated to contain between 4.0 to 4.9 billion tonnes with a grade range of 4.8 to 5.9% TiO2.
The Exploration Target* covers an area less than 20% of the overall mineral system at Pitfield which demonstrates the potential for significant further upside.
Empire is now accelerating the economic development of Pitfield, with a vision to produce a high-value titanium metal or pigment quality product at Pitfield, to realise the full value potential of this exceptional deposit.
The Company also has two further exploration projects in Australia; the Eclipse Project and the Walton Project in Western Australia, in addition to three precious metals projects located in a historically high-grade gold producing region of Austria.
*The potential quantity and grade of the Exploration Target is conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource. See RNS dated 12 June 2024 for full details.
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
Click here to connect with Empire Metals Limited (LON:EEE)(OTCQX:EPMLF) to receive an Investor Presentation
Keep reading...Show less
15m
Empire Metals Limited Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding
Empire Metals Limited (LON:EEE)(OTCQX:EPMLF),the AIM-quoted resource exploration and development company, announces that it was notified today that Mr Shaun Bunn, Managing Director, purchased 40,000 ordinary shares of no par value in the share capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 36.25 pence each.
Following this purchase, Mr Bunn's total beneficial ownership in the Company is 2,251,111 Ordinary Shares representing 0.32% of the Company's issued share capital.
**ENDS**
For further information please visit www.empiremetals.co.uk or contact:
About Empire Metals Limited
Empire Metals is an AIM-listedand OTCQX-traded exploration and resource development company (LON: EEE,OTCQX: EPMLF) with a primary focus on developing Pitfield, an emerging giant titanium project in Western Australia.
The high-grade titanium discovery at Pitfield is of unprecedented scale, with airborne surveys identifying a massive, coincident gravity and magnetics anomaly extending over 40km by 8km by 5km deep. Drill results have indicated excellent continuity in grades and consistency of the in-situ mineralised beds and confirm that the sandstone beds hold the higher-grade titanium dioxide (TiO₂) values within the interbedded succession of sandstones, siltstones and conglomerates. The Company is focused on two key prospects (Cosgrove and Thomas), which have been identified as having thick, high-grade, near-surface, in-situ bedded TiO₂ mineralisation, each being over 7km in strike length.
An Exploration Target* for Pitfield was declared in 2024, covering the Thomas and Cosgrove mineral prospects, and was estimated to contain between 26.4 to 32.2 billion tonnes with a grade range of 4.5 to 5.5% TiO2. Included within the total Exploration Target* is a subset that covers the in-situ weathered sandstone zone, which extends from surface to an average vertical depth of 30m to 40m and is estimated to contain between 4.0 to 4.9 billion tonnes with a grade range of 4.8 to 5.9% TiO2.
The Exploration Target* covers an area less than 20% of the overall mineral system at Pitfield which demonstrates the potential for significant further upside.
Empire is now accelerating the economic development of Pitfield, with a vision to produce a high-value titanium metal or pigment quality product at Pitfield, to realise the full value potential of this exceptional deposit.
The Company also has two further exploration projects in Australia; the Eclipse Project and the Walton Project in Western Australia, in addition to three precious metals projects located in a historically high-grade gold producing region of Austria.
*The potential quantity and grade of the Exploration Target is conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource. See RNS dated 12 June 2024 for full details.
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
Click here to connect with Empire Metals Limited (LON:EEE)(OTCQX:EPMLF) to receive an Investor Presentation
Keep reading...Show less
12 September
Empire Metals Limited Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding
Empire Metals Limited / LON:EEE / Sector: Natural Resources - Empire Metals Limited ("Empire" or the "Company")
Director Dealing
Empire Metals Limited (LON:EEE)(OTCQX:EPMLF), the AIM-quoted resource exploration and development company, announces that it was notified today that Mr Greg Kuenzel, Finance Director, purchased 111,091 ordinary shares of no par value in the share capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 45 pence each.
Following this purchase, Mr Kuenzel's total beneficial ownership in the Company is 3,969,669 Ordinary Shares representing 0.57% of the Company's issued share capital.
**ENDS**
For further information please visit www.empiremetals.co.uk or contact:
About Empire Metals Limited
Empire Metals is an AIM-listed and OTCQX-traded exploration and resource development company (LON: EEE, OTCQX: EPMLF) with a primary focus on developing Pitfield, an emerging giant titanium project in Western Australia.
The high-grade titanium discovery at Pitfield is of unprecedented scale, with airborne surveys identifying a massive, coincident gravity and magnetics anomaly extending over 40km by 8km by 5km deep. Drill results have indicated excellent continuity in grades and consistency of the in-situ mineralised beds and confirm that the sandstone beds hold the higher-grade titanium dioxide (TiO₂) values within the interbedded succession of sandstones, siltstones and conglomerates. The Company is focused on two key prospects (Cosgrove and Thomas), which have been identified as having thick, high-grade, near-surface, in-situ bedded TiO₂ mineralisation, each being over 7km in strike length.
An Exploration Target* for Pitfield was declared in 2024, covering the Thomas and Cosgrove mineral prospects, and was estimated to contain between 26.4 to 32.2 billion tonnes with a grade range of 4.5 to 5.5% TiO2. Included within the total Exploration Target* is a subset that covers the in-situ weathered sandstone zone, which extends from surface to an average vertical depth of 30m to 40m and is estimated to contain between 4.0 to 4.9 billion tonnes with a grade range of 4.8 to 5.9% TiO2.
The Exploration Target* covers an area less than 20% of the overall mineral system at Pitfield which demonstrates the potential for significant further upside.
Empire is now accelerating the economic development of Pitfield, with a vision to produce a high-value titanium metal or pigment quality product at Pitfield, to realise the full value potential of this exceptional deposit.
The Company also has two further exploration projects in Australia; the Eclipse Project and the Walton Project in Western Australia, in addition to three precious metals projects located in a historically high-grade gold producing region of Austria.
*The potential quantity and grade of the Exploration Target is conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource. See RNS dated 12 June 2024 for full details.
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
Click here to connect with Empire Metals Limited (LON:EEE)(OTCQX:EPMLF) to receive an Investor Presentation
Keep reading...Show less
12 September
Empire Metals Limited Announces Exercise of Options
Empire Metals Limited (LON:EEE)(OTCQX:EPMLF), the AIM-quoted resource exploration and development company, announces that it has received notification from employees of the Company and its operating subsidiary, in their capacity as option holders, to exercise options over 2,500,000 new ordinary shares of no par value in the share capital of the Company (the 'New Ordinary Shares') at a price of 14 pence per share and 500,000 new ordinary shares of no par value in the share capital of the Company (the 'New Ordinary Shares') at a price of 2.5 pence per share. Accordingly, the Company has today issued the New Ordinary Shares to the option holder for an aggregate cash value of £362,500.
Application for Admission
Application will be made to the London Stock Exchange for the new shares to be admitted to trading on AIM ('Admission'). It is expected that Admission will become effective on or around 18 September 2025.
Following Admission of the new shares as described above, the issued share capital of the Company will consist of 693,393,221 ordinary shares of no-par value. 693,393,221 represents the total number of voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
**ENDS**
For further information please visit www.empiremetals.co.uk or contact:
About Empire Metals Limited
Empire Metals is an AIM-listed and OTCQX-traded exploration and resource development company (LON:EEE)(OTCQX:EPMLF) with a primary focus on developing Pitfield, an emerging giant titanium project in Western Australia.
The high-grade titanium discovery at Pitfield is of unprecedented scale, with airborne surveys identifying a massive, coincident gravity and magnetics anomaly extending over 40km by 8km by 5km deep. Drill results have indicated excellent continuity in grades and consistency of the in-situ mineralised beds and confirm that the sandstone beds hold the higher-grade titanium dioxide (TiO₂) values within the interbedded succession of sandstones, siltstones and conglomerates. The Company is focused on two key prospects (Cosgrove and Thomas), which have been identified as having thick, high-grade, near-surface, in-situ bedded TiO₂ mineralisation, each being over 7km in strike length.
An Exploration Target* for Pitfield was declared in 2024, covering the Thomas and Cosgrove mineral prospects, and was estimated to contain between 26.4 to 32.2 billion tonnes with a grade range of 4.5 to 5.5% TiO2. Included within the total Exploration Target* is a subset that covers the in-situ weathered sandstone zone, which extends from surface to an average vertical depth of 30m to 40m and is estimated to contain between 4.0 to 4.9 billion tonnes with a grade range of 4.8 to 5.9% TiO2.
The Exploration Target* covers an area less than 20% of the overall mineral system at Pitfield which demonstrates the potential for significant further upside.
Empire is now accelerating the economic development of Pitfield, with a vision to produce a high-value titanium metal or pigment quality product at Pitfield, to realise the full value potential of this exceptional deposit.
The Company also has two further exploration projects in Australia; the Eclipse Project and the Walton Project in Western Australia, in addition to three precious metals projects located in a historically high-grade gold producing region of Austria.
*The potential quantity and grade of the Exploration Target is conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource. See RNS dated 12 June 2024 for full details.
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
Click here to connect with Empire Metals Limited (LON:EEE)(OTCQX:EPMLF) to receive an Investor Presentation
Keep reading...Show less
09 September
Critical Minerals Market Expected to Reach $586 Billion by 2032 as Demand Grows for Supply of Essential Minerals
DataM Intelligence continued: "The rising demand for energy transition technologies, such as electric vehicles (EVs) and renewable energy systems, is significantly driving the critical minerals market. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), mineral demand for clean energy technologies is projected to nearly quadruple by 2040, reaching close to 40 million tonnes annually. In the scenario, lithium demand is expected to increase ninefold, while copper demand will see the largest absolute growth due to its essential role in electrification. Currently, clean energy applications account for over 40% of total demand for copper and rare earth elements, 60–70% for nickel and cobalt, and nearly 90% for lithium."
SAGA Metals Corp. (TSX-V: SAGA) (OTCQB: SAGMF) Announces Initiation of Equity Analyst Coverage by Alphabridge Group with Outperform Rating - SAGA Metals Corp (FSE: 20H) ("SAGA" or the "Company"), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discovery, is pleased to announce that it has received initiation of equity analyst coverage by Alphabridge Group Inc. ("Alphabridge"), a leading independent corporate finance advisory and research firm specializing in small and mid-cap companies with an outperform rating.
Alphabridge, based in Vancouver, Canada, is a corporate finance advisory firm that partners with growth companies to deliver strategic financial leadership across mergers & acquisitions (M&A), capital raising, valuation, and CFO services. In addition to its advisory practice, Alphabridge operates a dedicated equity research arm that focuses on providing independent coverage for companies operating at pivotal stages of development with significant growth potential. Alphabridge's research is distributed through major institutional platforms, including S&P Capital IQ, FactSet, AlphaSense, and Thomson Eikon, as well as its newsletter with over 2,000 subscribers. Their coverage of Saga Metals is expected to highlight the Company's strategic focus on its flagship Radar Ti-V-Fe Project in Labrador, Canada, and its emerging portfolio of critical mineral assets.
Their initiation report on Saga Metals, dated September 8, 2025, titled "Saga Metals Corp. (TSX.V: SAGA) – Initiating Coverage – Well-Positioned for the Critical Minerals Supercycle," underscores the Company's potential to deliver value through its titanium-vanadium project.
The research report is available to view or to download from the firm's websites: https://alphabridge.co/download-saga-metals-equity-research-report/ or upon written request sent to Alphabridge.
Alphabridge Group Inc.
Analyst: Vasant Jain, CFA
Email: vasant@alphabridge.co
Website: www.alphabridge.co
In addition, the research report will be disseminated through various third-party websites and major institutional platforms as outlined above. Investors are encouraged to review the reports for detailed insights into Saga Metals' projects and growth strategy. Alphabridge's Initiation Research Report includes a third-party independent review of Saga Metals, an Enterprise Valuation Analysis and a Share Price Target completed by Alphabridge's analyst, Vasant Jain, CFA. The opinions expressed in the Research Report referenced above are the true opinions of the analyst about Saga Metals and its industry. CONTINUED … Read this full press release and more news for SAGA Metals at: https://sagametals.com/corporate-news/
Other recent developments in the mining industries of note include:
TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) , a leading developer of the world's largest estimated undeveloped resource of critical metals essential to energy, defense, manufacturing and infrastructure, recently provided a corporate update and second quarter results for the period ending June 30, 2025.
Q2 2025 Financial Highlights Were: Total cash of approximately $115.8 million at June 30, 2025; $10.6 million cash used in operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2025; and Operating loss of $22 million, net loss of $74.3 million and net loss per share of $0.20 for the quarter ended June 30, 2025
TMC Chairman and CEO Gerard Barron commented: "The publication of our PFS for the NORI-D Project marks a defining moment for TMC—showing the potential of a clear, capital-efficient path to first production. Alongside our Initial Assessment of the broader NORI and TOML resource areas, these studies underscore the scale and durability of our portfolio, with a combined NPV of $23.6 billion. The strategic investment from Korea Zinc—one of the few companies outside China capable of refining our intermediate materials at scale—further strengthens our route to market. We also renewed our partnerships with Nauru and Tonga—reaffirming our commitment to delivering lasting benefits for Pacific nations."
Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ: CRML) , a leading critical minerals mining company, recently announced for the first time three new assay results from the 2024 diamond drill hole program at the Fjord Deposit at the Tanbreez Rare Earth Project in Greenland.
Highlights – 2024 New Diamond Drill Hole Results Were: Consistent high-grade rare earth mineralization intersected in all four reported holes, with Total Rare Earth Oxide (TREO) grades between 0.40% and 0.42%; High proportion of heavy rare earth oxides (HREO) ~26% of TREO, reinforcing the deposit's potential strategic value; Significant zirconium oxide (ZrO₂) grades of 1.57–1.58% across all holes; Gallium oxide (Ga₂O₃) assays between 93–99 ppm, providing a potential additional economic credit; All holes drilled vertically (-90°) through sub-horizontal, stratiform kakortokite layers, intersecting mineralisation at approximately true thicknesses.
Mineralisation remains open at depth in all reported holes; Drilling confirms continuity of grade and mineralogy across multiple sections of the Fjord Deposit, consistent with historical data; All the drill holes were collared within the Fjord Deposit with 23.6MT @ 0.42% TREO Maiden Mineral Resource; and The holes are part of the ongoing 2024–2025 Fjord Resource Upgrade program, with over 1900 m drilled to date in 2025 and further assays pending.
Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) recently announced a new operating model and executive team to shape the company's next chapter. The changes simplify and streamline the organization to drive greater accountability and safe, sustainable, profitable growth through focusing on the most compelling opportunities to deliver long-term shareholder value.
Effective immediately, Rio Tinto will simplify its product group structure to three world-class businesses: Iron Ore; Aluminum & Lithium; and Copper. This focused structure and leadership positions each business to deliver excellence for customers and maximize competitive advantages and growth potential, while benefitting from the diversified group.
The Iron Ore product group will bring together all of Rio Tinto's iron ore operations under the leadership of Matthew Holcz, who has been appointed Chief Executive Iron Ore. The unified portfolio will integrate Rio Tinto's Western Australian Iron Ore operations with the Iron Ore Company of Canada and the Simandou project in Guinea upon its completion. This will combine the proven performance of the company's established Iron Ore operations with the potential of Simandou, sharing safety best practices, cutting-edge technologies and operational experience across the entire Iron Ore portfolio to create an even stronger global business.
Empire Metals Limited (OTCQX: EPMLF) (LON: EEE), the resource exploration and development company, recently announced its interim results for the six-month period ended 30 June 2025.
Highlights:
- Pitfield confirmed as the world's most significant new titanium discovery, with unparalleled scale, consistency of high-grade and purity.
- Largest drilling campaign to date launched at the Thomas Prospect delivered outstanding results and identified a large high-grade near-surface core, averaging ~6% TiO₂ over a continuous 3.6km strike.
- Metallurgical testwork achieved a 99.25% TiO₂ product, demonstrating a highly efficient and potentially lower-cost processing route.
- Process development work has confirmed that Pitfield's weathered ore is ideally suited to conventional mineral separation and refining, differentiating it from ilmenite-based projects which typically face lower recoveries, higher costs, and significant environmental challenges.
- Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") on track for release in the coming weeks.
- £4.5m raised in May 2025 to accelerate Pitfield development, with strong institutional support.
- Further strengthening of board and technicial team with appointment of Phil Brumit as Non-Executive Director, Alan Rubio as Study Manager and Pocholo Aviso as Hydro-metallurgist.
- Commenced US trading on the OTCQX in the US, broadening international investor access.
Shaun Bunn, Managing Director, commented: "The first half of 2025 has been a period of remarkable activity and momentum for Empire. Pitfield is no longer just a discovery story - it is fast becoming recognized as a project of global importance, with results that continue to exceed expectations. Our drilling campaigns have delivered some of the highest TiO₂ grades we've seen to date, confirming not only the exceptional quality of the deposit but also its scale consistency and simplicity.
"It is also encouraging to see the strength of market support for what we are building and I am confident that Empire can bring this once-in-a-lifetime discovery to commercial fruition in an expedient manner. With a world-class asset, a strengthened technical team, and strong financial backing, we are exceptionally well positioned for the next phase of growth."
About FN Media Group:
At FN Media Group, via our top-rated online news portal at www.financialnewsmedia.com, we are one of the very few select firms providing top tier one syndicated news distribution, targeted ticker tag press releases and stock market news coverage for today's emerging companies. #tickertagpressreleases #pressreleases
Follow us on Facebook to receive the latest news updates: https://www.facebook.com/financialnewsmedia
Follow us on Twitter for real time Market News: https://twitter.com/FNMgroup
Follow us on Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/financialnewsmedia/
DISCLAIMER: FN Media Group LLC (FNM), which owns and operates FinancialNewsMedia.com and MarketNewsUpdates.com, is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed FNM was compensated forty five hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press releases issued by SAGA Metals Corp. by a non-affiliated third party. FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.
This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.
Contact Information:
Media Contact email: editor@financialnewsmedia.com - +1(561)325-8757
SOURCE: FN Media Group, LLC.
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
Keep reading...Show less
16 September
High-Grade Copper-Gold Extensions at Nugent
Hillgrove Resources Limited (Hillgrove) (ASX:HGO) is pleased to provide the following drilling update from the Kanmantoo Copper Mine. The Nugent drilling program from the 1010 Diamond Drill Site and the 1040 Nugent Drill Site has been completed and delivered excellent results which improve the understanding of the Nugent orebody in preparation for first production. These results have increased the Gold endowment and improved knowledge of the Copper-Gold distribution.
High Grade Copper-Gold mineralisation extensions discovered during extensional and infill drilling at Nugent, with multiple outstanding intersections returned, including:
- 21m @ 0.85% Cu + 0.98g/t Au from 136m downhole in 25KVUG0653
- 15m @ 0.91% Cu + 0.29g/t Au from 161m downhole in 25KVUG0653
- 11.5m @ 0.99% Cu + 0.79g/t Au from 145.5m downhole in 25KVUG0543
- Including 4m @ 1.93% Cu +1.14g/t Au from 153m
- 8m @ 0.85% Cu + 0.36g/t Au from 177m downhole in 25KVUG0555
- 5m @ 1.43% Cu + 0.34g/t Au from 194m downhole in 25KVUG0555
- 3m @ 0.98% Cu + 0.99g/t Au from 171m downhole in 25KVUG0559
- 4m @ 0.76% Cu + 0.46g/t Au from 177m downhole in 25KVUG0559
Figure 1: Plan View of drilling showing the high Gold grades intersected at the Southern end of Nugent against the 2024 MRE sliced at the 1020 metre RL displaying Gold grades.
Commenting on the drilling results, Hillgrove CEO and Managing Director, Bob Fulker said:
“It is encouraging that each time we test a geological theory we continue to identify additional mineralisation and gain a better understanding of the controls on mineralisation. These results are very exciting, as they provide a greater understanding of the Gold distribution throughout Nugent. It was previously thought that the Southern extent of Nugent had lower Gold grade, based on previous drilling, but these results show this is not the case.
It is also pleasing that as we drill beyond our current understanding of the Nugent ore body, we continue to encounter an expanding alteration corridor with Copper and Gold mineralisation within it. The Nugent 1020 Southern Ore Drive will commence stoping in the December quarter this year.”
Figure 2: View towards the east showing the high Copper grades intersected at the Southern end of Nugent against the 2024 MRE displaying Copper Grades
The Nugent drilling completed to date has targeted resource definition, with the focus shifting in recent weeks to grade control as first Nugent production draws closer. The recent assays from the 1010 diamond drill site have a dual purpose of both grade control and resource definition, with the results sitting further south-west than previously identified from resource drilling at surface. The high-grade intersections include 21metres @ 0.85% Cu and 0.98g/t Au (uncut) from 136 metres downhole in 25KVUG0653 and 11.5 metres @ 0.99% Cu & 0.79g/t Au (uncut) from 145.5 metres downhole in 25KVUG0543. These results improve the understanding of high-grade geometry and interaction of the Copper and Gold bearing fluids in the alteration corridor.
Drilling is ongoing for both stope definition and resource expansion throughout the Kanmantoo system, with upcoming Nugent drilling planned to target the northern end of the 1020 level. This will provide input into future planning alongside operational requirements for stope and development designs. Drilling is currently underway from the 1010 diamond drill site targeting Emily Star, with initial results pending.
Figure 1 above details the location of significant intersections relating to the current 2024 Kanmantoo Mineral Resource Estimate1 gold values, with gold results displayed for the drilling results. The full list of significant intersections is included in Table 1 below. Figure 2 above details a section view of drilling results showing the Copper results against the 2024 Kanmantoo Mineral Resource Estimate1 Copper values.
Drilling from underground remains on track to achieve the target of 60,000 metres by the end of the calendar year. August delivered 8,114.6 metres of diamond drilling, which is a record for the company to date. Year-to-date, a total of 42,816.2 metres has been drilled. An updated Resource estimation will be released in the December quarter 2025 inclusive of drilling results up to mid-August.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Hillgrove Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Keep reading...Show less
11 September
Copper Quest Announces Multi-National Investor Awareness Campaign
Copper Quest Exploration Inc. (CSE: CQX; OTCQB: IMIMF; FRA: 3MX) ("Copper Quest" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the launch of its Investor Awareness Campaign designed to educate retail and institutional investors on Copper Quest and its portfolio of North American critical mineral projects. The Campaign will begin on or around September 15th, 2025 and run until September 1st, 2026 and includes agreements signed with Guerilla Capital, Dig Media Inc. 'dba' Investing News Network, and Departures Capital Inc.
Guerilla Capital
The Company has entered into a Consulting Agreement with Guerilla Capital ("Guerilla") to provide investor outreach, community building, and capital markets consulting and advisory services for the Company over a period of twelve (12) months. In consideration for these services, the Company will pay Guerilla a total fee of $100,000 CAD plus applicable taxes. The engagement is at arm's length, and neither Guerilla nor its principals currently hold any securities of the Company. Guerilla utilizes dynamic, high impact, high volume messaging across over 50+ investing groups (investor chat rooms, forums, platforms, websites, Facebook groups, Discord Rooms, Stock Channels and Reddit) to ensure millions of investors are targeted and supported daily. If you would like to know more about Guerilla their website is https://guerillacapital.io.
Investing News Network
The Company has entered into an advertising and investor awareness Campaign Agreement with Dig Media Inc. dba Investing News Network ("INN"). INN is a private company headquartered in Vancouver Canada, dedicated to providing independent news and education to investors since 2007. For the (12) month term of agreement INN will provide advertising on its website to increase awareness of the Company. The cost of the campaign is $107,000 CAD plus applicable taxes. The engagement is at arm's length, and neither Dig Media nor its principals currently hold securities of the Company. INN is a leading provider of investor focused news, designed to educate investors and connect them with opportunities. The INN process involves an integrated approach that educates the investor, brands the company within its sector, and connects the investor & company in multiple ways for the benefit of each party. INN does not provide market making services. INN can be reached at 604-688-8231 or www.investingnews.com.
Departures Capital
The Company has entered into a Service Agreement with Departures Capital Inc. ("DCI") under which DCI will provide strategic consulting, investor communications, digital media production, and other related services to Copper Quest for a (12) month term. Under the agreement, Copper Quest will pay DCI $25,000 CAD plus applicable taxes. DCI is arm's length to Copper Quest. DCI is a marketing company dedicated to creating value for public companies through targeted, informative multi-level marketing strategies by remaining at the forefront of digital trends, from Webflows to TikToks, AI and more. DCI is an industry leader in crafting short-form videos and compelling written content, along with branded landing pages designed to attract tangible investor leads. DCI can be reached by email at contact@departurescapital.com or at 1500-409 Granville Street, Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 1T2, (519) 590-6985.
Financing
The Company also announces that, further to its news releases dated June 27, 2025, and August 19, 2025, the Company anticipates closing of the second tranche (the "Second Tranche") of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") on or about September 19, 2025.
Proceeds from the Private Placement are intended for exploration activities and general working capital purposes.
The Company may pay finder's fees in the Second Tranche.
About Copper Quest Inc.
Copper Quest (CSE: CQX; OTCQB: IMIMF; FRA: 3MX) is focused on building shareholder value through the exploration and development of its North American Critical Mineral portfolio of assets. The Company's land package currently comprises four projects that span over 40,000+ hectares in great mining jurisdictions.
Copper Quest has a 100% interest in the Stars Property, a porphyry copper-molybdenum discovery, covering 9,693 hectares in central British Columbia's Bulkley Porphyry Belt. Contiguous to the Stars Property Copper Quest has a 100% interest in the 5,389 hectare Stellar Property. CQX also has an earn-in option up to 80% and joint-venture agreement on the 4,700 hectare porphyry copper-molybdenum Rip Project, also in the Bulkley Porphyry Belt.
Copper Quest has a 100% interest in the Thane Project located in the Quesnel Terrane of Northern BC which spans over 20,658 ha with 10 high-priority targets identified demonstrating significant copper and precious metal mineralization potential.
Copper Quest's leadership and advisory teams are senior mining industry executives who have a wealth of technical and capital markets experience and a strong track record of discovering, financing, developing, and operating mining projects on a global scale. Copper Quest is committed to sustainable and responsible business activities in line with industry best practices, supportive of all stakeholders, including the local communities in which it operates. The Company's common shares are principally listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange under the symbol "CQX". For more information on Copper Quest, please visit the Company's website at Copper Quest.
On behalf of the Board of Copper Quest Exploration Inc.
Brian Thurston, P.Geo.
Chief Executive Officer and Director
Tel: 778-949-1829
For further information contact:
Kelly Abbott
Investor Relations
info@copper.quest
Forward Looking Information
This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein, including without limitation, statements relating the Second Tranche of Private Placement, future operations and activities of Copper Quest, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation, risks associated with possible accidents and other risks associated with mineral exploration operations, the risk that the Company will encounter unanticipated geological factors, risks associated with the interpretation of exploration results, the possibility that the Company may not be able to secure permitting and other governmental clearances necessary to carry out the Company's exploration plans, the risk that the Company will not be able to raise sufficient funds to carry out its business plans, and the risk of political uncertainties and regulatory or legal changes that might interfere with the Company's business and prospects. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these items. The Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by applicable securities laws.
The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this press release, and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Keep reading...Show less
10 September
T2 Metals Secures Option to Acquire Shanghai Gold-Silver Project in Yukon's Tombstone Gold Belt and Appoints Shawn Ryan to Advisory Board
T2 Metals Corp. (TSXV: TWO) (OTCQB: TWOSF) (WKN: A2DR6E) ("T2 Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce signing of an Option Agreement (the "Option") with renowned explorer Shawn Ryan ("Ryan") and Wildwood Exploration Inc. (together with Ryan, the "Optionor") to earn a 100% interest in the 27.4 sq km Shanghai gold-silver project in the Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory, Canada. The project lies within the Tombstone Gold Belt, 12 km west of Hecla Mining's Keno Hill silver mine, and midway between the AurMac, Eagle and Raven intrusion-related deposits (see Table 1 for further information on these deposits).
The Shanghai project includes a Class 3 permit enabling drilling, road construction and installation of a camp.
Highlights:
- Large landholding in the Tombstone Gold Belt, one of North America's premier gold and silver mining districts;
- Project lies within 10 km of multiple resource-stage gold projects as reported within NI43-101 compliant technical reports since 2022 (see resource information pertaining to the Eagle, Olive, Raven, Airstrip and Powerline projects in Table 1 and www.sedarplus.ca for supporting technical reports);
- Similar geological setting to major discoveries by Sitka Gold Corp and Banyan Gold Corp;
- No prior exploration drilling on the property;
- High gold, silver, antimony and bismuth in soil samples provide immediate targets. Gold values in soil up to 6.1 g/t Au;
- Permits in place for road construction and drilling;
- Highly regarded and successful explorer Shawn Ryan to join T2 Metals' Advisory Board;
The Shanghai project sits within the northwest portion of the Yukon's Tombstone Gold Belt, one of North America's most active and gold-endowed mining districts, and home to the famous Klondike goldfield (Figure 1). Recent exploration of the Tombstone Gold Belt by Snowline Gold Corp (Valley project), Sitka Gold Corp (RC Gold project), Banyan Gold Corp (AurMac project) and Sanatana Resources Inc have highlighted the potential for major new gold discoveries and value creation.
Mark Saxon, CEO of T2 Metals Corp., said, "We have worked hard to identify high potential gold projects to augment our existing portfolio, and are very pleased to have secured Shanghai in one of North America's premier gold exploration districts. The project has been held by Shawn Ryan for over 20 years, during which time major gold projects have been discovered on the property boundaries.
New investment by a range of explorers in the Tombstone Gold Belt is progressively revealing significant gold deposits. We are very pleased to join the search, supported by one of the Yukon's most successful explorers in Shawn Ryan."
Project partner, Shawn Ryan, commented, "The geology and geochemistry of the Shanghai project look a lot like that from the surrounding resource-stage gold deposits, and it is a project well overdue for drilling. We are keen to see what T2 Metals will discover and I'm very happy to be advising their technical team."
Figure 1: Regional Location of the Shanghai Project, Yukon Territory, Canada.
See Table 1 for additional information on resource-stage projects and supporting NI43-101 report references.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7326/265810_08849d2834cbbb3d_002full.jpg
The Shanghai claims cover a large area of Hyland Group metasediments immediately above the Robert Service Thrust fault with mapped mid-Cretaceous (~90Ma) Tombstone Plutonic Suite intrusions (Figure 2, 3). This setting is analogous to the AurMac deposit of Banyan Gold Corp, which hosts 112.5 million tonnes at 0.63 g/t Au (for 2.28 million oz of gold) in the Indicated Resource estimate category; and 280.6 million tonnes at 0.60 g/t Au (for 5.50 million ounces of gold) in the Inferred Resource estimate category, only 6 km to the south of Shanghai (resource information for the AurMac deposit is based on a technical report prepared for Banyan Gold Corp titled Technical Report, Aurmac Property, Yukon Territory, Canada by Hantelmann, T. et al., with an effective date of June 28, 2025 and available at www.sedarplus.ca). See Table 1 for additional information.
The presence of the Tombstone Plutonic Suite is similar to the Yukon's most exciting recent discoveries that lie to the east (Snowline) and west (Sitka) of Shanghai.
From 2004, Ryan staked the areas surrounding the historical Shanghai silver-lead-zinc mine north of Mayo, identifying overlapping potential for intrusion-related gold and high-grade silver. As the Hyland Group presents limited outcrop, Ryan applied the techniques utilised during his discovery of the White Gold and Coffee deposits and collected more than 4,000 auger soil samples. This sample data has defined areas of high gold-antimony-bismuth, an association that correlates well to the intrusion-related gold deposits being explored by Banyan Gold Corp, Sitka Gold Corp and Snowline Gold Corp; and areas of high silver-lead which correlates to Keno Hill style mineralization.
Auger soil data covers an area of 23 km2 with gold values ranging from <0.5 ppb to 6.1 ppm averaging 17 ppb; silver values ranging from <0.05 ppm to >100 ppm averaging 0.4 ppm; and lead ranging from 15 ppm to >1% averaging 27 ppm (4435 samples). In addition to auger soil sampling, Ryan completed ground magnetics and induced polarization ("IP") geophysics over much of the Shanghai property. The reader is cautioned that while this information is considered reliable the Qualified Person and the Company have relied on data provided by the Optionor and has been unable to verify the information independently. Additional information as to the history of the Shanghai project can be found in NI43-101 Technical Report titled "Shanghai Project Technical Report, Mayo Mining District, Yukon" dated July 15, 2022 by Doherty, R. A. (P. Geo.) on behalf of Targa Exploration Corp. on www.sedarplus.ca.
Despite the discovery potential of the project, and geological similarity to major deposits, no exploration drilling has been completed at Shanghai. T2 Metals proposes additional surface sampling and local geophysics to better refine and prioritise target areas, followed by drilling during 2026. The Shanghai project holds a valid Class 3 Quartz Mining Land Use permit which enables drilling, road construction and installation of a camp if required. The project lies within 5km of the Eagle Gold Mine road and 6 km from Baynan Gold Corp's AurMac camp.
Figure 2: Geological Map for Shanghai Project, Yukon Territory, Canada.
See Table 1 for additional information on resource-stage projects and supporting NI43-101 report references.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7326/265810_08849d2834cbbb3d_003full.jpg
Figure 3: Cross Section from Shanghai Project to AurMac Deposit Area (see Figure for Section line).
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7326/265810_08849d2834cbbb3d_004full.jpg
Option Terms
Subject to receipt of TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") approval of the Option Agreement, T2 Metals will have the option to acquire a 100% undivided interest in the Shanghai project, for a total consideration of $500,000 in cash and 3,000,000 common shares of T2 Metals to be paid to the Optionor in incremental amounts over a seven-year period, which may be accelerated at the discretion of T2 Metals. An initial cash payment of $50,000 and an initial payment of 300,000 common shares in T2 Metals will be made following TSXV acceptance of the Transaction. All shares issued under the Option Agreement will be subject to a four-month hold period from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws.
In order to exercise the Option, T2 Metals is also required to incur exploration expenditures on the Shanghai project totalling a minimum of $1,800,000 over six years, including $100,000 by November 15, 2026. Upon commencement of commercial production on the Shanghai project, the Optionor will retain a 2% net smelter return royalty on the property with 1% purchasable by T2 Metals for the cash payment of $1,000,000 to the Optionor.
The claims are located within the traditional territory of the Nacho Nyak Dun First nation, which has settled its land claim, and is a self-governing first nation.
About Shawn Ryan
As part of the Shanghai transaction, Shawn Ryan has agreed to join T2 Metals Advisory Board. Shawn is a well-known prospector and entrepreneur in the Yukon's mineral exploration industry. He is recognized for his innovative and systematic approach to gold exploration, which has been credited with sparking a "second Klondike gold rush". Ryan's career is marked by a methodical approach to sampling, including development of a novel auger soil sampling technique, a method particularly effective in the Yukon where thick soil layers often obscure bedrock.
Shawn Ryan's work led to several significant discoveries including the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits, which became part of the multi-million ounce White Gold Project acquired by Kinross Gold, and the Coffee project, which was sold to Goldcorp (now Newmont Corporation) for $520 million. His contributions to the industry have earned him numerous awards, including the Bill Dennis Award for prospecting from the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC). Shawn's work is seen as a major factor in modernizing exploration in the Yukon and drawing new attention to the territory's mineral potential.
Figure 4: Gold in Auger Soil Geochemistry from Shanghai Project, Yukon Territory, Canada.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7326/265810_08849d2834cbbb3d_005full.jpg
Figure 5: Silver in Auger Soil Geochemistry from Shanghai Project, Yukon Territory, Canada.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7326/265810_08849d2834cbbb3d_006full.jpg
Figure 6: Site Visit to Shanghai Project. Photo looking south to AurMac Deposit.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7326/265810_08849d2834cbbb3d_007full.jpg
About the Historic Shanghai Mine
The Shanghai mine is hosted by the Keno Hill Quartzite immediately below the regionally extensive Robert Service Thrust fault. It lies on the northern limb of the McQuesten Antiform, presenting a mirror image of the Keno Hill camp found on the southern limb of this antiform.
During the 1960's the Shanghai Mine was explored by Silver Titan Mines Ltd with close to 800 m of underground development. Assays reported from underground workings that followed veins included 9.1 m @ 1182.8 g/t Ag, 8.2% Pb and 7.2% Zn (average width of 1.5 m) (Yukon Minfile 105M 028).
About the Tombstone Gold Belt
The Tombstone Gold Belt, a component of the larger Tintina Gold Province, is a highly prospective metallogenic province in the Yukon, with a range of well-known and emerging gold discoveries. The belt is characterized by a suite of mid-Cretaceous, reduced, felsic intrusions known as the Tombstone Plutonic Suite. These intrusive bodies and the surrounding host rocks have created conditions for the formation of numerous Intrusion-Related Gold Systems (IRGS). Exploration efforts have identified multiple mineralized corridors with gold hosted in sheeted quartz veins and disseminated mineralization within both the intrusive bodies and the hornfelsed country rocks.
Gold mineralization in the Tombstone Gold Belt is typically associated with a distinctive multi-element signature that includes bismuth, tellurium, and tungsten, along with arsenic and antimony. Gold-bearing fluids exsolved from cooling intrusions and preferentially deposited gold in brittle, structurally controlled environments. Both high-grade, structurally-controlled vein systems and lower-grade, bulk-tonnage deposits are known. The region hosts numerous significant deposits and is the site of recent discoveries by companies such as Snowline Gold Corp., Banyan Gold Corp. and Sitka Gold Corp.
Table 1: Gold Deposits in the Tombstone Gold Belt with NI43-101 References
|Project
|EFFECTIVE
DATE
|Author
|Report For
|Tonnes
(M)
|Au
(g/t)
|Contained
Gold
|Status
|Brewery Creek
|18/01/2022
|Cook. C. et al., 2022.
|Sabre Gold Mines Corp
|34.5
|1.03
|1.142 M oz
|Measured & Indicated
|36.0
|0.88
|1.018 M oz
|Inferred
|Report Title: Preliminary Economic Assessment. NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Brewery Creek Project Yukon Territory, Canada
|Eagle (Dublin Gulch)
|31/12/2022
|Harvey, N., 2022
|Victoria Gold Corp
|233.2
|0.57
|4.303 M oz
|Measured & Indicated
|36.2
|0.62
|0.724 M oz
|Inferred
|Report Title: Technical Report. Eagle Gold Mine. Yukon Territory, Canada
|Olive (Dublin Gulch)
|31/12/2022
|Harvey, N., 2022
|Victoria Gold Corp
|11.6
|0.97
|0.361 M oz
|Measured & Indicated
|5.5
|1.17
|206,479
|Inferred
|Report Title: Technical Report. Eagle Gold Mine. Yukon Territory, Canada
|Raven (Dublin Gulch)
|15/09/2022
|Jutras, M., 2022.
|Victoria Gold Corp
|19.9
|1.67
|1.071 M oz
|Inferred
|Report Title: Technical Report On The Raven Mineral Deposit, Mayo Mining District Yukon Territory, Canada
|Blackjack (RC Gold)
|21/01/2025
|Simpson. R., 2025
|Sitka Gold Corp
|39.9
|1.01
|1.298 M oz
|Indicated
|34.6
|0.94
|1.045 M oz
|Inferred
|Report Title: Clear Creek Property, RC Gold Project NI 43-101 Technical Report Dawson Mining District, Yukon Territory
|Eiger (RC Gold)
|19/01/2023
|Simpson. R., 2025
|Sitka Gold Corp
|27.4
|0.5
|0.440 M oz
|Inferred
|Report Title: Clear Creek Property, RC Gold Project. NI 43-101 Technical Report. Dawson Mining District, Yukon Territory
|Airstrip (AurMac)
|28/06/2025
|Jutras, M., 2025
|Banyan Gold Corp
|27.7
|0.69
|0.614 M oz
|Indicated
|10.1
|0.75
|0.244 M oz
|Inferred
|Report Title: Technical Report, Aurmac Property, Yukon Territory, Canada
|Powerline (AurMac)
|28/06/2025
|Jutras, M., 2025
|Banyan Gold Corp
|84.8
|0.61
|1.663 M oz
|Indicated
|270.4
|0.60
|5.216 M oz
|Inferred
|Report Title: Technical Report, Aurmac Property, Yukon Territory, Canada
|Florin
|6/04/2025
|Simpson. R., 2021
|St. James Gold Corp.
|170.9
|0.45
|2.474 M oz
|Inferred
|Report Title: Florin Gold Project. NI 43-101 Technical Report. Mayo and Dawson Mining Districts, Yukon Territory
|Valley (Rouge)
|15/05/2025
|Burrell. H. et al., 2024
|Snowline Gold Corp
|75.8
|1.66
|4,047 M oz
|Indicated
|81.0
|1.25
|3.256 M oz
|Inferred
|Report Title: Rogue Project. NI 43-101 Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate. Yukon Territory, Canada
Disclaimers
The qualified person (as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) for the Company's projects, Mr. Mark Saxon, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists, has reviewed and approved the contents of this release.
Readers are cautioned that the discussion about adjacent or similar properties in this press release is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization or potential of the Shanghai property. The Company has no interest in or right to acquire any interest in any such adjacent properties.
About T2 Metals Corp (TSXV: TWO) (OTCQB: TWOSF) (WKN: A2DR6E)
T2 Metals Corp is an emerging copper and precious metal company enhancing shareholder value through exploration and discovery. T2 is focused on the Sherridon Project in Manitoba, the Shanghai Project in the Yukon, and the Cora Project in Arizona.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,
|"Mark Saxon"
Mark Saxon
President & CEO
|For further information, please contact:
t2metals.com
1 (604) 685-93161305 - 1090 West Georgia St., Vancouver, BC, V6E 3V7
info@t2metals.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain information set out in this news release constitutes forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions. Forward-looking information in this press release include statements regarding the potential exercise of the Option and obtaining regulatory approval for the Option, and future exploration plans for the Company on the Shanghai project. Forward-looking statements are based upon the opinions and expectations of management of the Company as at the effective date of such statements and, in certain cases, information provided or disseminated by third parties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, and that information obtained from third party sources is reliable, they can give no assurance that those expectations will prove to have been correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, the actual events may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such risks include uncertainties relating to exploration activities; risks in obtaining regulatory approval; the impact of exploration competition; unexpected geological conditions; changes in government regulations and policies, including trade laws and policies; failure to obtain necessary permits and approvals from government authorities; volatility and sensitivity to market prices; volatility and sensitivity to capital market fluctuations; the ability to raise funds through private or public equity financings; environmental and safety risks including increased regulatory burdens; weather and other natural phenomena; and other exploration, development, operating, financial market risks. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof or the dates specifically referenced in this press release, where applicable. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.
Keep reading...Show less
09 September
ACG Metals Announces Commencement of Trading on the OTCQX Best Market
ACG is pleased to announce that its ordinary shares have today qualified and will begin trading on the OTCQX Best Market, under the OTCQX ticker code "ACGAF". ACG's shares will also continue to trade on the London Stock Exchange.
The OTCQX Best Market, operated by OTC Markets Group, is the highest tier of the U.S. OTC markets and is designed for established, investor-focused companies that meet high financial and governance standards.
This milestone represents a significant step in ACG's strategy to broaden its international shareholder base and enhance visibility among U.S. institutional and retail investors.
Representatives of the Company, including Chairman and CEO Artem Volynets, will participate in a ceremonial "ringing of the bell" at the OTC Markets office of the NYSE later today.
Artem Volynets (Chairman and CEO) and Patrick Henze (CFO) will provide a live presentation on the H1 2025 Financial Results and OTCQX listing via Investor Meet Company on 16 September 2025 at 13:00 BST.
Investors can register here.
Artem Volynets, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ACG, said:
"We are thrilled to begin trading on the OTCQX Best Market, a natural next step as we broaden our global investor outreach and look to enhance liquidity in our shares.
Trading in New York provides U.S. investors, including retail investors, with greater access to ACG at a time when, despite accelerating global demand for copper, opportunities to gain exposure to emerging copper producers remain limited in the U.S.
With the expansion of the Gediktepe mine advancing on schedule and a clear pipeline of copper-focused growth, we are building strong momentum and look forward to engaging with investors on both sides of the Atlantic as we continue to execute our growth strategy to deliver long-term, sustainable value for our shareholders."
Michael R. Pompeo, Non-Executive Director at ACG, said:
"Graduating to the OTCQX Best Market is an important milestone for ACG, and vital for American investors seeking exposure to an emerging copper miner at a time when such opportunities are still scarce. Copper is absolutely central to the energy transition, and ensuring continued Western access to critical metals has never been more important.
I look forward to contributing to ACG's story as it grows its U.S. presence and builds scale and value for shareholders."
The person responsible for the release of this information on behalf of the Company is Artem Volynets, Chief Executive Officer.
For further information please contact:
Palatine
Communications Advisor
Conal Walsh / James Gilheany/ Kelsey Traynor/ Richard Seed
Berenberg
Research Analysts
William Dalby +44 (0) 20 3753 3243
Richard Hatch +44 (0) 20 3753 3070
Cody Hayden +44 (0) 20 3753 3133
Joint Broker
Jennifer Lee
+44 (0) 20 3207 7800
Canaccord
Research Analysts
Tim Huff +44 (0) 20 7523 8374
Alex Bedwany +44 (0) 20 7523 8387
Joint Broker
James Asensio / Charlie Hammond
+ 44 (0) 20 7523 80
Cantor Fitzgerald
Research Analysts
Puneet Singh +1 (416) 350-8153
Stifel
Research Analysts
Andrew Breichmanas +44 (0) 20 3465 1110
Joint Broker
Ashton Clanfield / Varun Talwar
+44 (0) 20 7710 7600
About the Company
ACG Metals is a company with a vision to consolidate the copper industry through a series of roll-up acquisitions, with best-in-class ESG and carbon footprint characteristics.
In September 2024, ACG successfully completed the acquisition of the Gediktepe Mine which is expected to transition to primary copper and zinc production from 2026 and will target annual steady-state copper equivalent production of 20-25 kt. Gediktepe produced 55koz of AuEq in 2024.
ACG's team has extensive M&A experience built through decades spent at blue-chip multinationals in the sector. The team brings a significant network as well as a commitment to ESG principles and strong corporate governance.
For more information about ACG, please visit: www.acgmetals.com
Keep reading...Show less
09 September
Anglo American and Teck to Merge, Forming US$53 Billion Global Copper Powerhouse
Anglo American (LSE:AAL,OTCQX:AAUKF) and Teck Resources (TSX:TECK.A,TSX:TECK.B,NYSE:TECK) have agreed to merge in a blockbuster US$53 billion deal that will create one of the world’s largest copper producers.
Under the terms of the all-share merger, announced on Tuesday (September 9), Anglo American shareholders will hold 62.4 percent of the combined company, while Teck investors will own 37.6 percent.
The new entity, tentatively named Anglo Teck, will be headquartered in Vancouver and will have its primary listing on the London Stock Exchange, with secondary listings in Johannesburg, New York and Vancouver.
Copper, which is vital for power grids, electric vehicles and increasingly energy-hungry data centers, has become the focus of a global scramble for supply, driving consolidation among major players within the industry.
“We are all committed to preserving and building on the proud heritage of both companies, both in Canada, as Anglo Teck’s natural headquarters, and in South Africa where our commitment to investment and national priorities endure,” said Anglo American CEO Duncan Wanblad in the company's press release. Wanblad will lead the combined group from Canada, while Teck CEO Jonathan Price will serve as the deputy chief executive of Anglo Teck.
Copper is projected to account for more than 70 percent of the merged company’s earnings by 2027.
Both companies have recently fended off prior takeover attempts.
Last year, Anglo American rejected a US$38.8 billion bid from Australian giant BHP (ASX:BHP,NYSE:BHP,LSE:BHP), while Teck turned down a US$22.5 billion offer from Glencore (LSE:GLEN,OTC Pink:GLCNF) in 2023.
Analysts have described the deal as a signal of Anglo American’s shift from takeover target to aggressive consolidator.
“Anglo American has turned from prey to predator,” said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.
“The deal to buy Teck Resources, if it completes, means Anglo has not only pulled itself out of a hole, but also sends a message to mining peers that it is not a pushover.”
While the merger is structured as a zero-premium deal, Anglo plans to distribute a US$4.5 billion special dividend to shareholders before the completion of the transaction.
The consolidation is expected to generate significant cost savings. Anglo Teck has projected US$800 million in annual savings within four years, with roughly US$60 million targeted from executive and head office rationalization.
While the companies have pledged “no net reduction in the number of employees” in Canada, market watchers anticipate potential job losses at Anglo’s London office as the headquarters shift to Vancouver.
Canadian officials have already commented on the transaction, with Mélanie Joly, minister of innovation, science and industry, saying it will be reviewed to ensure it represents a "net benefit" to Canada.
Investors reacted positively to the announcement. Anglo’s shares climbed more than 10 percent following the news, lifting its market cap to US$39.5 billion, while Teck’s US-listed shares gained over 10.4 percent in pre-market trading.
Beyond copper, London-based Anglo American has been actively restructuring its portfolio.
The company has sold or demerged non-core assets to focus on copper and iron ore, including the demerger of its platinum business in May and the pending sale of its nickel and steelmaking coal operations.
Anglo is also exploring options for its De Beers diamond unit, either through a potential sale or a separate listing.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Keep reading...Show less
04 September
Empire Metals Limited Announces Interim Results
Empire Metals Limited (LON:EEE)(OTCQX:EPMLF), the resource exploration and development company, is pleased to announce its interim results for the six-month period ended 30 June 2025.
Highlights:
- Pitfield confirmed as the world's most significant new titanium discovery, with unparalled scale, consistency of high-grade and purity.
- Largest drilling campaign to date launched at the Thomas Prospect delivered outstanding results and identified a large high-grade near-surface core, averaging ~6% TiO₂ over a continuous 3.6km strike.
- Metallurgical testwork achieved a 99.25% TiO₂ product, demonstrating a highly efficient and potentially lower-cost processing route.
- Process development work has confirmed that Pitfield's weathered ore is ideally suited to conventional mineral separation and refining, differentiating it from ilmenite-based projects which typically face lower recoveries, higher costs, and significant environmental challenges.
- Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") on track for release in the coming weeks.
- £4.5m raised in May 2025 to accelerate Pitfield development, with strong institutional support.
- Further strengthening of board and technicial team with appointment of Phil Brumit as Non-Executive Director, Alan Rubio as Study Manager and Pocholo Aviso as Hydro-metallurgist.
- Commenced US trading on the OTCQX in the US, broadening international investor access.
Shaun Bunn, Managing Director, commented:"The first half of 2025 has been a period of remarkable activity and momentum for Empire. Pitfield is no longer just a discovery story - it is fast becoming recognised as a project of global importance, with results that continue to exceed expectations. Our drilling campaigns have delivered some of the highest TiO₂ grades we've seen to date, confirming not only the exceptional quality of the deposit but also its scale consistency and simplicity.
"Metallurgical testwork has shown that we can achieve a product of extraordinary purity using straightforward, conventional processing methods.This rare combination of scale, grade and simplicity underpins our confidence that Pitfield can emerge as one of the world's leading titanium projects, capable of supplying high-value sectors such as aerospace and defence for decades to come.
"From an operational standpoint, we are now on the cusp of delivering our maiden MRE, which we believe will firmly establish Pitfield among the world's leading titanium assets. Beyond that, the pathway is clear: complete our expanded testwork, progress to pilot-scale operations, and begin engaging directly with end-users - particularly in high-value markets such as aerospace and defence, where titanium's strategic importance is growing rapidly.
"It is also encouraging to see the strength of market support for what we are building and I am confident that Empire can bring this once-in-a-lifetime discovery to commercial fruition in an expedient manner. With a world-class asset, a strengthened technical team, and strong financial backing, we are exceptionally well positioned for the next phase of growth."
Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure
Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, as incorporated into UK law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, until the release of this announcement.
For further information please visit www.empiremetals.com or contact:
CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT
The progress we have made during 2025 at our flagship Pitfield Project in Western Australia has been nothing short of transformational, positioning the Company at the forefront of what we believe is the most significant titanium discovery globally. This represents a generational opportunity rapidly moving from exploration success toward commercial reality.
Over the past six months, our team has demonstrated not only technical excellence but also the ability to deliver results that have redefined the perception of the Company in the market. We have moved from exploration to successfully establishing Pitfield's potential to support long-term, large-scale, and high-value titanium supply. This achievement is reflected in the strong support we continue to receive from institutional investors, with £4.5 million raised in May 2025, and in the remarkable performance of our share price, which has risen more than 500% since the beginning of the year in response to a series of consequential milestone achievements.
What sets Pitfield apart is not just its extraordinary scale, but the exceptional quality of its titanium mineralisation. Unlike many other titanium projects around the world, Pitfield benefits from high-grade mineralisation from surface which has been proven to be of exceptional purity, being very low in deleterious contaminants but also amenable to simple, conventional mining methods due to its unique geological profile. Equally important, our metallurgical work has confirmed that simple, conventional processing can deliver an exceptionally pure titanium dioxide product, grading 99.25% TiO₂.
This combination of scale, grade, purity, and processing simplicity puts Pitfield in a league of its own. The Project is also located in Western Australia - a Tier One mining jurisdiction with world-class infrastructure, stable governance, a skilled workforce and a deeply rooted mining culture. Together, these advantages create a foundation for Pitfield to become a globally significant source of titanium supply.
During the first half of 2025, we advanced Pitfield across multiple fronts. A major drilling campaign was launched in February that provided not only the bulk metallurgical samples that enabled a significant scale-up of our metallurgical test work programme during the period, but also represented the next step towards defining a Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for Pitfield.
A further drill campaign was launched in June 2025, the largest at Pitfield to date. The programme covered more than 11 square kilometres and targeted high-grade titanium mineralisation within the in-situ weathered cap at the Thomas Prospect, with the objective of delivering the MRE. This programme delivered some of the highest titanium dioxide grades recorded to date, with selected intercepts including: 44m @ 7.87% TiO2 from surface (AC25TOM159); 50m @ 7.84% TiO2 from 4m (AC25TOM130); 54m @ 7.41% TiO2 from surface (AC25TOM118); 98m @ 7.05% TiO2 from 2m (RC25TOM062); and 98m @ 7.05% TiO2 from 2m (RC25TOM068). A large, high-grade central core was identified from this drilling which averaged ~6% TiO2 across a continuous 3.6km strike length. In addition, nearly two thirds of all drillholes averaged > 4% TiO2, with over 90% exceeding a 2% TiO2 cut-off grade.
We are now on the cusp of delivering our maiden MRE, which is expected in the coming weeks. Based on the results to date, we expect the MRE to be world-class and to serve as a foundation for the next phase of project development including mine scoping studies.
Following the process development breakthrough announced post period end in August 2025, we are progressing through the bench-scale and large-scale batch metallurgical testwork programme, which we expect to complete by early 2026. This work will feed into the design of a continuous pilot plant, enabling us to refine the commercial flowsheet and to produce bulk samples for evaluation by prospective end-users.
While most of the world's titanium feedstock is used to produce titanium dioxide for pigments in paints, coatings, and plastics, Pitfield's unique quality opens doors to higher-value markets. In particular, titanium sponge (for use in titanium metal production) stands out as a strategic growth opportunity. Titanium metal is essential in defence and aerospace applications due to its remarkable strength-to-weight ratio and resistance to extreme conditions. These attributes make it critical for fighter jets, naval vessels, spacecraft, and next-generation technologies.
At a time when the geopolitical landscape is shifting rapidly, the security of titanium supply has never been more important. China has tripled its titanium sponge output since 2018 and now controls nearly 70% of global supply. The United States is 95% reliant on imports of titanium sponge and 86% reliant on imports of mineral concentrates. Similarly, the European Union is exposed to supply risks, with no meaningful domestic production. Pitfield therefore represents a unique opportunity for Empire to establish itself as a secure, Western-aligned generational supplier of titanium. This strategic positioning is already resonating strongly with investors and potential industry partners.
Corporate
As Pitfield advances toward development, we have made strategic additions to our team to ensure we have the right expertise in place. In January 2025, we were delighted to welcome Phil Brumit to the Board as a Non-Executive Director and Chair of our Technical Committee. Phil brings more than 40 years of operational and project management experience across leading global mining companies, including Freeport-McMoRan, Lundin Mining, and Newmont Corporation. His proven track record in overseeing large-scale projects from development through to production will continue to be invaluable as we pursue an expeditious development of Pitfield.
Following the period end, we further strengthened our technical leadership with the appointments of Alan Rubio as Study Manager and Pocholo Aviso as Hydrometallurgist. Alan brings nearly three decades of experience in project evaluation and development, and will play a central role in assessing mining and infrastructure scenarios, as well as overseeing key economic studies. Pocholo, with his background in the TiO₂ pigment industry and metallurgical expertise, will lead the product development programme, optimising process flowsheets and assessing market pathways. Together, these appointments significantly enhance our ability to quickly advance Pitfield toward feasibility study stage with confidence and precision.
Alongside our operational and corporate progress, we have also been proactive in broadening awareness of the Empire investment proposition to a wider international audience. A key part of this strategy was our decision to commence trading of our shares on the OTCQB Market in the United States in March 2025. We were particularly pleased to be upgraded to the OTCQX Market only a few months later, which is a significant step forward in providing US investors with greater visibility of, and access to, Empire.
Trading on OTCQX opens the Company to a deep and diverse pool of new shareholders, many of whom are actively seeking exposure to strategic metals. Titanium is formally recognised as a critical mineral in numerous jurisdictions, including the United States, and our marketing initiatives across North America have confirmed the strong appetite for high-quality investment opportunities in this sector. Empire is therefore exceptionally well positioned to capture growing international investor interest as Pitfield advances toward commercialisation.
Financial
As an exploration and development group which has no revenue, we are reporting a loss for the six months ended 30 June 2025 of £1,704,821 (30 June 2024: loss of £1,389,318).
In May 2025, the Company announced that it had raised £4.5 million before expenses by way of a placing of 47,368,423 new ordinary shares of no par value to new and existing investors at 9.5p per share.
The Group's cash position as at 30 June 2025 was £6.3 million.
Outlook
The months ahead will be a busy and exciting time for Empire Metals. The maiden MRE will provide a foundation for detailed project evaluation, while ongoing metallurgical testwork will further optimise our flowsheet and advance our understanding of Pitfield's product potential. As we transition into the pilot testing phase, we will be engaging more closely with potential customers, including those in the titanium metal supply chain, to position Pitfield as a long-term, strategic source of secure supply.
At the same time, we will continue to strengthen our team and capabilities to match the scale of the opportunity before us. With a world-class asset, a highly experienced team, strong financial backing, and a supportive market, we are exceptionally well placed to deliver on the unprecendented opportunity Pitfield presents.
I would like to thank our shareholders for their continued support and confidence in Empire. The progress we have made in such a short time has been extraordinary, and I firmly believe we are only at the beginning of a highly rewarding journey that will see Pitfield become established as one of the most important titanium projects globally.
With Pitfield, we are building the foundations of a secure, generational-scale titanium supply business that has the potential to reshape the global titanium industry. The coming months promise to be both exciting and defining, and I look forward to updating you on our continued progress.
Neil O'Brien
Non-Executive Chairman
3 September 2025
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
1. General Information
The principal activity of Empire Metals Limited ('the Company') and its subsidiaries (together 'the Group') is the exploration and development of precious and base metals. The Company's shares are quoted on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange. The Company is incorporated in the British Virgin Islands and domiciled in the United Kingdom. The Company was incorporated on 10 February 2010 under the name Gold Mining Company Limited. On 10 October 2016 the Company changed its name from Noricum Gold Limited to Georgian Mining Corporation and subsequently on 10 February 2020 changed its name from Georgian Mining Corporation to Empire Metals Limited.
The address of the Company's registered office is Craigmuir Chambers, PO Box 71, Road Town, Tortola BVI.
2. Basis of Preparation
The condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the requirements of the AIM Rules for Companies. As permitted, the Company has chosen not to adopt IAS 34 "Interim Financial Statements" in preparing this interim financial information. The condensed interim financial statements should be read in conjunction with the annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2024, which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as adopted by the European Union.
The interim financial information set out above does not constitute statutory accounts. They have been prepared on a going concern basis in accordance with the recognition and measurement criteria of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as adopted by the European Union. Statutory financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2024 were approved by the Board of Directors on 5 June 2025. The report of the auditors on those financial statements was unqualified.
Going concern
The Directors, having made appropriate enquiries, consider that adequate resources exist for the Group to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future and that, therefore, it is appropriate to adopt the going concern basis in preparing the condensed interim financial statements for the period ended 30 June 2025.
The factors that were extant in the 31 December 2024 Annual Report are still relevant to this report and as such reference should be made to the going concern note and disclosures in the 2024 Annual Report.
Risks and uncertainties
The Board continuously assesses and monitors the key risks of the business. The key risks that could affect the Group's medium-term performance and the factors that mitigate those risks have not substantially changed from those set out in the Group's 31 December 2024 Annual Report and Financial Statements, a copy of which is available on the Group's website: https://www.empiremetals.co.uk. The key financial risks are liquidity risk, foreign exchange risk, credit risk, price risk and interest rate risk.
Critical accounting estimates
The preparation of condensed interim financial statements requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities, income and expenses, and disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the end of the reporting period. Significant items subject to such estimates are set out in note 4 of the Group's 31 December 2024 Annual Report and Financial Statements. Actual amounts may differ from these estimates. The nature and amounts of such estimates have not changed significantly during the interim period.
3. Accounting Policies
The same accounting policies, presentation and methods of computation have been followed in these condensed interim financial statements as were applied in the preparation of the Group's annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2024.
3.1 Changes in accounting policy and disclosures
(a) New and amended standards mandatory for the first time for the financial periods beginning on or after 1 January 2025.
The International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) issued various amendments and revisions to International Financial Reporting Standards and IFRIC interpretations. The amendments and revisions were applicable for the period ended 30 June 2025 but did not result in any material changes to the Financial Statements of the Group.
b) New standards, amendments and interpretations in issue but not yet effective or not yet endorsed and not early adopted.
There are a number of standards, amendments to standards, and interpretations which have been issued by the IASB that are effective in future accounting periods and which have not been adopted early.
4. Administrative expenses
5. Dividends
No dividend has been declared or paid by the Company during the six months ended 30 June 2025 (2024: nil).
6. Intangible Assets
The Exploration & Evaluation additions in the current period primarily relates to work performed at the Company's Pitfield project.
The Directors do not consider the asset to be impaired.
7. Held for Sale Asset
The Company continue to work on a potential divestment of the Eclipse project and are actively engaged with a number of Australian companies operating in the gold mining sector to find a buyer. Management are committed to the sale of the Eclipse licence.
8. Trade and Other Payables
9. Share capital and share premium
10. Earnings per share
The calculation of the total basic loss per share of 0.260 pence (30 June 2024: 0.230 pence) is based on the loss attributable to equity owners of the parent company of £1,704,821 (30 June 2024: £1,389,318 ) and on the weighted average number of ordinary shares of 651,359,884 (30 June 2024: 595,703,671) in issue during the period.
Details of share options that could potentially dilute earnings per share in future periods are disclosed in the notes to the Group's Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2024.
2,000,000 options were granted during the period. The total number of options outstanding at 30 June 2025 is 67,200,000.
11. Commitments
Commitments stated in the Group's Annual Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2024 remain.
12. Events after the balance sheet date
There have been no events after the reporting date of a material nature.
13. Approval of interim financial statements
The condensed interim financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 3 September 2025.
Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure
Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, as incorporated into UK law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, until the release of this announcement.
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
Click here to connect with Empire Metals Limited (LON:EEE)(OTCQX:EPMLF) to receive an Investor Presentation
Keep reading...Show less
Latest News
Sign up to get your FREE
Empire Metals Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
American Battery4.030.24
Aion Therapeutic0.10-0.01
Cybin Corp2.140.00