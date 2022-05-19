Resource News Investing News

EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTC: EMPPF) ("EMP Metals" or the "Company ") is pleased to provide an update on its previously announced acceleration of warrants expiry date issued on August 4, 2021 (the "Warrants") (see press release dated May 4 2022).  The Company has completed the acceleration raising $2,478,421.62 from the exercise of 10,775,746 Warrants.  As a result, the Company now has approximately $3.8 million in cash on hand.

Rob Gamley , President of EMP Metals, stated, "With 97% of the warrants exercised, it is great to see such strong support and confidence in our Company from existing shareholders.  The additional cash strengthens our balance sheet and allows us to expand our exploration and development plans on our lithium-brine properties in Saskatchewan ."

About EMP Metals

EMP Metals is a Canadian-based exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of mineral projects with significant development potential. Its current portfolio includes lithium exploration projects in Saskatchewan , Canada.  For more information, please go to the Company's website at www.empmetals.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. EMP Metals cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond EMP Metals' control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to EMP Metals' limited operating history, ability to obtain sufficient financing to carry out its exploration and development objectives on its mineral properties, obtaining the necessary permits to carry out its activities and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, EMP Metals undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (" CSE ") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE EMP Metals Corp.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/19/c6321.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

EMP MetalsCSE:EMPSBase Metals Investing
EMPS:CNX
EMP Metals

EMP Metals


Keep reading...Show less
EMP METALS ACCELERATES WARRANT EXPIRY DATE

EMP METALS ACCELERATES WARRANT EXPIRY DATE

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S./

EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTC: EMPPF) ("EMP Metals" or the "Company ") announces that it has accelerated the expiry date of common share purchase warrants of the Company issued on August 4, 2021 (the "Warrants") in accordance with the terms of the Warrants. Approximately 11.1 million Warrants are currently outstanding and are subject to acceleration. If all Warrants are exercised, the Company will receive proceeds of approximately $2.56 million which will be used to drill the Company's lithium brine properties located in Saskatchewan .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
EMP METALS GRANTS STOCK OPTIONS

EMP METALS GRANTS STOCK OPTIONS

EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTC: EMPPF) ("EMP Metals" or the "Company ") announces that it has granted a total of 700,000 stock options to its directors, officers, employees, consultants and advisors. All options expire five years from the date of grant.  500,000 are exercisable at $0.40 per share and vesting immediately.  200,000 are exercisable at $0.40 per share with 50% of the options available on the grant date and the remaining 50% vesting for 6 months after the grant date.

About EMP Metals

EMP Metals is a Canadian-based exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of mineral projects with significant development potential. Its current portfolio includes lithium exploration projects in Saskatchewan , Canada.  For more information, please go to the Company's website at www.empmetals.com .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

New Media Capital 2.0 Inc. Announces Proposed Qualifying Transaction With Hypersonix Launch Systems Ltd.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWS WIRES

New Media Capital 2.0 Inc. (" New Media " or the " Company ") (TSXV: NEME.P) announces that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent dated January 26 th 2022 with Hypersonix Launch Systems Ltd. (" Hypersonix "), a private company incorporated under the laws of New South Wales, Australia, to effect an arm's length transaction that will result in a reverse takeover of New Media by Hypersonix (the " Proposed Transaction "). Trading in the common shares of New Media have been halted until such time as all required documentation has been filed with and accepted by the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV ") in connection with the Proposed Transaction. There can be no assurances that the Proposed Transaction will be completed on the terms set out below or at all.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
EMP METALS APPOINTS BALAZS AS TECHNICAL ADVISOR

EMP METALS APPOINTS BALAZS AS TECHNICAL ADVISOR

EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTC: EMPPF) ("EMP Metals" or the "Company ") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Brian Balazs to the position of technical consultant.

Mr. Balazs has over 30 years experience encompassing all aspects of oil and gas exploration and development, from basin analysis and prospect generation through to development drilling and acquisitions. He brings a diverse skill set prospecting for oil and gas throughout western Canada and internationally, including various countries in Europe , Africa , and South America .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
EMP METALS APPOINTS KOBLER AS TECHNICAL ADVISOR

EMP METALS APPOINTS KOBLER AS TECHNICAL ADVISOR

EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTC: EMPPF) ("EMP Metals" or the "Company ") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Michael Kobler to the position of technical consultant.

Mr. Kobler is the former president, and current general manager of US operations for American Lithium (TSXV-Li), successfully advancing the TLC lithium project in Nevada . Prior to that, Mr. Kobler has specialized in identifying, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resource opportunities throughout the world as well as overseeing the design and construction of a number of infrastructure projects.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fabled Copper Announces DTC Eligibility

Fabled Copper Announces DTC Eligibility

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL; FSE:XZ7) is pleased to announce that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") in the United States

DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a U.S. company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC are considered to be "DTC eligible". DTC eligibility is expected to create a seamless process of trading and enhance liquidity of the Company's common shares in the United States over time. The ability to have the Company's common shares electronically cleared and settled in the United States is far more convenient and reduces the costs incurred in trading shares. With the Company's common shares now traded electronically, existing investors benefit from greater liquidity over time and execution speeds, while new U.S. based investors are less restricted from participating in trading the Company's shares.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lion Copper and Gold Announces Agreement for Stage One Work Program with Rio Tinto and Commencement of Permitting Process

Lion Copper and Gold Announces Agreement for Stage One Work Program with Rio Tinto and Commencement of Permitting Process

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. (TSXV: LEO) (OTCQB: LCGMF) ("Lion CG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has reached final agreement with Rio Tinto America Inc. ("Rio Tinto") on the scope of the Stage 1 Program of Work referenced in the Parties' March 18, 2022 Option Agreement. See news release dated March 21, 2022 for details.

With this key milestone achieved, Rio Tinto will provide funding to the Company in the amount of US$3,750,000 for Mason Valley project development, exploration efforts and other agreed-upon corporate purposes, including without limitation:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NPV increases to C$383M with average EBITDA of C$102m pa for Superior Lake Zinc Project

NPV increases to C$383M with average EBITDA of C$102m pa for Superior Lake Zinc Project

(TheNewswire)

Metallum Resources Inc.

HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Goldplay Signs Letter of Agreement With Portuguese State Owned Mining Company and Files Joint Exploration Application in the World-Class Iberian Pyrite Belt

Goldplay Signs Letter of Agreement With Portuguese State Owned Mining Company and Files Joint Exploration Application in the World-Class Iberian Pyrite Belt

TSXV:AUC)(USOTCQB:AUCCF)(Frankfurt:9FY), (the "Company" or "Goldplay"), is pleased to announce that it has signed a Letter of Agreement (the "LOA") with Empresa de Desenvolvimento Mineiro SA ("EDM"), a Portugese State owned mining company, in regards to an application submitted for a new exploration concession totaling 137 square kilometers ("Monte das Mesas " or the "Property") located in the world-class VMS district in the Iberian Pyrite Belt ("IBT"). The Company believes that the Property holds great potential to host significant base and precious metals mineralization

The LOA was signed by Goldplay and EDM on April 7, 2022 and the Property's exploration application has been filed with the Portuguese Mines Department on May 6, 2022. A consortium agreement will be signed upon granting of the mineral rights. EDM will participate with 15% and Goldplay with 85% in the consortium. EDM will have a free carried interest in the consortium until Goldplay has completed a total of 650,000 Euro in exploration costs. This amount represents the total of EDM's previous exploration expenditures on the Property. Future exploration costs in excess of 650,000 Euro will be funded by each party on proportional basis.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Emerita Accelerates Diamond Drill Program at Romanera Deposit and Increases Program to 70,000 meters

Emerita Accelerates Diamond Drill Program at Romanera Deposit and Increases Program to 70,000 meters

Emerita Resources Corp. (TSX V: EMO; OTC: EMOTF) (the "Company" or "Emerita") announces that with the permitting for the Romanera and El Cura deposits now completed at its wholly owned Iberia Belt West Project ("IBW" or the "Project") the focus of the program has shifted to the Romanera Deposit. In order to delineate this deposit and accelerate the Project towards a production decision, the Company intends to complete 70 km of diamond drilling this year.

According to Joaquin Merino, P.Geo, President of Emerita, "Our team is fully prepared and excited to execute on this drill campaign. The core shacks and sampling facilities are in place. Our QA/QC protocols are well established and we have environmental and safety professionals dedicated to the Project to ensure we operate to the highest standards of environmental and safety performance."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
EV Nickel Targets Large Scale Nickel Potential of Carman-Langmuir Area

EV Nickel Targets Large Scale Nickel Potential of Carman-Langmuir Area

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR TO US WIRE SERVICES

  • The properties acquired earlier this year have had extensive historic exploration: mapping, surface sampling and diamond drilling, which have identified large dunitic bodies with elevated nickel contents
  • Dunitic/peridotitic units are exposed in outcrop and are estimated to extend over at least 8 kilometres of strike on EV Nickel property, across a section of Carman and Langmuir Townships
  • EVNi will now sample the outcrops to verify the nickel potential of the area, planning to start in late spring
  • After the updated surface sampling, EVNi plans to be drilling the area later this year

EV Nickel Inc. (TSXV:EVNI) ("EVNi" or the "Company") is targeting the large-scale nickel potential of its Carman-Langmuir Zone located in Carman and Langmuir Townships, approximately 30 km southeast of Timmins, Ontario

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×