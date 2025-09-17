EMP METALS APPROVED FOR UP TO $4.27 MILLION IN TRANSFERABLE ROYALTY TAX CREDITS FROM THE GOVERNMENT OF SASKATCHEWAN'S CRITICAL MINERALS PROGRAM

EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS,OTC:EMPPF) (OTCQB: EMPPF) ("EMP Metals" or the "Company ") is pleased to announce that it has been approved to receive up to $4,270,000 in transferable royalty and freehold production tax credits through the Government of Saskatchewan's Critical Minerals Innovation Incentive (SCMII), administered by the Ministry of Energy and Resources.

The Government of Saskatchewan's program will support the development of EMP Metals' lithium refining demonstration plant in southeast Saskatchewan , known as Project Aurora. Project Aurora will involve building and operating a small-scale lithium refining demonstration facility to innovate and prove out a model for larger, commercial-scale lithium production in the future.

"This is an important and exciting step forward for Saskatchewan ," said Energy and Resources Minister Colleen Young . "By approving this project under the SCMII, we're opening the door to new technology that will lead to new investment, good jobs, and a larger role in the clean energy economy. Project Aurora will help strengthen Saskatchewan's position as a reliable supplier of the critical minerals the world needs and underscores our province's status as one of the best places in the world to invest in responsible resource development."

Karl Kottmeier , CEO of EMP Metals, commented, "We greatly appreciate the Saskatchewan government's approval of our application for SCMII funding. Once again Saskatchewan has proven that it is truly a supporter of new investment and technological development. With Project Aurora, EMP and our partner Saltworks Technologies are excited to be building lithium production in the province and bringing longer-term employment opportunities to the community. This support only deepens our commitment to our work in Saskatchewan ."

" Saskatchewan is clearly focused on harnessing its critical minerals, entrepreneurship, and innovation capacity. We are thrilled to be collaborating with EMP Metals and Team Saskatchewan to demonstrate next generation lithium extraction technologies that will help unlock new opportunities for current and future generations," said Bejamin Sparrow , CEO of Saltworks Technologies.

Project Aurora is a joint initiative between EMP Metals Corp. and Saltworks Technologies Inc. that builds on a successful lithium conversion pilot program. Saltworks will design and construct the demonstration plant, while EMP Metals will provide lithium brine from its Viewfield well and further infrastructure.

Launched in 2024, the SCMII follows private investment and provides transferable royalty and freehold production tax credits on eligible innovation commercialization projects. The program is designed to drive investments that lead to greater recovery, improved environmental outcomes and increased value-added processing or byproduct commercialization in the province's critical minerals sector. The SCMII supports a wide range of innovative projects targeting 11 emerging critical minerals in Saskatchewan , including lithium.

Saskatchewan continues to be ranked as Canada's top jurisdiction for mining investment, according to the Fraser Institute's Annual Survey of Mining Companies. In 2023, the province launched 'Securing the Future: Saskatchewan's Critical Minerals Strategy' to foster sector growth, aligning with the Saskatchewan Growth Plan. The strategy aims to increase Saskatchewan's share of national mineral exploration to 15 per cent by 2030, double the number of critical minerals produced, and enhance output of potash, uranium, and helium. It also seeks to establish Saskatchewan as a hub for rare earth elements.

About EMP Metals

EMP is a Canadian-based lithium exploration and development company focused on large-scale resources using direct lithium extraction (DLE). EMP currently holds over 205,000 net acres (83,000 hectares) of Subsurface Dispositions and strategic wellbores in Southern Saskatchewan .

For more information, please go to the Company's website at www.empmetals.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. EMP Metals cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond EMP Metals' control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to EMP Metals' limited operating history, ability to obtain sufficient financing to carry out its exploration and development objectives on its mineral properties, obtaining the necessary permits to carry out its activities and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, EMP Metals undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

EMP METALS TESTS UP TO 148 MG/L LITHIUM AT MANSUR PROJECT, SASKATCHEWAN

EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTCQB: EMPPF) ("EMP Metals" or the "Company ") is pleased to announce positive results from the recently completed flow test of its second test well, 14-36-009-13W20, in the Mansur permit area located in southeast Saskatchewan ( Figure 1 ).  Third-party laboratory testing returned lithium concentrations in the Duperow formation up to 148 mgl. 1

The flow test confirmed high lithium concentrations ranging from 77 to 148 mg/l within 3 zones targeted for future development within the Duperow beds ( Figure 2 ).
The Wymark C zone tested 147 to 148 mg/l from a 11.6 m thick zone with average porosity of 10.4%.
The Wymark E zone tested 101 to 106 mg/l from a 4.9 m thick zone with average porosity of 12.7%.
The Wymark B zone tested 77 mg/l from a 16.9m thick zone with average porosity of 13.8%.

EMP METALS ANNOUNCES UPLISTING TO OTCQB

VANCOUVER, BC Dec. 21, 2022 CNW EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTCQB: EMPPF) ("EMP Metals" or the "Company ") is pleased to announce that it has obtained approval from the OTC Markets Group for listing of its common shares on the OTCQB under the symbol "EMPPF". It is anticipated that EMP Metals' uplisting to the OTCQB will provide greater liquidity and a more seamless trading experience for U.S. shareholders. Trading on the OTCQB will begin December 21, 2022 .

EMP Metals' common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol "EMPS".

EMP METALS ACQUIRES THIRD WELLBORE AT MANSUR FOR LITHIUM TESTING

EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTC: EMPPF) ("EMP Metals" or the "Company ") is pleased to announce that Hub City Lithium Corp. (" HCL "), a subsidiary company to EMP, has acquired an additional wellbore in its Mansur Permit Area.

The new well, 141/08-03-009-13 W2M (" Third Test Well "), is located at the Mansur Permit Area of southeast Saskatchewan and is approximately half a mile from the Company's first test well in the Mansur which confirmed concentrations of up to 96.3 mg/l in the Duperow zone and approximately one and a half miles from the second test well for which results are pending (please see press release dated October 31 , 2022).  The Third Test Well has been acquired for no consideration and the assumption of future abandonment and reclamation costs.

EMP METALS SPUDS FIRST LITHIUM WELL IN VIEWFIELD, SASKATCHEWAN

EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTC: EMPPF) ("EMP" or the "Company ") is pleased to announce Hub City Lithium Corp. ("HCL"), a subsidiary company to EMP, has spud its first targeted lithium well in Viewfield, Saskatchewan.  Drilling operations are expected to be completed by November 14 th 2022.  Following drilling, testing of the Duperow formation to evaluate brine concentration and flow rates will commence.

Brine sampling of a vertical wellbore on HCL's Mansur property returned lithium concentrations of up to 96 mg/l in the Duperow formation.  EMP is concurrently testing a second well on the Mansur permit (see press release dated October 31, 2022 ), and drilling the Viewfield well approximately 40 km to the southeast.  Both of these tests offset the 14-12 Midale well, which has similar geology, and tested lithium concentrations up to 190 mg/l. 1 Positive results at Viewfield and Mansur have the potential to establish a lithium brine resource that is contiguous over several townships of HCL's land holdings.

EMP METALS COMMENCES RE-ENTRY OF SECOND WELL AT MANSUR FOR LITHIUM TESTING

EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTC: EMPPF) ("EMP" or the "Company ") is pleased to announce Hub City Lithium Corp. ("HCL"), a subsidiary company to EMP, has now commenced the re-entry of wellbore 10114-36-008-13 W2M (the "Second Test Well") to test the inflow potential and lithium concentrations in the Duperow zone. The Second Test Well is located in the Mansur Permit Area of southeast Saskatchewan approximately half a mile from the Company's first test well, 1111-02-009-13W20, which confirmed lithium concentrations of up to 96.3 mgl (see press release dated February 2, 2022 ).

Rob Gamley , CEO of EMP, commented, "We are pleased to commence this second re-entry at Mansur and believe it will be a key catalyst for EMP Metals and the expansion of our prospect. This operation will complement our results from our first re-entry, and we are optimistic this step-out re-entry will allow us the option to consider a Preliminary Economic Assessment."

×