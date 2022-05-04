Resource News Investing News

EMP Metals Corp. announces that it has accelerated the expiry date of common share purchase warrants of the Company issued on August 4, 2021 in accordance with the terms of the Warrants. Approximately 11.1 million Warrants are currently outstanding and are subject to acceleration. If all Warrants are exercised, the Company will receive proceeds of approximately $2.56 million which will be used to drill the Company's lithium brine properties located in Saskatchewan.

EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTC: EMPPF) ("EMP Metals" or the "Company ") announces that it has accelerated the expiry date of common share purchase warrants of the Company issued on August 4, 2021 (the "Warrants") in accordance with the terms of the Warrants. Approximately 11.1 million Warrants are currently outstanding and are subject to acceleration. If all Warrants are exercised, the Company will receive proceeds of approximately $2.56 million which will be used to drill the Company's lithium brine properties located in Saskatchewan .

Under the terms of the Warrants, the Company is permitted to accelerate the expiry date if the average closing price of the Company's common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange for any 10 consecutive trading days is equal to or greater than $0.50 (the "Acceleration Event"). The Company is pleased to confirm that the Acceleration Event occurred as of May 3, 2022 . Accordingly, the Company has chosen to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to May 18, 2022 and this news release constitutes notice to the Warrant holders of the acceleration under the terms of the Warrants. Holders may exercise the Warrants before 5:00 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time on May 18, 2022 (the "Expiry Time") by observing the process as set out in their Warrant certificates. All Warrants remaining unexercised after the Expiry Time will be cancelled.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or solicitation of an offer to buy, nor will there be any sale of any of the securities offered in any jurisdiction where such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including the United States of America . The securities being offered as part of the exercise of warrants have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and accordingly may not be offered or sold in the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and any applicable state securities laws, or pursuant to available exemptions therefrom.

About EMP Metals

EMP Metals is a Canadian-based exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of mineral projects with significant development potential. Its current portfolio includes lithium exploration projects in Saskatchewan, Canada . For more information, please go to the Company's website at www.empmetals.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. EMP Metals cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond EMP Metals' control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to EMP Metals' limited operating history, ability to obtain sufficient financing to carry out its exploration and development objectives on its mineral properties, obtaining the necessary permits to carry out its activities and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, EMP Metals undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

EMP METALS GRANTS STOCK OPTIONS

EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTC: EMPPF) ("EMP Metals" or the "Company ") announces that it has granted a total of 700,000 stock options to its directors, officers, employees, consultants and advisors. All options expire five years from the date of grant.  500,000 are exercisable at $0.40 per share and vesting immediately.  200,000 are exercisable at $0.40 per share with 50% of the options available on the grant date and the remaining 50% vesting for 6 months after the grant date.

About EMP Metals

EMP Metals is a Canadian-based exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of mineral projects with significant development potential. Its current portfolio includes lithium exploration projects in Saskatchewan , Canada.  For more information, please go to the Company's website at www.empmetals.com .

New Media Capital 2.0 Inc. Announces Proposed Qualifying Transaction With Hypersonix Launch Systems Ltd.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWS WIRES

New Media Capital 2.0 Inc. (" New Media " or the " Company ") (TSXV: NEME.P) announces that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent dated January 26 th 2022 with Hypersonix Launch Systems Ltd. (" Hypersonix "), a private company incorporated under the laws of New South Wales, Australia, to effect an arm's length transaction that will result in a reverse takeover of New Media by Hypersonix (the " Proposed Transaction "). Trading in the common shares of New Media have been halted until such time as all required documentation has been filed with and accepted by the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV ") in connection with the Proposed Transaction. There can be no assurances that the Proposed Transaction will be completed on the terms set out below or at all.

EMP METALS APPOINTS BALAZS AS TECHNICAL ADVISOR

EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTC: EMPPF) ("EMP Metals" or the "Company ") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Brian Balazs to the position of technical consultant.

Mr. Balazs has over 30 years experience encompassing all aspects of oil and gas exploration and development, from basin analysis and prospect generation through to development drilling and acquisitions. He brings a diverse skill set prospecting for oil and gas throughout western Canada and internationally, including various countries in Europe , Africa , and South America .

EMP METALS APPOINTS KOBLER AS TECHNICAL ADVISOR

EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTC: EMPPF) ("EMP Metals" or the "Company ") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Michael Kobler to the position of technical consultant.

Mr. Kobler is the former president, and current general manager of US operations for American Lithium (TSXV-Li), successfully advancing the TLC lithium project in Nevada . Prior to that, Mr. Kobler has specialized in identifying, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resource opportunities throughout the world as well as overseeing the design and construction of a number of infrastructure projects.

EMP METALS LITHIUM BRINE FLOW TEST SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETED

EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTC: EMPPF) ("EMP Metals" or the "Company ") is pleased to announce positive results from the recently completed flow test of its first test well, 1111-02-009-13W20, in the Mansur permit area located in southeast Saskatchewan .

The flow test has confirmed 4 primary zones of interest for future analysis and development, which were broken into two testing intervals: (1) Wymark A/B; and (2) Wymark E/F. As previously reported, laboratory testing of these zones in the Duperow formation returned lithium concentrations up to 96.3 mg/l, which exceeded the Company's target of 74.6 mg/l (see news release dated September 29, 2021 ).

Goldplay Drills 12.2m of 1.18% Copper, Including 5.5m of 2.33 % Copper at Aparis Mine, In Southern Portugal

TSXV:AUC) (OTCQB:AUCCF), (Frankfurt:9FY), (the "Company" or "Goldplay"), is pleased to announce new drill results from the Phase 1 drilling program completed at the Aparis Copper Mine ("Aparis") in Southern Portugal. The Aparis mine is part of the 73.2 km2 Barrancos exploration license, and two other projects, held by a private Portuguese company, Indice Crucial Lda ("Indice Crucial") on which Goldplay can earn up to 100% interest (see Company's news release dated June 23, 2021 for more details

HIGHLIGHTS

Fireweed Provides Update on Previously Announced Offering

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Fireweed Zinc LTD. (" Fireweed " or the " Company ") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF; FSE: 20F) is pleased to provide an update on the previously announced non-brokered private placement (the " Offering "). The second and final tranche will consist of 2,885,715 Common Shares at a price of CAD$0.70 per share and 100,000 flow-through common shares at a price of CAD$0.99 per share (" Flow-Through Shares ") for proceeds of $2,119,000.

Goldplay Arranges and Closes $150,000 Private Placement at $0.15

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Goldplay Mining Inc. (TSXV:AUC)(OTCQB:AUCCF)(Frankfurt:9FY), (the "Company" or "Goldplay"),is pleased to announce that it has arranged and closed a non-brokered private placement of shares of the Company (the "Shares") for a total of $150,000

NORDEN CROWN INTERSECTS HIGH-GRADE COPPER AT BURFJORD JV COPPER-GOLD PROJECT

Norden Crown Metals Corp. ("Norden Crown" or the "Company") (TSXV: NOCR) (OTC: NOCRF) ( Frankfurt : 03E) is pleased to announce results from twelve completed diamond drill holes from two reconnaissance programs during 2021 (total 3179.2 metres) at its Burfjord copper-gold project ("Burfjord" or the "Project"). Significant drill results include 30.1m of 0.28% Cu in hole 003, 17.2m of 0.34% Cu in hole 004 and 12m of 1.27% Cu in Hole 011. A list of significant drill intercepts is presented (Table 1; Figure 1). Drilling at Burfjord was completed on time and under budget despite weather-related difficulties during the winter program.

Burfjord is host to numerous high-grade veins with associated copper-rich envelopes developed across a large area (~ 6 by 4 kilometres). The large associated alteration system and widespread copper mineralization support Burfjord's potential to host a large copper deposit.

Fireweed Closes First Tranche of Previously Announced Offering

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Fireweed Zinc LTD. (" Fireweed " or the " Company ") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF; FSE: 20F) is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche of the previously announced non-brokered private placement (the " Offering "). This tranche consists of 5,586,444 Common Shares at a price of CAD$0.70 per share and 7,200,000 flow-through common shares at a price of CAD$0.99 per share (" Flow-Through Shares ") for total proceeds of $11,038,511. Remaining orders will be closed once all necessary subscription agreements and filings are complete.

Fireweed Announces Increase to Previously Announced Offering to $12 Million

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Fireweed Zinc LTD. (" Fireweed " or the " Company ") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF; FSE: 20F) is pleased to announce that its previously announced financing has been substantially oversubscribed due to strong investor interest, and the non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") has been increased to aggregate gross proceeds of up to $12.063 million. The Offering will now consist of up to 7,050,000 common shares of the Company at a price of CAD$0.70 per share and 7,200,000 flow-through common shares of the Company at a price of CAD$0.99 per share (" Flow-Through Shares ") for total proceeds of up to $12,063,000.

