Eminent to Present at Kinvestor Day 2025 Virtual Investor Conference

Eminent Gold Corp. (TSXV: EMNT,OTC:EMGDF) (OTCQB: EMGDF) (FSE: 7AB) ("Eminent" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that CEO Paul Sun is scheduled to present at the Kinvestor Day 2025 Virtual Investor Conference (KD25) on Thursday, October 23, 2025, at 12:00 PM PT 3:00 PM ET. More details below.

Kinvestor Day 2025 (KD25) is a premier virtual conference showcasing innovative small- and mid-cap public companies, primarily within the mining and energy sectors. Moderated by Arlen Hansen, host of The Kinvestor Report on YouTube, KD25 will also feature a dynamic roundtable panel where top industry experts explore current trends in mining, energy, and commodities.

Register today to access this unique opportunity to catch the latest developments from presenting companies and engage in a live Q&A-style dialogue with Paul Sun and other executive-level presenters.

Presentation Details:

Date: October 23, 2025
Presentation Time: 12:00PM PT / 3:00PM ET
Presenter: Paul Sun, CEO
Register now at: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/7117598560052/WN_TzgjuGbhQ4CleIWd_xXRBA

About Kinvestor

At Kinvestor, we create powerful opportunities for investors to connect with both established and up-and-coming public companies in the mining, technology, and energy sectors on a free to join virtual platform. Kinvestor is powered by Kin Communications Inc, a full-service investor relations agency with over 14 years of experience across multiple industries. Our goal is to foster long-term relationships with investors, thought leaders and the media through our virtual conferences and interview series The Kinvestor Report. For more information visit kinvestor.net.

About Eminent Gold

Eminent Gold is a gold exploration company focused on creating shareholder value through the exploration and discovery of world-class gold deposits in Nevada. Its multidisciplinary team has had multiple successes in gold discoveries and brings expertise and fresh ideas to the Great Basin. The Company's exploration assets in the region include the Hot Springs Range Project, Gilbert South and Celts.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Paul Sun
CEO & Director

Website: www.eminentgoldcorp.com
Twitter: @eminent_gold
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/eminent-gold-corp/

