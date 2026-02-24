Eminent Live Investor Webinar with Presentation and Audience Q&A

Eminent Gold Corp. (TSXV: EMNT,OTC:EMGDF) (OTCQB: EMGDF) (FSE: 7AB) ("the Company" or "Eminent"), is pleased to invite investors and other interested parties to attend the Company's upcoming live webinar presentation, audience Q&A, and interview.
CEO Dr. Daniel McCoy and Strategic Advisor Ivan Bebek will discuss the company's recent high-grade drill results at the Hot Springs Range Project, reviewing the technical strategy and 2026 exploration goals for their portfolio of district-scale gold assets in Nevada's premier trends.
The webinar will be a live, interactive online event where attendees can ask the presenters questions in real time. A recording will be available for those who cannot join the live event.
Event: Radius Research Pitch, Deep Dive, and Q&A with Eminent Gold Corp.
Presentation Date & Time: Thursday, February 26th @ 12 PM ET / 9 AM PT
Webcast Registration Link:
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/7017714639815/WN_oOynMOZUS7Gkhr2FLBrypQ
This webinar is hosted by Radius Research, giving individual investors access to in-depth CEO interviews with deep-dive institutional-level discussion and Q&A. Radius Research is part of Market Radius Capital, Inc. and hosted by Martin Gagel, a former top-ranked sell-side technology and special situations analyst.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Dan McCoy
CEO & Director
Website: www.eminentgoldcorp.com
LinkedIn: eminent-gold-corp
Instagram: eminent.gold.corp
Twitter (X): @eminent_gold
About Eminent Gold
Eminent Gold is a gold exploration company focused on creating shareholder value through the exploration and discovery of world-class gold deposits in Nevada. Its multidisciplinary team has had multiple successes in gold discoveries and brings expertise and new ideas to the Great Basin. The Company's exploration assets in the Great Basin include: Hot Springs Range, Gilbert South and Celts.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although Eminent Gold Corp. believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, including the assumption that records and reports of historical work are accurate and correct, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to raise sufficient capital to fund its obligations under its property agreements going forward, to maintain its mineral tenures and concessions in good standing, to explore and develop the Company's projects or its other projects, to repay its debt and for general working capital purposes; changes in economic conditions or financial markets; the inherent hazards associated with mineral exploration and mining operations, future prices of gold, silver and other metals, changes in general economic conditions, accuracy of mineral resource and reserve estimates, the ability of the Company to obtain the necessary permits and consents required to explore, drill and develop the Company's projects and if obtained, to obtain such permits and consents in a timely fashion relative to the Company's plans and business objectives for the projects; the general ability of the Company to monetize its mineral resources; and changes in environmental and other laws or regulations that could have an impact on the Company's operations, compliance with environmental laws and regulations, aboriginal title claims and rights to consultation and accommodation, dependence on key management personnel and general competition in the mining industry. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.
